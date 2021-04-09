Movies on TV this week ‘Pulp Fiction’ on BBC America and IFC

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of April 11 - 17, 2021

Alien (1979) Freeform Sun. 8:15 p.m.

Aliens (1986) Freeform Sun. 10:55 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) Showtime Sat. 10 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) Showtime Sun. 6 a.m. Showtime Sat. 7 p.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) Sundance Mon. 8:30 p.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 9:58 p.m.

In the Heat of the Night (1967) TCM Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Interiors (1978) TCM Mon. 2 a.m.

It Happened One Night (1934) TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Judgment at Nuremberg (1961) TCM Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Julius Caesar (1953) TCM Tues. 10:45 a.m.

L.A. Confidential (1997) Encore Thur. 10:54 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:05 a.m.

The Lady Eve (1941) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Ladykillers (1955) TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

The Last Picture Show (1971) TCM Wed. 8:45 p.m.

Libeled Lady (1936) TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

The Life of Emile Zola (1937) TCM Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Lust for Life (1956) TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) TCM Fri. 1:15 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

A Man for All Seasons (1966) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday (1953) TCM Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Rocky (1976) HBO Fri. 6:50 a.m.

La Strada (1954) TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of April 11 - 17, 2021

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Sundance Sun. 12:45 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:45 p.m.

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007) ★★ IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009) ★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Sundance Sun. Noon

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5 p.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Bravo Sun. 6 a.m. Bravo Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Conan the Destroyer (1984) ★★ Sundance Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Delivery Man (2013) ★★ USA Thur. 2 a.m. Bravo Fri. 7:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 p.m. BBC America Thur. 5 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1 a.m.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 6 p.m.

For a Few Dollars More (1965) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 12:45 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Gangster Squad (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 8:30 p.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Bravo Thur. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 12:30 p.m. E! Fri. 1 p.m. E! Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Bravo Sat. 4 a.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ E! Sun. Noon E! Mon. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 a.m. Bravo Fri. 3 p.m. E! Sat. 1 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ AMC Wed. 10:45 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ BBC America Sun. Noon Sundance Wed. Noon

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Bravo Sat. 7:59 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Scream 4 (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Sundance Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ E! Sun. 5 p.m. E! Sun. 10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11 p.m.

The World’s End (2013) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ IFC Sat. 2 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of April 11 - 17, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ AMC Fri. Noon AMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Sundance Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:55 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:45 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Paramount Sat. 11:30 a.m. Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Encore Mon. 9:57 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:47 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 6 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Encore Mon. 2:24 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Encore Mon. 6:32 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ AMC Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ AMC Sun. Noon

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:55 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 7 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Encore Fri. 3:25 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Showtime Sat. 7:10 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ HBO Tues. 5:35 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 1:19 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Starz Fri. 11:35 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Encore Sun. 4:08 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 1 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ CMT Sun. 5 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 2 p.m. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ TMC Sun. 10:05 p.m. TMC Mon. 5:20 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 6 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Showtime Sun. 6 a.m. Showtime Sat. 7 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Encore Wed. 6:37 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 5 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 12:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 8 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Encore Thur. 8:32 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:45 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Starz Thur. 12:17 p.m. Starz Thur. 3:34 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Tues. 1:10 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Freeform Sat. 3:05 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Sun. Noon

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 11 p.m. TMC Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 9 p.m. TMC Sat. 12:55 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Freeform Thur. 4 p.m. Disney Sat. 7 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TBS Sun. 3 p.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) ★★★ TCM Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Encore Tues. 11:49 a.m. Encore Tues. 11:23 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ VH1 Fri. 9:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 2:45 p.m. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Mister Roberts (1955) ★★★ TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ POP Fri. 10:10 p.m. POP Sat. 2 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Thur. 6:35 p.m. BET Fri. 3:30 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ BBC America Sun. Noon Sundance Wed. Noon

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 4:55 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Encore Fri. 5:22 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 8:02 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 10 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Popeye (1980) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 1:28 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ TMC Sun. 4:05 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ TMC Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ HBO Fri. 6:50 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ BET Sun. 1 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 1:20 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ HBO Thur. 10:50 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 8 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Freeform Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 4:25 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Encore Tues. 9:48 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:59 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Encore Tues. 5:53 a.m. Encore Tues. 4:51 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Comedy Central Sat. 2:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Wed. 8:22 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ FX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ HBO Sun. 3:20 p.m. HBO Wed. 2:05 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ TMC Wed. 3 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ TMC Sun. 8:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 12:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ TMC Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 10:15 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Fri. 2:20 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:05 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ E! Sat. 6 p.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 11:30 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Starz Mon. 4:22 p.m. Starz Tues. 6:09 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ TBS Sun. 1 a.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Fri. 11 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ TMC Wed. 11 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:30 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of April 11 - 17, 2021

A

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Sat. 3 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Absolute Deception (2013) Cuba Gooding Jr., Emmanuelle Vaugier. A female journalist teams up with a federal agent to uncover the truth behind her husband’s death. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Thur. 4:29 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:34 p.m.

The Abyss (1989) ★★★ Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Oil-platform workers, including an estranged couple, and a Navy SEAL make a startling deep-sea discovery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:25 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Fri. Noon AMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:37 p.m.

The Adderall Diaries (2015) ★★ James Franco, Ed Harris. Suffering from writer’s block, author Stephen Elliott reconnects with his estranged father while investigating the murder case of computer entrepreneur Hans Reiser. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Tues. 1 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1:28 a.m. Showtime Fri. 9:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 4 p.m.

Admission (2013) ★★ Tina Fey, Paul Rudd. A driven Princeton University admissions officer thinks that a precocious applicant from an experimental high school may be the son she gave up for adoption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Tues. 10:30 a.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:40 a.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Thur. 2:40 a.m. Encore Fri. 11:18 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Sun. 3:03 p.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Mon. 11:45 a.m. TMC Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Alien (1979) ★★★★ Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver. Crewmembers aboard an interstellar freighter encounter a merciless monster that crawls around their ship’s dark corridors and service ducts as it kills them one by one. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Sun. 8:15 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn. On planet LV-426, Ripley and a dwindling number of Marines battle an almost-unstoppable army of monstrous predators which wiped out an entire colony of humans, save for one little girl. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:55 p.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:10 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:34 p.m.

All I See Is You (2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Jason Clarke. In Bangkok, a young blind woman undergoes a cutting-edge operation that restores sight to her right eye. Able to see again, she slowly starts to realize that her newfound independence makes her husband feel jealous, threatened and insecure. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Thur. 2:45 a.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

All of My Heart: The Wedding (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are happy, engaged and busy planning their fall wedding. When a distant relative of Jenny’s claims rights to Jenny and Brian’s beloved inn, they must find a solution. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 12:10 p.m. TMC Wed. 10 p.m. Showtime Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:46 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 1 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 9 a.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Ambition (2019) Katherine Hughes, Sonoya Mizuno. An aspiring music student prepares for the biggest audition of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Wed. 4:55 p.m.

Amelia (2009) ★★ Hilary Swank, Richard Gere. In the summer of 1937, famed aviatrix Amelia Earhart journeys into history in her attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Mon. 2:13 a.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Four teenagers nearing graduation make a pact to lose their virginity by prom night. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:45 p.m.

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005) ★★★ Tad Hilgenbrinck, Arielle Kebbel. A lewd teen causes mischief when he must attend a camp for musicians. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007) ★★ John White, Steve Talley. Michigan collegians pledge a wild fraternity that has an intense rivalry with another Greek organization. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009) ★ Eugene Levy, Bug Hall. Three high-school buddies use a legendary sex manual to lose their virginity. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006) ★★ John White, Steve Talley. A high schooler believes he can lose his virginity at a notorious race where people run in the nude. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Old friends gather after their freshman year in college to rent a summerhouse on Lake Michigan and chase girls. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 8:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m.

American Woman (2018) Sienna Miller, Aaron Paul. In a small blue-collar town in Pennsylvania, a 32-year-old woman’s teenage daughter goes missing, and she is left to raise her infant grandson alone. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:18 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:33 a.m.

Los amores de una viuda (1948) Ramón Armengod, Charito Granado. Una joven viuda se casa de nuevo, pero al tiempo aparece el esposo al que todos creían muero y se arma un embrollo. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Amy (2015) ★★★ Tony Bennett, Salaam Remi. Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 5 a.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

The Animal (2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Wed. 8:11 a.m. Starz Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:11 p.m.

Los años vacíos (1970) Elsa Aguirre, Joaquín Cordero. En un ambiente tropical, una solterona se enamora de nuevo, pero, a raíz de este nuevo amor, volverá un drama del pasado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6:30 p.m. USA Fri. 8:30 p.m. USA Sat. 4:27 p.m.

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Scott Lang once again dons the Ant-Man suit to fight alongside the Wasp. The mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Aprendiendo a Vivir (1970) Valentín Trujillo, Sergio Reynoso. Un abogado es extorsionado por su ex esposa quien lo amenaza con revelar a su hija quién es su verdadera madre. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TBS Sun. 6 p.m.

Aquaslash (2019) Nicolas Fontaine, Brittany Drisdelle. Terror awaits a group of high school graduates when a psychopath uses the unstoppable speed and turns of a water slide to his murderous advantage. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TMC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Paramount Sat. 11:30 a.m. Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

Army of Darkness (1992) ★★ Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz. Because of a time warp, a supermarket worker finds himself fighting in medieval England with a chainsaw and a ’73 Oldsmobile. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:18 a.m.

The Art of War (2000) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer. Underground after being accused of murdering a Chinese ambassador, a security expert comes out of hiding when terrorists threaten the United Nations. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Ovation Fri. 6 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Mon. 9:57 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:47 p.m.

As Luck Would Have It (2021) JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Allen Leech. A woman tries to win over a handsome local after entering a world-renowned matchmaking festival in Ireland. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

The Aspern Papers (2018) Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Joely Richardson. In 19th-century Venice, Italy, ambitious editor Morton Vint tries to get his hands on poet Jeffrey Aspern’s romantic letters to Juliana Bordereau -- his beautiful muse and lover. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 2:35 p.m.

Assassin’s Creed (2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. A descendant of the mysterious secret society known as the Assassins uses his newfound knowledge and physical skills to battle the power-hungry Templar Order. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck. As infamous and unpredictable Jesse James plans his next big robbery, he faces betrayal from one of those closest to him. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. Showtime Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sun. 6 p.m.

B

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Sundance Sun. Noon

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Thur. 10 p.m. FX Fri. Noon

Balls of Fury (2007) ★★ Dan Fogler, Christopher Walken. A disgraced pingpong player bounces back to go under cover for the government and bring a notorious crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TBS Sun. 11:30 p.m. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TBS Fri. 10 p.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sat. Noon

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Beach House (2018) Minka Kelly, Andie MacDowell. Caretta thought she’d left her Southern roots and troubled family far behind until her mother lures her home. As she repairs the family beach house and renews old acquaintances, the rhythms of the island open her heart in wonderful ways. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

The Beach (2000) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton. Young people seek Nirvana on an island off the coast of Thailand, only to discover it is not what it seems. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Fri. 10:34 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:12 p.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Mon. 11:57 p.m. Starz Tues. 7:08 p.m.

Becky (2020) Kevin James, Lulu Wilson. Spunky and rebellious Becky tries to reconnect with her father during a weekend getaway at a lakefront house. But the trip soon takes a turn for the worse when convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick, suddenly invade the home. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Wed. 2 a.m. Showtime Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Becoming Jane (2007) ★★ Anne Hathaway, James McAvoy. Though her parents expect her to marry a wealthy suitor, young Jane Austen becomes involved with a penniless lawyer who inspires her future writings. (PG) 2 hrs. Cinemax Thur. 4:13 p.m.

Before Sunset (2004) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy. A novelist and an environmentalist who met on a train nine years earlier reunite in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:27 p.m.

Before the Fire (2020) Jenna Lyng Adams, Jackson Davis. A TV actress escapes to her rural hometown following a global pandemic. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Beginners (2010) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Christopher Plummer. Newfound love elicits a man’s memories of his late father, who came out of the closet at 75 to fully embrace his homosexuality. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman. A Navy admiral orders the rescue of a fighter pilot after the Serbs shoot down his plane in Bosnia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sun. 10:42 p.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Mon. 7 a.m. TMC Sat. 8:45 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997) ★ Chris Farley, Nicollette Sheridan. A ninja watches out for his portly adopted brother, hired to track a mystery woman’s beau in Southern California. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

Beverly Hills Wedding (2021) Brooke D’Orsay, Brendan Penny. A meddling woman wins her sister an all-expenses-paid wedding in Beverly Hills, Calif., but soon learns her ex is also helping plan the ceremony. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Beware of the Midwife (2021) Mouna Traoré, Raven Dauda. With doubts of delivering their first child in the hospital, Sarah and Kevin decide to hire a midwife to give birth safely in their own home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Bewitched (2005) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell. An actual witch and a neurotic movie star land the lead roles in a television remake of the 1960s sitcom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Fri. 7:14 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:36 p.m.

The Big Hit (1998) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lou Diamond Phillips. The kidnapping of a millionaire’s daughter turns bad for an insecure hit man and his partner. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. BET Wed. 4 p.m. BET Thur. Noon

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Wed. 6:30 p.m. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Bigger Than the Sky (2005) ★★ Marcus Thomas, John Corbett. Despite his dismal audition, a man lands the lead role in a community-theater production of Cyrano de Bergerac. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:02 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 12:50 p.m.

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. The ruler of the future tells best friends Bill and Ted they must compose a new song to save life as we know it. But instead of writing it, they decide to travel through time to steal it from their older selves and bring harmony to the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 1 p.m.

Billy Elliot (2000) ★★★ Julie Walters, Jamie Bell. A working-class youngster in 1984 England discovers a hidden talent for dance with the help of a hard-bitten teacher. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Birthday Girl (2001) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Ben Chaplin. A bank manager obtains a dangerous and mysterious mail-order bride through the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:23 a.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Wed. 12:08 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:45 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:41 a.m.

Black Christmas (2019) ★★ Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon. As sorority sisters prepare for holiday parties, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout their campus. Refusing to become victims, the girls decide to band together and fight back against the psychotic Christmas killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Mon. 12:20 p.m. HBO Thur. 7:25 a.m.

Black Dog (1998) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Meat Loaf. Un camionero descubre que transporta fusiles de asalto AK-47, cuando asaltantes armados intentan robar su carga. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Mon. 2:24 p.m.

Black Rain (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Andy Garcia. Two New York police detectives take an underworld upstart back to Osaka, Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Blind Date (1987) ★ Kim Basinger, Bruce Willis. A Los Angeles bachelor attends a company dinner with a stranger who gets silly when she drinks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Blinded by the Light (2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sun. 7:06 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:09 a.m. Starz Wed. 5:40 p.m. Starz Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Mon. 2:25 a.m. Starz Mon. 10:46 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:05 a.m. Starz Thur. 12:50 p.m. Starz Fri. 1:22 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 4 p.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Wed. 1 p.m. VH1 Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Mon. 6:32 p.m.

The Boss (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Mon. 10:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Bounce (2000) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck. An ad executive seeks out the widow of a stranger who swapped tickets with him before boarding an ill-fated flight. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:03 a.m.

The Bounty Hunter (2010) ★ Jennifer Aniston, Gerard Butler. Originally hired to track down his bail-jumping ex-wife, a bounty hunter soon finds himself on the run for his life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. 12:15 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Bourne Legacy (2012) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz. The actions of Jason Bourne spell the possible end of secret intelligence programs, so a specially enhanced operative goes on the run with a research scientist when it appears that their lives will become forfeit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:41 a.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Sun. Noon

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Brahms: The Boy II (2020) ★ Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman. Terror strikes when a boy discovers a doll that appears to be eerily human. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Thur. 7:35 a.m.

The Bravest (2019) Xiaoming Huang, Jiang Du. Fearless firefighters spring into action when an oil pipeline explodes, igniting a gigantic tank and triggering unrelenting explosions that threaten the lives of millions of people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Thur. 12:37 p.m.

Bridal Wave (2015) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew Walker. A woman planning for her wedding at a resort meets a charming local right before the ceremony and has to choose between the man who can care for her financially or the man who truly understands her. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Bride of Chucky (1998) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Katherine Heigl. Animated by a vicious killer’s spirit, a battered doll and its mate seek help from neighbors to regain human form. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Tues. 10:03 a.m. Syfy Wed. 4:01 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5 p.m.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:21 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m.

Broken City (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Russell Crowe. A former cop becomes embroiled in a bigger scandal than he realized after being hired to tail the cheating wife of the mayor. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:35 p.m.

The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020) ★★ Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery. Dumped by her boyfriend, a New York art gallery assistant creates an exhibit for souvenirs from past relationships. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Tues. 9 p.m.

The Brothers (2001) ★★★ Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Sun. 10 p.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:38 a.m.

Bruce Lee: His Last Days, His Last Nights (1976) ★★ Li Hsiu Hsien, Betty Ting Pei. The martial artist falls in love with an actress and dies under mysterious circumstances. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:50 a.m.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) ★ Kristy Swanson, Luke Perry. Valley girl Buffy departs from cheerleading to train with her recruiter for a vampire invasion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Tues. 2:51 a.m.

Bug (1975) ★ Bradford Dillman, Joanna Miles. A scientist experiments with mutated insects freed by an earthquake, making matters worse. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 4 a.m.

Bulletproof (1996) ★ Damon Wayans, Adam Sandler. A mobster’s goons pursue a fugitive underling turning state’s evidence to an undercover policeman he once shot. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Wed. 2:32 a.m. Encore Wed. 1:59 p.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Cher, Christina Aguilera. With help from a savvy stage manager and a gender-bending host, a cocktail waitress with a stunning voice becomes a performer in a club’s musical revue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Bravo Sun. 6 a.m. Bravo Tues. 12:30 p.m.

C

El cachorro (1966) Pedro Armendáriz Jr., Blanca Sánchez. Un joven es perseguido por todo el mundo, desde sus más peligrosos enemigos hasta las implacables autoridades. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Cadillac Man (1990) ★★ Robin Williams, Tim Robbins. An angry husband catches up to a wise-guy car salesman who cons customers and women. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:15 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m.

Cake (2005) Heather Graham, David Sutcliffe. A travel writer improves her love life when she becomes an editor for her father’s wedding magazine. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:47 a.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:40 p.m.

Campfire Kiss (2017) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. A single mother takes her son camping. Soon after she arrives, she starts to butt heads with her cabin neighbor, a single father and outdoors man, who is also in search of a connection with his teen daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:55 p.m.

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:15 p.m.

Carmen, la de Ronda (1959) Sara Montiel, Maurice Ronet. Una gitana nunca tomó la vida en serio hasta que se enfrentó a la muerte de los hombres que pelearon por ella. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Casa de mi padre (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Gael García Bernal. El narcotraficante mexicano más temido les declara la guerra a un estanciero y a su familia, lo que desata un verdadero infierno. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Paramount Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Cats (2019) ★ Taylor Swift, Idris Elba. Live action/animated. A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Wed. 8:35 a.m.

The Cell 2 (2009) Tessie Santiago, Chris Bruno. A psychic investigator must enter the mind of a serial killer to end his bloody reign of terror. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:02 p.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Wed. 6 p.m. TNT Wed. 11 p.m.

The Change-Up (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman. Envious of each other’s lives, an overworked lawyer and his seemingly carefree buddy awake after a drunken binge and find they have somehow switched bodies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. E! Sun. 2:30 p.m. E! Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Changing Lanes (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson. An attorney and a recovering alcoholic have a car accident which escalates into an ongoing feud. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:45 p.m.

Charleston (1960) Silvia Pinal, Alberto Closas. Dos amigos se ven forzados a formalizar su relación amistosa como una relación de pareja para hacer felices a sus padres. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Charlie Says (2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 7 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. Ovation Tues. 11 p.m. Ovation Wed. 9 p.m.

Chasing Waterfalls (2021) Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell. A photographer falls for a handsome guide after traveling to a remote lodge to find mythical waterfalls. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Chato’s Land (1972) ★★ Charles Bronson, Jack Palance. An Apache kills a sheriff and then, one by one, members of a posse led by an ex-Rebel officer. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:15 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Fri. 3:25 a.m.

Child’s Play (1988) ★★ Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon. A killer sought by a Chicago detective becomes a doll called Chucky, bought by a woman for her son. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:04 p.m. Syfy Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Child’s Play 3 (1991) ★ Justin Whalin, Perrey Reeves. Chucky the killer doll wreaks havoc when he is mailed to his young foe’s coed military school. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Wed. 3 p.m.

Child’s Play 2 (1990) ★★ Alex Vincent, Jenny Agutter. Possessed by a killer’s spirit, Chucky the knee-high doll returns to get the boy who destroyed him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Syfy Wed. 5 p.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Fri. 9:24 a.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

The Circle (2017) ★★ Emma Watson, Tom Hanks. The founder of the world’s most powerful technology and social media company encourages a new employee to join a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and personal freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Fri. 3:06 p.m. Syfy Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 a.m.

El Club de los Suicidas (1970) Enrique Guzmán, Pilar Bayona. Un joven vive en medio del peligro hasta que se enamora de una chica y aprende a apreciar las pequeñas cosas de la vida. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 p.m. Syfy Mon. 11:25 p.m.

Collateral Beauty (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Edward Norton. When a successful New York advertising executive experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sun. 9:40 a.m.

The Colorado (2016) Narrated by Mark Rylance. Nine chapters in the history of the Colorado River. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KOCE Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Come and Find Me (2016) Aaron Paul, Annabelle Wallis. When a man’s girlfriend goes missing, he tries to find her after he realizes she’s not who she was pretending to be. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Syfy Mon. 1:30 p.m.

The Comedian (2016) ★★ Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann. Sentenced to community service for accosting an audience member, an aging comic icon develops a strong bond with the daughter of a sleazy real estate mogul. (R) 2 hrs. Starz Fri. 5:16 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TNT Tues. 2:15 p.m.

Conan the Destroyer (1984) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Grace Jones. An evil queen wants Conan to fetch a jewel-encrusted horn that can awaken the dead. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Sat. 7:10 a.m.

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017) Conor McGregor, Cathal Pendred. Filmed over the course of four years and highlighting the fighter’s rise from claiming benefits and living in his parents’ spare room in Dublin to claiming multiple championship UFC belts and seven figure pay-packets in Las Vegas. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sun. 1:29 p.m.

Conserje en condominio (1974) Cantinflas, Claudia Islas. El nuevo conserje de un condominio se involucra en la vida de varias inquilinas y trata de resolver sus problemas. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Cop Land (1997) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel. The sheriff of a small New Jersey police community confronts key men on both sides of a law-enforcement cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Wed. 9:45 a.m.

The Core (2003) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank. In order to save mankind, scientists and astronauts must set off a nuclear device at the center of the Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:10 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Thur. 3 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1 a.m. E! Sat. 10 p.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Sat. 10 p.m.

The Craft: Legacy (2020) ★★ Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon. An eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sun. 1:45 p.m. Starz Thur. 2:51 a.m. Starz Thur. 11:12 a.m. Starz Thur. 9 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. VH1 Sat. 5 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Croc (2007) ★★★ Peter Tuinstra, Sherry Phungprasert. Un cocodrilo asesino empieza a matar turistas en un resort de Tailandia. Un cazador acude al lugar para capturar a la bestia antes de que más sangre sea derramada. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m.

Cult of Chucky (2017) Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly. Chucky returns to terrorize his human victim, Nica, who is confined to an asylum for the criminally insane. Meanwhile, the killer doll has some scores to settle with his old enemies, with the help of his former wife. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Curse of Chucky (2013) Fiona Dourif, A Martinez. Out for revenge, Chucky the killer doll infiltrates the family of a woman, her sister and her young niece. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:30 a.m. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m.

Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) ★★★ Jose Ferrer, Mala Powers. Long-nosed Cyrano loves fair Roxane but woos her with verse for a tongue-tied friend. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:35 p.m.

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:15 a.m.

D

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Learning that he has AIDS, Ron Woodroof smuggles medicine into the United States to fight the disease. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Tues. 8 p.m. Showtime Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 11:20 a.m. HBO Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Wed. 6:05 p.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Wed. 10 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. A woman and her stepson learn the chilling meaning behind the proclamation of an alien visitor that he is a friend to the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6:35 p.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Dead Men (2018) Ric Maddox, Aaron Marciniak. A young man and his brother set out to avenge the death of their father, protect the Apache tribe they have grown to love and reclaim the land and gold that is rightfully theirs. (NR) 3 hrs. Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Sun. 11 p.m. Ovation Fri. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Dead Still (2014) Ben Browder, Gavin Casalegno. A photographer must save his son from a supernatural camera that causes bizarre deaths. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 6 a.m.

A Deadly Price for Her Pretty Face (2020) Shawn Pyfrom, Kevin Fonteyne. Two criminals kidnap a fashion model, intent on selling her to human traffickers. Held hostage in a remote cabin, she must do whatever it takes to escape her captors and get back to her daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Death Race (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson. Un convicto acusado de asesinato debe competir en una carrera brutal para ganar su libertad. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. KVEA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Death Saved My Life (2021) Meagan Good, Chiké Okonkwo. On the surface it seems Jade has it all, including a successful marketing career, a husband admired and respected in the community, and a young daughter they both dote on. However, behind closed doors, her life is far from perfect. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Thur. 9 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:34 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 2 p.m.

Delivery Man (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt. An amiable slacker discovers that the anonymous sperm donations he made to a fertility clinic 20 years ago resulted in 533 offspring and that 142 of them have now filed a lawsuit to learn his identity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. USA Thur. 2 a.m. Bravo Fri. 7:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Sun. Noon

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Sun. 8 a.m.

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005) ★ Rob Schneider, Eddie Griffin. Deuce meets a series of unusual women when a pimp uses him as bait to find a killer. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Wed. 1:05 a.m.

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore. A mortgage and no job force a black war hero to seek a mystery lady for a shady guy in 1948 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:15 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. MTV Mon. 3:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 1 p.m.

The Devil’s Own (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt. A New York policeman learns that his Irish houseguest is an IRA terrorist seeking U.S. weapons. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Tues. 8:23 a.m.

Dick (1999) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams. Two enraptured high-school girls become President Nixon’s official dog-walkers and secret advisers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Fri. 4:55 p.m.

The Dictator (2012) ★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Anna Faris. A North African tyrant risks his life to ensure that democracy never comes to the country he so lovingly oppresses. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:05 a.m.

Dinner for Schmucks (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Paul Rudd. Comic misadventures follow when a rising executive brings a blundering IRS agent to a monthly gathering hosted by his boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:55 p.m.

Dinosaur Train: Adventure Island (2021) Voices of Ian James Corlett, Chance Hurstfield. Animated. Dinosaur siblings Buddy, Tiny, Shiny and Don try to reunite with their parents after an earthquake causes theme park robots to go rogue. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. KOCE Mon. 9 a.m. KPBS Mon. 9 a.m. KOCE Mon. Noon KPBS Mon. Noon KOCE Mon. 3 p.m. KOCE Tues. 5 a.m. KOCE Wed. Noon KPBS Wed. Noon KVCR Wed. 2 p.m. KOCE Fri. 8 a.m. KPBS Fri. 8 a.m. KOCE Fri. 3:30 p.m. KOCE Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Tues. 5:35 a.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TNT Wed. 4 p.m.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) ★★★ Steve Martin, Michael Caine. An American con man and his British rival target a soap heiress from Cleveland on the French Riviera. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:35 p.m.

Disaster Movie (2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:55 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 9:25 p.m.

Doctor Sleep (2019) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson. Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the shine. They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:25 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Don Jon (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Don Quijote cabalga de nuevo (1973) Mario Moreno, Fernando Fernán Gómez. Don Quijote y su escudero Sancho disfrutan sus aventuras de caballeros andantes. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Sat. 2:09 a.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sat. 9 a.m.

Double Date (2017) Danny Morgan, Georgia Groome. While Jim attempts to lose his virginity before he turns 30, he and his friend Alex meet two beautiful sisters, Kitty and Lulu, who seduce them as part of their plan of virgin sacrifice. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Down to Earth (2001) ★ Chris Rock, Regina King. Accidentally sent to Heaven, a comic returns to Earth in the body of a Manhattan mogul whose family is plotting to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Starz Tues. 3:37 p.m. Starz Tues. 10:52 p.m.

Downhill (2020) ★★ Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. A woman starts to have second doubts about her husband after he runs away from an approaching avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sun. 4:10 a.m.

Dracula Untold (2014) ★★ Luke Evans, Sarah Gadon. Vlad III, prince of Wallachia, trades his humanity for the power to defend his land and people from the ruthless forces of the Ottoman Empire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Thur. 3:55 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:25 p.m.

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Drop Zone (1994) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Gary Busey. A U.S. marshal turns sky diver to nab a hijacker and his parachuter gang planning to invade the DEA. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:37 a.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 11:10 a.m.

The DUFF (2015) ★★ Mae Whitman, Robbie Amell. A high-school senior sets out to reinvent herself and revolutionize the student body’s social order after learning that a judgmental classmate has given her an embarrassing nickname. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon

Dying for Motherhood (2020) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Hannah Bamberg. A pregnant woman finds herself in grave danger when she agrees to live with the couple who plan to adopt her unborn child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

E

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Thur. 3:45 p.m.

The Edge (1997) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Alec Baldwin. A plane crash strands rivals in the Alaskan wilderness, where they contend with nature and a vicious kodiak bear. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Fri. 3:15 a.m. Starz Fri. 3:19 p.m.

Eight Men Out (1988) ★★★ John Cusack, Clifton James. Disgruntled Chicago White Sox stand trial for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series for mobster Arnold Rothstein. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:19 a.m.

Eighth Grade (2018) ★★★ Elsie Fisher, Daniel Zolghadri. Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school -- the end of her thus far disastrous eighth-grade year. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Fri. 11:35 a.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Sun. 8:30 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Emperor (2020) Dayo Okeniyi, Naturi Naughton. Fighting his way north to free himself and his family, outlaw slave Shields Emperor Green joins forces with abolitionist John Brown for a daring raid in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., in 1859. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Sun. 11:47 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Entre pobretones y ricachones (1973) Eduardo Manzano, Lucy Tovar. Un patrón explota a los empleados pero uno de ellos recibe una herencia, con esto se invierten los papeles. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend’s invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (2021) Rose Rollins, Serayah. Gabrielle seems to have it all -- a devoted husband, a beautiful daughter and a successful career in public relations. However, she soon stands to lose everything when she meets Keisha, her devious half sister who wants everything Gabrielle has. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Epic Movie (2007) ★ Kal Penn, Adam Campbell. Four adult orphans have an incredible adventure in a spoof of blockbuster and fantasy films. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:20 p.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Tues. 1 p.m.

Everything Must Go (2010) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Christopher Jordan Wallace. When his wife kicks him out, a broke and boozing slouch tries to sell his possessions at a giant yard sale. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:25 a.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:45 p.m. EPIX Thur. 4:15 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 3 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:15 p.m.

The Express (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rob Brown. Under the guidance of Syracuse University football coach Ben Schwartzwalder, Ernie Davis overcomes poverty and prejudice to become the first black man to win the Heisman Trophy. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Eye on the 60s: The Iconic Photography of Rowland Scherman (2013) Photographer Rowland Scherman captures images of the March on Washington, Bob Dylan, the Beatles, Woodstock and the Kennedys. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KLCS Mon. 3:30 a.m. KLCS Wed. 3:30 a.m.

F

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Fame (2009) ★★ Asher Book, Kristy Flores. Students at New York’s High School of Performing Arts see if they have the dedication and talent necessary to achieve their dreams. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:15 a.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 9 a.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Sun. 4:08 a.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:45 a.m. Showtime Thur. 7:30 p.m. AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 7:15 p.m. AXS Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Sat. 2 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:16 a.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Paramount Sat. 1 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMT Sun. 5 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 p.m. BBC America Thur. 5 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1 a.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 3 p.m. MTV Tues. 11 a.m. MTV Tues. 6 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 4 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. KCOP Sun. 2 p.m. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 10:05 p.m. TMC Mon. 5:20 a.m.

The First Purge (2018) ★★ Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis. Violence and mayhem spread across the nation when the New Founding Fathers of America try a radical sociological experiment that allows citizens to vent their aggression for one night in an isolated community. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Wed. Noon FX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Marianne Koch. Sergio Leone’s classic about a mysterious drifter’s involvement with warring factions in a Mexican border town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m.

The 5th Wave (2016) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson. With help from a mysterious young man, a desperate teenager tries to find her younger brother as a series of deadly alien attacks decimate the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 9 a.m.

Flip That Romance (2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Thur. 12:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Fools Rush In (1997) ★★ Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek. A New York WASP and a feisty Latina wed when a one-night fling leaves her pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Fri. 7:31 a.m.

For a Few Dollars More (1965) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef. A man with no name and a man with a mission hunt a Mexican bandit for different reasons. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Sundance Tues. 12:45 p.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Encore Sat. 6:25 a.m.

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:38 p.m.

The Foreigner (2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. A businessman embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta after his daughter dies in a terrorist bombing. His search leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Sat. 12:56 p.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Wed. 11 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. E! Sat. 3:30 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

47 Meters Down (2017) ★★ Claire Holt, Mandy Moore. Two sisters vacationing in Mexico become trapped in a shark cage on the ocean floor. As their oxygen starts to run out and with great white sharks circling them, the sisters must find a way to get to the surface alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 7 p.m.

42 (2013) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford. In 1946, Branch Rickey, general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, signs Jackie Robinson to the team in defiance of major league baseball’s notorious color barrier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. VH1 Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. MTV Mon. 1 p.m.

From Friend to Fiancé (2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Funny Farm (1988) ★★ Chevy Chase, Madolyn Smith. A sportswriter and his wife move to a cottage in the country, where he tries to write a novel. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Wed. 7:15 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Fútbol México ’70 (1970) Pelé, Luigi Riva. Un niño de diez años junta todos sus ahorros y se dirige a la capital para presenciar el campeonato mundial de fútbol de 1970. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

G

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Sat. 3:28 p.m.

Gangster Squad (2013) ★★ Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling. In 1949 Los Angeles, a secret crew of cops forms to drive powerful mobster Mickey Cohen out of business. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:10 p.m.

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Get Him to the Greek (2010) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Russell Brand. A record-company employee has just a few days to get a boozy British rock star to Hollywood for a big comeback concert. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Wed. 8:07 p.m.

The Ghost Writer (2010) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Ewan McGregor. A newly hired ghostwriter exposes evidence that suggests his late predecessor knew a dark secret about their subject, the former prime minister of Britain. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:25 a.m.

Ghosts of Mars (2001) ★ Ice Cube, Natasha Henstridge. An intergalactic cop and her team join forces with a dangerous criminal to battle supernatural warriors. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Thur. 11:22 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 6 p.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Glitter (2001) ★ Mariah Carey, Max Beesley. A singer develops a volatile relationship with the disc jockey who opened the door to her success. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:29 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Sat. 10 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Showtime Sun. 6 a.m. Showtime Sat. 7 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 p.m.

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011) ★ Jason Sudeikis, Tyler Labine. After his family decides to sell their Hamptons estate, a man and his friends celebrate the end of their summer playground with a bacchanal. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:20 a.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach. A drifter, a bandit and a bounty hunter reach a standoff over buried gold. (R) 2 hrs. 41 mins. Sundance Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Good Witch: Curse From a Rose (2019) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. Cassie’s long-lost college roommate, Autumn Delaney, makes an unexpected visit to Grey House on a mission to disrupt Middleton’s Halloween festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 p.m.

Grace Unplugged (2013) ★ AJ Michalka, James Denton. A teenage Christian singer lands a record deal with the help of her father’s ruthless former manager, but her move to Los Angeles and desire for fame lead to a crisis of faith. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:11 p.m.

The Great Gilly Hopkins (2016) ★★ Sophie Nélisse, Kathy Bates. Young and feisty Gilly Hopkins devises a scheme to escape from her new foster home and reunite with her birth mother. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:22 a.m.

Greed (2019) ★★ Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher. A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Wed. 4:49 a.m. Encore Wed. 3:27 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Gridiron Gang (2006) ★★ The Rock, Xzibit. A counselor at a juvenile detention facility turns a group of young criminals into a football team to teach them self-respect and responsibility. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Mon. 9:35 a.m. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Wed. 6:37 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 5 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 12:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 8 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 9 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. MTV Sat. 3 p.m. MTV Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Sun. 2:06 a.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. USA Sat. 7 p.m. USA Sat. 10 p.m.

The Gunman (2015) ★★ Sean Penn, Idris Elba. A former Special Forces soldier who has PTSD tries to reconnect with his longtime lover, but must first find out who wants him dead... and why. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. Showtime Tues. 2:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 9 a.m.

H

Half Nelson (2006) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Shareeka Epps. A Brooklyn teacher struggles with drug addiction while trying to serve as a father figure for a youngster whose brother is in jail for dealing. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m.

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Hardball (2001) ★ Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane. A sports junkie agrees to coach Little League Baseball in Chicago in order to pay his gambling debts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Mon. 1:31 a.m. HBO Wed. 10:25 a.m. HBO Sat. 3:15 p.m.

The Harder They Fall (1956) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Rod Steiger. A fight promoter hires a hard-luck sportswriter to hype a simple Argentine boxer for the mob. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. After smoking marijuana, two roommates scour New Jersey to satisfy their hunger for hamburgers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sat. 12:05 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:38 p.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:37 p.m.

Harvest Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Ryan Paevey. A widowed surgeon visits her family’s pear orchard in hopes of taking a break from her hectic life and reconnecting with her distant son. Once there, she begins to fall for the farm manager, Will, who is growing a new hybrid pear. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

A Harvest Wedding (2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season’s biggest wedding. Much to Sarah’s surprise, the bride’s brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m. FX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Haywire (2011) ★★★ Gina Carano, Michael Fassbender. After a successful mission to free a Chinese hostage, a highly trained operative is betrayed and left for dead by someone in her own agency. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sun. 2:35 a.m.

He Got Game (1998) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ray Allen. A convict’s freedom depends upon convincing his estranged son, a basketball star, to attend the governor’s alma mater. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Wed. 1:40 a.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Bravo Thur. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 12:30 p.m. E! Fri. 1 p.m. E! Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Sundance Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Mon. 4:08 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:19 p.m. Encore Thur. 4:36 a.m. Encore Thur. 6:55 p.m. Encore Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TBS Sat. 3 p.m.

Her Smell (2018) Elisabeth Moss, Agyness Deyn. Becky Something is a talented but self-destructive musician who seems determined to alienate everyone around her -- even at the cost of her own band’s success. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:20 a.m.

Hero (2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Sun. 7:55 a.m.

Hijazo de mi vidaza (1971) Eduardo Manzano, Sasha Montenegro. Para explicarle a su hijo quién es su padre, la madre cree conveniente comenzar con hechos prehistóricos. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

His Girl Friday (1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell. An ace reporter’s editor tries to stop her from remarrying in this remake of director Lewis Milestone’s The Front Page. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 9:58 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Holly & Ivy (2020) Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan. A contractor helps a woman renovate a house so she can adopt a sick neighbor’s two children. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Hollywood Shuffle (1987) ★★★ Robert Townsend, Anne-Marie Johnson. A struggling black actor must decide whether success is worth compromising his integrity for a stereotypical role. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

A Hologram for the King (2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Alexander Black. A beautiful doctor and a wise-cracking taxi driver help an American businessman who’s trying to close the deal of a lifetime in Saudi Arabia. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:40 p.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander. Separated from her husband, Alice lets three young men -- Harry, George and Teddy -- stay in her guesthouse. As Alice develops a budding romance with Harry, her newfound happiness comes crashing down when her ex shows up with a suitcase in his hand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Bravo Sat. 4 a.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Honey (2003) ★★ Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer. A dancer/choreographer organizes a benefit to raise money for a new studio for inner-city youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. LOGO Thur. 9 p.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:45 a.m.

Hope Gap (2019) Annette Bening, Bill Nighy. A housewife’s life begins to unravel when her husband of 29 years decides to leave her for another woman. With support from her son, she tries to regain her footing while learning it’s never too late to be happy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:35 a.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Wed. 12:23 p.m. Starz Wed. 3:57 p.m. Starz Wed. 10:33 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Your favorite monster family boards a luxury cruise, but the dream vacation soon turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, a woman who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy them all. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:40 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Concerned that his half-human grandson isn’t showing his vampire side, Dracula and his friends put the boy through a monster-in-training boot camp just as Drac’s old-school father decides to pay a visit. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sat. 5:35 p.m.

Hours (2013) Paul Walker, Genesis Rodriguez. A new father must remain behind and try to keep his prematurely born daughter alive after Hurricane Katrina knocks out the power in their New Orleans hospital. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:25 a.m.

House (2008) ★ Michael Madsen, Allana Bale. After taking shelter in an evil abode, two stranded couples find themselves at the mercy of a killer who claims to have slain God. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Sat. 7:04 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Thur. 8:32 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:45 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:20 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Freeform Sun. 5 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m.

The Hunting Party (1971) ★ Oliver Reed, Candice Bergen. A cattle baron with a long-range rifle hunts the outlaw who has kidnapped his wife. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:10 a.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:30 p.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Wed. 7:30 p.m.

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009) ★ Hayden Panettiere, Paul Rust. A nerdy high-school valedictorian proclaims his love for the hottest girl in his school who later goes to his house to give him the night of his life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Wed. 10:22 a.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m. MTV Sat. 5:30 p.m. MTV Sun. 1 a.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:35 a.m.

I Used to Go Here (2020) Gillian Jacobs, Jemaine Clement. A successful author finds herself deeply enmeshed in the lives of a group of college students after being asked to speak at her alma mater. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Thur. 1:45 a.m.

I Want to Live! (1958) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Simon Oakland. Convicted of murder, drug-addicted shill and prostitute Barbara Graham lands on death row. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sun. 6:30 a.m.

I Want You (1951) ★★★ Dana Andrews, Dorothy McGuire. Uncle Sam sends small-town family men into the Korean War whether they like it or not. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:30 p.m.

I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Richard Conte. 1930s singer/actress Lillian Roth hits bottom after bad marriages, then joins Alcoholics Anonymous. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Ice Castles (1979) ★★ Lynn-Holly Johnson, Robby Benson. Her father, her boyfriend and a rink operator help a partly blinded Iowa figure skater aim for the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. MTV Mon. 6 p.m. MTV Tues. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:45 p.m.

The Ides of March (2011) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, George Clooney. A campaign press secretary becomes involved in a political scandal that threatens to smash his candidate’s bid for the presidency. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Imitation of Life (1959) ★★★ Lana Turner, John Gavin. An aspiring actress and her black housekeeper retain a solid friendship despite problems with their teenage daughters. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

In Cold Blood (1967) ★★★ Robert Blake, Scott Wilson. Two ex-convicts are tried for the savage killing of a farm family in 1959 Kansas. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:40 a.m.

In the Heat of the Night (1967) ★★★★ Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger. A black Philadelphia detective helps a white Mississippi sheriff solve a murder. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Thur. 12:17 p.m. Starz Thur. 3:34 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. HBO Tues. 1:10 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FX Sat. 2 a.m. FX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Inherit the Wind (1960) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Fredric March. A fundamentalist orator opposes a liberal lawyer defending a Darwinist teacher in the 1920s South. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Inside Daisy Clover (1965) ★★ Natalie Wood, Robert Redford. An overnight starlet marries a homosexual actor and goes downhill in 1930s Hollywood. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Interiors (1978) ★★★★ Diane Keaton, Geraldine Page. A perfectionist frustrates her daughters and drives out her husband. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 2 a.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:15 p.m.

Into the Blue (2005) ★★ Paul Walker, Jessica Alba. Four divers cross paths with drug smugglers whose cargo plane has crashed near the site of underwater treasure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Mon. 6:44 a.m. Starz Mon. 6:36 p.m.

Into the Forest (2015) ★★ Ellen Page, Evan Rachel Wood. In the wilds of the Pacific Northwest, two sisters must fight for survival after an apocalyptic blackout leaves them without gas, water, electricity or cellphones. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Into the Woods (2014) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt. A baker and his wife venture into a magical forest to find the ingredients that will reverse their curse of childlessness and restore the beauty of the ugly witch who placed it on them. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Mon. 8:38 a.m.

Irene (1940) ★★ Anna Neagle, Ray Milland. A wealthy and charming playboy meets a dress model at a party, and has no idea she works for his dress shop. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Mon. 3:45 a.m.

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm (2016) Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas. A woman tries to fulfill her grandmother’s dying wish by delivering a strange letter. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

It Happened on 5th Avenue (1947) ★★ Don DeFore, Ann Harding. A hobo shares a New York mansion with a veteran and others who need a wintertime place to stay. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Mon. 5:30 a.m.

It Happened One Night (1934) ★★★★ Claudette Colbert, Clark Gable. A newsman rides a bus and shares a cabin with a tycoon’s runaway daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

It Happened Tomorrow (1944) ★★★ Dick Powell, Linda Darnell. A man’s ability to predict the future through tomorrow’s paper takes a disturbing turn when he reads his own obituary. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

It Should Happen to You (1954) ★★★ Judy Holliday, Jack Lemmon. An executive and a filmmaker woo a model famous for having her name on a billboard. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 a.m.

It’s a Great Feeling (1949) ★★ Dennis Morgan, Doris Day. Gary Cooper, Errol Flynn, Ronald Reagan, Joan Crawford and a waitress join two comedians making a movie. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Edie Adams. A motley assortment of characters embarks on a chaotic and slapstick-filled race to find $350,000 in buried loot. (G) 2 hrs. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 2:15 p.m.

It’s Always Fair Weather (1955) ★★★ Gene Kelly, Dan Dailey. A talk-show staffer puts a fight manager, adman and cook on TV 10 years after they parted as GIs. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Ivanhoe (1952) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Elizabeth Taylor. Back from a Crusade, the knight hero of Sir Walter Scott’s novel fights for courtly love and Saxon honor. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Mon. 11 p.m. AMC Tues. Noon

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Jane Fonda in Five Acts (2018) Jane Fonda, Tom Hayden. A look at the life, work, activism and controversies of actress and fitness tycoon Jane Fonda. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Thur. 5:10 a.m.

Jennifer 8 (1992) ★★ Andy Garcia, Uma Thurman. An ex-Los Angeles detective turns small-town policeman and falls for a blind woman vulnerable to a killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:10 p.m.

Jennifer’s Body (2009) ★★ Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried. A beautiful cheerleader gains an insatiable appetite for human flesh after a hungry demon takes control of her body. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Thur. 7:58 a.m.

Jersey Girl (2004) ★★ Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler. A young woman changes the life of a single father who used to be a successful New York music publicist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:43 p.m.

The Jesus Rolls (2019) John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale. Hours after his release from prison, Jesus Quintana pairs up with fellow misfits Petey and Marie for a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Jezebel (1938) ★★★ Bette Davis, Henry Fonda. A New Orleans belle uses another man to make her fiance jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:03 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2:01 a.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:29 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:50 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Fri. 8 p.m. Syfy Sat. 5:30 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Syfy Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Johnny Belinda (1948) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Lew Ayres. Scandal erupts when a woman who cannot hear or speak is accused of gunning down the bully who supposedly raped her. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

Johnny Eager (1942) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Lana Turner. A racketeer lures a prosecutor’s daughter into a setup. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Tues. 1 a.m.

Johnny English Reborn (2011) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, Gillian Anderson. The bumbling secret agent uses his questionable combat skills and high-tech gadgets to protect a Chinese leader from a band of assassins. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:37 a.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Thur. 1 p.m.

Jonah Hex (2010) ★ Josh Brolin, John Malkovich. A Jonah Hex, un ex soldado de la Confederación devenido en cazarrecompensas, le ofrecen un trato difícil de rechazar: a cambio de su libertad, debe localizar y detener a Quentin Turnbull, un terrorista que quiere desatar el infierno en la Tierra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 p.m. KFTR Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Juarez (1939) ★★★ Paul Muni, Bette Davis. President Benito Pablo Juarez rids Mexico of Napoleon III’s puppets, Emperor Maximilian and wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Judgment at Nuremberg (1961) ★★★★ Spencer Tracy, Burt Lancaster. Stanley Kramer’s Oscar-winning account reveals postwar courtroom proceedings against Nazi war criminals in 1948 Germany. (NR) 3 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Juliet of the Spirits (1965) ★★★ Giulietta Masina, Sandra Milo. Federico Fellini’s surrealistic account of a housewife who is told by a psychic that her husband has been unfaithful. (NR) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Julius Caesar (1953) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, James Mason. Shakespeare’s Brutus, Cassius and others plot the Roman ruler’s death, but Mark Antony avenges it. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Fri. 9:28 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:53 p.m. Starz Sat. 2:34 p.m.

Jungle Book (1942) ★★★ Sabu, Joseph Calleia. Kipling’s boy hero Mowgli, lost in the jungle, is adopted by animals and taught how they talk. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Tues. 1 p.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Sun. Noon

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

Karla contra los Jaguares (1973) Marcela López Rey, Gilberto Puentes. Karla manipula a unos jóvenes autómatas a los que les ordena robar, pero los Jaguares la persiguen y la capturan. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Kate & Leopold (2001) ★★★ Meg Ryan, Hugh Jackman. A Manhattan woman falls in love with the 19th-century Duke of Albany who has stepped through a time portal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Keanu (2016) ★★ Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele. A man and his cousin pose as ruthless gangsters to recover a stolen kitten. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Key Largo (1948) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Edward G. Robinson. A gangster holds a GI and others hostage in a run-down Florida Keys hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Kickboxer (1989) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dennis Alexio. Un kickboxer tiene que aprender una nueva manera de luchar para vencer al matón que hirió a su hermano. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Kicking & Screaming (2005) ★★ Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall. A vitamin salesman and his overly competitive father go head-to-head as coaches of children’s rival soccer teams. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sat. 5:40 a.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:45 a.m.

Kill Zone 2 (2015) ★★★ Tony Jaa, Wu Jing. Un policía encubierto intenta encontrar al autor intelectual de un sindicato de drogas. Cuando él es identificado, termina en una prisión tailandesa. Sorprendentemente, es es un donante compatible de médula ósea para la hija de un guardia. (NR) 2 hrs. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

King of Jazz (1930) ★★ Paul Whiteman, John Boles. This lost film found in 1970 features dance numbers, pioneer special effects, animation, the Rhythm Boys with Bing Crosby. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

King Solomon’s Mines (1950) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, Stewart Granger. An Englishwoman and her brother hire Allan Quatermain to take them to her husband and African treasure. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Starz Mon. 4:17 a.m. Starz Sat. 7:17 a.m.

Kings Row (1942) ★★★ Ann Sheridan, Ronald Reagan. Sin surrounds a Freudian doctor, his playboy buddy and the buddy’s girlfriend in a circa-1900 town. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

Kismet (1944) ★★★ Ronald Colman, Marlene Dietrich. Fate follows a beggar king, his daughter, a dancer, and the caliph and grand vizier of Baghdad. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Kiss Me Kate (1953) ★★★ Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel. Lilli and Fred act the same way offstage as they do in The Taming of the Shrew. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Kiss the Girls (1997) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd. After escaping from a serial killer, a doctor helps police and a forensic psychologist track the madman. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Sun. 10:10 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. Showtime Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Kisses for My President (1964) ★★ Fred MacMurray, Polly Bergen. A hapless husband takes a back seat to his wife, the first female president of the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Kitty Foyle (1940) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, Dennis Morgan. A Philadelphia working girl faces tragedy and a choice of suitors. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Knight and Day (2010) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz. A woman gets ensnared in a deadly, global adventure when she becomes the reluctant partner of a fugitive spy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Mon. Noon

Knights of the Round Table (1953) ★★ Robert Taylor, Ava Gardner. Sir Gawain meets the Green Knight, Sir Percival seeks the Holy Grail, and King Arthur’s Guinevere loves Sir Lancelot. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E! Sun. Noon E! Mon. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 a.m. Bravo Fri. 3 p.m. E! Sat. 1 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Bryan Cranston. Animada. En esta tercera aventura panda, Po deberá enfrentar dos desafíos épicos: uno, de origen sobrenatural, y el otro, muy cerca de su hogar, con la aparición de quien dice ser su padre biológico. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon

L.A. Confidential (1997) ★★★★ Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe. Policemen become immersed in corruption, scandal, politics and prostitution in 1950s Hollywood. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Thur. 10:54 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:05 a.m.

Ladies in Retirement (1941) ★★★ Ida Lupino, Louis Hayward. A British housekeeper with two dotty sisters strangles her boss and takes over the mansion. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

The Ladies Man (2000) ★ Tim Meadows, Karyn Parsons. A late-night radio host and self-described Casanova searches for a lost love when he receives an unsigned letter boasting of her wealth. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Thur. 6:10 a.m.

Lady Be Good (1941) ★★★ Eleanor Powell, Ann Sothern. Broadway songwriters marry and divorce twice before they finally get it right. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

The Lady Eve (1941) ★★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Henry Fonda. Father-daughter cardsharps fleece a rich man’s son on a cruise ship. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Lady in the Water (2006) ★★ Paul Giamatti, Bryce Dallas Howard. A building manager rescues an enigmatic young woman and learns that she is a narf, a character from a bedtime story, who is trying to return to her world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:38 p.m.

The Ladykillers (1955) ★★★★ Alec Guinness, Katie Johnson. A toothy British crook and his gang involve their daffy landlady in a bank caper. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Starz Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Land of the Lost (2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 5 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BBC America Thur. 1 a.m. BBC America Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Paul Schneider. Family and friends are unsure how to react when a lonely young man forms an emotional attachment to a life-size plastic woman and treats it like a real person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Mon. 3:45 p.m. HBO Sun. 5:40 a.m.

Las tapatías nunca pierden (1965) Elvira Quintana, José Ángel Espinosa. Un anciano se opone a que su nieta debute como cantante y compra todos los boletos de la función de teatro. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Mon. 3 p.m.

The Last House on the Left (2009) ★★ Tony Goldwyn, Monica Potter. After their daughter is assaulted and left for dead, a couple take revenge on the assailants, who have taken shelter at the couple’s house. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Last Knights (2015) Clive Owen, Cliff Curtis. A fallen swordsman leads a small army against a sadistic ruler to avenge his dishonored master. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:40 a.m.

The Last of the Finest (1990) ★★ Brian Dennehy, Joe Pantoliano. Three suspended cops uncover a widespread conspiracy when they are forced outside the law to avenge a partner’s death. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:13 a.m.

The Last Picture Show (1971) ★★★★ Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges. The lives of high schoolers, a debutante and others overlap in a dying 1950s Texas town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 p.m.

The Last Shift (2020) ★★ Richard Jenkins, Shane Paul McGhie. Calling it quits after 38 years, an aging fast-food worker trains his young replacement on the graveyard shift at Oscar’s Chicken and Fish. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Fri. 9:44 p.m. Starz Sat. 9:45 a.m. Starz Sat. 7:26 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:35 a.m. Showtime Thur. 9:10 p.m.

Lawless (2012) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy. A sadistic Chicago lawman comes to 1931 Virginia to shut down the Bondurant brothers’ bootlegging business. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

Laws of Attraction (2004) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Julianne Moore. Two successful attorneys fall in love despite battling each other in high-profile divorce cases. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Tues. 4:20 a.m.

Leadbelly (1975) ★★★ Roger E. Mosley, Paul Benjamin. The life of blues singer and guitarist Huddie Ledbetter (1888-1949) is traced from his late teens to his mid-40s. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Wed. 6:40 a.m.

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:29 a.m.

Leatherheads (2008) ★★ George Clooney, Renée Zellweger. A 1920s football star tries to give his sagging sport a boost, while he and a new teammate vie for the affections of a feisty newswoman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 11:10 a.m. TMC Wed. Noon

Leaving Las Vegas (1995) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Elisabeth Shue. Intent on drinking himself to death, a man who has lost everything finds solace with a Las Vegas hooker. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Wed. 11 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell. Animated. An ordinary LEGO figurine, thought to be the key to saving the world, is accompanied by a fellowship of strangers embarking on a quest to vanquish a tyrant bent on a terrible deed. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:45 a.m. Showtime Wed. 7 p.m. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Thur. 1 a.m. TMC Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Wed. 11 p.m. TMC Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m. TMC Sat. 12:55 p.m.

The Letter (1940) ★★★ Bette Davis, Herbert Marshall. A woman claiming self-defense for the murder of her lover is threatened by an incriminating letter. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

Libel (1959) ★★ Dirk Bogarde, Olivia de Havilland. An English nobleman’s wife has him sue a Canadian who has called him an impostor. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Libeled Lady (1936) ★★★★ Jean Harlow, Spencer Tracy. An editor’s fiancee and a lawyer help him trick an heiress suing his paper. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

Lies My Father Told Me (1975) ★★★ Jeffrey Lynas, Yossi Yadin. A Jewish boy grows up in 1920s Montreal with a grandfather who tells stories and a father who won’t work. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Thur. 7 a.m.

Life (1999) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence. Wrongly convicted of murder, two men become close friends during decades in a Mississippi penitentiary. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sat. 10 p.m.

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972) ★★★ Paul Newman, Victoria Principal. A small-time outlaw takes over a town by dispensing his own form of justice and confiscating property for court costs. (PG) 2 hrs. TCM Thur. 9 a.m.

The Life of Emile Zola (1937) ★★★★ Paul Muni, Joseph Schildkraut. The 1800s French novelist defends Capt. Alfred Dreyfus against treason charges. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Life With Father (1947) ★★★ William Powell, Irene Dunne. A New Yorker and her four sons experience love and laughter from their opinionated but well-meaning family patriarch. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Lili (1953) ★★★ Leslie Caron, Mel Ferrer. A French teen joins a carnival and meets a lying magician and a loving puppeteer. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Lilies of the Field (1963) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Lilia Skala. A traveling laborer teaches English to a group of German-speaking nuns while building a chapel for their community. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Little Caesar (1930) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. An aspiring small-town criminal relocates to Chicago to hit the big time, accompanied by his buddy, but once there they find their paths taking them in drastically different directions. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

A Little Romance (1979) ★★★ Laurence Olivier, Diane Lane. A worldly Parisian tells two teenage lovers to kiss at dusk under the Bridge of Sighs in Venice. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Logan’s Run (1976) ★★ Michael York, Jenny Agutter. In a society where life ends at age 30, a law enforcement officer known as a Sandman flees with another 30-year-old when he learns his number has come up prematurely. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Lolita (1962) ★★★ James Mason, Shelley Winters. Professor Humbert Humbert marries a widow to be near her nymphet daughter. (NR) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

The Longest Ride (2015) ★★ Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson. As conflicting paths test their bond, a couple find inspiration in the romantic tales of an elderly man whose great love for his wife stood the test of time. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FXX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

The Lost Patrol (1934) ★★★ Victor McLaglen, Boris Karloff. Unseen Arab snipers hunt World War I British cavalrymen in the desert. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Love Affair (1939) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Charles Boyer. A painter and singer meet on a ship and set a date to meet later atop the Empire State Building. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m. KVCR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Love at Sea (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. Event planner Olivia is thrilled at the opportunity to organize a luxury cruise, until she meets the rookie cruise director who has his own ideas for the event. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Love in Design (2018) Danica McKellar, Andrew Walker. A television star returns to her small New England hometown to renovate a historical manor. When an old flame is assigned to approve her designs, the two must find harmony between the old and the new. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

Love in Store (2020) Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley. Sparks fly between a home shopping host and her rival when they compete for a promotion. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Love Me or Leave Me (1955) ★★★ Doris Day, James Cagney. A 1920s Chicago mobster bullies singer Ruth Etting to Broadway and Hollywood. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m.

Love Under the Olive Tree (2020) Tori Anderson, Benjamin Hollingsworth. The prize of Sunset Valley’s annual olive oil contest is a land parcel with disputed ownership. When a feisty woman and a competitive man face off, they never expect sparks to fly. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Love Under the Stars (2015) Ashley Newbrough, Wes Brown. With help from a young girl and a widower, a 30-something woman finally grow ups and takes on the real world. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Love, of Course (2018) Kelly Rutherford, Cameron Mathison. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m.

Lover Come Back (1961) ★★★ Rock Hudson, Doris Day. An adman and an adwoman fight over a dummy account and wind up in bed together. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

The Lucky One (2012) ★★ Zac Efron, Taylor Schilling. A war veteran pursues a romance with the woman whose photograph he believes helped him survive his tour of duty in Iraq. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Mon. 2 p.m.

Lust for Life (1956) ★★★★ Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn. Tormented Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh meets French painter Paul Gauguin. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (2021) Keri Hilson, Tobias Truvillion. Tiffanie Cooper is about to marry the dashing Damon King, the man of her dreams and founder of King Enterprises. However, her future soon takes an uncertain turn when Damon’s shady best man triggers a passion within her that she never expected. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Luv (2012) ★★ Common, Michael Rainey Jr. Accompanied by his young nephew, an ex-convict tries to raise money through a drug deal. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. TNT Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. On the run from a French animal-control officer, Alex and friends hide out in a traveling circus, where they perform death-defying tricks and make some new friends. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Freeform Thur. 4 p.m. Disney Sat. 7 p.m.

Made in Italy (2020) Liam Neeson, Yolanda Kettle. A London artist and his estranged son try to mend their relationship as they work together to repair a dilapidated house in Italy. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Wed. 6 p.m. VH1 Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Madeline’s Madeline (2018) Helena Howard, Molly Parker. When a theater director takes on a new project, she becomes concerned when the production takes on a life of its own due to her young star taking her performance too seriously. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 1:05 p.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) ★★★★ Joseph Cotten, Tim Holt. Orson Welles’ tale of an eccentric Indiana family clinging to tradition during a time of rapid change. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Sun. 7:11 p.m. Encore Mon. 8:08 a.m.

Maiden (2018) Tracy Edwards, Nancy Harris. In 1989 Tracy Edwards leads the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling yachting competition that covers 33,000 miles and lasts nine months. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Tues. 1:10 a.m. Encore Tues. 3:11 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor. Private eye Sam Spade encounters sundry characters, all seeking a coveted statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

A Man for All Seasons (1966) ★★★★ Paul Scofield, Robert Shaw. Sir Thomas More opposes Henry VIII’s appointing himself head of the Church of England. (G) 2 hrs. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TBS Sun. 3 p.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) ★★★★ James Stewart, Doris Day. Plotters kidnap a U.S. couple’s son to hide an assassination at Royal Albert Hall. (PG) 2 hrs. TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Encore Sun. 7:47 a.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (1962) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Laurence Harvey. A Korean War hero’s commanding officer discovers he and his platoon were brainwashed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Manhattan Melodrama (1934) ★★★ Clark Gable, William Powell. A district attorney condemns his boyhood buddy, a racketeer whose crime saves his bid for governor. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) Narrated by Nick Broomfield, Voice of Nancy Bacal. A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 9 a.m.

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990) ★★★ Al Pacino, Diane Keaton. Dignified Michael Corleone joins his wild nephew in a Sicilian vendetta involving the Vatican. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Showtime Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Mary Magdalene (2018) Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix. In the first century, free-spirited Mary Magdalene flees the marriage her family has arranged for her, finding refuge and a sense of purpose in a radical new movement led by Jesus. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:45 p.m.

The Master (2012) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Troubled and uncertain of his future, a World War II veteran falls under the spell of a religious movement and its charismatic leader. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Showtime Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sat. 1 p.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:10 a.m.

Max Steel (2016) ★ Ben Winchell, Maria Bello. A teen who generates energy combines together with a techno-organic extraterrestrial to become the superhero Max Steel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 6 a.m.

McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Julie Christie. A frontier gambler and a madam protect their booming business from outside investors. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Sat. 1:20 a.m.

Me Gustan Todas (1954) Resortes, Rosita Fornés. Un hombre visita Cuba, vive diversas aventuras y consigue empleo como policía. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. MTV Thur. 1:30 p.m. MTV Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Meet Joe Black (1998) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Showtime Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Meet Me in Las Vegas (1956) ★★ Dan Dailey, Cyd Charisse. A ballerina brings casino luck to a gambling rancher, until they fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) ★★★ Judy Garland, Margaret O’Brien. A St. Louis lawyer’s family stays in town for the 1904 World’s Fair. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Megan Leavey (2017) ★★★ Kate Mara, Edie Falco. Young Marine Cpl. Megan Leavey starts to identify with Rex, a particularly aggressive combat dog that she trains. Together, they complete more than 100 missions until an improvised explosive device injures both, putting their fates in jeopardy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Tues. 4:08 a.m. Starz Tues. 5:08 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Tues. 11:49 a.m. Encore Tues. 11:23 p.m.

The Merry Widow (1934) ★★★ Maurice Chevalier, Jeanette MacDonald. A playboy prince from a tiny kingdom is sent to woo a rich widow in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sat. 7:30 a.m.

El mexicano feo (1984) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Dos organilleros viven en la misma vecindad, ambos muy diferentes: uno irresponsable y borracho, otro serio y juicioso. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Mi último tango (1960) Sara Montiel, Maurice Ronet. Una mujer pierde la popularidad que tanto le costó conseguir a cambio de un gran amor en la Argentina de los año 20. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Midnight Lace (1960) ★★★ Doris Day, Rex Harrison. Scotland Yard suspects a woman’s problem is not a crank caller but rather a busy husband. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Tues. 6:40 p.m. HBO Thur. 2:50 p.m.

Mighty Joe Young (1949) ★★★ Terry Moore, Ben Johnson. A promoter brings a jungle girl and her big ape back from Africa to his Hollywood nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Tues. 11:30 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Milagro en la celda 7 (2019) Aras Bulut Iynemli, Nisa Sofiya Aksongur. La historia de amor entre un padre mentalmente enfermo, acusado de asesinato, y su pequeña hija. Encerrado en el Séptimo Distrito desde 1983, él tiene pocas probabilidades de sobrevivir. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. KVEA Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Mildred Pierce (1945) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Jack Carson. A woman makes personal sacrifices in order to please her ungrateful daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi. In a last-ditch effort to save his career, a sports agent brings a pair of Indian cricket players to the U.S. to train to become pitchers for baseball’s major leagues. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Fri. 7:20 a.m.

Million Dollar Mermaid (1952) ★★★ Esther Williams, Victor Mature. Australian swimmer Annette Kellerman becomes a promoter’s star in a shocking one-piece bathing suit. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

The Miracle Worker (1962) ★★★ Anne Bancroft, Patty Duke. Teacher Anne Sullivan leads deaf and blind Helen Keller out of darkness. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Misbehaviour (2020) Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. A team of women hatches a plan to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition in London. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Wed. 6:22 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:26 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:36 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Fri. 9:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 2:45 p.m. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 5:15 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Mister Roberts (1955) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Jack Lemmon. Ensign Pulver plots cargo officer Mr. Roberts’ escape from their nit-picking captain. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Mo’ Better Blues (1990) ★★ Denzel Washington, Spike Lee. Music comes first for a Manhattan jazzman with one too many lovers and a manager who gambles. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:15 p.m.

Mogambo (1953) ★★★ Clark Gable, Ava Gardner. A chorus girl and a married woman fight over a white hunter in Africa. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Mommy Is a Murderer (2020) Bree Williamson, Heather McComb. When Karina becomes friends with Lena and her daughter, Mallie, she begins to suspect that Mallie isn’t Lena’s daughter, but a girl named Emily who was kidnapped from her biological parents. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Mona Lisa (1986) ★★★ Bob Hoskins, Cathy Tyson. An ex-convict chauffeurs a tall, thin prostitute around London for a mobster. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Mona Lisa Smile (2003) ★★ Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst. In 1953 a professor of art history challenges her female students to re-examine the traditional roles of women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Fri. 1:16 p.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday (1953) ★★★★ Jacques Tati, Louis Perrault. A hapless Frenchman tries to make the most of his disastrous stay at a seaside resort hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Monuments Men (2014) ★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. During World War II, a group of art scholars and other experts infiltrates enemy territory to retrieve stolen masterpieces before the Nazis destroy them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sun. 7 a.m.

A Most Violent Year (2014) ★★★ Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain. In 1981 New York, a fuel supplier tries to adhere to his own moral compass amid the rampant violence, corruption and decay that threaten his family and his business. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Mon. 2 p.m.

Motel Hell (1980) ★★ Rory Calhoun, Nancy Parsons. Farmer Vincent and his portly sister, Ida, put lost motorists in their popular smoked meats. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:40 a.m. EPIX Fri. 7:55 a.m.

Mother of George (2013) ★★★ Isaach De Bankolé, Danai Gurira. Ayodele and Adenike marry and start a new life. As months pass without a pregnancy, Adenike feels torn between her Yoruba culture and her new life in America, struggling to save her marriage. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 1:05 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Freeform Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Mr. Brooks (2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 a.m. Ovation Sat. 9 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. POP Fri. 10:10 p.m. POP Sat. 2 p.m.

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) ★★★★ Gary Cooper, Jean Arthur. A folksy New England poet inherits $20 million he doesn’t want and tells a New York newswoman why. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

La mujer legítima (1947) Sara Guash, Isabel Corona. Un hombre casado conoce a una mujer y se convierten en amantes. Cuando su esposa muere, intenta llevarla a vivir con él. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. Ahmanet, una antigua princesa egipcia maldita, despierta en su cripta y, furiosa y malvada, siembra el terror entre los humanos. La única persona que puede detenerla y evitar que arrase Londres es un intrépido mercenario. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5 (2019) Jack Wagner, Cindy Busby. A young, ambitious wedding planner partners with Olivia to plan the perfect wedding. What she doesn’t know is the groom’s best man is none other than her ex-boyfriend, who she hasn’t spoken to in five years. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Freeform Tues. 3 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) ★★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Rex Harrison. Oscar-winning adaptation of the Broadway hit about an English professor who teaches a cockney merchant to be a lady. (G) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on The One try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 p.m.

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006) ★★ Uma Thurman, Luke Wilson. A young man discovers that the manipulative woman he is dating is a superheroine, and after he breaks up with her, she uses her powers to turn his life into a nightmare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Mon. 8:35 a.m. HBO Thur. 5:15 p.m.

My Wife’s Secret Life (2019) Jason Cermak, Blake Williams. Kent devises a revenge plan against a woman whose husband ruined his marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m.

The Namesake (2006) ★★★ Kal Penn, Tabu. The son of East Indian immigrants feels caught between American culture and his family’s traditions. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Mon. 10:15 a.m. HBO Sat. 7:15 a.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Mon. 5:10 p.m.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight. A page from the diary of John Wilkes Booth implicates Ben Gates’ great-great grandfather as a major conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:20 p.m.

The Negotiator (1998) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey. A framed police negotiator takes hostages and demands to speak with a counterpart from another precinct. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Mon. 2:30 p.m. FX Mon. 11:35 p.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Thur. 5:04 p.m.

Never Goin’ Back (2018) ★★★ Maia Mitchell, Camila Morrone. Angela and Jessie are best friends intent on taking a wild beach trip, but when their roommate loses all of their money in a drug scam, the girls -- blissfully stoned -- go to increasingly daring and absurd lengths to get it back. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Wed. 3:40 a.m.

The New Mutants (2020) ★★ Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy. Five teenage mutants undergo treatments at a secret institution that will cure them of their dangerous powers. As their memories turn into terrifying realities, they soon start to question why they’re being held and who’s trying to destroy them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sun. 7:15 p.m. HBO Wed. 9:05 p.m. HBO Fri. 4:10 p.m.

New Year’s Eve (2011) ★ Halle Berry, Jessica Biel. Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:25 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:15 a.m.

The Newton Boys (1998) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Skeet Ulrich. Seeking an escape from poverty, sibling Texas farmers gain notoriety as daring 1920s bank robbers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Fri. 3:02 p.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Mon. 4:30 p.m. FX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

1917 (2019) ★★★ George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman. Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including one’s own brother. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:15 a.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 1 p.m.

No Escape Room (2018) Jeni Ross, Mark Ghanimé. A father and daughter check out a small town’s escape room and discover something sinister about the place. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Thur. 7:30 a.m.

No Good Deed (2014) ★ Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson. An unsuspecting Atlanta woman lets in a charming stranger to use her phone and soon believes the adage no good deed goes unpunished when he takes over her home and terrorizes her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Non-Stop (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Julianne Moore. During a flight from New York to London, a federal air marshal receives a series of text messages informing him that a passenger will be killed every 20 minutes until the airline transfers $150 million to an offshore account. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Tues. Noon

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Sun. 11:38 a.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Wed. 10:45 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Thur. 6:35 p.m. BET Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Fri. 8:30 p.m. BET Sat. 2:30 p.m.

October Kiss (2015) Ashley Williams, Sam Jaeger. After being hired as a nanny by a widowed, work-obsessed man, Poppy teaches the family that unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences are the most important things in life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Sun. 3:43 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. BBC America Sun. Noon Sundance Wed. Noon

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Paramount Wed. 9 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Olympic Dreams (2019) Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas. A young cross-country skier bonds with a volunteer doctor in the Olympic athletes village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Mon. 11:05 a.m.

Once Upon a Crime (1992) ★ John Candy, James Belushi. Taking a lost dachshund from Rome to Monte Carlo drags various people into a mixed-up case of murder. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:51 a.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Starz Sat. 9:55 p.m.

One Fine Day (1996) ★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, George Clooney. On a hectic day, architect Melanie, single mom of a small boy, meets news columnist Jack, divorced dad of a little girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

One for the Money (2012) ★ Katherine Heigl, Jason O’Mara. A rookie bounty hunter goes after a bail jumper and murder suspect who just happens to be the guy who seduced and dumped her back in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:25 p.m.

One Perfect Wedding (2021) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. With help from their best friends, a happy couple plan the perfect wedding at the same place where their romance began. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Oro y polvo (2015) Cody Kasch, Carolina Guerra. Danny y Marisela quieren apoderarse del negocio criminal del tráfico de droga y provocan una guerra de bandas narcotraficantes que azota a mexicanos, colombianos y dominicanos. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) ★★ Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson. Family ambition pits British sisters Anne and Mary Boleyn against each other for the affections of King Henry VIII. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Wed. 12:03 p.m.

Ouija (2014) ★ Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff. Teens unwittingly awaken a dark power when they use an antique Ouija board to try to communicate with a friend who recently died. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Fri. 11 a.m. Syfy Sat. 4:01 a.m.

Outlaws (2017) Ryan Corr, Abbey Lee. When the leader of a motorcycle gang is released from prison, he must fight his former deputy for control of his turf in an epic clash of gang warfare and personal rivalry. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. A washed-up ex-pilot and an untested trainee must drive an old, obsolete robot in a last-ditch effort to repel a lethal force of monstrous invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TBS Sat. Noon

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Thur. 3 p.m. FX Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Pacifier (2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Tues. 7:20 a.m.

Papillon (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek. The epic story of Henri Papillon Charrière, framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an alliance with counterfeiter Louis Dega to finance his escape. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Mon. 12:39 p.m. Starz Tues. 1:51 a.m.

Paranoia (2013) ★ Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford. With his job at stake, a tech-savvy employee has to infiltrate a competitor’s company and steal trade secrets for his ruthless boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Fri. 11 a.m. TMC Sat. 5 a.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Fri. 12:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Paycheck (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:15 a.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 3 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:55 p.m.

Pearl in Paradise (2018) Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha. A nature photographer heads to Fiji to shoot a magazine cover. She enlists the help of a romance novelist who she’s convinced can help her locate a rare blue pearl. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Pecado de amor (1961) Sara Montiel, Terence Hill. Una artista se enamora de un político casado, y cuando es acusada de asesinato, la esposa de éste adopta a su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Peeples (2013) ★★ Craig Robinson, Kerry Washington. A man’s plan to propose to his girlfriend goes hilariously awry when he becomes entangled in a web of white lies and comic dysfunction with her upper-crust family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 p.m. VH1 Mon. Noon

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington. Fired by his firm, a lawyer with AIDS fights back in court with help from his lawyer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Fri. 5:22 a.m.

The Photograph (2020) ★★ Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield. A woman develops an unexpected romance with a rising journalist while delving into her late mother’s early life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 9 a.m.

Pi (1998) ★★★ Sean Gullette, Mark Margolis. A Wall Street firm and a Hasidic sect hound a mathematical genius seeking profundity on his computer. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:57 a.m.

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ Steve Martin, Jean Reno. Clouseau and a team of international detectives investigate the thefts of the world’s greatest treasures, including the diamond called the Pink Panther. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:27 p.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:28 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 6 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sun. 8:02 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 10 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Playing Cupid (2021) Laura Vandervoort, Nicholas Gonzalez. A girl sets her single father up with her teacher after starting a matchmaking business for a school project. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 p.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:20 p.m.

Popeye (1980) ★★ Robin Williams, Shelley Duvall. The sailor with big forearms rows to Sweethaven and steals skinny Olive Oyl from large Bluto. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:28 a.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Primal Fear (1996) ★★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Fri. 7:45 p.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Wed. 2:07 a.m. Starz Wed. 2:03 p.m.

The Program (1993) ★★ James Caan, Halle Berry. A college football coach forfeits all but winning to get his troubled team to the big game. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:05 a.m.

Proof of Life (2000) ★★ Meg Ryan, Russell Crowe. A woman enlists a hostage negotiator to lead mercenaries to rescue her kidnapped husband from South American guerrillas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:25 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 5:42 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Bravo Sat. 7:59 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Wed. 2 p.m. FX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Queen & Slim (2019) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith. Slim and Queen’s first date takes an unexpected turn when one shoots a policeman during a routine traffic stop. Now labeled cop killers in the media, the unwitting outlaws feel that they have no choice but to go on the run and evade the law. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TRU Sat. Noon TNT Sun. 1 a.m.

Ragin’ Cajun Redneck Gators (2013) Jordan Hinson, Victor Webster. After toxic moonshine turns alligators into gigantic, mutated monsters, two rival swamp families have to find a way to work together to save their kin. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 4 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 4:05 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Rapture-Palooza (2013) ★★ Craig Robinson, Anna Kendrick. Left behind after the Rapture, a young woman and her boyfriend set out to prevent the Antichrist from taking her as his unholy bride. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:48 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 11:07 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 5 p.m.

Red Dawn (2012) ★ Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck. Después de que las tropas norcoreanas se adueñan de su ciudad, un grupo de jóvenes americanos de Spokane, entre los que hay un veterano de la guerra de Irak, se refugian en los bosques y forman una guerrilla para atacar al enemigo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. KFTR Sat. 4 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 7 p.m.

Regarding Henry (1991) ★★ Harrison Ford, Annette Bening. Two bullets force a career-driven Manhattan lawyer to start life over with his loving wife and daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:45 a.m.

The Rental (2020) ★★ Dan Stevens, Alison Brie. Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Sat. 4:05 a.m.

The Replacement Killers (1998) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Mira Sorvino. An Asian crime czar pursues a forger and a hired gun who failed to kill a policeman’s boy. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Repo Men (2010) ★ Jude Law, Forest Whitaker. A man who repossesses organs from indebted transplant patients goes on the run when he cannot make the payments on his own artificial heart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Tues. 4:05 p.m. Syfy Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Resistance (2020) Jesse Eisenberg, Ed Harris. Before he becomes world-famous mime Marcel Marceau, aspiring Jewish actor Marcel Mangel joins the French Resistance to save thousands of orphaned children from the Nazis. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Tues. 9:05 a.m.

Ride Along (2014) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Sat. 1 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Ride Along 2 (2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m.

Right in Front of Me (2021) Janel Parrish, Marco Grazzini. A woman gets a second chance at romance with her college crush but isn’t sure how to impress him until her new male friend gives her advice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Starz Tues. 10:18 a.m.

Robocroc (2013) Corin Nemec, Steven Hartley. A top-secret project transforms a humongous crocodile into a metallic, killing machine. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:01 a.m.

Rock of Ages (2012) ★★ Julianne Hough, Diego Boneta. Songs by Def Leppard, Journey, Joan Jett, Bon Jovi and others underscore a rock ‘n’ roll romance between a small-town girl and a city boy who meet on the Sunset Strip while chasing their Hollywood dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sun. 1:15 p.m. HBO Fri. 10:25 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Fri. 6:50 a.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Sun. 12:45 p.m.

La Ronde (1950) ★★★ Anton Walbrook, Simone Simon. A raconteur follows a fateful circle of love in 1900 Vienna. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Ronin (1998) ★★ Robert De Niro, Jean Reno. An Irish ringleader organizes an international team of hired guns to retrieve a briefcase from criminals. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Thur. 3 p.m.

Room (2015) ★★★ Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay. Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Rough Night in Jericho (1967) ★★★ Dean Martin, George Peppard. A gambler and a former U.S. marshal help a woman save her stagecoach business from a town boss. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Roxanne (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah. The long-nosed fire chief of a Washington ski town helps a dolt woo the astronomer he loves. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sat. 3:22 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:39 p.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m.

Rush (1991) ★★★ Jason Patric, Jennifer Jason Leigh. Two undercover narcotics officers become lovers hooked on drugs and danger in 1970s Texas. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Fri. 10:20 a.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. BET Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Sun. 1 p.m.

S...house (2020) Cooper Raiff, Dylan Gelula. A lonely college freshman forges a strong connection with his resident assistant during a fraternity party. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:45 p.m. Showtime Sun. 5:10 a.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. USA Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Thur. 9:44 a.m.

The Score (2001) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Edward Norton. A master thief agrees to work with a volatile partner for one last heist before he retires. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:34 p.m.

Scream 4 (2011) ★★ Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox. The Ghostface Killer returns with a vengeance when self-help author Sidney Prescott arrives in Woodsboro on the last stop of her book tour. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:20 p.m.

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020) Carrie Wampler, Brianne Davis. A woman realizes she’s in grave danger after becoming a surrogate mother to a dark and twisted Hollywood star. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Seed of Chucky (2004) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Voice of Brad Dourif. Resurrected by their offspring, the murderous doll and his twisted bride learn about a new movie featuring their killer exploits. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Tues. 12:05 p.m. Syfy Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Wed. 2 a.m.

El Señor de los Cielos (1997) Alejandro Alcondez, Horacio Almada. La historia de un narcotraficante que alcanzó la cima del poder amasando una de las fortunas más grandes del mundo, y se dedicaba a introducir toneladas de cocaína a los Estados Unidos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Seve: The Movie (2014) José Luis Gutiérrez, José Navar. Severiano Ballesteros battles adversity to become one of the greatest professional golfers of all time. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Golf Mon. 11 a.m.

Shadow Island Mysteries: The Last Christmas (2010) Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. A mystery writer must solve a puzzle that may explain the sudden death of her grandfather. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 a.m.

Shadow Island Mysteries: Wedding for One (2010) ★★ Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. An aspiring mystery writer tests her sleuthing skills when her friend’s fiance disappears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 a.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:37 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:27 p.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. Chon Wang, su amigo Roy y su hermana sacuden la Inglaterra Victoriana mientras investigan el asesinato de su padre. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Shaun of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield. An aimless TV salesman and his best pal must save their friends and family from the zombies that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues. 3:50 a.m. HBO Sat. 3 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Thur. 10:50 a.m.

Shine a Light (2008) ★★★ Mick Jagger, Keith Richards. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese documents a 2006 Rolling Stones concert at New York’s Beacon Theatre, featuring guest appearances by Buddy Guy, Christina Aguilera and Jack White III. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:35 a.m. EPIX Wed. 6:40 a.m.

Showdown in Little Tokyo (1991) ★ Dolph Lundgren, Brandon Lee. A hulking police detective and his Eurasian partner take turns kicking around the Japanese yakuza. (R) 1 hr. 18 mins. Cinemax Tues. 7 a.m.

Showtime (2002) ★ Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy. A straight-laced cop must work with a bumbling patrolman on a reality-based TV show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:23 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Thur. 8 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Si volvieras a mí (1954) Libertad Lamarque, Silvia Pinal. Una mujer trata de convencer a la hija de su amante para que mate a su propia madre, pero el hombre descubre el plan. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

The Siege (1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, Annette Bening. An FBI agent, a Middle East specialist and a power-mad general try to thwart terrorists in New York. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Mon. 12:25 p.m. Starz Mon. 9:03 p.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Home Again (2017) Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. When the Postables discover an antique vase, they trace it back to three girls who attempted to sell it in to save their family farm. With the farm again facing hardship, the Postables must choose between doing what’s legal and what’s moral. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 p.m.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence. An unexpected bond begins to form between a man trying to rebuild his life and a young woman promising to help him reunite with his estranged wife. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4:25 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

A Simple Plan (1998) ★★★ Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton. A Minnesotan, his dimwitted brother and his brother’s redneck friend find and decide to keep $4 million. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sat. 5 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Freeform Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) ★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Heche. An emergency landing strands a New York magazine editor and a South Pacific cargo pilot on an unknown Tahitian island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:01 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 5 a.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon

Sliver (1993) ★ Sharon Stone, William Baldwin. A book editor has an affair with a voyeur in her building, a Manhattan murder scene wired for video. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:25 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Sun. 10:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, the trucker’s girlfriend and a huge fake shark from Florida to Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Sundance Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Tues. 4:25 a.m.

Snitch (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper. Para salvar a su hijo adolescente de una injusta sentencia a prisión, un hombre de negocios hace un trato con un abogado estadounidense para infiltrarse en un peligroso cartel narcotraficante y convertirse en un informante. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

Soldiers of Fortune (2012) ★★ Christian Slater, Sean Bean. A former Special Forces soldier must protect a group of thrill-seeking millionaires who have paid big bucks to take part in a military excursion. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:35 p.m.

Son of a Gun (2015) Brenton Thwaites, Ewan McGregor. JR, a teenage criminal, is locked up for a minor crime and forced to adapt to the harsh realities of prison life. Brendan Lynch, one of Australia’s most notorious criminals, offers JR protection, but it comes with a price. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 10 p.m.

Sparkle (2012) ★★ Jordin Sparks, Whitney Houston. In 1968 Detroit, a musical prodigy tries to balance romance with the new challenges life brings, as she and her sisters struggle for Motown stardom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Tues. 1:37 p.m.

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1997) ★ Sandra Bullock, Jason Patric. A vacationing couple save the day when a madman commandeers their cruise ship. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Wed. 6:25 a.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Spirit (2008) ★ Gabriel Macht, Samuel L. Jackson. A ghostlike crime fighter faces a villain known as the Octopus, whose aim is to destroy Central City while searching for the secret to immortality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:50 a.m.

Spy (2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Spy Game (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, Brad Pitt. A CIA agent tries to rescue his one-time protege who awaits execution in a Chinese prison. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Mon. 3:55 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:25 p.m.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, protect the former queen from political separatists. (PG) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Mon. 5 p.m.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Seduced by the dark side, Anakin Skywalker turns against his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and becomes Darth Vader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Mon. 8:07 p.m. TNT Mon. 11:20 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher. Luke Skywalker’s peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TNT Sun. 6:45 p.m. TNT Sun. 11 p.m.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor. As an enemy threatens the peaceful Galactic Republic, 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker comes under the tutelage of young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Mon. 2 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Tues. 9:48 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:59 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Thur. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Tues. 5:53 a.m. Encore Tues. 4:51 p.m.

Stickman (2017) Alanna Bale, Valerie Buhagiar. As a child, when Emma was wrongly accused of murdering her sister, she knew the Stickman committed the crime. Years later, although she has her demons under control, the Stickman returns to wreak havoc. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Tues. 8 a.m.

Stigmata (1999) ★ Patricia Arquette, Gabriel Byrne. An atheist’s visions and manifestations of wounds like those of the crucified Christ prompt the Vatican to send an investigator. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:35 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 12:22 p.m.

Stockton on My Mind (2020) Michael Tubbs works tirelessly to effect change after he becomes the first African American mayor of Stockton, Calif. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Fri. 5:20 a.m.

A Storybook Ending (2020) Carra Patterson, Rotimi Paul. Two criminals try to blackmail a Black man after he accidentally kills a police officer in self-defense. (NR) 18 mins. HBO Wed. 4 a.m.

La Strada (1954) ★★★★ Anthony Quinn, Giulietta Masina. A carnival brute mistreats his witless waif assistant, who meets a friendly aerialist. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

Straight Outta Compton (2015) ★★★ O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins. In 1988, N.W.A revolutionizes music and pop culture with their brutally honest depiction of life in Southern Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FXX Sat. 4 p.m. FXX Sun. 12:33 p.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) ★★ Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson. A road trip to visit relatives takes a dangerous turn when a family arrives at a secluded mobile home park that’s mysteriously deserted -- until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Thur. 9:32 a.m.

Strictly Ballroom (1992) ★★★ Paul Mercurio, Tara Morice. An Australian ballroom dancer makes an ugly duckling his partner and dares in competition to go flamenco. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Thur. 11 a.m. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Striking Distance (1993) ★★ Bruce Willis, Sarah Jessica Parker. An alienated Pittsburgh police officer and his new partner on the River Rescue Squad hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sat. 10:20 a.m. Encore Sat. 7:15 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman. Jack Ryan and the CIA director try to stop terrorists who are planning a nuclear attack. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Super Duper Alice Cooper (2014) ★★★ Narrated by Alice Cooper, Pamela Des Barres. Live action/animated. Rare archival footage, animation and interviews illustrate the story of how Vincent Furnier, a preacher’s son, became rock icon Alice Cooper. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. AXS Fri. 6 a.m.

Surrogates (2009) ★★ Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell. FBI agents probe a murder case linked to the inventor of technology that allows people to live vicariously though robotic versions of themselves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:18 a.m. Cinemax Mon. 10:06 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:06 p.m.

Sweet Autumn (2020) Nikki Deloach, Andrew Walker. A young woman and a maple farmer uncover the secret behind their inheritance of a candy shop. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Swiss Army Man (2016) ★★ Paul Dano, Daniel Radcliffe. Stranded on a deserted island, a young man embarks on a journey back to civilization with a talking, flatulent corpse. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:15 a.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 7:35 a.m. TMC Wed. 5:10 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. Después de ser incriminado por la muerte de su querida exesposa, el exoficial encubierto Bryan Mills canaliza su enojo y sus habilidades particulares para vengarse de los verdaderos asesinos y proteger a su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 2:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Travolta. A subway dispatcher calls on his extensive knowledge of the transit system to outwit hijackers who are threatening to kill passengers unless a ransom is paid. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Talk to Me (2007) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Fueled by the music and social upheaval of the times, ex-convict Ralph Petey Greene becomes a radio personality and courts controversy in 1960s Washington, D.C. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:30 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 1:37 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8:33 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 2:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Tammy’s Always Dying (2019) Felicity Huffman, Anastasia Phillips. A woman comes to a crossroad when her perpetually troubled mother becomes terminally ill. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

Texas Rangers (2001) ★ James Van Der Beek, Dylan McDermott. Young men band together to stop a ruthless bandit from engineering raids on cattle ranchers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

That Thing You Do! (1996) ★★★ Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler. A small-time rock band rides a big wave of success with the help of a savvy record-executive and a catchy single. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Freeform Tues. 5:40 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Things Never Said (2012) Shanola Hampton, Elimu Nelson. Kalindra tries desperately to find an outlet for her struggling voice and escape from her abusive husband. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Fri. 3:25 a.m.

Thirteen Conversations About One Thing (2001) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, John Turturro. A hit-and-run driver and a teacher who cheats on his wife feel guilty for their actions. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Fri. 1:14 p.m.

Thor: The Dark World (2013) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. Thor forms an alliance with treacherous Loki to save Earth and the Nine Realms from an ancient enemy that predates the universe itself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:40 a.m.

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Wed. 4:25 a.m.

Tina (2021) Tina Turner, Angela Bassett. Never-before-seen footage, audio tapes, personal photos and intimate interviews provide insight into the remarkable life and career of legendary singer Tina Turner. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 4 p.m. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kathy Burke. Called back from retirement, veteran British spy George Smiley must ferret out a mole in MI6, who has been feeding vital information to the Soviets. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Tonight You’re Mine (2011) ★★ Luke Treadaway, Natalia Tena. A preacher handcuffs together two squabbling musicians at a music festival where they are scheduled to perform. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:55 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

The Tortured (2010) Erika Christensen, Jesse Metcalfe. A couple hatch a twisted plan to take revenge on the man who killed their son. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Sat. 11 p.m. TMC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Wed. 8:22 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Transcendence (2014) ★★ Johnny Depp, Rebecca Hall. Los controvertidos intentos de un genio científico para crear una máquina sensible dan un giro inesperado cuando los radicales contrarios a la tecnología intentan sabotear su trabajo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 4:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. FX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. USA Fri. 11:03 p.m. USA Sat. 1 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:03 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Trapped (2002) ★★ Charlize Theron, Courtney Love. A young anesthesiologist and his wife try to turn the tables on three kidnappers who have their 6-year-old daughter. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Thur. 7:10 p.m.

Trespass Against Us (2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Brendan Gleeson. After an elaborate heist goes south, reluctant criminal Chad must find a way to escape from the clutches of his fierce outlaw father and the encroaching police. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 2:40 p.m.

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:50 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sun. 3:20 p.m. HBO Wed. 2:05 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Washington wife discovers her computer-salesman husband is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Tully (2018) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis. Hesitant at first, a mother of three welcomes a nighttime nanny named Tully into her home to help take care of her newborn daughter. She soon learns to appreciate all that Tully does -- forming a special bond with her new, lifesaving friend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:25 a.m.

Turbulence (1997) ★ Ray Liotta, Lauren Holly. A scuffle aboard a 747 bound for New York frees a murderer-in-transit, kills the pilot and puts a stewardess at the helm. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:25 p.m.

The Turning (2020) ★ Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard. Kate Mandell takes a job as a nanny for two young orphans at a Gothic mansion in the Maine countryside. When strange events start to plague Kate and the siblings, she begins to suspect that the estate’s dark corridors are home to a malevolent entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Sat. 5:35 a.m.

The 24th (2020) Trai Byers, Aja Naomi King. Members of the Army’s all-Black 24th Infantry Regiment become involved in a deadly riot in Houston in 1917. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Sat. 3:28 a.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:45 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Sun. 8:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 12:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. A genetically perfected specimen meets his pint-size, wise-guy long-lost twin. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Sat. 10:15 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Fri. 2:20 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:05 a.m.

Two for the Money (2005) ★★ Al Pacino, Matthew McConaughey. A former college athlete joins forces with a sports consultant to handicap football games for high-rolling gamblers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Fri. 5:08 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:19 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6 p.m. VH1 Wed. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 11 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Mon. 6 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m. BET Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. VH1 Sun. 7 p.m. VH1 Mon. 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sun. 4 p.m.

Uncle Drew (2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m.

Under the Skin (2013) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy McWilliams. Disguising herself as a human female, an extraterrestrial drives around Scotland and tries to lure unsuspecting men into her van. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun. 11:40 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Mon. 12:13 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Mon. 10:13 a.m.

Unlawful Entry (1992) ★★ Kurt Russell, Ray Liotta. A creepy policeman gets close to a Los Angeles couple in order to drive them apart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Mon. 6:13 a.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Paramount Thur. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Thur. 9 p.m.

A Valentine’s Match (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Valley Girl (2020) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse. A valley girl and a punk rocker from the city defy their parents and friends to stay together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:40 p.m.

Vice (2015) ★ Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane. A self-aware, artificial human becomes caught in the crossfire between a cop and the creator of an exclusive resort where paying customers play out their wildest fantasies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:13 p.m.

Victory (1981) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine. Allied prisoners can either play soccer with the Germans or try to escape. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. FS1 Sun. 4:30 p.m. FS1 Sun. 11 p.m.

A Violent Separation (2019) Brenton Thwaites, Ben Robson. In a small Montana town, police deputy Norman Young covers up a murder committed by his brother, Ray. When Norman falls in love with the victim’s sister, Frances, family bonds are tested. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Volcano (1997) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Anne Heche. A Los Angeles emergency official takes charge when earthquakes and erupting lava ravage the city. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 8:01 a.m.

Volition (2019) Adrian Glynn McMorran, Magda Apanowicz. A clairvoyant tries to change his fate when he sees his own murder. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 6:25 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:35 a.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:43 p.m.

A Walk to Remember (2002) ★★ Shane West, Mandy Moore. Forced to tutor students at a school, a young delinquent falls for a minister’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Wanderlust (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston. Overstressed New Yorkers think they’ve found the answer to their problems when they join a counterculture community where the only rule is to be oneself. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Mon. 7:15 p.m.

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019) Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett. Freedom fighter Rani of Jhansi shifts the balance of power by leading her people into battle against the British Empire in 1857 India. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:45 a.m.

The Warrior’s Way (2010) ★★ Jang Dong Gun, Geoffrey Rush. Un maestro con la espada se niega a matar al niño de un clan rival, y se marcha con él a una ciudad fronteriza de Estados Unidos. Allá se hace amigo de una mujer que pretende vengarse del hombre que mató a su familia. Mientras, su clan lo persigue. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sun. 2:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Tues. 2:05 a.m. HBO Sat. 11:50 p.m.

The Watcher (2000) ★★ James Spader, Marisa Tomei. A traumatized FBI agent comes out of hiding to catch a serial killer who sends him pictures of his intended victims before he strikes. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:40 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. E! Sat. 6 p.m.

The Watermelon Woman (1996) ★★ Cheryl Dunye, Guinevere Turner. An aspiring black lesbian filmmaker researches an obscure 1940s black actress billed as the Watermelon Woman. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Fri. 2:05 a.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:15 a.m.

The Way Back (2020) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal. Stuck in a meaningless job and struggling with alcoholism, a former high school athlete gets a shot at redemption when he becomes the basketball coach for his alma mater, a program that has since fallen on hard times. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:48 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:10 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. E! Sun. 5 p.m. E! Sun. 10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11 p.m.

The Wedding Date (2005) ★★ Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney. A desperate woman pays a male escort $6,000 to accompany her to London for her sister’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Fri. 8:50 a.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Sun. 8 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. E! Sat. 8 p.m.

Welcome to Marwen (2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Fri. 10 a.m.

Wendy (2020) ★★ Devin France, Yashua Mack. Lost on a mysterious island, a girl fights to save her family, her freedom and the joyous spirit of youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Mon. 6:05 a.m.

Wet Hot American Summer (2001) ★★ Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce. After their charges have left, staff members of a children’s camp pursue romances that have been brewing all season. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:15 p.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ Bill Murray, Richard Dreyfuss. A patient follows a pop psychiatrist on his vacation and annoys him while charming his family. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:30 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Mon. 4:22 p.m. Starz Tues. 6:09 a.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:50 p.m.

Where’s My Roy Cohn? (2019) Roger Stone. Roy Cohn personified the dark arts of American politics, turning empty vessels into dangerous demagogues. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Mon. 12:32 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:51 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Paramount Sun. 11 p.m. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10 p.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Wild Things (1998) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon. A Florida policeman investigates when two teens accuse a high-school guidance counselor of rape. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ Will Smith, Kevin Kline. Secret agent James T. West and his partner fight evil inventor Dr. Loveless who plans to assassinate President Grant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sun. 1 a.m.

Winter’s Bone (2010) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes. Facing the loss of her home and siblings if she fails, a gutsy teenager sets out on a dangerous quest to learn the fate of her missing father. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:48 a.m.

Without a Paddle (2004) ★★ Seth Green, Matthew Lillard. Three childhood friends embark on a canoe trip to find a plane hijacker’s stash of money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Witless Protection (2008) ★ Larry the Cable Guy, Ivana Milicevic. A small-town lawman and the FBI witness that he has in custody grapple with crooked federal agents, quack doctors and Chicago high-society. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:23 a.m.

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery (2019) Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tom Cavanagh. Attorney Claire Darrow defends her mother’s former colleague in a murder case. Things get complicated when Claire’s romantic interest is named as the prosecuting attorney on the case. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sun. 5:01 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TBS Sun. Noon

The World’s End (2013) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. An immature 40-year-old convinces his childhood pals to join him in an epic pub-crawl, but as they make their way toward their final destination, a battle for mankind emerges. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

The Wrong Cruise (2018) Vivica A. Fox, Andres Londono. A mother and her teenage daughter find themselves falling for a couple of handsome and charming passengers while on a cruise. However, when they leave the ship for a port excursion, they quickly realize that they’ve been drawn into a web of deceit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

The Wrong Mommy (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Jessica Morris. After receiving a promotion at work, a young woman hires a personal assistant who seems perfect, but the assistant has an ulterior motive for taking the job. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

The Wrong Stepmother (2019) Cindy Busby, Vivica A. Fox. A woman becomes suspicious of her widowed father’s new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

The Wrong Student (2017) Jessica Morris, Jason-Shane Scott. A student becomes obsessed with her soccer coach When he rejects her advances, she turns her unhealthy rage at his girlfriend, attempting to sabotage her entire life. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:30 a.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind’s future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Fri. 11 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Sat. 11 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Wed. 11 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:30 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Mon. 6:05 p.m.

Yes, I Do (2018) Jen Lilley, Marcus Rosner. Busy chocolatier Charlotte has left helicopter mechanic James at the altar three times. Now, she somehow has to find a way to prove to him that she really does want to marry him. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 a.m.

You Don’t Mess With the Zohan (2008) ★★ Adam Sandler, John Turturro. A much-feared Israeli commando fakes his own death and moves to New York, where he fulfills his dream of becoming a successful hairstylist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m.

You’re Next (2011) ★★ Sharni Vinson, Nicholas Tucci. Members of an estranged, upper-class family must pull together to repel home invaders who are disguised in animal masks and trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:25 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Sat. 2 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985) ★★ Nicholas Rowe, Alan Cox. Victorian London schoolboys Holmes and Watson become friends while in pursuit of a lethal pagan cult. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Encore Sun. 4:31 p.m.

Zeroville (2019) James Franco, Megan Fox. With two tattoos of Montgomery Clift and Elizabeth Taylor on his shaved head, Vikar rides a bus into Hollywood and soon makes an impression on a beautiful actress -- thus beginning a dreamlike journey through the film business in the 1970s. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 9:40 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. POP Sat. Noon POP Sat. 12:20 p.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Sun. 8:59 a.m. Starz Sat. 12:48 p.m.