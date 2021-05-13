Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Television

The long-awaited, highly anticipated ‘Friends’ reunion is finally here

By Meredith BlakeStaff Writer 
After much speculation and several delays, the gang is finally getting back together.

HBO Max announced Thursday that “Friends: The Reunion,” the long-awaited special featuring the stars of the beloved ‘90s sitcom “Friends,” will premiere May 27 on the streaming service. Original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returned to their old stomping grounds to film the special — not Central Perk, but Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

A teaser trailer released by HBO Max featured the cast walking arm-in-arm in slo-motion on the Warner lot — and not much else — but is sure to stoke the excitement of “Friends” fans, who have been patiently waiting for a reunion for years. In February 2020, after much speculation, HBO Max announced that a “Friends” reunion would be coming to the service when it launched later in the year. The special was originally scheduled to film last March and air in May, but was twice delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Friends: The Reunion,” filmed in April, will also feature a smorgasbord of special guests, including Elliott Gould and Tom Selleck, who had memorable supporting roles on the series, as well as Kit Harington, Justin Bieber, BTS, David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai.

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Meredith Blake

Meredith Blake is an entertainment reporter for the Los Angeles Times based out of New York City, where she primarily covers television. A native of Bethlehem, Pa., she graduated from Georgetown University and holds a master’s degree from New York University.

