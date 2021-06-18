What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Her Pen Pal’ on Hallmark; ‘Secrets of a Marine’s Wife’ on Lifetime

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty The good luck of the Whiskers runs out when history repeats itself in this new episode of the documentary nature series. 8 p.m. BBC America

BET Her Presents: Queen Collective 2020 Queen Latifah is the driving force behind this powerful collection of short original films from rising female directors of color. “A Song of Grace,” the first of four new episodes, follows 12-year-old composer Grace Moore as she navigates the challenges of today’s world and writes a new composition. That’s followed by “Game Changer,” “Change the Name” and “Black Birth.” 9, 9:30, 10 and 10:30 p.m. BET

SPECIALS

Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is both narrator and an executive producer of this new special, which examines how social movements throughout American history have affected the nation’s laws and culture. Topics include the labor movement of the 1880s; the women’s suffrage movement; civil rights demonstrations of the 1960s; and today’s fight for LGBTQ rights and the Black Lives Matter movement’s drive for criminal justice. 8 p.m. History

Honoring Our Kings: A Black Dad Conversation (N) 8 p.m. OWN

SPORTS

2021 U.S. Open Golf Championship Third round, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. NBC

2020 UEFA European Championship Portugal versus Germany, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Spain versus Poland, 11:30 a.m. ABC

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. MLB; the Cincinnati Reds visit the San Diego Padres, 4 p.m. Fox; the Detroit Tigers visit the Angels, 7 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

WNBA Basketball The Connecticut Sun visit the Chicago Sky, 11 a.m. CBS

2021 College World Series NC State versus Stanford, 11 a.m. ESPN; Arizona versus Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. ESPN

NWSL Soccer OL Reign at North Carolina Courage, 1 p.m. CBS

U.S. Olympic Trials Swimming: 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; finals, 6 p.m. NBC. Track and field: 5 p.m. NBCSP; finals, 7 p.m. NBC

NHL Hockey Playoffs The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Islanders, 5 p.m. USA

MLS Soccer The Seattle Sounders FC visit the Galaxy, 6 p.m. SportsNet

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 8:30 p.m. TNT

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Amythyst Kiah; Derek Fleming and Tristen Epps; author Laura Lippman (“Dream Girl: A Novel”). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Detroit Director Kathryn Bigelow’s 2017 period crime drama is a re-creation of a real-life incident during a 1967 race riot in the Michigan city, which led to three unarmed men being gunned down by police officers who went rogue. John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jason Mitchell, John Krasinski and Anthony Mackie star. 8 p.m. AMC

Fatale Screenwriter David Loughery’s 2020 thriller stars Michael Ealy as a former pro basketball star turned sports manager who succumbs to temptation during a trip to Las Vegas and has an overnight fling with a mysterious woman (Hilary Swank). Mike Colter, Geoffrey Owens and Danny Pino costar. 8 p.m. HBO

Secrets of a Marine’s Wife Sadie Calvano stars in this new true-crime docudrama about a 19-year-old who was married to a U.S. Marine corporal and expecting their first child when she abruptly vanished. Evan Roderick and Andre Anthony also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Her Pen Pal Victoria (Mallory Jansen) is thrilled that her best friend is getting married in Paris, until she learns her ex-boyfriend will be in attendance, with a date in tow. Victoria reconnects with a childhood pen pal (Josh Sasse) who lives in France in this new TV romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World This 2020 documentary from Tom Ratcliffe and Becky Paige provides the backstory to one of the most iconic sports photos in American history: the image of two Black Olympians (Tommie Smith and John Carlos) raising their fists and bowing their heads on the awards platform during the 1968 Mexico City Games. 10 p.m. Sundance

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 8 a.m. Nickelodeon

The Godfather (1972) 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Paramount

EMMA. (2020) 8:26 a.m. Cinemax

Inside Out (2015) 8:27 a.m. Encore

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 9 a.m. POP

Say Amen, Somebody (1982) 9 a.m. TCM

42 (2013) 9 a.m. and 7:10 p.m. VH1

Se7en (1995) 9:02 a.m. Syfy

Laggies (2014) 9:05 a.m. TMC

Ice Age (2002) 9:06 a.m. Starz

The Hate U Give (2018) 10 a.m. FX

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10:29 a.m. Starz

The Color Purple (1985) 10:30 a.m. AMC

Independence Day (1996) 10:30 a.m. HBO

Harriet (2019) 10:31 a.m. Cinemax

How She Move (2007) 10:45 a.m. TMC

The Fighter (2010) 11 a.m. Showtime

’71 (2014) 11:25 a.m. Epix

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 11:30 a.m. POP

Jazz on a Summer’s Day (1959) 11:30 a.m. TCM

It Could Happen to You (1994) 11:50 a.m. Encore

The Godfather, Part II (1974) Noon and 8:30 p.m. Paramount

Creed (2015) Noon TBS

Phantom Thread (2017) 12:38 p.m. Cinemax

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 1 p.m. FX

Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser (1988) 1:15 p.m. TCM

The Client (1994) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

The Jungle Book (2016) 1:40 p.m. Freeform

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 2 p.m. AMC

Selena (1997) 2 and 5 p.m. Bravo

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 2 p.m. POP

Creed II (2018) 2:30 p.m. TBS

The Birdcage (1996) 4 p.m. KCET

Green Book (2018) 4 p.m. FX

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 4:10 p.m. Freeform

The Great Debaters (2007) 4:15 p.m. VH1

Kick-Ass (2010) 4:25 p.m. Epix

Enemy of the State (1998) 5 p.m. AMC

Black Panther (2018) 5 and 8 p.m. TBS

The Usual Suspects (1995) 5:01 p.m. Ovation

Ali (2001) 5:12 p.m. BET

Doubt (2008) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

Coming to America (1988) 6:30 and 9 p.m. IFC

Hidden Figures (2016) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

12 Years a Slave (2013) 7 and 11:35 p.m. Sundance

Santa Fe Trail (1940) 8 p.m. KVCR

Just Mercy (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Skyfall (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

The Exorcist (1973) 9 p.m. TMC

The Stranger (1946) 9:53 p.m. KVCR

Fences (2016) 10:15 p.m. VH1

Talk to Me (2007) 10:18 p.m. Cinemax

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 10:25 p.m. Epix

The Witch (2015) 11:05 p.m. TMC

Men of Honor (2000) 11:15 p.m. AMC

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 11:21 p.m. Encore

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 11:45 p.m. HBO

