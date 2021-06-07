What’s on TV Monday: ‘In Treatment’ on HBO; ‘The Good Doctor’ on ABC
SERIES
American Greed The season premiere of this documentary series profiles the infamous billionaire drug lord El Chapo, whose real name is Joaquin Guzmán Loera. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
American Ninja Warrior (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelorette Quick-witted marketing manager Katie Thurston, who became an instant fan favorite on “The Bachelor,” is in the driver’s seat in this new season, filmed in New Mexico. Former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe host. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen The contestants have their first dinner service, which includes preparing meals for boxing legend Mike Tyson and NASCAR driver Kurt Busch. 8 p.m. Fox
HouseBroken (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Best Baker in America The season finale’s challenges feature dishes from the Southwest and Pacific regions of the U.S. First, the bakers get creative with Nevada’s famous Basque cake. Next they are tasked with turning California’s chiffon cake into a tsunami cake. Judges Gesine Prado and Jason Smith and host Carla Hall choose the season’s winner. 9 p.m. Food Network
In Treatment “Laila: Week 3" and “Brooke: Week 3" (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. HBO
American Pickers (N) 9 p.m. History
North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator The biographical series continues with “Dictator’s Dilemma” and “Taking the World Stage.” 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic’
Cartel Crew (season premiere) (N) 9 p.m. VH1
Duncanville (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
Small Fortune (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor In the conclusion of the two-part season finale, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) performs an operation on a patient after the power goes out at a Guatemalan hospital. Also, Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) discusses her post-traumatic stress disorder from dealing with COVID-19. Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper and Richard Schiff also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly Singer-songwriter Monica hosts this new true-crime series in which notoriety and fame take a fatal turn for some celebrities. 10 p.m. VH1
SPECIAL
Barack Obama on Fatherhood, Leadership and Legacy Anderson Cooper interviews the former president in this new special. 5 and 9 p.m. CNN
SPORTS
College Baseball NCAA Regional/Super Regional: 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey Playoffs The New York Islanders visit the Boston Bruins, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Winnipeg Jets visit the Montreal Canadiens, 6 p.m. NBCSP
2021 Women’s College Softball World Series Championship Finals, Game 1, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Kansas City Royals visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Chicago Cubs visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former Homeland Security Advisory Council chair William Bratton. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan First Lady Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci; Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Brant Daugherty; Rob Lowe. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Devyn Simone. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Ellen Burstyn; Marcela Valladolid; Steven Weber. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ricky Martin; Carey Hart, Good Ride; Crowded House performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Don Cheadle. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Robert De Niro; Anthony Ramos; Anne-Marie and Niall Horan. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Matthews; Cynthia Erivo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Patrick Wilson; Quinta Brunson; Brendan Buckley. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Julianne Moore; Rufus Wainwright performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Ginger & Rosa (2012) 8 a.m. TMC
Braveheart (1995) 8:03 a.m. Encore
Ocean’s Eleven (1960) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Back to the Future (1985) 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. MTV
First Blood (1982) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
Krisha (2015) 11 a.m. TMC
Hellboy (2004) 11:03 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore; 8 p.m. Syfy
The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 11:55 a.m. HBO
Some Came Running (1958) Noon TCM
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 12:30 p.m. MTV
Monster’s Ball (2001) 1:05 p.m. Epix
A Few Good Men (1992) 2 p.m. AMC
Snatch (2000) 2:15 p.m. TMC
Ad Astra (2019) 2:20 p.m. Cinemax
Rio Bravo (1959) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 2:51 p.m. Starz
Beetlejuice (1988) 3 p.m. Freeform
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 3 p.m. MTV
World War Z (2013) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
The Usual Suspects (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation
Mary Poppins Returns (2018) 5 p.m. Freeform
Megan Leavey (2017) 5:04 p.m. Encore
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 6 p.m. Showtime
The Karate Kid (1984) 6 p.m. Sundance
The Bank Job (2008) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
The Hunger Games (2012) 7 p.m. Paramount
Kajillionaire (2020) 7:10 p.m. HBO
Tombstone (1993) 7:30 p.m. AMC
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 8 p.m. Freeform
Arbitrage (2012) 8 p.m. TMC
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 9 p.m. Sundance
True Grit (2010) 9:55 p.m. Cinemax
Baby Driver (2017) 10 p.m. FX
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 10 p.m. Paramount
The Ides of March (2011) 10 p.m. TMC
The Negotiator (1998) 11:05 p.m. Encore
At the Circus (1939) 11:15 p.m. TCM
