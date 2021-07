Movies on TV this week: ‘Alien’ and ‘Aliens’ on Syfy

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of July 11 - 17, 2021

Alien (1979) Syfy Tues. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. Noon

Aliens (1986) Syfy Tues. 3:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:30 a.m.

The Conversation (1974) EPIX Sun. 3:35 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Ovation Sun. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 9 p.m.

Dead Man Walking (1995) Cinemax Mon. 3 a.m.

Far From the Madding Crowd (1967) TCM Sun. 11:45 a.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) Freeform Sat. 6:55 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. Noon

The Godfather (1972) AMC Mon. 11:03 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Gone With the Wind (1939) TCM Mon. 8:15 p.m.

Goodfellas (1990) BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m.

Grand Hotel (1932) TCM Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Green for Danger (1946) TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) TCM Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Showtime Wed. 6 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:50 a.m.

King Kong (1933) TCM Mon. 6:15 p.m.

The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek (1944) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Of Human Bondage (1934) TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Ordinary People (1980) EPIX Sun. 6:20 a.m.

The Pride of the Yankees (1942) MLB Tues. 5 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) AXS Mon. 6 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Rocky (1976) HBO Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) TMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Showtime Mon. 5 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Mon. 11 a.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Syfy Mon. 11 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:50 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Starz Mon. 6:42 p.m. Starz Tues. 8:17 a.m.

Zorba the Greek (1964) TCM Sat. 6:45 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of July 11 - 17, 2021

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ IFC Tues. 1 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Bravo Sat. 3:37 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:33 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 6:33 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:30 p.m. E! Sat. 6 p.m. E! Sat. 9 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m. Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:33 p.m.

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Mon. 11:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ IFC Sun. 5 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:45 a.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ IFC Sun. 9:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Eurotrip (2004) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 11 p.m. BBC America Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ AMC Sun. 5:45 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ AMC Mon. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 8:15 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Bravo Fri. 4 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:03 a.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:15 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 2:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Into the Storm (2014) ★★ KMEX Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 p.m. IFC Thur. 4 a.m.

Me Before You (2016) ★★ Bravo Sat. 6 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6:04 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:41 p.m.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Sundance Mon. 9 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ IFC Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ IFC Sun. Noon

Space Cowboys (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 11 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ TMC Mon. 10 a.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m.

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World (2018) Sundance Sun. 10 a.m.

Street Kings (2008) ★★ IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:15 a.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ IFC Wed. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of July 11 - 17, 2021

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Syfy Tues. 3:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ IFC Tues. 1 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Freeform Tues. 6:20 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Starz Wed. 11:05 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 4 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ AMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Showtime Tues. 7:45 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ TMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 6:33 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:30 p.m. E! Sat. 6 p.m. E! Sat. 9 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:33 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Encore Sat. 2:17 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ FX Tues. 7:30 p.m. FX Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ FX Sun. 5 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 7:50 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3:10 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 11:50 p.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Ovation Wed. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ AMC Sun. 10 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 9 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Syfy Thur. 3 p.m. Syfy Fri. Noon

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 6 p.m. Freeform Thur. 4 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 8 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 2:15 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ HBO Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ POP Fri. 11 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. Noon

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Fri. Noon

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ TMC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:30 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 6:55 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Thur. 10:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 8 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. Noon

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Paramount Thur. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ TNT Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Sun. 11 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 11:03 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Encore Sun. 4:52 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Gone With the Wind (1939) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 8:15 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ E! Sun. 2:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ E! Sun. 11:05 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ BET Sun. 8 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ MTV Wed. Noon MTV Wed. 5 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ AMC Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ TMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. TMC Mon. 4 a.m. TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Freeform Sat. 10:35 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 5:35 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Showtime Thur. 12:10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 11 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 4:50 p.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ TMC Thur. 10 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 12:02 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ BBC America Sun. Noon BBC America Sun. 9 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 9 a.m. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Mon. 9:15 a.m. HBO Sat. 7:05 a.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ HBO Sat. 5:30 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8:50 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Ordinary People (1980) ★★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:20 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 2:50 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:20 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 10 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. Noon

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Mon. Noon

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6:04 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:41 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ AXS Mon. 6 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ AMC Thur. 12:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ FX Wed. 12:30 p.m. FX Thur. 10 a.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 5:10 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ HBO Sun. 7:45 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Showtime Mon. 5 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 3 a.m. VH1 Thur. 5:20 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 12:50 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 4 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ TNT Wed. 2:31 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 5 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Paramount Sat. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 1:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 3 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ IFC Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ IFC Sun. Noon

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 6 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Starz Fri. 3:21 a.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 6:44 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 9:50 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Starz Mon. 2:51 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Taps (1981) ★★ Encore Wed. 4:49 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Syfy Mon. 11 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:50 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Starz Mon. 6:42 p.m. Starz Tues. 8:17 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ CMT Sat. 6 p.m. CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 a.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ AMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Freeform Sun. 5:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Freeform Sun. 8:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Freeform Sun. 2:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Freeform Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ CMT Sat. 3 p.m.

The Verdict (1982) ★★★ Encore Thur. 3 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) ★★★ HBO Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 4:35 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ A&E Sat. 5:30 p.m.