‘Family Guy’ 25th anniversary panel among PaleyFest 2024 lineup

PaleyFest LA will be celebrating good old-fashioned values and a man who makes us laugh and cry this year.

The cast and crew of “Family Guy” will assemble for a special live table read celebrating the animated sitcom’s 25th anniversary as part of the 41st PaleyFest LA, the Paley Center for Media announced Monday. The long-running event celebrating the best of television will run from April 12 through 20.

Taking place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, PaleyFest LA 2024 will kick off with a screening and panel of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.” Cast members and executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are among the expected guests. Other series that will be highlighted include “Loki” (April 13), “Young Sheldon” (April 14), the live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” (April 14), “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (April 15), “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (April 18) and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (April 20).

“We are thrilled to present this star-studded lineup from award-winning shows to a much-anticipated debut, as well as special anniversaries and farewells to some fan-favorites,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and chief executive, in a statement.

The “Family Guy” table read, which will also include musical performances led by the show’s composer Walter Murphy, is scheduled for April 19. Fox’s adult animated comedy originally debuted in 1999 and initially ran for three seasons before it was canceled. But this was a time when fans would seek out physical media box sets of their beloved shows — a practice that has been lost with the rise of streaming. Strong rerun ratings and DVD sales proved the show was popular, and eventually “Family Guy” was revived by the network. The show’s fourth season premiered in 2005, and it has been a network staple since.

“While I’d been counting on a 24th anniversary celebration at PaleyFest, this is the next best thing, and I’m honored to participate,” said “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane in a statement.

PaleyFest LA, which launched in 1984, is touted as the nation’s longest-running festival celebrating television. The event supports the nonprofit Paley Center’s various initiatives to educate others about the impact of television and the preservation of its extensive archives.

Presale for PaleyFest LA tickets and passes will begin on Jan. 30 for Paley Center members and Citi cardholders.