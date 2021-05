Movies on TV this week: ‘Dead Man Walking’ on Cinemax; ‘Platoon’ on Sundance and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of May 16 - 22, 2021

An American in Paris (1951) TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

The Conversation (1974) TMC Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) EPIX Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Dead Man Walking (1995) Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:49 p.m.

Dinner at Eight (1933) TCM Thur. 1:15 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) Showtime Thur. 10:35 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1950) TCM Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 10 p.m.

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) TMC Tues. 6 p.m. TMC Wed. 4 a.m.

Judgment at Nuremberg (1961) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Last Picture Show (1971) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

A Man for All Seasons (1966) TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Paths of Glory (1957) TCM Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Platoon (1986) Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Sat. 1 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) AMC Tues. 12:01 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Stagecoach (1939) TCM Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBC America Fri. Noon BBC America Fri. 8 p.m.

Touch of Evil: Extended (1958) TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) TCM Mon. 2:30 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of May 16 - 22, 2021

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Arachnophobia (1990) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:15 p.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ IFC Tues. Noon Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ IFC Sun. 2:05 p.m. IFC Wed. 11 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Bring It On Again (2004) ★ Bravo Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack (2017) Bravo Sat. 4 a.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 6 p.m.

Enemy at the Gates (2001) ★★ Sundance Mon. 2:30 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10:50 a.m. IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

Focus (2015) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m.

Gangster Squad (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:35 a.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Bravo Sat. 4:05 p.m. Bravo Sun. 2 a.m.

The Hot Chick (2002) ★ IFC Sun. 4:05 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993) ★★★ IFC Sat. 2:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Sat. 11 a.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 8:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

The King’s Speech (2010) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10:15 a.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Me Before You (2016) ★★ Bravo Sat. 1:31 a.m.

Midway (1976) ★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ AMC Sun. 1:50 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:15 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 a.m. AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 11 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ BBC America Sun. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Sundance Wed. Noon

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ BBC America Wed. 6 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:20 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Bravo Sat. 8:54 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:27 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:45 p.m.

Top Five (2014) ★★★ Bravo Tues. 12:32 p.m.

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Sundance Tues. 3:30 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of May 16 - 22, 2021

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Starz Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ HBO Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Starz Tues. 7:24 a.m. Starz Tues. 9:37 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 4 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 11 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3 a.m. VH1 Sat. 6 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ HBO Wed. 2:25 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ POP Sun. 4 p.m. POP Mon. 1 a.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 9 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ AMC Sat. 5:45 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 6:32 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 9 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Starz Sat. 3:06 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ E! Sat. 9 p.m.

Brubaker (1980) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 6:40 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ VH1 Thur. 6 p.m. VH1 Fri. 4 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ MLB Sat. 5 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 1 a.m. CMT Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Starz Fri. 1:07 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 9:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 3 p.m. BBC America Fri. 11 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ EPIX Fri. 9:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Sun. 2:10 p.m. HBO Thur. 6:25 a.m. HBO Fri. Noon

Dave (1993) ★★★ POP Sat. 3 a.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Starz Wed. 5:02 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Doctor Dolittle (1998) ★★ HBO Wed. 9:55 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ AMC Sat. 12:45 p.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 10:35 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Mon. 2:30 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10:50 a.m. IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ AMC Sun. 4:05 a.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Mon. 4:10 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 10 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ MTV Mon. 4 p.m. MTV Tues. 1 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sat. 1:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 a.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ Ovation Mon. 6 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5:01 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m. BBC America Thur. 5 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ E! Sun. 7:35 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ E! Sun. 2:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ E! Sun. 11:05 a.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Showtime Tues. 5:30 p.m. Showtime Sun. 4:30 a.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ TBS Sun. 4 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ TBS Sun. 1 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Encore Fri. 9:14 a.m. Encore Fri. 7 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:15 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 1 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:25 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 2:09 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Encore Tues. 4:04 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ KMEX Sun. 8 p.m. Freeform Sat. 1:10 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 1:20 p.m. Showtime Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 11:25 a.m. Showtime Fri. 11:50 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ TNT Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 2 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Freeform Sun. 11:10 a.m. Freeform Wed. 6 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FX Sun. 7:30 a.m. FX Thur. 10:30 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FX Sun. 10 a.m. FX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ ABC Mon. 8 p.m. KEYT Mon. 8 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Encore Wed. 10:38 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:36 p.m.

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 8 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Thur. 2:08 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Mon. 4:20 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:55 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 4:22 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 10:25 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Starz Fri. 10:58 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 11 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:15 p.m.

The Princess Diaries (2001) ★★ Freeform Sun. 8:40 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Sat. 1 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ BBC America Sun. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Tues. 2 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:50 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 12:01 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ BET Sun. 1 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 9:28 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ HBO Wed. Noon

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 4:25 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Starz Wed. 5:52 p.m. Starz Thur. 12:23 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Bravo Sat. 8:54 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:27 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Fri. Noon BBC America Fri. 8 p.m.

Throw Momma From the Train (1987) ★★★ TMC Sun. Noon

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Sun. 4:50 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ NEWSNTN Sat. 6 a.m. NEWSNTN Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ LOGO Thur. Noon LOGO Thur. 8:45 p.m.

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ Starz Fri. 3:31 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Paramount Wed. 9 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Encore Mon. 10:45 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:47 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Encore Mon. 6:44 a.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:50 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 2:55 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:18 a.m.