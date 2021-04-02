Movies on TV this week: April 4



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of April 4 - 10, 2021

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) Cinemax Wed. 8:20 a.m.

East of Eden (1955) TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

The Entertainer (1960) TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

Far From the Madding Crowd (1967) TCM Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1950) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Five Easy Pieces (1970) TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Forbidden Planet (1956) TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Paramount Sun. 8 p.m. Paramount Sun. 11 p.m. VH1 Fri. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

42nd Street (1933) TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

The Four Feathers (1939) TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

The 400 Blows (1959) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Funny Girl (1968) TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Fury (1936) TCM Wed. 2:15 a.m.

Gandhi (1982) TCM Wed. 4 a.m.

Giant (1956) TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Gigi (1958) TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) Showtime Wed. 7 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) Showtime Tues. 7 p.m.

Gods and Monsters (1998) HBO Thur. 3:55 a.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Grand Hotel (1932) TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

The Great Ziegfeld (1936) TCM Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Gunga Din (1939) TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

The Heiress (1949) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Henry V (1945) TCM Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Hud (1963) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

I Remember Mama (1948) TCM Sun. 2:15 a.m.

L.A. Confidential (1997) Encore Mon. 2:34 a.m. Encore Mon. 4:51 p.m.

Platoon (1986) EPIX Wed. 4 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Rocky (1976) HBO Sun. 3:40 a.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) Showtime Wed. 11:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) Encore Thur. 1:53 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Encore Mon. 7:54 a.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) Encore Wed. 5:03 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:04 a.m.

Toy Story (1995) Freeform Sun. 4:10 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) Freeform Sun. 6:10 p.m.

When We Were Kings (1996) TMC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) TNT Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of April 4 - 10, 2021

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 a.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 1 a.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10 a.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ KFTR Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m.

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998) ★★ IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 6 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:34 a.m.

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009) ★★ Bravo Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 5:15 p.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ IFC Tues. 2:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) ★★ IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ IFC Fri. 4 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

For a Few Dollars More (1965) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 12:45 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ TMC Tues. 6:15 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:30 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Bravo Fri. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m.

Legion (2010) ★ AMC Sun. 8:43 a.m. IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:09 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1:45 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Scream 4 (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 10 p.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:45 a.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ IFC Fri. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 a.m. Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Warm Bodies (2013) ★★ IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1 a.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. Noon

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of April 4 - 10, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ BBC America Fri. 7 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ BBC America Fri. 8:58 p.m. BBC America Sat. 1:58 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Encore Sun. 2:59 p.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9:05 a.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ Encore Tues. 8:12 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 a.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 2 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 6:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Encore Tues. 5:16 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Encore Thur. 7:38 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ AMC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ AMC Sun. Noon

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 3 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Encore Sun. 6:59 a.m. Encore Sun. 11:32 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 6 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:34 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ E! Sun. 6 p.m. E! Sun. 9 p.m. USA Fri. 6 p.m. USA Sat. 4 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ MTV Mon. 1 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11:25 p.m. Freeform Mon. 4:10 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Ovation Sun. Noon Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ EPIX Tues. 10:10 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 9:50 a.m. Paramount Sun. Noon

Congo (1995) ★★ Showtime Mon. 5:30 p.m. Showtime Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) ★★★ TMC Sun. 6 a.m. TMC Wed. 6 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ TOON Mon. 6 p.m. TOON Tues. 9:30 a.m. TNT Fri. 10 p.m. TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ HBO Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ IFC Fri. 4 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 6:08 p.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Encore Tues. 4 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:16 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ MLB Sun. 6 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 10:25 a.m. Showtime Sat. 4:25 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ EPIX Wed. Noon

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Paramount Sun. 8 p.m. Paramount Sun. 11 p.m. VH1 Fri. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ TCM Tues. 7 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:35 p.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ TCM Tues. 9:15 p.m.

Funny Girl (1968) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 4 a.m.

Giant (1956) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 7 p.m.

The Goodbye Girl (1977) ★★★ TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 4 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Encore Tues. 12:19 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Paramount Thur. 9 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

The Guns of Navarone (1961) ★★★ TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Sun. 1:30 p.m. USA Mon. 10:25 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Sun. 10:30 a.m. USA Sun. 11 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ TNT Mon. Noon TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

How the West Was Won (1962) ★★★ TCM Sat. 2 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Starz Fri. 7:10 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Mon. 4:55 p.m. HBO Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Encore Tues. 7 p.m. Encore Wed. 5:23 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Freeform Wed. 7:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Mon. 1 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ TNT Sat. 5 p.m. TNT Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Starz Sun. 7:08 a.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 1:20 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 11:25 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ HBO Sat. 6:10 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ KVEA Sat. 1 p.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Madagascar (2005) ★★★ TOON Sun. 4 p.m. TOON Sun. 5 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. Noon

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Thur. 10 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Encore Thur. 8 p.m. Encore Fri. 8:14 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Encore Thur. 9:41 p.m. Encore Fri. 9:55 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FXX Sat. 5 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ HBO Sat. 1 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Encore Tues. 6:24 a.m. Encore Tues. 8:38 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ CMT Sun. 2 p.m. CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ MTV Tues. 5 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Wed. 4 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 10 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ TMC Tues. 12:05 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1:35 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ TMC Sun. 4:15 p.m. Showtime Sat. Noon

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Showtime Wed. Noon

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ HBO Sun. 3:40 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ BET Fri. 8:30 p.m. BET Sat. 1 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ BET Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Mon. Noon VH1 Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ HBO Sun. 12:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:35 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Tues. 7 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Encore Thur. 5:49 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ HBO Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Encore Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Encore Thur. 1:53 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Encore Mon. 7:54 a.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Encore Wed. 5:03 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:04 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:10 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:10 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Fri. 7 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Syfy Fri. 3:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. Noon

True Lies (1994) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ TMC Wed. Noon

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ TMC Sun. 8 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ TMC Mon. 6 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ TMC Tues. 2 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ TMC Wed. 2:05 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ IFC Fri. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 a.m. Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Tues. 9:45 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ E! Sun. 11:30 a.m. E! Sun. 4 p.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Starz Sat. 10:23 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ TNT Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 8 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Mon. 5:15 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Yentl (1983) ★★★ KCET Fri. 10:05 p.m.

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of April 4 - 10, 2021

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

A

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Tues. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

The Abyss (1989) ★★★ Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Oil-platform workers, including an estranged couple, and a Navy SEAL make a startling deep-sea discovery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. BBC America Fri. 7 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Fri. 8:58 p.m. BBC America Sat. 1:58 a.m.

Adam (2019) Nicholas Alexander. Awkward teen Adam spends his last high school summer in New York City with his sister, Casey, who throws herself into the city’s lesbian and trans activist scene. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Thur. 6:47 a.m. Starz Fri. 1:18 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Wed. 8 a.m.

Affliction (1997) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Sissy Spacek. A small-town sheriff becomes unhinged, thanks in part to his abusive, alcoholic father. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:35 a.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Tues. 2:04 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:23 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Sun. 1:22 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sun. 2:59 p.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Sun. 2 p.m. Showtime Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Alguien nos quiere matar (1970) Angélica María, Carlos Bracho. Carlota es enviada a México para vengar la muerte de su padre y se hace secretaria de Juan, el presunto asesino. Unos extranjeros se únen en un pacto para asesinarlo, pero son tan torpes que terminan matándose entre ellos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:05 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Wed. 2:30 p.m.

All I See Is You (2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Jason Clarke. In Bangkok, a young blind woman undergoes a cutting-edge operation that restores sight to her right eye. Able to see again, she slowly starts to realize that her newfound independence makes her husband feel jealous, threatened and insecure. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 11:40 p.m. TMC Sun. 3:10 a.m.

All Is Lost (2013) ★★★ Robert Redford. During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran sailor must face the possibility of his own death after his vessel, radio and navigation equipment become damaged. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Tues. 7:55 a.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

Allá en el bajío (1942) Raúl de Anda, Pedro Armendáriz. Un malvado obliga, bajo amenazas, a la gente de un pueblo a vender sus tierras, pero hay un joven que se le enfrenta. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Along Came a Nanny (2014) Cameron Mathison, Sarah Lancaster. Hoping to catch a burglar, a cop goes under cover as a nanny in an upscale community. As he looks for leads, he becomes involved with a high-maintenance family and a pretty caregiver nearby. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 a.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. 10:20 a.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sun. 2:50 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Ambition (2019) Katherine Hughes, Sonoya Mizuno. An aspiring music student prepares for the biggest audition of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Amelia (2009) ★★ Hilary Swank, Richard Gere. In the summer of 1937, famed aviatrix Amelia Earhart journeys into history in her attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Tues. 12:19 p.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

American Reunion (2012) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. Jim, Stifler and their former classmates from East Great Falls learn what has changed and what has not when they gather for their high-school reunion. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:55 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 12:43 p.m.

American Son (2008) Nick Cannon, Melonie Diaz. A freshly graduated Marine returns home to his dysfunctional family for Thanksgiving. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:52 a.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Tues. 2:07 a.m. Starz Tues. 5:37 p.m.

American Woman (2018) Sienna Miller, Aaron Paul. In a small blue-collar town in Pennsylvania, a 32-year-old woman’s teenage daughter goes missing, and she is left to raise her infant grandson alone. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:35 a.m.

Amor de la calle (1950) Mercedes Barba, Fernando Fernández. Un vendedor de tortas emplea a tres niños, la hermana de uno de ellos no puede pagar la renta, y el casero la acosa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Amy (2015) ★★★ Tony Bennett, Salaam Remi. Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Tues. 4:05 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:35 a.m.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation’s first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. MTV Sat. 2:45 p.m. MTV Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Bruce Irons, Lyndie Irons. Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Angel and the Badman (1947) ★★★ John Wayne, Gail Russell. A Quaker and her family reform a wounded outlaw who has a killer on his trail. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:18 a.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney. Daddy Warbucks protects little orphan Annie from Miss Hannigan and crooks in Depression-era New York. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Encore Tues. 8:12 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Fri. 6 a.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TBS Sat. 8 p.m.

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:05 p.m. Showtime Sat. 6:45 a.m. Showtime Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Are We Done Yet? (2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 3:48 a.m.

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Freeform Wed. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Argo (2012) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston. During the Iran hostage crisis, an extraction specialist in the CIA poses as a Hollywood film producer to rescue six Americans who eluded Iranian militants and found refuge with the Canadian ambassador. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Thur. 6:55 p.m.

The Art of War (2000) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer. Underground after being accused of murdering a Chinese ambassador, a security expert comes out of hiding when terrorists threaten the United Nations. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

As Luck Would Have It (2021) JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Allen Leech. A woman tries to win over a handsome local after entering a world-renowned matchmaking festival in Ireland. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

The Aspern Papers (2018) Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Joely Richardson. In 19th-century Venice, Italy, ambitious editor Morton Vint tries to get his hands on poet Jeffrey Aspern’s romantic letters to Juliana Bordereau -- his beautiful muse and lover. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Assassin’s Creed (2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. A descendant of the mysterious secret society known as the Assassins uses his newfound knowledge and physical skills to battle the power-hungry Templar Order. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Mon. Noon FX Tues. 9 a.m.

At Home in Mitford (2017) Andie MacDowell, Cameron Mathison. Cynthia, an author, leaves Boston to spend some time in her late uncle’s small town in hopes of alleviating writer’s block. She soon meets a man, and as the pair work together to help a boy, they find solace, comfort, and even romance. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

B

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. BET Thur. 6 p.m. BET Fri. 3 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 1 a.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Thur. 8:31 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:53 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Los agentes Mike Lowrey y Marcus Burnett tratan de detener a un narcotraficante que está inundando de éxtasis las calles de Miami y, para lograrlo, cuentan esta vez con la ayuda de alguien muy especial: la hermana de Marcus. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal. The beer-drinking manager of a peewee team bribes a girl pitcher to lead his losers. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Sun. 10 a.m.

Banksy and the Rise of Outlaw Art (2020) Narrated by Mark Holgate. Mysterious street artist Banksy uses his craft to create political and social statements. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sun. 3 a.m.

Basic Instinct 2 (2006) ★ Sharon Stone, David Morrissey. A criminal psychologist falls under the seductive spell of Catherine Trammell, who re-emerges in London on the wrong side of the law. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TBS Sat. 3 a.m. TBS Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BBC America Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Wed. 6:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Sat. 5:27 a.m. Starz Sat. 12:37 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Freeform Sun. 8:15 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Wed. 4 p.m.

Becky (2020) Kevin James, Lulu Wilson. Spunky and rebellious Becky tries to reconnect with her father during a weekend getaway at a lakefront house. But the trip soon takes a turn for the worse when convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick, suddenly invade the home. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:25 p.m.

Becoming Jane (2007) ★★ Anne Hathaway, James McAvoy. Though her parents expect her to marry a wealthy suitor, young Jane Austen becomes involved with a penniless lawyer who inspires her future writings. (PG) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sun. 6:51 a.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animada. Después de hablar con una florista humana, una abeja educada en la universidad decide demandar a la raza humana por robar la miel de su especie durante siglos. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m.

Bees Make Honey (2017) Alice Eve, Hermione Corfield. A widow hosts a gathering for her high-society friends in an attempt to solve the mystery of her husband’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sat. 1 a.m. Ovation Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Before Sunset (2004) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy. A novelist and an environmentalist who met on a train nine years earlier reunite in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:11 a.m.

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) ★★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Ethan Hawke. Events spiral out of control when a man ropes his brother into a scheme to rob their parents’ jewelry store. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:20 a.m.

Before the Fire (2020) Jenna Lyng Adams, Jackson Davis. A TV actress escapes to her rural hometown following a global pandemic. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 2 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Beginners (2010) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Christopher Plummer. Newfound love elicits a man’s memories of his late father, who came out of the closet at 75 to fully embrace his homosexuality. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:47 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 2:05 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:57 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman. A Navy admiral orders the rescue of a fighter pilot after the Serbs shoot down his plane in Bosnia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sun. 5:58 a.m.

Beloved (1998) ★★ Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover. Horrible secrets and supernatural forces come to light in the home of a former slave, her daughter and a companion. (R) 2 hrs. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Beneath a Sea of Lights (2020) Barkhad Abdi, Jim Sarbh. A billboard repairman’s life spirals out of control when he meets a con artist in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 7 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:20 a.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 6:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Big Game (2014) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Onni Tommila. Un chico de 13 años que está en un campamento ayuda al presidente de los Estados Unidos cuando su avión cae derribado en Finlandia como consecuencia de un complot terrorista que busca su muerte. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animated. When a devastating turn of events thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous plot, a child prodigy, his robot and their friends become high-tech heroes on a mission to save their city. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 5:16 p.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. BET Sun. Noon

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Bigger Than the Sky (2005) ★★ Marcus Thomas, John Corbett. Despite his dismal audition, a man lands the lead role in a community-theater production of Cyrano de Bergerac. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:35 a.m.

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. The ruler of the future tells best friends Bill and Ted they must compose a new song to save life as we know it. But instead of writing it, they decide to travel through time to steal it from their older selves and bring harmony to the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Birth of the Dragon (2016) ★ Philip Ng, Xia Yu. Young Bruce Lee is trying to make a name for himself while working as a martial arts instructor in 1964 San Francisco. When Lee meets Wong Jack Man, he challenges the kung fu master to a no-holds-barred fight that became the stuff of legend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:15 p.m.

Birthday Girl (2001) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Ben Chaplin. A bank manager obtains a dangerous and mysterious mail-order bride through the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7:34 a.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:01 a.m. Encore Sat. 4:56 p.m.

Black Christmas (2019) ★★ Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon. As sorority sisters prepare for holiday parties, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout their campus. Refusing to become victims, the girls decide to band together and fight back against the psychotic Christmas killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Wed. 9:05 a.m.

Black Dog (1998) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Meat Loaf. A trucker with a vehicular manslaughter conviction agrees to drive a suspicious shipment for his boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Sun. 5 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Thur. 7:38 a.m.

Black Rain (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Andy Garcia. Two New York police detectives take an underworld upstart back to Osaka, Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:48 p.m.

Black Sheep (1996) ★ Chris Farley, David Spade. To head off political embarrassment, the aide of a gubernatorial candidate shepherds his boss’s uncouth brother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Starz Wed. 1:51 p.m. Starz Thur. 5:17 a.m.

Blackout (2018) Pablo Sandstrom, Roland Lane. Two strangers enjoy the last sunrise humanity will ever see. (NR) 14 mins. TMC Wed. 11:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Mon. 12:31 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:38 a.m.

Blair Witch (2016) ★★ James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez. A group of friends and their two guides encounter the legendary Blair Witch while exploring the Black Hills Forest in Maryland. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:05 p.m.

Bless the Child (2000) ★ Kim Basinger, Jimmy Smits. A nurse learns her 6-year-old niece possesses special powers that evil people wish to harness. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:15 a.m.

Blink of an Eye (2019) Michael Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Filmmaker Paul Taublieb examines the special friendship between NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhardt and Michael Waltrip. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. FS1 Sun. 1 p.m. FS1 Sun. 5 p.m. FS1 Fri. 7:30 p.m. FS1 Sat. 8 a.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sat. 11:38 p.m.

Bloody Sunday (2002) ★★★ James Nesbitt, Tim Pigott-Smith. In 1972 troops open fire on civil-rights leader Ivan Cooper and other peaceful protesters in Northern Ireland. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:10 a.m. EPIX Tues. 9:55 a.m.

Blue Crush (2002) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Matthew Davis. A maid falls for an NFL quarterback while preparing for an upcoming surfing competition in Hawaii. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 7:10 a.m.

Blue Story (2019) Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward. Best friends Timmy and Marco go to the same high school but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco gets beaten up by one of Timmy’s friends, the two boys wind up on rival sides of a gang war in which there are no winners, only victims. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:55 a.m.

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman. Newly released from prison, Elwood Blues reassembles the Blues Brothers Band with new members. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Wed. 8:07 p.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Mon. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 11 p.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Mon. 8 p.m.

The Book of Henry (2017) ★★ Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher. An 11-year-old boy devises a plan to help the girl next door whose family harbors a dark and dangerous secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Thur. 5:55 a.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Bounce (2000) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck. An ad executive seeks out the widow of a stranger who swapped tickets with him before boarding an ill-fated flight. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Tues. 7:47 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

The Bourne Legacy (2012) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz. The actions of Jason Bourne spell the possible end of secret intelligence programs, so a specially enhanced operative goes on the run with a research scientist when it appears that their lives will become forfeit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:50 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 3:52 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Sun. Noon

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Wed. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 3 p.m.

Brahms: The Boy II (2020) ★ Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman. Terror strikes when a boy discovers a doll that appears to be eerily human. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Encore Sun. 6:59 a.m. Encore Sun. 11:32 p.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TRU Tues. 12:15 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Bravo Fri. 6 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:34 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E! Sun. 6 p.m. E! Sun. 9 p.m. USA Fri. 6 p.m. USA Sat. 4 p.m.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:34 a.m.

Bright Young Things (2003) ★★★ Emily Mortimer, Stephen Campbell Moore. After losing the manuscript of his first novel, a penniless writer must raise enough money to marry his superficial girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Tues. 2:10 a.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. E! Fri. 7 p.m. E! Fri. 9 p.m.

Bring It On Again (2004) ★ Anne Judson-Yager, Bree Turner. Two college cheerleaders form their own squad and prepare to compete against the varsity team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. E! Fri. 4 a.m. E! Fri. 11 p.m.

Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006) ★★ Hayden Panettiere, Solange Knowles. When her family moves across town, a teenager must win over the head cheerleader to make the squad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. E! Fri. 5 p.m. E! Sat. 1 a.m.

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009) ★★ Christina Milian, Vanessa Born. A teenager clashes with a cheerleading captain while finding romance with the girl’s brother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Bravo Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Broken City (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Russell Crowe. A former cop becomes embroiled in a bigger scandal than he realized after being hired to tail the cheating wife of the mayor. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020) ★★ Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery. Dumped by her boyfriend, a New York art gallery assistant creates an exhibit for souvenirs from past relationships. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Sun. 11:29 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:28 p.m. Starz Sat. 12:52 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. MTV Mon. 1 p.m.

Bug (2006) ★★★ Ashley Judd, Michael Shannon. At a rundown desert motel, a woman begins a tentative relationship with a newcomer, which quickly degenerates into paranoia after the man insists that he has tiny insects under his skin. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:20 a.m.

Butter (2011) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Ty Burrell. The wife of a longtime butter-carving champion vows to win an Iowa contest herself after her husband retires from competition. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Thur. 1:20 a.m.

The Bye Bye Man (2017) ★ Douglas Smith, Lucien Laviscount. A couple and their friend stumble upon the horrific origins of the Bye Bye Man, a mysterious figure that they discover is the root cause of the evil behind the most unspeakable acts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Fri. Noon Syfy Fri. 1:30 p.m.

C

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Cake (2005) Heather Graham, David Sutcliffe. A travel writer improves her love life when she becomes an editor for her father’s wedding magazine. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:29 a.m.

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Fri. 10:51 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:37 a.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:33 p.m. Cinemax Mon. 2:07 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Cap (2019) Medina Senghore, Tunde Adebimpe. A teen upsets his parents when he brings home an expensive hat. (NR) 16 mins. HBO Tues. 5:50 a.m.

Capote (2005) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Catherine Keener. Writer Truman Capote researches the brutal murder of a Kansas family to pen the book In Cold Blood. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 7:35 p.m. AXS Fri. 10:10 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. POP Fri. 11 p.m. POP Sat. 11:35 a.m.

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Carlito’s Way: Rise to Power (2005) ★★ Jay Hernandez, Mario Van Peebles. A New York gangster forms an alliance with two criminals to become the most powerful drug kingpin in Spanish Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

Casi casados (1961) Fernando Casanova, Rosita Arenas. Un millonario le pide a un hombre idéntico a él que tome su lugar por unas semanas ya que tiene que ir al extranjero. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

The Cell 2 (2009) Tessie Santiago, Chris Bruno. A psychic investigator must enter the mind of a serial killer to end his bloody reign of terror. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:04 a.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Sat. 7:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:25 p.m. Freeform Mon. 4:10 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Ovation Sun. Noon Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. Ovation Sun. 2 p.m. Ovation Fri. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 2 p.m.

Chasing Waterfalls (2021) Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell. A photographer falls for a handsome guide after traveling to a remote lodge to find mythical waterfalls. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Chicken Little (2005) ★★ Voices of Zach Braff, Joan Cusack. Animated. A young fowl and his friends flock together to save skeptical townsfolk from an alien attack. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins. Freeform Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Los chicos del Preu (1967) María José Goyanes, Emilio Gutiérrez Caba. Un grupo de jóvenes está a punto de ir a la universidad. Algunos conocerán el primer amor o tendrán que sufrir la difícil comunicación con sus padres o los esfuerzos de estos para pagar sus estudios. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

El cielo en tu mirada (2012) Mané De La Parra, Aislinn Derbez. Un cantante talentoso e inseguro concursa en un festival musical y se enamora de una astrónoma guapa y simpática que para su mala fortuna se casa esa noche. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

The Circle (2017) ★★ Emma Watson, Tom Hanks. The founder of the world’s most powerful technology and social media company encourages a new employee to join a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and personal freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:04 a.m. Syfy Mon. 1:31 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. BBC America Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 5:15 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Tom Cruise, Bryan Brown. The hottest bartender in Manhattan leaves his partner, goes to Jamaica and falls for a nice girl. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:10 p.m.

Collateral Beauty (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Edward Norton. When a successful New York advertising executive experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Mon. 3:15 p.m.

Color of Love (2021) Deborah Joy Winans. An African American widow with two kids who has so much love to give, she often fosters children who need a home. She finds out that Peter and Rachel, the white siblings she fostered twice before, fled from their latest foster home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

The Color of Rain (2014) Lacey Chabert, Warren Christie. While consoling each other over the recent loss of their spouses, a man and a woman grow close and fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

Come and Find Me (2016) Aaron Paul, Annabelle Wallis. When a man’s girlfriend goes missing, he tries to find her after he realizes she’s not who she was pretending to be. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Sat. 9:50 a.m. Paramount Sun. Noon

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Wed. 4:02 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11:24 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:30 p.m. Showtime Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017) Conor McGregor, Cathal Pendred. Filmed over the course of four years and highlighting the fighter’s rise from claiming benefits and living in his parents’ spare room in Dublin to claiming multiple championship UFC belts and seven figure pay-packets in Las Vegas. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Thur. 12:28 p.m. Encore Sun. 4:24 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Fri. 1:05 a.m.

Country Strong (2010) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Tim McGraw. Personal demons, complicated romantic entanglements and the demands of fame threaten to derail the comeback tour of a country-music superstar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Fri. 2:44 a.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. MTV Mon. 5:25 p.m. MTV Tues. 2:25 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 2 p.m.

The Courier (2019) Gary Oldman, Dermot Mulroney. A courier in London discovers that one of the packages she’s transporting is a bomb. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:10 a.m.

The Craft: Legacy (2020) ★★ Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon. An eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Fri. 9:44 p.m. Starz Sat. 7:20 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:21 p.m.

Crash (2004) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle. Racial tensions collide in a collection of intertwined stories involving residents of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:52 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Fri. 11 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. MTV Thur. 11 a.m.

Critters 3 (1992) ★★ Aimee Brooks, Leonardo DiCaprio. Hairy little aliens make their way to a city in search of their favorite snack. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Mon. 6:26 a.m.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) ★★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh. A 19th-century martial arts master gives a sword called Green Destiny to his beloved, then the two must recover it from female thieves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Sun. 6 a.m. TMC Wed. 6 p.m.

El cuarto chino (1968) Guillermo Murray, Elizabeth Campbell. Un hombre embaraza a su amante y recibe amenazas anónimas. Luego, su amante se suicida y su esposa confiesa sus hazañas. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

The Cup (2011) ★ Brendan Gleeson, Stephen Curry. In 2002, jockey Damien Oliver loses his brother in a tragic racetrack accident mere days before he’s due to ride in Australia’s prestigious Melbourne Cup. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:35 a.m.

Cutthroat Island (1995) ★★ Geena Davis, Matthew Modine. A map written in Latin leads a slain pirate’s daughter and her partner to gold and into battle with a murderous uncle. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Sat. 5:54 a.m.

D

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Learning that he has AIDS, Ron Woodroof smuggles medicine into the United States to fight the disease. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Tues. 2:10 p.m. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

Dark Tide (2012) ★ Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez. A traumatized shark expert must battle her own fears to lead a thrill-seeking businessman on a dive into a dangerous section of water known as Shark Alley. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Wed. 1:51 a.m.

Dark Victory (1939) ★★★ Bette Davis, George Brent. An heiress with only months to live embarks on a social whirl, then marries her doctor. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Dark Waters (2019) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway. A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations. While trying to expose the truth, he soon finds himself risking his future, his family and his own life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Tues. 2:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Days of Wine and Roses (1962) ★★★ Jack Lemmon, Lee Remick. A boozing PR man’s wife joins him in drinking but not in Alcoholics Anonymous. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Fri. 1 a.m. Paramount Fri. 11 p.m.

The Dead Zone (1983) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams. A man comes out of a coma able to see the probable futures of anyone he touches. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:55 p.m.

Deadly Dating Game (2021) Skye Coyne, Jillian Murray. A talk show host becomes suspicious of her ex-boyfriend when the man she met through a radio promotion ends up dead. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6:34 p.m.

Deep Down (2019) Santi Bayón, Saras Gil. When Eric’s ex-girlfriend Mia goes back to Barcelona for a fertility treatment, she asks him to accompany her to the clinic. (NR) 13 mins. HBO Thur. 9:55 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

The Defiant Ones (1958) ★★★ Tony Curtis, Sidney Poitier. Two men of different races, who hate each other, escape from a chain gang shackled together. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes. The police defrost an imprisoned ex-officer to catch an escaped convict in 2032 San Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Sun. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TOON Mon. 6 p.m. TOON Tues. 9:30 a.m. TNT Fri. 10 p.m. TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

Destination Moon (1950) ★★ John Archer, Warner Anderson. Astronauts land their rocket on the moon but must lessen the load a lot in order to get back. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

The Devil’s Double (2011) ★★ Dominic Cooper, Ludivine Sagnier. Having been forced to act as a body double for one of Saddam Hussein’s sons, Latif Yahia gives an insider’s look at the life of the Iraqi tyrant. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:30 a.m.

The Devil’s Own (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt. A New York policeman learns that his Irish houseguest is an IRA terrorist seeking U.S. weapons. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Sat. 3:27 p.m.

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) ★★ Sid Haig, Bill Moseley. A vengeful sheriff and two bounty hunters track a murderous family on the run. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel’s police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Dinner for Schmucks (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Paul Rudd. Comic misadventures follow when a rising executive brings a blundering IRS agent to a monthly gathering hosted by his boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Tues. 11:23 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Sat. 4:40 a.m.

District 9 (2009) ★★★ Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope. A field operative for a company that oversees extraterrestrial refugees contracts a mysterious virus that begins to change his DNA. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Wed. 10:31 p.m. Encore Thur. 4:08 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. AMC Fri. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Doctor Sleep (2019) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson. Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the shine. They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:27 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 9 a.m. FX Sat. 8 a.m. FX Sat. Noon

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A Los Angeles teen with an irresponsible father seeks guidance from a cousin whose weapons color-coordinate with his sneakers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Sun. 10 p.m.

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (2021) Italia Ricci, Ryan Paevey. Sparks fly between a woman who runs a boot camp for the brokenhearted and a reporter who’s investigating whether it’s a fad or a phenomenon. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Dos gallos y dos gallinas (1963) Miguel Aceves Mejía, Marco Antonio Muñiz. Dos rancheros en una situación económica muy precaria heredan el rancho de un tío. Sin embargo, su tía quiere despojarlos de todo. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Doubt (2008) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Suspicions of child abuse fuel a traditionalist nun’s personal crusade against a popular priest who wants to reform her school’s strict customs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 8:40 a.m. HBO Fri. 9 a.m.

Driven (2018) Jason Sudeikis, Lee Pace. FBI informant Jim Hoffman lures troubled automobile magnate John DeLorean to an undercover sting for cocaine trafficking. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Wed. 7:03 p.m. Encore Thur. 2:02 a.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Dunkirk (2017) ★★★ Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney. Germany advances into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops are slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every vessel that can be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sat. 6:10 p.m.

E

East of Eden (1955) ★★★★ James Dean, Julie Harris. Rebellious Cal competes with his twin, Aron, for the love of his rigid father and for a girl in 1917 California. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Easter Parade (1948) ★★★ Judy Garland, Fred Astaire. A New York dancer grooms a chorus girl to be his new partner, falling in love along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Easter Under Wraps (2019) Fiona Gubelmann, Brendan Penny. A woman goes under cover at her family’s chocolate factory to find out why sales are down and meets the head chocolatier, who has new ideas for Easter products. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 a.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Tatyana Ali. The comedian does a Bill Cosby impression and discusses life, women and sex in a stand-up show in New York. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Fri. 4 a.m.

The Egg and I (1947) ★★★ Claudette Colbert, Fred MacMurray. A broker and his bride leave the city to fix up a chicken farm next door to Ma and Pa Kettle. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Eight Men Out (1988) ★★★ John Cusack, Clifton James. Disgruntled Chicago White Sox stand trial for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series for mobster Arnold Rothstein. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:08 p.m.

Eighth Grade (2018) ★★★ Elsie Fisher, Daniel Zolghadri. Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school -- the end of her thus far disastrous eighth-grade year. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Fri. 12:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Elephant White (2011) Kevin Bacon, Djimon Hounsou. Un asesino tiene una crisis de mediana edad después de que su contratista ofrece un millón de dólares por su vida y cada asesino de la ciudad va tras él. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 1 p.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:10 p.m.

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) ★★★ Voices of David Spade, John Goodman. Animated. A peasant comes to the aid of an arrogant ruler after a conspirator turns him into a llama. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins. Freeform Tues. 3 p.m.

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) ★★★★ Robert Young, Dorothy McGuire. A disfigured veteran and his homely bride look beautiful to each other in a seaside cottage. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

The End of the Affair (1999) ★★ Ralph Fiennes, Julianne Moore. A woman’s prayer to save the lover she later believes has died begins a spiritual journey for them both. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Ender’s Game (2013) ★★ Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth’s forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

The Entertainer (1960) ★★★★ Laurence Olivier, Brenda De Banzie. British song-and-dance man Archie knows he’s a failure, and so does his alcoholic wife. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

El Enviado del Señor (1990) Joaquín Cordero, Bruno Rey. Varios ciudadanos descubren que un grupo de adoradores satánicos está operando en su pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend’s invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:06 a.m.

Epic Movie (2007) ★ Kal Penn, Adam Campbell. Four adult orphans have an incredible adventure in a spoof of blockbuster and fantasy films. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:15 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Eskimo (1933) ★★ Peter Freuchen, W. S. Van Dyke. An Eskimo harpoons a trading-ship captain; a Mountie investigates. The cast is mostly native. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Everly (2014) ★ Salma Hayek, Hiroyuki Watanabe. Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman matches wits and weaponry with a legion of killers who are out to collect the bounty on the heads of her and her family. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Ex Machina (2015) ★★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac. A young programmer at an Internet company is chosen to evaluate the capabilities and consciousness of a beautiful and sophisticated robot. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Thur. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Executive Decision (1996) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Halle Berry. A commando squad must conduct a midair assault upon a hijacked plane loaded with terrorists and a deadly nerve gas. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Sat. 12:11 p.m.

Executive Suite (1954) ★★★ William Holden, June Allyson. Four VPs and a junior executive jockey for power in a company run by the founder’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Mon. 5 a.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Experiment Perilous (1944) ★★★ Hedy Lamarr, George Brent. A doctor frees a young woman from her devious philanthropist husband. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Mon. 7 a.m.

F

The Facts of Life (1960) ★★★ Bob Hope, Lucille Ball. Incompatible friends, taken for granted by their spouses, fall in love after having to spend time alone together. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Faith in the Family (2019) Tiffany Hines, Juan Antonio. The author of a self-help book on how to find the perfect husband is determined to find eligible mates for her five single daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 1 p.m.

The Fallen Idol (1948) ★★★ Ralph Richardson, Michèle Morgan. The 8-year-old son of France’s ambassador to England implicates his butler friend in murder. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Falling for You (2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sun. 5:45 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. USA Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 11:57 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Tues. 4 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:16 p.m.

Far From the Madding Crowd (1967) ★★★★ Julie Christie, Peter Finch. An English farmer, soldier and aristocrat court a rural Victorian beauty. (GP) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TCM Mon. 12:15 p.m.

A Farewell to Arms (1932) ★★★ Helen Hayes, Gary Cooper. An ambulance driver and a nurse share an ill-fated romance in World War I Italy. Based on Ernest Hemingway’s novel. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 p.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Fashionably Yours (2020) Kat Graham, Kendrick Sampson. After three years of organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel and move home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sun. 1:28 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sun. 2:55 p.m. HBO Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Sun. 10:58 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:25 a.m.

Father of the Bride (1950) ★★★★ Spencer Tracy, Elizabeth Taylor. An overwhelmed patriarch sums up his daughter’s wedding, from engagement to reception. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort. Two teenage cancer patients begin a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. E! Fri. 6 a.m. E! Fri. Noon

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

The Festival (2018) Joe Thomas, Hammed Animashaun. After his girlfriend dumps him at graduation, a young man thinks his life is over. His best friend has the perfect solution: three days at a giant music festival. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. MLB Sun. 6 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m. BBC America Fri. 4 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 4:30 p.m.

50/50 (2011) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen. After learning that he has malignant tumors along his spine, a young man vows to beat his illness. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:05 p.m.

Filly Brown (2012) ★★ Gina Rodriguez, Jenni Rivera. Majo Tonorio, a talented hip-hop artist, is offered a record deal from a sleazy producer. She faces a difficult choice between selling out for money or staying true to herself and her music. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:50 a.m.

Fine China (2020) Ren Holly Liu, Randy Guiaya. A woman erupts into a song and dance after dinner at her house turns tragic. (NR) 13 mins. HBO Thur. Noon

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sat. 10:25 a.m. Showtime Sat. 4:25 p.m.

First Knight (1995) ★★ Sean Connery, Richard Gere. King Arthur loves Guinevere and tries to keep her from the clutches of Lancelot and a land-grabber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Starz Fri. 8:34 a.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Fri. 1:03 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:19 p.m.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Marianne Koch. Sergio Leone’s classic about a mysterious drifter’s involvement with warring factions in a Mexican border town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:15 p.m.

The Fits (2015) ★★★ Royalty Hightower, Makyla Burnam. An 11-year-old tomboy tries to fit in with her peers after joining an all-girl dance team. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TMC Mon. 9:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 10:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 5 a.m.

Five Easy Pieces (1970) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Karen Black. A former concert pianist who works in an oil field takes his waitress girlfriend to visit his wealthy, cultured family. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T. (1953) ★★★ Peter Lind Hayes, Hans Conried. Little Bart has a bad dream about a piano teacher forcing 500 boys to play a huge keyboard. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

Flight (2012) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle. A veteran pilot makes a miraculous landing after a mechanical malfunction sends his plane hurtling toward the ground, but an investigation into the incident reveals that he was drunk at the time. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. POP Sat. 2:15 a.m. POP Sat. 8 a.m.

Flower Drum Song (1961) ★★★ Nancy Kwan, James Shigeta. Residents of San Francisco’s Chinatown mix East with West in custom and culture, ending with a double wedding. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Mon. 10:45 p.m.

The Flying Deuces (1939) ★★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie join the Foreign Legion and wind up scheduled for a firing squad. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Flying Down to Rio (1933) ★★★ Dolores del Río, Gene Raymond. A bandleader woos a Latin flame who is already engaged to his employer. The film features the first screen pairing of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Follow Your Heart (2020) Galadriel Stineman, Kevin Joy. Kathy Yoder is a travel writer who has left her Amish ways behind, but when she returns home to settle her father’s affairs, she is tempted to return to her former lifestyle. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 p.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Fools Rush In (1997) ★★ Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek. A New York WASP and a feisty Latina wed when a one-night fling leaves her pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Wed. 3:10 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. Noon

For a Few Dollars More (1965) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef. A man with no name and a man with a mission hunt a Mexican bandit for different reasons. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Sundance Mon. 12:45 p.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Encore Mon. 2:31 p.m.

For Me and My Gal (1942) ★★★ Judy Garland, Gene Kelly. Vaudeville song-and-dance partners separated by World War I reunite in love on Broadway. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Forbidden Planet (1956) ★★★★ Walter Pidgeon, Anne Francis. An astronaut and crew land on Altair-4 in 2200 and find a mad doctor, his daughter and Robby the robot. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Wed. 6:25 p.m.

Foreign Correspondent (1940) ★★★ Joel McCrea, Laraine Day. A political assassination plunges an American reporter into international intrigue in pre-World War II Europe. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 a.m.

The Foreigner (2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. A businessman embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta after his daughter dies in a terrorist bombing. His search leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:59 p.m. Syfy Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Forgotten (2004) ★★ Julianne Moore, Dominic West. Grieving over the death of her son, a woman sets out to disprove her psychiatrist’s shocking revelation that he never existed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Thur. 12:33 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 p.m. Paramount Sun. 11 p.m. VH1 Fri. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

The Fortune Cookie (1966) ★★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. A TV cameraman hurt while covering a football game is told by his brother-in-law how to get a big insurance settlement. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 a.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. E! Sun. 1:30 p.m. E! Mon. 1 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

47 Ronin (2013) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada. Forty-seven leaderless samurai must turn to a mixed-blood outcast for help in defeating the treacherous overlord who killed their master and banished them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Thur. 1:45 a.m.

42 (2013) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford. In 1946, Branch Rickey, general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, signs Jackie Robinson to the team in defiance of major league baseball’s notorious color barrier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

42nd Street (1933) ★★★★ Ruby Keeler, Warner Baxter. An understudy gets a shot at stardom when a Broadway performer is sidelined with a twisted ankle. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Thur. 8:30 a.m. MTV Thur. 2 p.m.

Four Days in November (1964) ★★★ Narrated by Richard Basehart. Archival footage recalls circumstances of the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination of John F. Kennedy. Narrated by Richard Basehart. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

The Four Feathers (1939) ★★★★ John Clements, Ralph Richardson. An English officer fights in the Sudan after receiving white feathers of cowardice from friends. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:35 p.m.

The 400 Blows (1959) ★★★★ Jean-Pierre Léaud, Claire Maurier. Neglected by his parents, Parisian schoolboy Antoine Doinel runs away from home and turns to petty crime. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Freedom Writers (2007) ★★★ Hilary Swank, Patrick Dempsey. A dedicated Los Angeles teacher inspires her class of at-risk students to believe in themselves and achieve academic success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. LOGO Thur. 9 p.m.

Frequency (2000) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Jim Caviezel. A policeman tries to alter the past after making radio contact with his father, a firefighter who died 30 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sun. 1 p.m. Paramount Sat. Noon Paramount Sat. 6 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. VH1 Sun. 5:25 p.m. Paramount Sat. 4 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

Friends With Kids (2011) ★★ Jennifer Westfeldt, Adam Scott. Complications arise after buddies agree to a have baby but remain just pals. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:15 a.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift. While a Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor looms, an Army sergeant, a former boxer and an officer’s wife become entangled with others at an Army base on Oahu. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 p.m.

El Fuego de Mi Ahijada (1979) Víctor Junco, Armando Silvestre. Un padrino recibe a su ahijada en el hotel que administra. Poco a poco se enamora de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Full Beat (2018) Juliana Joel. A trans teen, resentful of having to spend court-ordered time with her father, finds an unlikely ally in his fiancée. (NR) 10 mins. HBO Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Funny Farm (1988) ★★ Chevy Chase, Madolyn Smith. A sportswriter and his wife move to a cottage in the country, where he tries to write a novel. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Sat. 2:10 a.m. Encore Sat. 9:52 a.m.

Funny Girl (1968) ★★★★ Barbra Streisand, Omar Sharif. Ziegfeld Follies star Fanny Brice falls for gambler Nicky Arnstein. (G) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Fury (1936) ★★★★ Sylvia Sidney, Spencer Tracy. On the way to see his sweetheart a man is wrongly jailed and besieged by a lynch mob. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 2:15 a.m.

G

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Wed. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5:30 p.m.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen. Richard Attenborough’s Oscar-winning portrait of the man whose policy of nonviolence won India’s independence. (PG) 3 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 4 a.m.

Gaslight (1944) ★★★ Charles Boyer, Ingrid Bergman. A Scotland Yard detective figures out why a schizoid Victorian is trying to drive his wife mad. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Giant (1956) ★★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson. A cattleman and his spoiled wife watch an upstart oilman try to take over Texas. (G) 3 hrs. 21 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

The Gift (2000) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi. Telling fortunes to support herself and her daughter, a psychic widow assists the police in a missing persons case. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:40 p.m.

Gigi (1958) ★★★★ Leslie Caron, Maurice Chevalier. An heir finds that he wants to marry the teen groomed to be his mistress in Gay ‘90s Paris. (G) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Gigli (2003) ★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez. A female gangster comes to the aid of a small-time counterpart after he kidnaps the brother of a federal prosecutor. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Tues. 3:47 a.m. Starz Tues. 3:32 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Go-Go’s (2020) The Go-Go’s become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments while making it to No. 1 on the charts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 11:35 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Wed. 7 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Showtime Tues. 7 p.m.

Gods and Monsters (1998) ★★★★ Ian McKellen, Brendan Fraser. With his housekeeper and gardener near, ailing film director James Whale recalls his life. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Thur. 3:55 a.m.

Good Boys (2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:26 p.m.

The Good Mistress (2014) Annie Heise, Kendra Anderson. A woman’s one-night stand turns out to be her friend’s husband, and a local political candidate. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach. A drifter, a bandit and a bounty hunter reach a standoff over buried gold. (R) 2 hrs. 41 mins. Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:45 p.m.

The Goodbye Girl (1977) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Marsha Mason. A divorced dancer and her daughter must room with an off-off-Broadway actor. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) ★★★★ Robert Donat, Greer Garson. Charles Edward Chipping imposes strict discipline on his young charges, but the love of spirited young suffragette Katherine Ellis brings the Latin instructor out of his shell and makes him a beloved campus institution. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Grace Unplugged (2013) ★ AJ Michalka, James Denton. A teenage Christian singer lands a record deal with the help of her father’s ruthless former manager, but her move to Los Angeles and desire for fame lead to a crisis of faith. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:50 a.m.

El gran relajo mexicano (1988) Raúl Ramírez, Marcela Daviland. Eliminar la corrupción no es tarea fácil, ya que sus conexiones están presentes en todos los niveles sociales. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Grand Hotel (1932) ★★★★ Greta Garbo, Joan Crawford. A ballerina, baron, stenographer, bookkeeper and tycoon check into Berlin’s Grand Hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Grand Prix (1966) ★★★ James Garner, Eva Marie Saint. Personal lives of Formula One drivers affect their performance on the European circuit. (NR) 2 hrs. 59 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 p.m.

The Great Lie (1941) ★★★ Bette Davis, George Brent. A lost aviator’s socialite wife makes a deal with a pianist having his baby. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Great Race (1965) ★★★ Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. The Great Leslie and sinister professor Fate enter their wacky cars in a 1908 race from New York to Paris. (NR) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 2:30 a.m.

The Great Ziegfeld (1936) ★★★★ William Powell, Luise Rainer. The life and times of Broadway showman Florenz Ziegfeld and his two wives. (NR) 2 hrs. 54 mins. TCM Thur. 5:15 a.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Tues. 2 p.m. FXX Wed. 9 a.m.

Greed (2019) ★★ Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher. A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Mon. 11:12 a.m. Encore Mon. 7:12 p.m.

Green Dolphin Street (1947) ★★★ Lana Turner, Donna Reed. Two sisters love a man amid revolt and natural disaster in 1840s New Zealand. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TCM Thur. 8:15 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 4 p.m.

The Green Years (1946) ★★★ Charles Coburn, Tom Drake. A Scottish orphan becomes a young man in love, guided by his colorful great-grandfather. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Gretel & Hansel (2020) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige. When their mother descends into madness, siblings Gretel and Hansel must fend for themselves in the dark and unforgiving woods. Stumbling upon an isolated home, the children soon suspect that the generous but mysterious owner has sinister intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:35 p.m.

Gridiron Gang (2006) ★★ The Rock, Xzibit. A counselor at a juvenile detention facility turns a group of young criminals into a football team to teach them self-respect and responsibility. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 9:55 a.m.

The Grifters (1990) ★★★ John Cusack, Anjelica Huston. A con man makes a no-win triangle with his mother and his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:19 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Grizzly II: Revenge (1983) Charlie Sheen, George Clooney. A giant grizzly bear goes on a bloody rampage as people gather for a concert at Yellowstone National Park. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Tues. 12:19 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Thur. 9 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Paramount Thur. 11 p.m. Paramount Fri. 9 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Mon. 5:01 p.m. Starz Fri. 10:51 a.m. Starz Sun. 5:11 a.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. White liberals must overcome their own latent racism when their strong-willed daughter announces her intention to marry a distinguished black physician. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

Gunga Din (1939) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. British soldiers and their water carrier face Thuggee cultists at the Khyber Pass in 1890s India. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

The Gunman (2015) ★★ Sean Penn, Idris Elba. A former Special Forces soldier who has PTSD tries to reconnect with his longtime lover, but must first find out who wants him dead... and why. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Fri. 9:45 a.m.

The Guns of Navarone (1961) ★★★ Gregory Peck, David Niven. Allied commandos try to knock out a Nazi fortress over the Aegean. (NR) 2 hrs. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

A Guy Named Joe (1943) ★★ Spencer Tracy, Irene Dunne. A bomber pilot goes to heaven and becomes guardian angel to another pilot courting his old girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Thur. 7:45 p.m.

Guys and Dolls (1955) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons. A Broadway gambler bets that a Runyonesque high roller cannot take a sidewalk soul-saver on a date to Havana. (NR) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 10 p.m.

Gypsy (1962) ★★★ Rosalind Russell, Natalie Wood. One of a stage mother’s daughters quits, and the other becomes stripper Gypsy Rose Lee. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Hallelujah (1929) ★★★ Daniel L. Haynes, Nina Mae McKinney. A man attempts to change his ne’er-do-well ways in order to emulate his more successful brother. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Mon. 10:45 a.m. TMC Sat. 11:45 a.m.

The Hanging Tree (1959) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Maria Schell. A doctor kills to save a blinded Swiss girl from a villain in a Montana gold-mining town. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

Hangmen Also Die (1943) ★★★ Brian Donlevy, Walter Brennan. A Czech doctor hides with a professor and his daughter after assassinating the Nazi Reinhard Heydrich. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

A Hard Day’s Night (1964) ★★★ The Beatles, Wilfrid Brambell. John, Paul, George and Ringo spend 36 wild hours in London, besieged by exuberant fans. (G) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Hardball (2001) ★ Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane. A sports junkie agrees to coach Little League Baseball in Chicago in order to pay his gambling debts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 3:40 p.m.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. After smoking marijuana, two roommates scour New Jersey to satisfy their hunger for hamburgers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Wed. 10:26 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:25 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. USA Sun. 5 p.m. USA Mon. 1:55 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. USA Sun. 8:10 p.m. USA Mon. 5:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. USA Sun. 1:30 p.m. USA Mon. 10:25 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. USA Sun. 10:30 a.m. USA Sun. 11 p.m.

Harvey (1950) ★★★ James Stewart, Josephine Hull. A woman tries to have her tippling brother put away when his claims of a 6-foot invisible rabbit cause embarrassment. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

The Harvey Girls (1946) ★★★ Judy Garland, John Hodiak. A mail-order bride stops in a frontier gambler’s town to work as a waitress. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

The Haunting (1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:40 p.m.

The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968) ★★★ Alan Arkin, Sondra Locke. John, a deaf and mute man, rents a bedroom in a small town to be closer to his friend, Spiros, who is also deaf. John attempts to strike up a friendship with Mick, the teenage daughter of his disabled landlord, and meets the town drunk. (G) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Hearts of Winter (2020) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. An interior designer brings new life to the house of a widower and his daughter and finds love in the process. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Heat (1995) ★★★ Al Pacino, Robert De Niro. A wily bank robber planning retirement leaves scant clues for a Los Angeles detective with family problems. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Starz Tues. 10:49 p.m.

The Heat (2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Tues. 2 p.m.

Heaven Is for Real (2014) ★★ Greg Kinnear, Kelly Reilly. A little boy says that he visited heaven during a near-death experience and tells his astonished parents about things he couldn’t possibly know. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

The Heiress (1949) ★★★★ Olivia de Havilland, Montgomery Clift. A fortune hunter charms a doctor’s plain daughter in 19th-century New York. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Heist (2001) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Danny DeVito. A veteran thief and his crew form a complex plan to rob a shipment of Swiss gold from an airport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Mon. 9:58 a.m. Starz Tues. 5:52 a.m.

Hell’s Angels (1930) ★★★ Ben Lyon, Jean Harlow. British brothers become World War I pilots and fall for a platinum blonde. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Henry V (1945) ★★★★ Laurence Olivier, Robert Newton. Shakespeare’s king attacks France in a drama that begins at the old Globe Theatre, becomes a movie and ends back on stage. (NR) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Here Comes Mr. Jordan (1941) ★★★ Robert Montgomery, Claude Rains. Heavenly executive Mr. Jordan seeks another body for the soul of a boxer, dead 50 years too soon. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Here Comes the Navy (1934) ★★★ James Cagney, Pat O’Brien. A rowdy sailor flirts with a petty officer’s sister and becomes a hero at sea. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Sat. 2 a.m.

Hero (2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Mon. 9:35 a.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FXX Mon. 3 p.m. FXX Tues. 11 a.m.

Hide-Out (1934) ★★ Robert Montgomery, Maureen O’Sullivan. A New York mobster flees to Connecticut and falls for a farmer’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Sat. 3:45 a.m.

High Society (1956) ★★★ Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly. A socialite’s ex-husband and a magazine writer show up for her wedding and cause havoc. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Mon. Noon TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Hold Back the Dawn (1941) ★★★ Charles Boyer, Olivia de Havilland. A Romanian gigolo exits Mexico by marrying a U.S. teacher on a field trip. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sat. 7:30 a.m.

The Hollars (2016) ★★ John Krasinski, Margo Martindale. A man returns home to his dysfunctional family after learning that his mother has a brain tumor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Mon. 12:59 p.m.

Hollow Man (2000) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue. A scientist becomes mentally unstable after he learns the invisibility serum he tested on himself cannot be reversed. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Thur. 6:04 p.m.

The Hollow (2015) Deborah Kara Unger, Richard Harmon. A 100-year-old curse gives birth to a mysterious creature that terrorizes three sisters on Halloween eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:01 a.m.

Hollywood Homicide (2003) ★★ Harrison Ford, Josh Hartnett. A veteran Los Angeles detective and his partner investigate the slaying of a rap group. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Sat. 3:55 a.m.

El hombre y el monstruo (1959) Enrique Rambal, Martha Roth. Un joven pianista toca una melodía y se transforma en un monstruo porque vendió su alma al diablo para ser el mejor. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Home (2015) ★★ Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna. Animated. After an alien race called the Boov take over Earth, a resourceful human girl becomes a banished Boov’s ally. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander. Separated from her husband, Alice lets three young men -- Harry, George and Teddy -- stay in her guesthouse. As Alice develops a budding romance with Harry, her newfound happiness comes crashing down when her ex shows up with a suitcase in his hand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Honeysuckle Rose (1980) ★★★ Willie Nelson, Dyan Cannon. A country singer loves his wife, drinks too much and fools around with his ex-partner’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 a.m.

Hope and Glory (1987) ★★★ Sebastian Rice Edwards, Sarah Miles. A 9-year-old boy recalls life with his mother and family in World War II England. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sat. Noon

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man’s adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m.

Hot Rod (2007) ★★ Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone. An accident-prone daredevil plans an outrageous stunt to raise money for lifesaving surgery for his abusive stepfather. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Sun. 8:51 a.m. Starz Sun. 5:21 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Tues. 10:25 p.m. Encore Wed. 7:01 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Your favorite monster family boards a luxury cruise, but the dream vacation soon turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, a woman who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy them all. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

Hours (2013) Paul Walker, Genesis Rodriguez. A new father must remain behind and try to keep his prematurely born daughter alive after Hurricane Katrina knocks out the power in their New Orleans hospital. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:08 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 12:07 p.m.

House (2008) ★ Michael Madsen, Allana Bale. After taking shelter in an evil abode, two stranded couples find themselves at the mercy of a killer who claims to have slain God. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:50 a.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

How the West Was Won (1962) ★★★ Carroll Baker, Lee J. Cobb. The history of 19th-century Western expansion, as seen through the lives of three generations of a pioneer family. (G) 2 hrs. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 2 p.m.

How to Build a Girl (2019) Beanie Feldstein, Alfie Allen. A smart and ambitious teen reinvents herself as a music critic. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Tues. 11:15 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Bravo Fri. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m.

How to Lose Friends & Alienate People (2008) ★★ Simon Pegg, Kirsten Dunst. After landing a job at an upscale New York magazine, a British celebrity journalist proceeds to offend bosses, peers and superstars alike. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Fri. 2 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera. Animated. When the sudden appearance of a female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must journey to a hidden world to finally discover their true destinies as dragon and rider. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Hud (1963) ★★★★ Paul Newman, Melvyn Douglas. A housekeeper sees a Texas cattle rancher clash with his son, a selfish, womanizing louse. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Humanity Bureau (2017) Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind. In the near future, a government agency exiles unproductive members of American society to a colony known as New Eden. A caseworker soon makes it his mission to expose the bureau’s secrets while also trying to save a banished woman and her young son. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:30 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) ★★★ Charles Laughton, Maureen O’Hara. Grotesque bell-ringer Quasimodo saves Gypsy Esmeralda from a mob and a corrupt priest in medieval Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Freeform Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:05 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Freeform Sat. 10:45 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Freeform Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Thur. 3 p.m. Syfy Fri. 11 a.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 1:30 p.m.

I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang (1932) ★★★ Paul Muni, Glenda Farrell. An innocent man is sent to a prison farm, where he endures the dehumanizing effects of a cruel criminal justice system. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story (2019) Ginnifer Goodwin, Angela Fairley. A woman tries to adopt an African-American girl, but due to a racially motivated ruling, the two are forced apart. The woman does not give up on the girl and continues to be her lifeline until they can be reunited. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song I Can Only Imagine as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Lifetime Sun. 3 p.m.

I Married a Witch (1942) ★★★ Fredric March, Veronica Lake. A politician’s campaign for governor is complicated by a seductive witch with romance and revenge on her mind. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

I Never Sang for My Father (1970) ★★★ Melvyn Douglas, Gene Hackman. A middle-aged New York professor loses his mother and reaches out to his bitter father. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Sun. 4 p.m. CMT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

I Remember Mama (1948) ★★★★ Irene Dunne, Barbara Bel Geddes. A writer recalls her Norwegian mother and family in circa-1900 San Francisco. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Sun. 2:15 a.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Wed. 6 a.m.

I vitelloni (1953) ★★★ Franco Interlenghi, Alberto Sordi. In a small Italian town, five adolescents have varying degrees of success coping with the problems of growing up. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 4:30 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Starz Fri. 7:10 a.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 2 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 8:45 p.m.

In Hell (2003) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lawrence Taylor. Un hombre mata al asesino de su esposa y es enviado a prisión donde el guardia impone brutales batallas entre presos. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11 a.m. KFTR Sat. 10 p.m.

In the Key of Love (2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. HBO Mon. 4:55 p.m. HBO Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animated. An 11-year-old girl’s five emotions try to guide her through a difficult transition after she moves from the Midwest to San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Tues. 7 p.m. Encore Wed. 5:23 a.m.

Into the Blue (2005) ★★ Paul Walker, Jessica Alba. Four divers cross paths with drug smugglers whose cargo plane has crashed near the site of underwater treasure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Tues. 12:12 p.m.

Into the Forest (2015) ★★ Ellen Page, Evan Rachel Wood. In the wilds of the Pacific Northwest, two sisters must fight for survival after an apocalyptic blackout leaves them without gas, water, electricity or cellphones. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Into the Storm (2014) ★★ Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies. Professional storm-chasers run toward danger to track a series of deadly tornadoes menacing a town over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Thur. Noon

Into the Woods (2014) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt. A baker and his wife venture into a magical forest to find the ingredients that will reverse their curse of childlessness and restore the beauty of the ugly witch who placed it on them. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Fri. 5:02 a.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Sat. 3:41 a.m. Starz Sat. 9:52 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TNT Sun. 2 p.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. A&E Sat. 5 p.m. A&E Sat. 10:32 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 1:33 a.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1 a.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BBC America Sun. 11 a.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

Jesús de Nazaret (2019) Julián Gil, Mario Cimarro. Un recorrido por la vida de Jesús, desde su estadía en el desierto del Valle de Jordán, pasando por el viacrucis, hasta llegar a la resurrección. (NR) 2 hrs. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:30 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 10:03 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. USA Wed. 6 p.m. USA Wed. 11:06 p.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 5:15 p.m. HBO Wed. 10:40 a.m.

Joker (2019) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Wed. 4:20 p.m.

Juan Apóstol, el más amado (2017) Mané De La Parra, Marjorie De Sousa. La vida y legado de Juan Apóstol, su relación con Jesús de Nazaret y la escritura de importantes pasajes del Nuevo Testamento. (NR) KVEA Sun. 12:55 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Wed. 7:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Sun. 1:22 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Jungle Book (2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sat. Noon

Juno (2007) ★★★ Ellen Page, Michael Cera. Unforeseen complications arise when a precocious teenager chooses an upscale couple to adopt her unborn baby. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Wed. 1:32 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Just Friends (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart. A music executive tries to woo his high-school crush while keeping his suspicious ex-girlfriend at bay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TBS Sun. 1:32 a.m.

Just the Way You Are (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Ty Olsson. Hoping to recharge her marriage, a professional matchmaker asks her husband out on a blind date. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Mon. 1 p.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s A Time to Dance (2016) Jennie Garth, Dan Payne. When a couple who began as childhood friends find their relationship on the rocks, they decide to put their divorce on hold when their daughter announces her engagement. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 p.m.

Kate & Leopold (2001) ★★★ Meg Ryan, Hugh Jackman. A Manhattan woman falls in love with the 19th-century Duke of Albany who has stepped through a time portal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 a.m.

Keanu (2016) ★★ Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele. A man and his cousin pose as ruthless gangsters to recover a stolen kitten. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. After Hit Girl is busted and forced to retire, Kick-Ass joins a team of amateur superheroes led by a reformed mobster and tangles with the evil villain formerly known as Red Mist. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m.

Killer High (2018) Kacey Rohl, Humberly González. Sabrina’s perfectly planned high school reunion goes south when a monster keeps killing all the guests. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 3:03 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TNT Sat. 5 p.m. TNT Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Mon. 4:30 p.m. FX Tues. 2 p.m.

Kiss the Girls (1997) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd. After escaping from a serial killer, a doctor helps police and a forensic psychologist track the madman. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

The Kitchen (2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:05 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:31 p.m.

L.A. Confidential (1997) ★★★★ Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe. Policemen become immersed in corruption, scandal, politics and prostitution in 1950s Hollywood. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Mon. 2:34 a.m. Encore Mon. 4:51 p.m.

The Ladies Man (2000) ★ Tim Meadows, Karyn Parsons. A late-night radio host and self-described Casanova searches for a lost love when he receives an unsigned letter boasting of her wealth. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Lady in the Water (2006) ★★ Paul Giamatti, Bryce Dallas Howard. A building manager rescues an enigmatic young woman and learns that she is a narf, a character from a bedtime story, who is trying to return to her world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5 a.m.

Land of the Lost (2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Thur. Noon

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sun. 7:08 a.m.

The Last Castle (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, James Gandolfini. Un general prisionero incita a sus compañeros a una revuelta, en contra de un guardia déspota. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:50 a.m.

The Last of the Finest (1990) ★★ Brian Dennehy, Joe Pantoliano. Three suspended cops uncover a widespread conspiracy when they are forced outside the law to avenge a partner’s death. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:18 p.m.

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Harvey Keitel. A controversial account of the life of Jesus of Nazareth, focusing on internal doubt and conflict he may have felt. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. TMC Thur. 2 a.m.

Lawless (2012) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy. A sadistic Chicago lawman comes to 1931 Virginia to shut down the Bondurant brothers’ bootlegging business. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m.

Leatherheads (2008) ★★ George Clooney, Renée Zellweger. A 1920s football star tries to give his sagging sport a boost, while he and a new teammate vie for the affections of a feisty newswoman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sun. Noon

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:10 p.m.

Legion (2010) ★ Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity’s last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Sun. 8:43 a.m. IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell. Animated. An ordinary LEGO figurine, thought to be the key to saving the world, is accompanied by a fellowship of strangers embarking on a quest to vanquish a tyrant bent on a terrible deed. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:20 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:20 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Mon. 11:25 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Like a Boss (2020) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne. The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan -- a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Like Crazy (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones. A young British woman and her American lover struggle with a long-distance relationship after she is banned from the U.S. for overstaying her visa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:10 p.m.

Limitless (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro. An unemployed writer rises to the top of the financial world after an experimental drug gives him extraordinary mental acuity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:45 p.m. Showtime Fri. 10 p.m. Showtime Sat. 5 a.m.

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field. During his final months in office, President Abraham Lincoln moves forward to end the Civil War, unite the country and abolish slavery forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. HBO Sat. 6:10 a.m.

Linda and the Mockingbirds (2020) Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne. Linda Ronstadt and Jackson Browne travel to Banámichi, Mexico, to watch children and young adults sing and dance in traditional costumes. (NR) 1 hr. HBO Sun. 6 a.m.

Little Black Book (2004) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Holly Hunter. To learn more about his past, a young woman interviews three of her boyfriend’s former sweethearts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Thur. 3:59 a.m.

Lola (2020) Anna Brewster, Lewis Reeves. A secret threatens to destroy a couple’s relationship. (NR) 17 mins. TMC Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Lone Survivor (2013) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. Durante la guerra en Afganistán, un equipo de élite de las fuerzas especiales SEAL, liderado por Marcus Luttrell, tiene la misión de capturar al líder talibán Ahmad Shah, mientras cada uno trata de pelear por su vida. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. USA Sat. 8:30 p.m. USA Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Lost Boys: The Thirst (2010) Corey Feldman, Jamison Newlander. The Frog brothers must prevent a vampire from unleashing an army of his repulsive ilk. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:34 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Ian Malcolm regresa, muy a su pesar, a una isla situada en Costa Rica en donde los dinosaurios empiezan a reproducirse. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Love in the Forecast (2020) Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell. An aspiring meteorologist befriends a neighbor who teaches her the importance of trusting nature and each other. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m.

Love Locks (2017) Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell. A woman returns to Paris after a 20-year absence and ends up reconnecting with her college boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Love on the Menu (2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Love to the Rescue (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 p.m.

Lucky Grandma (2019) Christine Chang, Wayne Chang. In New York City’s Chinatown, a Chinese grandma goes all in at the casino, landing herself on the wrong side of luck. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (2021) Keri Hilson, Tobias Truvillion. Tiffanie Cooper is about to marry the dashing Damon King, the man of her dreams and founder of King Enterprises. However, her future soon takes an uncertain turn when Damon’s shady best man triggers a passion within her that she never expected. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Luv (2012) ★★ Common, Michael Rainey Jr. Accompanied by his young nephew, an ex-convict tries to raise money through a drug deal. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:25 p.m.

Madagascar (2005) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals must learn to survive in the wild after they wash ashore on an exotic island. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. TOON Sun. 4 p.m. TOON Sun. 5 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. Noon

Made in Italy (2020) Liam Neeson, Yolanda Kettle. A London artist and his estranged son try to mend their relationship as they work together to repair a dilapidated house in Italy. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Tues. 9:30 a.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 4 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:09 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Madeline’s Madeline (2018) Helena Howard, Molly Parker. When a theater director takes on a new project, she becomes concerned when the production takes on a life of its own due to her young star taking her performance too seriously. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 3:35 a.m. TMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Magnolia (1999) ★★★ Jason Robards, Julianne Moore. Coincidence, divine intervention and fate link several people on an intense day which becomes a moral odyssey. (R) 3 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:10 p.m.

Mahalia (2021) Danielle Brooks, Jason Dirden. Influential gospel singer Mahalia Jackson rises to fame in the 1940s and performs at numerous rallies during the civil rights movement. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Mahalia: Special Edition (2021) Danielle Brooks, Jason Dirden. Influential gospel singer Mahalia Jackson rises to fame in the 1940s and performs at numerous rallies during the civil rights movement. (NR) Lifetime Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Thur. 12:04 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:25 a.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Wed. 5:40 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:55 p.m.

Major League II (1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Wed. 5:45 p.m.

Make Up (2019) Molly Windsor, Joseph Quinn. A teen makes an unsettling discovery about her boyfriend that lures her into a spiral of obsession. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Thur. 10 p.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons. Musketeers try to displace corrupt King Louis XIV with his twin brother, imprisoned in the Bastille. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:02 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 4:15 a.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Encore Sat. 6:47 p.m.

Marianela (1972) Rocío Dúrcal, José Suárez. Una joven huérfana se enamora idílicamente de un muchacho ciego, pero cuando él recupera la vista las cosas cambian. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) Narrated by Nick Broomfield, Voice of Nancy Bacal. A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:40 a.m.

El Marido de Mi Novia (1951) María Elena Marqués, Abel Salazar. Una mujer va a la capital para mantener a su marido inválido, por lo que se dedica a robar carteras en los autobuses, pero ella se enamora de otro ladrón. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990) ★★★ Al Pacino, Diane Keaton. Dignified Michael Corleone joins his wild nephew in a Sicilian vendetta involving the Vatican. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 a.m. Showtime Thur. 6:45 p.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Wed. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Max Steel (2016) ★ Ben Winchell, Maria Bello. A teen who generates energy combines together with a techno-organic extraterrestrial to become the superhero Max Steel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Thur. 11 a.m. TMC Sat. 7:15 a.m.

Meatballs Part II (1984) ★★ Richard Mulligan, John Mengatti. Camp Sasquatch’s goofy owner expects a counselor to beat rival Camp Patton at boxing. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m. FX Thur. 10 a.m.

Megan Leavey (2017) ★★★ Kate Mara, Edie Falco. Young Marine Cpl. Megan Leavey starts to identify with Rex, a particularly aggressive combat dog that she trains. Together, they complete more than 100 missions until an improvised explosive device injures both, putting their fates in jeopardy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Fri. 3:02 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Thur. 8 p.m. Encore Fri. 8:14 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Thur. 9:41 p.m. Encore Fri. 9:55 a.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Thur. 11:13 p.m. Encore Fri. 11:27 a.m.

Menace II Society (1993) ★★★ Tyrin Turner, Jada Pinkett. Crime, street sense and the status quo roil the mind of a teenager in the Watts section of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Wed. 8:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sun. 10:25 a.m. HBO Fri. 10:50 a.m.

Midway to Love (2019) Rachel Hendrix, Daniel Stine. A psychologist quits her job as a television host and returns to her hometown, where she reunites with her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 p.m.

Mighty Oak (2020) Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega. Gina’s life is given new purpose when she meets a young guitar prodigy. Convinced the boy is her reincarnated brother, frontman for Army of Love, she sets out to get the band back together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:10 a.m.

El mil abusos (1990) Guillermo Rivas, Maricarmen Resendes. Un mañoso busca la ayuda de un mago para ganar dinero, lo malo es que se queda con la mayor parte de las ganancias. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Sat. 5 p.m.

Misbehaviour (2020) Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. A team of women hatches a plan to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition in London. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Sun. 3:30 p.m. Starz Thur. 3:27 a.m. Starz Thur. 3 p.m. Starz Thur. 11:28 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sat. 1 a.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FX Thur. Noon

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m.

Mississippi Grind (2015) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Ben Mendelsohn. Convinced that his newfound friend is a good-luck charm, a gambling addict takes the man on a road trip to a high-stakes poker game in New Orleans. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Mo’ Better Blues (1990) ★★ Denzel Washington, Spike Lee. Music comes first for a Manhattan jazzman with one too many lovers and a manager who gambles. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Fri. 5 a.m.

Monster Island (2019) Adrian Bouchet, Natalie Robbie. Gigantic monsters threaten to destroy everything in their path as mankind remains defenseless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:49 a.m.

The Monster (2016) ★★★ Zoe Kazan, Scott Speedman. Left stranded after their car breaks down, a woman and her daughter must fight for survival when a terrifying monster attacks them on a deserted road near the woods. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 6:24 a.m. Encore Tues. 8:38 p.m.

The Monuments Men (2014) ★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. During World War II, a group of art scholars and other experts infiltrates enemy territory to retrieve stolen masterpieces before the Nazis destroy them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Moonwalk With Me (2019) Carrie Kim, James Kang. A woman must decide what to do with her strange father, a man who constantly wanders. (NR) 12 mins. HBO Wed. 6:55 a.m.

Morgana (2012) Siouzana Melikián, Lilia Aragón. El suicidio de una mujer demente a finales del siglo XIX tiene consecuencias terribles en la época actual. El miedo y el horror se apoderan especialmente de una jovencita en una pesadilla que parece llevarla directamente a su propia muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FXX Fri. 10:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Mouse Hunt (1997) ★★ Nathan Lane, Lee Evans. Brothers inherit a dilapidated mansion inhabited by a resourceful rodent that refuses to leave. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Mr. Brooks (2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Sun. 2 p.m. CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. MTV Tues. 5 p.m.

The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (2019) Mena Suvari, Nick Stahl. The murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman lead police to investigate Glen Rogers, aka the Casanova Killer. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Fri. 1:30 a.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

My Gal Sunday (2014) Rachel Blanchard, Cameron Mathison. Henry, the recently retired U.S. Secretary of State, and his wife, Sunday, are private investigators. When Sunday’s parents are kidnapped, the two work together to rescue them and find out why the abductors want a hit-man released as ransom. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 p.m.

My Man Godfrey (1936) ★★★ William Powell, Carole Lombard. A Park Avenue socialite on a scavenger hunt finds a forgotten man and brings him home. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:45 p.m.

My Nightmare Landlord (2020) Caroline Harris, Ignacyo Matynia. Lydia moves into a new apartment after breaking up with her longtime boyfriend, but she finds herself increasingly isolated when the manager becomes obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

The Namesake (2006) ★★★ Kal Penn, Tabu. The son of East Indian immigrants feels caught between American culture and his family’s traditions. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Tues. 4:05 p.m.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) ★★★ Ryan Eggold, Théodore Pellerin. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin, Skylar, travel across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Tues. 6:10 a.m. HBO Sat. 2:55 a.m.

New in Town (2009) ★ Renée Zellweger, Harry Connick Jr. An ambitious executive has a life-changing experience when she accepts an assignment to restructure a manufacturing plant in a backwater town. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:15 p.m.

The New Mutants (2020) ★★ Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy. Five teenage mutants undergo treatments at a secret institution that will cure them of their dangerous powers. As their memories turn into terrifying realities, they soon start to question why they’re being held and who’s trying to destroy them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Fri. 4:45 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:39 p.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sun. 3:05 p.m. Paramount Sat. 2 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

No eres tú, soy yo (2010) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Alejandra Barros. Los recuerdos de su primera esposa mandan a un hombre a través de una montaña rusa emocional mientras intenta encontrar nuevamente el amor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 9 p.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. Dios elige a Noé para construir un arca y salvar a los animales y su familia de una inundación apocalíptica. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m. Syfy Wed. 12:57 p.m. Syfy Thur. 8:50 a.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Wed. 6 p.m.

La novicia soñadora (1971) Rocío Dúrcal, Guillermo Murray. Una joven ganadera sale de su pueblo para ingresar en un convento de donde la envían a trabajar en un sanatorio. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe (2020) Guillermo Iván, Kimberley Aria Peterson. Un joven reportero, escéptico hacia el cristianismo moderno, se propone investigar la leyenda de Juan Diego y la Virgen de Guadalupe. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KMEX Sun. 4 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Oculus (2013) ★★ Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites. Adult siblings make plans to destroy an antique mirror and the malevolent force within it that caused the deaths of their parents. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Mon. 6:37 a.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 2:15 p.m. TMC Tues. 5:20 a.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Mon. 8:25 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Sun. 10:10 p.m. TMC Thur. Noon

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Paramount Wed. 10 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Olympic Dreams (2019) Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas. A young cross-country skier bonds with a volunteer doctor in the Olympic athletes village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Olympus Has Fallen (2013) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. America’s national security team must rely on a disgraced former guard to save the president after terrorists seize control of the White House, taking the chief of state hostage. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Mon. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 11:26 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Thur. 7 a.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Starz Wed. 8:58 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:32 p.m.

One Day (2011) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Jim Sturgess. For 20 years, an idealist and a wealthy charmer reunite on the anniversary of the day they first met, their college graduation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Mon. 4:45 a.m. HBO Thur. 10:10 a.m.

One Fine Day (1996) ★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, George Clooney. On a hectic day, architect Melanie, single mom of a small boy, meets news columnist Jack, divorced dad of a little girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Thur. 2:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

One Perfect Wedding (2021) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. With help from their best friends, a happy couple plan the perfect wedding at the same place where their romance began. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m.

The Other Guys (2010) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Two deskbound detectives get more than they bargain for when they take on a seemingly minor case that may turn out to be New York’s biggest crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sun. 1 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

The Out-of-Towners (1999) ★★ Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn. An Ohio couple reinvigorate their passionless marriage during a bizarre 24 hours in New York City. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:40 p.m.

Outlaws (2017) Ryan Corr, Abbey Lee. When the leader of a motorcycle gang is released from prison, he must fight his former deputy for control of his turf in an epic clash of gang warfare and personal rivalry. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:35 p.m.

The Pacifier (2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Papillon (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek. The epic story of Henri Papillon Charrière, framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an alliance with counterfeiter Louis Dega to finance his escape. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Mon. 2:28 a.m.

Paranoia (2013) ★ Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford. With his job at stake, a tech-savvy employee has to infiltrate a competitor’s company and steal trade secrets for his ruthless boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 12:05 p.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Starz Mon. 3:32 p.m. Starz Tues. 12:13 p.m. Starz Fri. 6:31 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:45 a.m.

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells (2018) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. After their wedding venue reserves the wrong date, Nick and Molly have six weeks to plan the wedding of their dreams. Things get even more complicated when Steven, who once left Molly at the altar, comes back into her life with a business offer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

The Perfect Catch (2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew W. Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Peter Rabbit (2018) ★★ Voices of James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi. Live action/animated. Peter Rabbit and his three sisters enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. A battle of wills soon breaks out as McGregor hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter -- a rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Sun. 6 p.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. Noon

The Photograph (2020) ★★ Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield. A woman develops an unexpected romance with a rising journalist while delving into her late mother’s early life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Pineapple Express (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, James Franco. A stoner who witnessed a murder flees with his dealer when a drug lord and crooked cop trace a rare strain of marijuana back to them. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Paramount Sat. 1:30 a.m.

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ Steve Martin, Jean Reno. Clouseau and a team of international detectives investigate the thefts of the world’s greatest treasures, including the diamond called the Pink Panther. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

Planes (2013) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Stacy Keach. Animated. Despite his incompatible build and fear of heights, a small-town plane dreams of one day competing as a high-flying air racer. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Tues. 2:14 p.m.

Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Julie Bowen. Animated. After his engine gets damaged, world-famous air racer Dusty must shift gears and find a new career. He joins an elite crew of firefighting aircraft devoted to protecting historic Piston Peak National Park. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Tues. 3:49 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 4 p.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:20 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Voices of Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn. Animated. Based on a story of John Smith, a Powhatan Indian stops a war between her tribe and the British by interceding with the chief, her father. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

The Preacher’s Mistress (2013) Sarah Lancaster, Natalia Cigliuti. A woman’s affair with a cleric turns disastrous when the man’s wife is found murdered. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Mon. 2:30 p.m. FX Mon. 11:38 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Paramount Mon. 10 p.m.

Prometheus (2012) ★★ Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender. A clue to mankind’s origins leads a team of explorers to deep space, where they must fight a terrifying battle to save the future of the human race. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Fri. 5:50 p.m.

Proof of Life (2000) ★★ Meg Ryan, Russell Crowe. A woman enlists a hostage negotiator to lead mercenaries to rescue her kidnapped husband from South American guerrillas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:46 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 9:50 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. USA Fri. 8:30 p.m. USA Sat. 6 p.m.

The Proud Family (2005) Voices of Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson. Animated. A mad scientist unleashes evil clones of a family to find their secret formula. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Mon. 7 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Mon. 11:33 a.m. Syfy Tues. 1:59 a.m.

Rafiki (2018) Samantha Mugatsia, Sheila Munyiva. When love blossoms between Kena and Ziki, the two girls agonize when they must choose between happiness and safety. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Sat. 3:45 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 12:05 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1:35 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 4:15 p.m. Showtime Sat. Noon

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Fri. 10:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Rapture-Palooza (2013) ★★ Craig Robinson, Anna Kendrick. Left behind after the Rapture, a young woman and her boyfriend set out to prevent the Antichrist from taking her as his unholy bride. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:34 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 5 p.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 11:35 a.m.

Re-Animator (1985) ★★★ Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott. A medical student brings his headless professor back from the dead with a special serum. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Reasonable Doubt (2014) Dominic Cooper, Samuel L. Jackson. A prosecutor commits a fatal hit-and-run, then manipulates the case so that the man who was arrested for the crime is acquitted. After the trial, he discovers that his actions have freed a guilty man. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Wed. 11:01 p.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 10:05 p.m.

Red Sparrow (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton. Dominika Egorova learns to use her mind and body as a weapon after joining a secret intelligence service. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FX Thur. 2 p.m. FX Fri. 11 a.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. A&E Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Rental (2020) ★★ Dan Stevens, Alison Brie. Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Fri. 3:30 a.m.

The Replacement Killers (1998) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Mira Sorvino. An Asian crime czar pursues a forger and a hired gun who failed to kill a policeman’s boy. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:50 p.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Sun. 3:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Repo Men (2010) ★ Jude Law, Forest Whitaker. A man who repossesses organs from indebted transplant patients goes on the run when he cannot make the payments on his own artificial heart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Sun. 1 p.m.

Resistance (2020) Jesse Eisenberg, Ed Harris. Before he becomes world-famous mime Marcel Marceau, aspiring Jewish actor Marcel Mangel joins the French Resistance to save thousands of orphaned children from the Nazis. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

The Return (2006) ★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Peter O’Brien. A young woman tries to solve the mystery behind her increasingly terrifying visions of a stranger’s brutal murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Mon. 6:33 a.m.

The Rhythm Section (2020) ★★ Blake Lively, Jude Law. Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. Noon

Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with Dr. Zee Madeiras to track down their friend’s missing emerald brooch, a thief and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 p.m.

Rings (2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:05 a.m.

The Rite (2011) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Colin O’Donoghue. A veteran priest introduces a skeptical seminary student to the dark side of their faith at a Vatican school where clergymen become exorcists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:40 a.m.

A River Runs Through It (1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Wed. 1:43 a.m. Starz Wed. 11:44 a.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ Seann William Scott, Breckin Meyer. Friends embark on a lengthy car trip to intercept an illicit videotape mistakenly mailed to one’s girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Rob Roy (1995) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Jessica Lange. The Scottish folk hero fights for clan and honor, hunted by vile aristocrats in the 1700s. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Showtime Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Sun. 6:30 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. Scientists use the mangled remains of a dead police officer to create the ultimate crime-fighter -- an indestructible cyborg. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Sun. 3:40 a.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Thur. 1:55 p.m.

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Mon. 11 a.m.

Room (2015) ★★★ Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay. Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Roxanne (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah. The long-nosed fire chief of a Washington ski town helps a dolt woo the astronomer he loves. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Wed. 8:36 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Royally Ever After (2018) Fiona Gubelmann, Torrance Coombs. A teacher learns that her boyfriend is actually the prince of a small country called St. Ives. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Ruby Sparks (2012) ★★★ Paul Dano, Zoe Kazan. A struggling novelist creates an inspirational female character, who somehow leaps from the page into his home as a real flesh-and-blood woman. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Rumbera caliente (1989) Sasha Montenegro, Polo Ortin. Una mujer se hace pasar por una bailarina erótica para ayudar a unos huérfanos. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Run With the Hunted (2020) Sam Quartin, Michael Pitt. After landing a job with a curmudgeonly private investigator, a woman becomes determined to track down the boy who saved her life as a child and then disappeared. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

Runaway Jury (2003) ★★★ John Cusack, Gene Hackman. A juror, a lawyer and a mysterious woman stand in the way of a man trying to manipulate an explosive trial. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Mon. 11:51 a.m. Starz Mon. 9:03 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Fri. 8:30 p.m. BET Sat. 1 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. BET Sat. 6 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Sat. 3:30 p.m.

S...house (2020) Cooper Raiff, Dylan Gelula. A lonely college freshman forges a strong connection with his resident assistant during a fraternity party. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:45 p.m. Showtime Tues. 1 p.m.

Safe (2012) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert John Burke. A cage fighter protects a 12-year-old math prodigy from mobsters and corrupt cops, who are all prepared to kill for the priceless numerical code she carries in her head. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:05 p.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:25 a.m.

Saint Maud (2019) ★★★ Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle. Maud, an unstable, newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul -- but sinister forces and her own sinful past threaten her holy calling. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:35 p.m. EPIX Tues. 11:45 a.m.

Salt (2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m.

Sausage Party (2016) ★★★ Voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Supermarket perishables devise a plan to escape from their human enemies after Frank the sausage learns that they will eventually become meals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Fri. 1 a.m. FX Fri. 2 p.m.

Saving Silverman (2001) ★ Jason Biggs, Steve Zahn. Two dimwits concoct a scheme to prevent their friend from marrying a coldhearted and conniving woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Mon. Noon VH1 Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Wed. 7:30 a.m.

The Score (2001) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Edward Norton. A master thief agrees to work with a volatile partner for one last heist before he retires. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:03 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:55 p.m.

Scream 4 (2011) ★★ Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox. The Ghostface Killer returns with a vengeance when self-help author Sidney Prescott arrives in Woodsboro on the last stop of her book tour. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Tues. 10 p.m.

Season of the Witch (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:26 a.m.

The Secret Ingredient (2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Wed. 4:20 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:45 a.m.

The Sentinel (2006) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland. A fugitive Secret Service agent must clear himself of charges of murdering a colleague and save the president from an assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Tues. 4 a.m.

Set It Off (1996) ★★★ Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah. Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Thur. 1 a.m. VH1 Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Seve: The Movie (2014) José Luis Gutiérrez, José Navar. Severiano Ballesteros battles adversity to become one of the greatest professional golfers of all time. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Golf Sat. Noon

‘71 (2014) ★★★ Jack O’Connell, Paul Anderson. A young British soldier must find his way back to safety after his unit accidentally abandons him during a riot in the streets of Belfast. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:30 a.m.

The Shack (2017) ★★ Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer. Three enigmatic strangers take a depressed man on a life-changing journey after a family tragedy makes him question his faith. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Thur. 7:40 a.m. HBO Fri. 4:55 a.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:20 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sun. 12:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:35 p.m.

Ships in the Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2021) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with a local doctor to investigate the murder of an art gallery manager. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 p.m.

Showdown in Little Tokyo (1991) ★ Dolph Lundgren, Brandon Lee. A hulking police detective and his Eurasian partner take turns kicking around the Japanese yakuza. (R) 1 hr. 18 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:03 p.m.

Showtime (2002) ★ Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy. A straight-laced cop must work with a bumbling patrolman on a reality-based TV show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:23 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Mon. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Tues. 7 p.m.

Shut In (2016) ★ Naomi Watts, Oliver Platt. Living in isolation in rural Maine, a widowed child psychologist starts to believe that the ghost of a missing boy is in her house during a dangerous ice storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Mon. 9:30 a.m. Syfy Tues. 7 a.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Slave Trade: How Prince Re-Made the Music Business (2014) Narrated by Thomas Arnold, Michael Bland. Filmmaker Elio Espana chronicles Prince’s legal battle with his record company in which he reclaimed the rights to his intellectual property and set the norm across the music world. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. AXS Wed. 6 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Thur. 5:49 a.m.

Smallfoot (2018) ★★★ Voices of Channing Tatum, James Corden. Animated. Migo is a friendly Yeti who discovers something that he didn’t know existed -- a human. When his fellow villagers refuse to believe him, Migo embarks on an epic journey to find the mysterious creature that can put him back in good graces. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TOON Sun. 6 p.m. TOON Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Smokin’ Aces (2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Two FBI agents must protect an entertainer from a motley crew of assassins after the guy agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:35 a.m.

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) ★★★ Tom Berenger, Ernie Hudson. Bloody chaos ensues when a diverse group of killers targets a federal agent. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Snakehead Swamp (2014) Ayla Kell, Antonio Fargas. Genetically altered snakehead fish wreak havoc in the swamps of Louisiana. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:02 a.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:45 p.m.

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Nancy Travis. A multimedia poet falls for a San Francisco butcher who may be a husband killer, and he may be next. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:55 a.m.

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) ★★ Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson. A grease monkey’s tomboy friend helps him woo a popular girl in their Los Angeles high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:40 p.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FXX Wed. 1 p.m. FXX Thur. 9 a.m.

Son of God (2014) ★★ Diogo Morgado, Greg Hicks. La historia de Jesús es contada desde su humilde origen, sus enseñanzas, la crucifixión y la resurrección final, en su viaje para difundir un mensaje de amor y esperanza. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8 p.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) ★★ James Marsden, Jim Carrey. Live action/animated. The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic races across the globe to stop uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik from achieving world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:50 a.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Sound of My Voice (2011) ★★★ Christopher Denham, Nicole Vicius. Two documentary filmmakers set out to expose a cult, but they fall under the control of its charismatic leader instead. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Mon. 7:04 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:44 a.m.

Southside With You (2016) ★★★ Tika Sumpter, Parker Sawyers. Future U.S. President Barack Obama and lawyer Michelle Robinson go on a fateful first date in the summer of 1989. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Showtime Thur. 11 a.m. Showtime Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Spare Parts (2015) ★★ George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis. Four Hispanic high-school students take on reigning champions M.I.T. in a national contest with a robot they built with $800 and parts from used cars. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:20 a.m.

The Spectacular Now (2013) ★★★ Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley. An innocent, bookish teenager begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior who awoke on her lawn after a night of heavy partying. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Fri. 9:35 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:10 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) ★★★ Voices of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson. Animated. Bitten by a radioactive spider, teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into Spider-Man. He must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7:30 p.m. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 9 a.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 3 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Springsteen & I (2013) ★★ Bruce Springsteen, Koichi Murakami. Devoted fans of rock legend Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to the Boss and discuss what his music means to them. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Thur. 6 a.m.

Spy Game (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, Brad Pitt. A CIA agent tries to rescue his one-time protege who awaits execution in a Chinese prison. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Tues. Noon

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Sun. 9 p.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:05 a.m.

The Station Agent (2003) ★★★ Peter Dinklage, Patricia Clarkson. A friendly man and a tormented woman try to befriend an anti-social dwarf who inherited a train depot. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:32 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. MTV Sat. 12:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 8 p.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Fri. 4:23 p.m.

Stigmata (1999) ★ Patricia Arquette, Gabriel Byrne. An atheist’s visions and manifestations of wounds like those of the crucified Christ prompt the Vatican to send an investigator. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:05 a.m.

Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story (2020) Niecy Nash, Silvana Estifanos. At the age of 18, Alexis discovers she was abducted as a baby and the mother she thought was hers is really her kidnapper. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:33 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:34 a.m.

The Story of Us (2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Straight From the Heart (2003) ★★★ Teri Polo, Andrew McCarthy. A successful New York photographer meets a reclusive Wyoming widower who cannot let go of the past. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. Noon

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) ★★ Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson. A road trip to visit relatives takes a dangerous turn when a family arrives at a secluded mobile home park that’s mysteriously deserted -- until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Sat. 1:11 a.m.

Strictly Ballroom (1992) ★★★ Paul Mercurio, Tara Morice. An Australian ballroom dancer makes an ugly duckling his partner and dares in competition to go flamenco. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:30 p.m.

A Summer Romance (2019) Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey. A young woman starts to fall for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s picturesque ranch in Montana. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

Summer Villa (2016) Hilarie Burton, Victor Webster. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Summerland (2020) Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. A reclusive Englishwoman opens her heart to a young evacuee as World War II rages across the channel. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:45 a.m.

Sun, Sand & Romance (2017) Tricia Helfer, Paul Campbell. Kate and Eric head to Cancun for a vacation. Upon arrival, Eric leaves Kate to her own devices time and again to pursue an opportunity. Luckily, Shep, the resort’s activities director, is more than willing to help fill her time with adventure. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Tues. 11:30 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Surrogates (2009) ★★ Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell. FBI agents probe a murder case linked to the inventor of technology that allows people to live vicariously though robotic versions of themselves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:22 p.m.

Swallow (2019) Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell. A young housewife in a seemingly perfect marriage develops pica, the irresistible urge to ingest inedible objects and material. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:10 p.m.

The Sweeter Side of Life (2013) Kathryn Morris, James Best. When her husband dumps her for her acupuncturist, pampered housewife Desiree discovers there is more to life than money. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Swiss Army Man (2016) ★★ Paul Dano, Daniel Radcliffe. Stranded on a deserted island, a young man embarks on a journey back to civilization with a talking, flatulent corpse. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Take Me Home Tonight (2011) ★★ Topher Grace, Anna Faris. A directionless college grad sees a chance to win the girl of his dreams when she invites him to a huge end-of-summer party. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sat. 3:15 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:40 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Travolta. A subway dispatcher calls on his extensive knowledge of the transit system to outwit hijackers who are threatening to kill passengers unless a ransom is paid. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:45 a.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Tales From the Hood 3 (2020) Tony Todd, Lynn Whitfield. William, a lumbering man in his 50s, tries to outrun an unseen evil with 6-year-old girl Brooklyn, who tells him four different moralistic and horrific stories to keep her mind off the impending danger. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Tues. 9 a.m.

Talk to Me (2007) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Fueled by the music and social upheaval of the times, ex-convict Ralph Petey Greene becomes a radio personality and courts controversy in 1960s Washington, D.C. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:05 p.m.

Talladega Nights (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Tues. Noon

Taxi (2004) ★ Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon. A bumbling policeman enlists the aid of a skillful cabdriver to chase Brazilian bank robbers through New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sun. 1:32 a.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster. A disturbed New York cabby befriends a teenage hooker and frees her from her pimp. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Thur. 4:50 p.m. Starz Fri. 2:19 p.m.

The Terminal (2004) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones. Unauthorized to enter the United States, an Eastern European befriends a flight attendant while living in a New York airport. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:50 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:10 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Thur. 1:53 p.m.

Texas Rangers (2001) ★ James Van Der Beek, Dylan McDermott. Young men band together to stop a ruthless bandit from engineering raids on cattle ranchers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sat. 10:30 p.m.

That Way Madness Lies ... (2018) Sandra Luckow. Filmmaker Sandra Luckow’s portrait of her brother Duanne’s mental decline into severe paranoid schizophrenia. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KOCE Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Wed. 6:30 p.m. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo. A billionaire looking for new challenges attracts the attention of an investigator when a priceless Monet is stolen. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Sun. 3:13 a.m.

Thor: The Dark World (2013) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. Thor forms an alliance with treacherous Loki to save Earth and the Nine Realms from an ancient enemy that predates the universe itself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Mon. 7:30 p.m. FX Tues. 5 p.m.

Three Can Play That Game (2007) ★★ Vivica A. Fox, Jazsmin Lewis. Shante Smith, a relationship expert, uses her knowledge of the male psyche to help women. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Thur. 1:53 a.m. Starz Thur. 9 p.m.

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (2020) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Huszar. Five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas and soon investigate their connection to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Timeless Love (2018) Rachel Skarsten, Brant Daugherty. A woman awakens from a coma only to discover that her seemingly perfect life with a wonderful husband and two children never existed. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 p.m.

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 6:40 a.m.

Tina (2021) Tina Turner, Angela Bassett. Never-before-seen footage, audio tapes, personal photos and intimate interviews provide insight into the remarkable life and career of legendary singer Tina Turner. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 11:15 p.m. HBO Wed. 12:30 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Mon. 7:54 a.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Tues. 3:59 p.m. Syfy Wed. 10:24 a.m.

Tooth Fairy (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd. As penance for dashing a child’s hopes, a rough-and-tumble hockey player must serve time as a genuine tooth fairy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange. The Oscar-winning tale of a temperamental actor who becomes a sensation while posing as a woman on a hit TV soap opera. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Wed. 5:03 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:04 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. A flashy new action hero’s arrival creates upset in a community of toys that comes to life when people are absent. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:10 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. When a toy collector kidnaps Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys band together to bring him home. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:10 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Fri. 7 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she’s profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. FXX Wed. 3:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Syfy Fri. 3:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. Noon

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Syfy Fri. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 3 p.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:35 p.m.

Trapped (2002) ★★ Charlize Theron, Courtney Love. A young anesthesiologist and his wife try to turn the tables on three kidnappers who have their 6-year-old daughter. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Tues. 7:44 a.m. Starz Tues. 9 p.m. Starz Wed. 3:51 a.m.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007) ★★ Anna Paquin, Brian Cox. Interwoven stories demonstrate that some traditions are best not forgotten, as the residents of a small town face real ghosts and goblins on Halloween. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:20 a.m.

Tron: Legacy (2010) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund. A strange signal leads the son of a long-missing video-game designer to the visually stunning cyberworld in which his father has been trapped for 20 years. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. FXX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Troy (2004) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Eric Bana. Cuando Paris secuestra a Helena de Troya, el feroz guerrero Aquiles dirige a las fuerzas griegas en la batalla de Troya. (NR) 3 hrs. 16 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Washington wife discovers her computer-salesman husband is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Truly, Madly, Sweetly (2018) Nikki DeLoach, Dylan Neal. Natalie and Eric must learn to work together after they both inherit an old, historic bakery. Natalie soon realizes that she has a chance to have it all -- a business to call her own, and the true love of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Tulips in Spring (2016) Fiona Gubelmann, Lucas Bryant. When a young interior designer learns her father has broken his leg, she rushes home to rural Washington because her help is desperately needed at the family tulip farm. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Tully (2018) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis. Hesitant at first, a mother of three welcomes a nighttime nanny named Tully into her home to help take care of her newborn daughter. She soon learns to appreciate all that Tully does -- forming a special bond with her new, lifesaving friend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:50 p.m.

28 Days (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Viggo Mortensen. When a court order sends a New York journalist to a rehabilitation center for substance abusers, she meets a ballplayer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:15 a.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4:20 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Mon. 4:44 a.m. Starz Mon. 6:38 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Sun. 8 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Mon. 6 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Tues. 2 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Wed. 2:05 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. A genetically perfected specimen meets his pint-size, wise-guy long-lost twin. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Fri. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 a.m. Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Twist of Faith (2013) Toni Braxton, David Julian Hirsh. A single mother and her gospel community help an Orthodox Jewish cantor whose wife and three children were murdered. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 11:30 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Tues. 9:45 a.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. Noon

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Sun. 8 p.m. BET Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Ultraviolet (2006) ★ Milla Jovovich, Cameron Bright. As worldwide civil war looms, a superhuman woman becomes the protector of a boy who is perceived as a threat to humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Mon. 4:55 a.m.

Un Quijote sin mancha (1969) Cantinflas, Angel Carasa. Un abogado, que siempre trata de ayudar a la gente, termina causando enredos y problemas llenos de risas y carcajadas. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Under the Gun (2016) Narrated by Katie Couric. Firsthand accounts from parents of Sandy Hook victims, expert commentary and statistics reveal the state of American gun violence and gun control laws. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:05 a.m.

Under the Skin (2013) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy McWilliams. Disguising herself as a human female, an extraterrestrial drives around Scotland and tries to lure unsuspecting men into her van. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Unfaithful (2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Thur. 11:02 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sun. 1:50 a.m.

Upgrade (2018) ★★★ Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. An artificial intelligence implant called STEM gives a paralyzed man superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who killed his wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Mon. 10 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Sun. 10 a.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Mon. 3 p.m. MTV Tues. Noon VH1 Fri. 2 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:55 a.m. Syfy Fri. 2 a.m.

Los valientes no mueren (1962) Pedro Armendáriz, Miguel Aceves Mejía. Dos amigos se encuentran después de varios años y terminan enamorándose cada uno de la hermana del otro. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Fri. 10:47 a.m.

Vampire Academy (2014) ★ Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry. At a secret boarding school, a half-human/half-vampire teenager trains to become a guardian for her best friend -- a vampire princess. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Tues. 11:15 a.m. Syfy Wed. 2:09 a.m.

La venganza de María (1983) Andrés García, Alicia Encinas. Sangrienta venganza de una mujer contra el narcotraficante que usó a su padre en una manera terrible. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Vice (2015) ★ Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane. A self-aware, artificial human becomes caught in the crossfire between a cop and the creator of an exclusive resort where paying customers play out their wildest fantasies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:37 a.m.

Victory (1981) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine. París, II Guerra Mundial. Prisioneros aliados se enfrentan al equipo nacional alemán en un partido de fútbol. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. FOXD Sun. Noon FOXD Sun. 7 p.m.

La vida de nuestro señor Jesucristo (1986) ★★ Claudio Brook, Gayle Bedall. Las enseñanzas y la vida de Jesucristo son presentadas desde su niñez, durante su persecución y hasta el juicio final. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Virtuosity (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Kelly Lynch. An ex-cop doing prison time chases a virtual-reality killer from the program onto the Los Angeles streets. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 5 p.m.

Vision Quest (1985) ★★ Matthew Modine, Linda Fiorentino. A teenage wrestler has trouble focusing on his training regimen when a worldly drifter takes up temporary residence at his home. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. FS1 Mon. 4 p.m. FS1 Mon. 6 p.m.

Volition (2019) Adrian Glynn McMorran, Magda Apanowicz. A clairvoyant tries to change his fate when he sees his own murder. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 3 a.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. E! Fri. 8:45 a.m. E! Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Waiting to Exhale (1995) ★★★ Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett. Relationships preoccupy Phoenix friends: divorcee Bernadine, careerist Savannah, popular Robin, and Gloria, whose ex-husband is gay. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:55 p.m.

Waitress (2007) ★★ Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion. A pregnant waitress is caught between her controlling husband and the new town doctor, with whom she is having a steamy affair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Tues. 1:42 p.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:08 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:52 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:57 a.m.

War of the Worlds (2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Warm Bodies (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer. The unusual romance between a zombie and a living woman sets in motion a series of events that may transform the entire lifeless world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Warriors of Virtue (1997) ★★ Angus Macfadyen, Mario Yedidia. A boy lands in a magic world of kung fu, kangaroo-men, and villains seeking the key to immortality. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:35 a.m.

The Wash (2001) ★ Dr. Dre, Snoop ``Doggy’’ Dogg. Two roommates who work at a car wash must save their kidnapped boss in order to keep their jobs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6 p.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Sun. 7:10 p.m.

The Watcher (2000) ★★ James Spader, Marisa Tomei. A traumatized FBI agent comes out of hiding to catch a serial killer who sends him pictures of his intended victims before he strikes. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:38 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. E! Sun. 11:30 a.m. E! Sun. 4 p.m.

The Watermelon Woman (1996) ★★ Cheryl Dunye, Guinevere Turner. An aspiring black lesbian filmmaker researches an obscure 1940s black actress billed as the Watermelon Woman. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Sat. 12:50 p.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:30 a.m.

The Way Back (2020) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal. Stuck in a meaningless job and struggling with alcoholism, a former high school athlete gets a shot at redemption when he becomes the basketball coach for his alma mater, a program that has since fallen on hard times. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Fri. Noon

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Wedding Every Weekend (2020) Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell. Nate and Brooke are going to the same four weddings for four weekends in a row. To avoid setups, they go together as wedding buddies. But what starts as a friendship soon becomes deeper. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Wendy (2020) ★★ Devin France, Yashua Mack. Lost on a mysterious island, a girl fights to save her family, her freedom and the joyous spirit of youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Wed. 7:10 a.m.

Wendy Williams: The Movie (2021) Ciera Payton, Morocco Omari. Wendy Williams overcomes obstacles and defies naysayers to become the popular host of a syndicated talk show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ Bill Murray, Richard Dreyfuss. A patient follows a pop psychiatrist on his vacation and annoys him while charming his family. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Sat. 10:23 a.m.

When We Were Kings (1996) ★★★★ Muhammad Ali, George Foreman. The Oscar-winning chronicle of the 1974 championship bout between boxers George Foreman and Muhammad Ali. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Where’s the Money (2017) Andrew Bachelor, Kat Graham. A young man from South Central Los Angeles must pledge a fraternity to recover a stash of stolen money. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m. FX Sat. 2 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Sun. 3:58 p.m. AMC Mon. Noon

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Ovation Sun. 9:30 a.m. Ovation Fri. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 3:15 a.m. Ovation Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Winter’s Bone (2010) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes. Facing the loss of her home and siblings if she fails, a gutsy teenager sets out on a dangerous quest to learn the fate of her missing father. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:20 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8:35 a.m.

Without a Paddle (2004) ★★ Seth Green, Matthew Lillard. Three childhood friends embark on a canoe trip to find a plane hijacker’s stash of money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Wed. 6:45 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ Judy Garland, Frank Morgan. After a tornado whisks Kansas farm girl Dorothy to a magic land, she must travel to the Emerald City for help in getting back home. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Sun. 3:45 p.m.

The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020) Jim Cummings, Riki Lindhome. A stressed-out police officer struggles not to give in to the paranoia that grips his small mountain town as bodies turn up after each full moon. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:35 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:55 a.m.

The Woman in Black (2012) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Misha Handley. A widowed lawyer encounters ghostly goings-on at the foreboding estate of a recently deceased client. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:40 a.m.

Woman Walks Ahead (2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes. A headstrong New York painter embarks on a dangerous journey to meet Sitting Bull but must face off with an Army officer intent on war with the Native Americans. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Wonder Boys (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Tobey Maguire. Terrified his second novel won’t live up to the first and stumbling over his personal life, a writer takes a gifted student under his wing. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:25 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TBS Sat. 5 p.m.

The Words (2012) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Irons. An aspiring writer pays a heavy price after he finds another man’s long-lost manuscript and passes it off as his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Working Man (2019) Peter Gerety, Billy Brown. An older factory worker continues to work during a shutdown. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Thur. 8 p.m.

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 a.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Tues. 9 p.m. HBO Fri. 1:10 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Mon. 5:15 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:55 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Wed. 10:30 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 8:35 a.m. TMC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Yentl (1983) ★★★ Barbra Streisand, Mandy Patinkin. A young woman charms her bearded roommate and a merchant’s daughter while posing as a Talmudic schoolboy in circa-1900 Poland. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. KCET Fri. 10:05 p.m.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy (2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

You’re Next (2011) ★★ Sharni Vinson, Nicholas Tucci. Members of an estranged, upper-class family must pull together to repel home invaders who are disguised in animal masks and trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:20 p.m.

Young Adult (2011) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Patton Oswalt. A writer unexpectedly bonds with a former classmate after she returns home to relive her glory days and steal her now-married high-school sweetheart. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:45 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1 a.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. Noon

Your Love Never Fails (2011) ★★★ Elisa Donovan, Brad Rowe. Laura has to move to Texas with her daughter, Kelsey, when the girl’s dad files for joint custody, forcing Kelsey to confront the lifestyle and father she left behind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 p.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 11 p.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Tues. 9:33 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:17 p.m.

