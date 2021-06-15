Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Television

460 days later, Stephen Colbert is back in front of an (immunized) live audience

Two men in suits standing in front of a choir dressed in angel costumes.
Host Stephen Colbert, left, and musical director Jon Batiste on Monday night’s episode of “The Late Show.”
(Scott Kowalchyk / CBS)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Stephen Colbert made a euphoric comeback Monday to New York City’s Ed Sullivan Theater, marking the latest late-night TV show to return to the studio with a full live audience since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The host took the stage and welcomed hundreds of attendees for the first time in 460 days. Other network emcees who have trickled back to their pre-pandemic filming locations in recent months include Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, Samantha Bee, Conan O’Brien and Seth Meyers.

“It’s great to be back,” Colbert told a packed auditorium of fully vaccinated fans. “We never really left, but we certainly weren’t here. This is a slightly different energy than the converted storage room eight floors above us ... as lovely as that was. ... I don’t know if I even remember how to pander to the most beautiful crowd in the world.”

Before Monday’s show, Colbert had been broadcasting — like many of his late-night peers — from a makeshift miniature set decorated to resemble a cozy home office, while celebrity guests visited via video chat. Monday night’s guests — comedian Jon Stewart and musician Jon Batiste — joined the host in person.

Advertisement

Television

In the attic with Seth Meyers: A day in the life of ‘Late Night’ under lockdown

Seth Meyers fiddles with his iPad mounted on a tripod shooting “Late Night with Seth Meyers” produced from his attic.

Television

In the attic with Seth Meyers: A day in the life of ‘Late Night’ under lockdown

What is it like for homebound writers and host to make late-night comedy in the time of coronavirus? ‘Not normal,’ says Seth Meyers.

“It feels a little bit like the first day back at school,” Colbert continued in his homecoming monologue.

“I’m excited. I’m a little nervous. I got a new haircut, new clothes ... It’s been a long time for you folks too. That’s why we’ve replaced all of our ‘Applause’ signs with ‘Remember how to applaud’ signs, and I am absolutely proud to say we are the first show back up on Broadway. Suck it, ‘Lion King’! ... Hakuna Ma-suck it.”

While celebrating the landmark occasion, Colbert jokingly thanked New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has recently been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, to whom he has publicly apologized. However, the politician has refused to resign amid mounting pressure to step down in response to the allegations.

“I also want to give a shout-out to the man whose office worked with us for months ... to get us back in this theater tonight. That’s New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He’s not here tonight, but he asked me to read this note: If you remember me for one thing this year, let it be bringing back the ‘Late Show’ audience. That’s it.’”

Television

Late-night ghost town: Watch TV hosts perform without audiences amid coronavirus

Stephen Colbert hosts "The Late Show" without an audience on Thursday in New York, complying with citywide efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Television

Late-night ghost town: Watch TV hosts perform without audiences amid coronavirus

The coronavirus forced hosts Samantha Bee, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert to deliver monologues this week without a live studio audience. It was weird.

More Coverage

NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS stop productions in response to coronavirus outbreak

Colbert also made clear, “for those of you watching at home,” that everyone present for Monday’s taping had been immunized against COVID-19. To prove it, he and a handful of backup dancers dressed as giant syringes paraded maskless through the lively crowd for a vaccine-themed song and dance number.

“Being a member of my audience isn’t the only reason to get your shot,” he said. “It’s just the best reason.”

Advertisement

In addition to Cuomo, the comedian name-checked his wife, Evelyn, who has been her husband’s “greatest” and only audience for the last 15 months and made a brief cameo during Monday’s telecast to pass the baton.

“OK, audience. He’s all yours now,” she said. “And don’t forget to laugh, because he really needs it.”

Television

Live from Jimmy Fallon’s home! Late-night hosts adapt to coronavirus reality

"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon was one of several TV comedians who filmed content from the safety of their homes during the coronavirus shut-in.

Television

Live from Jimmy Fallon’s home! Late-night hosts adapt to coronavirus reality

After the coronavirus shuts down production on late-night TV, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah and other hosts film mini-shows in their homes.

This week, Colbert became one of the final TV hosts to resume production as usual amid the country’s gradual mass reopening. Other late-night stars — such as Fallon and Kimmel — ditched their at-home setups several months ago in favor of empty or reduced capacity tapings.

Advertisement

Last Monday, Fallon welcomed a full-capacity audience back to the “Tonight Show” at Rockefeller Plaza, where he conducted a socially undistanced interview with “In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos.

Awards

Trevor Noah is ready to come back to life. But what will that look like?

NEW YORK, NY., JUNE 9, 2021— Trevor Noah, host of the satirical news program The Daily Show on Comedy Central, has made an impact thoughout the pandemic, including Hosting the 2021 Grammy Show. Noah is photographed in the DeWitt Clinton Park in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of NYC. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angles Times)

Awards

Trevor Noah is ready to come back to life. But what will that look like?

‘The Daily Show’ host spent years working nonstop pre-pandemic. As we emerge back into the world, there could be some shifts in his priorities.

While the vast majority of late-night shows have now returned to their respective studios, “The Daily Show” has been in no rush to scrap its casual, work-from-home setting. Host Trevor Noah even told actor Arsenio Hall last week that he has “a few surprises” planned for his first episode back in the studio — though he might never wear a suit and tie to work again.

“This is who I am,” said Noah, sporting one of his signature quarantine hoodies. “I think the pandemic has stripped a lot of people of that pomp and ceremony. I think it’s a good thing. We see each other a little bit more. I don’t know if I’ll ever go back to the suits and the leather shoes. If I do, I do. If I don’t, I don’t, but I will no longer think this is something I have to do.”

Television
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement