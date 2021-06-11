Guests on Sunday talk shows: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be a guest on ‘State of the Union’

CBS News Sunday Morning Stephen King. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS President Joe Biden on the global stage; the 2021 G7 Summit: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; author Ben Rhodes (“After the Fall: Being American in the World We’ve Made”). What to expect should there be a new Israeli prime minister: Martin Indyk, Council on Foreign Relations. How humanity doubled its lifespan during the last century: Steven Johnson (“How We Got to Now”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.); Brandon Judd, National Border Patrol Council; Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Sharri Markson, the Australian. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Author and former White House advisor for COVID-19 response, Andy Slavitt (“Preventable: The Inside Story of How Leadership Failures, Politics, and Selfishness Doomed the U.S. Coronavirus Response”). Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 2 and 8 a.m. KABC,

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.); former secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Olympic gold medalist Donna de Varona. Panel: Marc Thiessen; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Harold Ford Jr. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Was Israel justified in destroying the building housing the Associated Press offices?: Ruth Eglash, communications officer for Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. and the U.N.; Ian Phillips, the AP. Secret IRS files spark an ethical debate about anonymous sources and leaked documents: Stephen Engelberg, ProPublica. A preview of the upcoming meeting between news executives and Attorney General Merrick Garland: Sam Feist, CNN. Why Dr. Anthony Fauci is the right-wing media’s newest villain: Amanda Carpenter, the Bulwark; Oliver Darcy. The Biden administration tries to broker the release of American journalist Austin Tice from Syria: Mike Holtzman, SEC Newgate. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Leslie Marshall; Mike Emanuel; Robby Soave, Reason; Marie Harf; Jonathan Hunt. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author and former LAPD Chief Bill Bratton (“The Profession”). (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes High-velocity assault weapon ammunition causing devastating wounds; the last known slave ship to bring enslaved Africans to America is discovered in an Alabama river; gymnast Simone Biles. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

NBC’s “Meet the Press” is preempted.