Movies on TV this week: ‘The Exorcist’ on Showtime; ‘Oliver’ on TCM and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of May 2 - 8, 2021

Almost Famous (2000) EPIX Fri. 10:20 p.m.

The Conversation (1974) TMC Wed. 6:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:40 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) EPIX Wed. 3:05 p.m.

Diabolique (1955) TCM Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) TMC Wed. 7:25 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) Showtime Thur. Noon

Forrest Gump (1994) Paramount Sat. Noon Paramount Sat. 3 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m.

Gigi (1958) TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) Sundance Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) TMC Thur. 10 a.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) KVCR Wed. 9 p.m.

I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) TCM Sun. 1:15 a.m.

King Kong (1933) TCM Mon. 10 p.m.

The Man Who Would Be King (1975) TCM Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Mean Streets (1973) TCM Thur. 8:15 p.m.

Oliver! (1968) TCM Sun. 10 a.m.

On the Waterfront (1954) TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Pather Panchali (1955) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Platoon (1986) Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Paramount Fri. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

The Shining (1980) Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Showtime Tues. 5:45 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m. AMC Fri. Noon

Stand by Me (1986) Encore Thur. 1:02 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:15 a.m. Encore Thur. 7:28 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TBS Tues. 2:03 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TBS Tues. 4:47 p.m.

Strangers on a Train (1951) TCM Tues. 1:45 a.m. TCM Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

The 39 Steps (1935) TCM Tues. Noon

12 Angry Men (1957) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) TCM Sat. 10 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) TBS Sun. 7 p.m. TBS Sun. 9:15 p.m.

The World of Apu (1959) TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of May 2 - 8, 2021

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ BBC America Wed. 2 a.m. BBC America Wed. Noon IFC Wed. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 5 a.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 10 a.m. BBC America Thur. 2 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2 p.m.

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 2 a.m.

American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007) ★★ Bravo Sat. 4 a.m.

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009) ★ Bravo Sun. 4 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Bravo Fri. 10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4 p.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. Noon Bravo Sat. 6 p.m.

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:15 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Bravo Sat. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10 p.m.

Bring It On Again (2004) ★ Bravo Sun. Noon

Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack (2017) Bravo Sun. 2 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 2 a.m. IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Conan the Destroyer (1984) ★★ IFC Tues. 11 a.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:04 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ IFC Wed. 10 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Bravo Fri. 3 p.m. Bravo Fri. 5:30 p.m. E! Sat. 3:30 p.m. E! Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ AMC Wed. 12:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 3 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m. IFC Sat. Noon

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 5 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 3 p.m. IFC Tues. 7:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Fri. 5 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. Noon

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. Noon

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3 a.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 2:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Bravo Sun. 6 a.m. E! Sun. 7:30 a.m. E! Sun. 11:45 a.m. E! Sat. 8:30 a.m. E! Sun. 2 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:45 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of May 2 - 8, 2021

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Bravo Fri. 10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ HBO Sat. 2:25 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Starz Sat. 9:56 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ USA Fri. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 4:57 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. 6 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Paramount Fri. Noon

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ HBO Fri. 12:20 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Paramount Sun. Noon

Big Daddy (1999) ★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 9 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 11:45 a.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 1:55 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 6:02 p.m. Syfy Tues. 3:32 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6:02 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Encore Tues. 10 p.m. Encore Wed. 8 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Starz Tues. 2:09 a.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ HBO Sun. 10:55 a.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 2 a.m. IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Showtime Mon. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10 a.m.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) ★★★ Encore Sat. 4:14 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ EPIX Wed. 3:05 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Tues. 11:10 p.m. HBO Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ TBS Sun. 3 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ TBS Sun. 5 p.m. TBS Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Sat. 8 p.m.

Doctor Dolittle (1998) ★★ HBO Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:04 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8:40 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. Noon

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 5 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Wed. 1 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ IFC Wed. 10 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ TMC Mon. 8 a.m. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Paramount Sat. Noon Paramount Sat. 3 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 4:35 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Starz Wed. 1:19 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Encore Mon. 8:03 a.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 8:51 a.m. Encore Fri. 4:39 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ AMC Sun. 5:25 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ VH1 Fri. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Showtime Tues. 7:45 p.m. Showtime Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 2:31 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 11:29 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ TNT Tues. Noon

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Showtime Mon. 8:05 a.m. Showtime Thur. 6 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 12:55 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:40 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Encore Wed. 11:01 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ A&E Sat. 2 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ A&E Sat. Noon

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ MTV Mon. 1:05 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 5 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 3 p.m. IFC Tues. 7:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Disney Sun. 7 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ A&E Sat. 5 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 9 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ CMT Sun. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 11 p.m. VH1 Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Encore Sat. 8:29 a.m. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 3:40 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Thur. 12:55 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Fri. 7:40 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 4:11 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ LOGO Thur. 1 a.m. LOGO Thur. 9 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ E! Sat. 6 p.m. E! Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 5 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 1:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. Noon

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Paramount Fri. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 7 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ AMC Sun. 11:40 a.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Encore Mon. 11:47 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 7 p.m. Freeform Thur. 4 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Thur. 8 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 9 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 5:45 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m. AMC Fri. Noon

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 1 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Starz Mon. 9:06 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ HBO Sun. 2:45 p.m. HBO Thur. 5 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Encore Thur. 1:02 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:15 a.m. Encore Thur. 7:28 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TBS Wed. 11 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ TMC Sun. 7:30 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 9:45 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E! Sun. 6 p.m. E! Sun. 8:30 p.m. USA Thur. 8 p.m. USA Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Paramount Tues. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ AMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2:55 p.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 3:10 p.m.

Uncommon Valor (1983) ★★ AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 7:30 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ EPIX Fri. 5:40 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Comedy Central Sat. 4:30 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ TBS Sun. 7 p.m. TBS Sun. 9:15 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ USA Sat. 2:30 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Thur. 5 p.m. FX Fri. 2 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ AMC Sat. 5 p.m. AMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.