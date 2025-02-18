Man convicted after ‘To Catch A Predator’ sting arrested again

A sex offender who was captured in a sting on the TV show “To Catch A Predator” nearly 20 years ago has been arrested again — this time in Orange County — on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor.

Prosecutors charged 63-year-old Robert Rudy Salinas with committing lewd acts with a minor, meeting a minor to commit lewd conduct and contacting a minor with intent to commit a specified offense, after he was arrested by Garden Grove police Feb. 3, according to jail and court records.

Garden Grove police officials did not provide any details about the case and said it remains under investigation. The crime involved a victim between 14 and 15 years old and took place on New Year’s Day, according to the criminal complaint.

Salinas has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.

In their complaint against Salinas, Orange County prosecutors highlighted a previous conviction that involved his appearance on “To Catch a Predator.”

In 2007, Salinas thought he was sending lewd messages to a 13-year-old girl and promised to bring sandwiches and ice cream to her home. Salinas instead walked into a sting operation and was greeted by host Chris Hansen.

“I deserve what you do to me, but I beg for your forgiveness,” Salinas said to Hansen in the episode.

Salinas said he was a father and attempted to leave the house with the sandwiches and ice cream, but was arrested by police. He was convicted of attempting to commit a lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and is listed on the Megan’s Law website.