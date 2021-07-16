What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Zorba the Greek’ on TCM; Shark Week on Discovery

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Zoo: Bronx-Sized When a snow leopard suddenly falls ill, the staff scrambles to learn the cause. Also, a blue penguin chick is born and bee-eating birds find their new beehive. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Say Yes to the Dress (season premiere) 8 p.m. TLC

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan In this new episode of the children’s comedy, Dylan (Young Dylan) has a new track that he’s sure will get some attention, but he needs a female vocalist for the hook. After giving Rebecca (Celina Smith) the part she starts getting more notice than he does. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

SPECIALS

Project Angel Food Telethon This new special raises money for the nonprofit that helps feed the sick. Eric McCormack and Jessica Holmes host with Loni Love and Alec Mapa. Chefs Cat Cora, Stuart O’Keeffe and Duff Goldman will pay tribute to Project Angel Food chef Randy Nakamura, who died due to COVID-19. Jimmy Smits, Megan Hilty and Brad Garrett are scheduled to appear, with performances from Gloria Estefan, LeAnn Rimes, Andy Grammer, Jewel, Phillip Phillips, Vanessa Williams, Olivia Holt, Annie Lennox, Kristin Chenoweth and Kelly Clarkson. 7 p.m. KTLA and Hulu

Wild Tokyo The largest, busiest and most densely populated metropolitan area on Earth is home to a surprising array of wildlife. 8 p.m. BBC America

SHARK WEEK

Return to Shark Vortex As the annual phenomenon retreats in the fall, sharks compete in New England’s water. Experts Greg Skomal and Joe and Lauren Romeiro capture new footage and insight. 8 p.m. Discovery

Shark Week Best in Show This new special catches up with everything that has happened in the world of sharks this year, including viral videos, news stories and shark science. 9 p.m. Discovery

I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021 Survivors who overcame life-and-death circumstances during horrific shark attacks tell their stories. 10 p.m. Discovery

SPORTS

X Games 10 a.m. ABC; 5 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Texas Rangers visit the Toronto Blue Jays, noon MLB; the Cleveland Indians visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. FS1; the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. Fox; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 6 p.m. BSW and MLB

LPGA Tour Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Final, 1 p.m. CBS

MLS Soccer The New England Revolution visit the Atlanta United FC, 2 p.m. ESPN; the L.A. Galaxy visit the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 7 p.m. SportsNet; the Real Salt Lake visit LAFC, 7:30 p.m. KCOP

2021 NBA Finals Game 5: Milwaukee Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m. ABC

2021 British Open Final, Sunday, 4 a.m. NBC

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Tedeschi Trucks Band; chef Steven Satterfield. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Daryn Carp; the Wallflowers perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Cedric The Entertainer. Hosted by Anthony Anderson. (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

Zorba the Greek A Greek laborer (Anthony Quinn) teaches a staid British heir (Alan Bates) to loosen up and enjoy life in this 1964 adaptation of Nikos Kazantzakis’ novel. The drama also stars Irene Papas and Lila Kedrova. 6:45 p.m. TCM

The Empty Man This supernatural horror film, directed and adapted from a graphic novel by David Prior, stars James Badge Dale as a cop on the trail of a missing girl when he stumbles upon a cult trying to raise a malevolent entity. Owen Teague also stars. 8 p.m. HBO

Nobody Will Believe You After a difficult year a woman wants to make a new start for her teenage daughter, a promising pianist, who becomes more and more fragile, especially after someone hacks her phone and leaks some embarrassing photos. Jenna Rosenow, Emily Topper, John Wright and Lowrey Brown star in this 2021 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Natural (1984) 8:50 a.m. Epix

Coming to America (1988) 9 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Paramount

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 9 a.m. POP

Green for Danger (1946) 9 a.m. TCM

Fences (2016) 9 a.m. USA

Obvious Child (2014) 9:40 a.m. TMC

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 10 a.m. FXX

Cinderella Man (2005) 11:10 a.m. HBO

Shrek (2001) 11:30 and 5:30 p.m. Paramount

Pure Country (1992) Noon CMT

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) Noon FXX

Erin Brockovich (2000) Noon POP

Selma (2014) 12:05 p.m. USA

Get Him to the Greek (2010) 12:07 p.m. Encore

Pulp Fiction (1994) 12:30 p.m. Ovation

The Terminator (1984) 12:50 p.m. Epix

Instant Family (2018) 1 p.m. FX

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1 and 7 p.m. MTV

The Man From Laramie (1955) 1 p.m. TCM

Shrek 2 (2004) 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Paramount

Hitch (2005) 1:30 and 10 p.m. VH1

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 1:45 p.m. IFC

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 2:30 p.m. TMC

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 2:45 p.m. Freeform

The Nutty Professor (1996) 3 p.m. BET

Urban Cowboy (1980) 3 p.m. CMT

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 3 p.m. POP

Bullitt (1968) 3 p.m. TCM

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 3:30 p.m. TNT

The Magnificent Seven (1960) 3:45 p.m. KCET

Pride & Prejudice (2005) 3:47 p.m. Cinemax

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 4:50 p.m. Freeform

Requiem for a Heavyweight (1962) 5 p.m. TCM

22 Jump Street (2014) 5:30 p.m. FX

The Color Purple (1985) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Ferdinand (2017) 5:40 p.m. Disney

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 6 p.m. AMC

Tombstone (1993) 6 and 9 p.m. CMT

Bridesmaids (2011) 6 and 9 p.m. E!

Pretty Woman (1990) 6:04 and 8:41 p.m. Bravo

Mean Girls (2004) 6:30 p.m. TBS

Finding Nemo (2003) 6:55 p.m. Freeform

Fright Night (2011) 7 p.m. TMC

Royal Wedding (1951) 8 p.m. KVCR

Ready or Not (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Love and Monsters (2020) 8 p.m. Epix

Friends With Benefits (2011) 8:15 p.m. IFC

Finding Dory (2016) 9:25 p.m. Freeform

The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 9:35 p.m. KVCR

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 9:36 p.m. Cinemax

American Gangster (2007) 10 p.m. Showtime

A Better Life (2011) 11:05 p.m. Cinemax

Brewster McCloud (1970) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Zootopia (2016) 11:30 p.m. Freeform

Cliffhanger (1993) 11:50 p.m. Epix

