What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Sand Dollar Cove’ on Hallmark; ‘Vikings’
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Vikings Marathon History channel wraps up the historical action series with a marathon that concludes with the final four new episodes: 3:45, 4:50, 5:50, 6:55, 8 and 9 p.m.
Crikey! It’s the Irwins Complications arise after the birth of a giraffe in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty All three families of the meerkat clan struggle to survive during a bitterly harsh winter in this new episode. 8 p.m. BBC America
Departure (N) 8 and 9 p.m. Syfy
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan When the school does a hip-hop version of Shakespeare, Dylan (Young Dylan) is up for the lead role but is cast as an understudy in this new episode. (N) 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
SPECIALS
Year of the Black Woman This new special introduces a few of the women slated for the BET Awards. 8 p.m. BET
SPORTS
2020 UEFA European Championship Wales versus Denmark, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Italy versus Austria, 11:30 a.m. ABC
WNBA Basketball The Washington Mystics visit the Dallas Wings, 10 a.m. CBS
PGA Tour Golf Travelers Championship: Third Round, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Golf; Noon CBS
2021 College World Series Games 13 and 14, 11 a.m. ESPN; 4 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball Regional coverage, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 1 p.m. BSW; the Kansas City Royals visit the Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. FS1; the Chicago Cubs visit the Dodgers, 4 p.m. Fox
U.S. Olympic Trials Men’s Gymnastics, Final, 1 p.m. NBC; Track and Field, Finals, 9 p.m. NBC
MLS Soccer LAFC visits Sporting Kansas City, 2:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL playoffs The Montreal Canadiens visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NBA playoffs The Phoenix Suns visit the Clippers, 6 p.m. ESPN
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Firing Line With Margaret Hoover (season finale) 8:30 p.m. KLCS
Sunday Talk Show Guests, June 27: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on “This Week”; “Face the Nation”; “Meet the Press”; “Fox News Sunday”; “State of the Union”
MOVIES
Alfred Hitchcock films TCM is hosting a marathon of movies from the master of suspense:
“The Wrong Man” (1956) 6 a.m.; “Saboteur (1942) 8 a.m.; “Torn Curtain” (1966) 10 a.m.; “North by Northwest” (1959) 12:15 p.m.; “Vertigo” (1958) 2:45 p.m. ; “The Birds” (1963) 5 p.m.; “Rear Window” (1954) 7:15 p.m.; “Shadow of a Doubt” (1943) 9:15 p.m.; Strangers on a Train (1951) 11:30 p.m. (continues through Sunday).
The Little Things Writer-director John Lee Hancock’s 2021 dark crime thriller stars Denzel Washington and Rami Malek as police detectives who are investigating a string of killings in 1990 Los Angeles. The trail of clues eventually takes them to a strange loner (Jared Leto). Chris Bauer, Terry Kinney and Natalie Morales also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story Lauren Lee Smith stars as the Idaho wife and mother who attracted national attention after her two children went missing in 2019. The discovery that she and her husband (Marc Blucas) are members of a “doomsday prepper” group sends investigators down a twisting road that spans five states and several suspicious deaths. Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl also star in this new TV docudrama. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Sand Dollar Cove Adapted from a novel by Nancy Naigle, this 2021 romance stars Aly Michalka as a project manager with a real estate development company who is sent to a quaint Connecticut coastal town to acquire beachfront property for a new resort, but the owner (Chad Michael Murray) refuses to sell without assurance that an old pier will be preserved. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 9:38 a.m. Starz
Titanic (1997) 9:51 a.m. Encore
Wall Street (1987) 10:25 a.m. Cinemax
Split (2016) 10:30 a.m. FX
Despicable Me (2010) 11:30 a.m. TBS
Dazed and Confused (1993) 11:45 a.m. IFC
Back to the Future (1985) Noon and 4:30 p.m. Paramount
The Italian Job (2003) 12:32 p.m. Cinemax
American Pie (1999) 12:34 and 6:40 p.m. Bravo
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 12:48 p.m. Starz
Hidden Figures (2016) 1 p.m. FXX; 9 p.m. KMEX
Little Women (2019) 1:09 p.m. Encore
The Client (1994) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 1:30 p.m. TBS
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1:30 p.m. VH1; 9:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 1:35 p.m. Showtime
A Most Wanted Man (2014) 1:45 p.m. Epix
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 2 and 7 p.m. CMT
The Hunger Games (2012) 2 p.m. MTV
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 2:30 and 7 p.m. Paramount
John Wick (2014) 2:30 p.m. USA
About Last Night ... (1986) 3 p.m. TMC
Moneyball (2011) 3:05 p.m. Showtime
Finding Nemo (2003) 3:10 p.m. Freeform
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 3:27 p.m. Encore
Unstoppable (2010) 4 p.m. A&E
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 4:15 p.m. Sundance
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 4:30 p.m. Comedy Central
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 4:30 p.m. USA
Tombstone (1993) 5 p.m. AMC
The Bad News Bears (1976) 5 p.m. MLB
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 5:15 p.m. MTV
Tenet (2020) 5:25 p.m. HBO
We Were Soldiers (2002) 5:40 p.m. Epix
Shrek (2001) 5:40 p.m. Freeform
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 5:45 p.m. TBS
First Blood (1982) 6:25 p.m. Showtime
Grease (1978) 6:30 p.m. Sundance
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7 and 9:20 p.m. USA
Shrek 2 (2004) 7:45 p.m. Freeform
And Then There Were None (1945) 8 p.m. KVCR
The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Bumblebee (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
The Little Things (2021) 8 p.m. HBO
The Blues Brothers (1980) 8 p.m. IFC
Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. Showtime
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:30 p.m. MTV
Stir Crazy (1980) 9 p.m. Encore
Sand Dollar Cove (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark
The Karate Kid (1984) 9 p.m. Sundance
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Angel and the Badman (1947) 9:45 p.m. KVCR
The Way Back (2020) 10:10 p.m. Cinemax
Django Unchained (2012) 10:35 p.m. Showtime
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 11 p.m. AMC
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 11:30 p.m. MTV
Movies on TV this week, June 27: ‘Giant’ on TCM; ‘Alien’ and ‘Aliens’ on Syfy; ‘Pulp Fiction’ on Ovation and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, June. 27 - July. 3 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of June. 27 - July. 3 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
What’s on TV: Television listings
What’s on TV: Television listings
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.