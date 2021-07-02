‘To Catch a Predator’s’ Chris Hansen says warrant for his arrest a ‘miscommunication’

“To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen has been hit with an arrest warrant in Michigan after failing to respond to a subpoena in a sex-trafficking case.

According to Michigan’s WLNS 6 News, a Shiawassee County judge issued the warrant Thursday after Hansen did not return materials to a defense attorney representing one of three people charged with attempting to sexually assault a child between the ages of 13 and 15.

TV journalist Hansen, who starred on the investigative TV series “To Catch a Predator” from 2004 to 2007, chalked the situation up to a “miscommunication.”

“The court matter in Shiawasse Co, Mi today resulted from a predator investigation there,” he wrote Thursday on Instagram.

“Defense lawyers for accused predator Michael Lott had requested video from the investigation. There was miscommunication about a hearing today on the issue. The matter is currently being resolved!”

Hansen’s statement comes several months after a trio of alleged sexual predators were arrested upon arriving at a hotel with the intent of sexually assaulting a teenager. Before their arrest, the defendants had been unwittingly communicating online with a team of undercover officers who arranged the hotel setup.

The sting operation in Shiawassee County resembles the sort of investigations Hansen helmed while hosting “To Catch a Predator.” The NBC Dateline program saw adults pose as young teenagers on the internet to lure potential sexual predators into police ambushes captured by hidden cameras.

Late last year, Hansen launched the podcast “Predators I’ve Caught,” in which he reflects on standout moments from the NBC series and updates listeners on the subjects’ current activities.

New episodes of “Predators I’ve Caught With Chris Hansen” are available Mondays on Apple Podcasts and other audio platforms.