Bob Odenkirk is ‘going to be okay’ after collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition and recuperating after his collapse Tuesday on the New Mexico set of the “Breaking Bad” spinoff, a spokesperson for the actor said Wednesday.

The representative said Odenkirk had suffered a “heart-related incident.”

Odenkirk “and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side,” the statement continued. “The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Odenkirk’s son, Nate Odenkirk, was more succinct in posting the news to Twitter: “He’s going to be okay.”

Advertisement

“Better Call Saul,” a prequel to “Breaking Bad” that features Odenkirk as shady attorney Saul Goodman, is in production on its sixth and final season.