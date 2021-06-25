Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Television

Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on ABC's "This Week"

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will be a guest on ABC’s “This Week.”
(J. Scott Applewhite / AP)
By Ed Stockly
CBS News Sunday Morning Stephen Colbert. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). White House advisor Cedric Richmond. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The Chinese Communist Party turns 100: Author Elizabeth Economy (“The World According to China”; Jiayang Fan, the New Yorker; author Rana Mitter (“China’s Good War: How World War II Is Shaping a New Nationalism”). Self-driving cars; why college rankings are unfair to historically Black colleges and universities; “The Little Mermaid” film: Malcolm Gladwell, the New Yorker. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); former White House advisor Stephen Miller; Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); Sharri Markson, the Australian. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Cedric Richmond, White House Office of Public Engagement. Mayor Francis X. Suarez (R-Miami). Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.). Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Joshua Johnson, MSNBC; Andrea Mitchell; Danielle Pletka
(N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Minnesota Atty. Gen. Keith Ellison. Panel: Donna Brazile; Yvette Simpson; Sarah Isgur, Dispatch; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace White House advisor Cedric Richmond. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) Mayor Quinton Lucas (D-Kansas City). Author and former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos (“Clarity in Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the CIA”). Panel: Dana Perino; Jonathan Swan, Axios; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The “cruelty” of political language: Author Adam Serwer (“The Cruelty is the Point”). The co-opting of critical race theory. Nikole Hannah-Jones, The 1619 Project. Inside the Capital Gazette three years after the shooting: Rick Hutzell, retired editor, Capital Gazette; Rachael Pacella, Capital Gazette. A joint interview with L.A. Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and Executive Editor Kevin Merida. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Liz Claman; Griff Jenkins; Mike Huckabee; Kat Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Katie Engelhart. (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes American officials in Cuba and China allege secret attacks; Ben Ferencz; James Corden. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Movies on TV this week, June 27: ‘Giant’ on TCM; ‘Alien’ and ‘Aliens’ on Syfy; ‘Pulp Fiction’ on Ovation and more

Movies on TV the week of June. 27 - July. 3 in interactive PDF format

TV Grids for the week of June. 27 - July. 3 in PDF format

4:04 PM, Jun. 25, 2021: Updated guests for “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News.

3:44 PM, Jun. 25, 2021: Added guests for “Meet the Press” on NBC.
Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

