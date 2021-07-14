Millie Bobby Brown slams 21-year-old TikTok star who said he ‘groomed her’

“Stranger Things” actor Millie Bobby Brown is setting the record straight about a 21-year-old TikTok star who boasted on social media about sexually assaulting her.

In a statement provided Wednesday to TMZ, representatives for the 17-year-old actor called influencer Hunter Echo’s disparaging remarks about her “dishonest,” “irresponsible, offensive and hateful.”

Echo, whose real name is Hunter Ecimovic, has been accused of engaging in predatory behavior toward the young Netflix star and appeared to confirm as much during a recent livestream on Instagram.

“Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all,” Brown’s reps added.

Here is a timeline of events leading to Brown and Echo’s recent exchange.

Photos of Brown and Echo emerge

Earlier this week — around the time Brown was rumored to have started dating the 19-year-old son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi — photos surfaced on social media of the British actor and Echo, who has 1.6 million followers on TikTok.

Floating around the internet are images of Echo posing for selfies with Brown, as well as kissing her on the cheek and mouth, prompting many to accuse Echo of preying on a minor.

In a Tuesday tweet that has since been deleted, one person claimed that Brown and Echo met when she was 15 and later lived together for eight months.

Echo sounds off on Instagram Live

On Tuesday, Echo addressed the rumors about him and Brown on Instagram Live, where he bragged about sexually assaulting the teen actor in graphic, vulgar terms while insisting he did nothing wrong and had “nothing to apologize for.”

“I got tricked,” he said. “I got taken advantage of, if anything. She used her powers on me, and I got manipulated.”

As more and more viewers accused Echo in the comments of grooming and assaulting Brown, Echo became increasingly irritated, firing back at his critics. He also confirmed that he lived “in Millie’s house for eight months” and claimed her “mom and dad knew about everything.”

“I know, I groomed her,” he said before adding, “You guys do not know the story of anything. And I will never apologize. I hope you know that. ... You guys do not know a single thing at all.”

Echo apologizes on TikTok

Later that day, Echo returned to his primary platform, TikTok, to apologize for his livestream remarks while blaming his actions on his intoxicated state.

“The livestream I am sorry for,” Echo said. “I’m not proud of, at all, how I spoke. It sounded very immature, looked horrible ... I should have ended it the moment it started getting bad, but I chose not to. I said what I said, and I can’t take that back.”

Brown’s team responds

On Wednesday, reps for Brown issued the statement to TMZ condemning Echo’s behavior. The “Enola Holmes” actor herself has not spoken publicly on the controversy.