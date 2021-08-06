What’s on TV Friday: ‘Classic Albums Pink Floyd — Dark Side of the Moon’ on PBS; Olympics
SERIES
Secret Celebrity Renovation Country singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina helps transform the Georgia home of her former cheerleading coach who helped her stay grounded when her career took off at age 15. 8 p.m. CBS
Burden of Truth Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) searches for her client’s long-lost daughter to keep the case alive and protect her client’s legal interests. Billy (Peter Mooney) calls on an expert to help him examine the accident scene. Julia Davis, Brynn Godenir, Evan Martin and Pamela Matthews also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) shares her growing concerns over Liam (Adam Huber) not checking in from his investigation with Anders (Alan Dale). Blake (Grant Show) lashes out when he finds out what Adam (Sam Underwood) has been keeping from him. Sam Adegoke and Elaine Hendrix also star in this new episode of the rebooted prime-time soap. 9 p.m. The CW
Icon: Music Through the Lens Photographers who shot some of the most memorable magazine covers reveal the stories behind the photographs. 9 p.m. KOCE
Dino Hunters Clayton and Luke begin to excavate the layers covering the T. rex site that must be removed before any meaningful work can begin. Mike Harris travels to Utah to prep the Cowboy Rex skull and Aaron, Jake and Tori think they’ve made a major discovery at the Duckbill site. 9 p.m. Discovery
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (N) 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
Classic Albums Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright and Nick Mason discuss Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Tokyo Olympics
Women’s soccer Gold medal match: Sweden versus Canada 6 a.m., 3 and 8:30 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s basketball Semifinal: U.S. versus Serbia (tape) 7 a.m. USA; Bronze medal game (live) Midnight CNBC
Men’s water polo Semifinals (tape) 8 a.m. NBCSP; (tape) 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
Table tennis Men’s doubles gold medal match (tape) 9 a.m. NBCSP
Women’s handball Both semifinal matches (tape) 9 a.m. USA
Canoe/kayak, equestrian, artistic swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, volleyball, sport climbing Canoe/kayak qualifying, equestrian (jumping), artistic swimming (team event), rhythmic gymnastics (individual event) and women’s volleyball semifinals. Plus, the debut gold medal is awarded in women’s sport climbing. (tape) 10 a.m. NBC
Track cycling Men’s sprint final and women’s Madison final (tape) 10:30 a.m. USA and (tape) Saturday 3:30 a.m. NBCSP
Equestrian Team jumping qualifying rounds (tape) 11:45 a.m. NBCSP
Wrestling, boxing, karate Gold medal matches for men’s freestyle (74kg, 125kg) and women’s freestyle (53kg) in wrestling; the gold medal bout for the men’s heavyweight in boxing; final matches for men’s kata, women’s kumite 61kg and men’s kumite 75kg in karate (tape) 11:45 a.m. USA
Women’s basketball Semifinal games (tape) 1:15 and 6 p.m. NBCSP
Sport climbing The first Olympic women’s sport climbing gold medal round of the combined competition. (tape) 2 p.m. USA
Women’s marathon Women’s marathon (live) 3 p.m. USA
Women’s golf Final (live) 3:30 p.m. and Saturday 3:30 a.m. Golf
Track and field, marathon, diving Track and field finals, including the women’s marathon, men’s and women’s 4x100-meter, women’s 1,500-meter, women’s 400-meter, and men’s 5,000-meter. Plus, men’s platform diving qualifying. (live) 5, 11 p.m. and Saturday 3:30 a.m. NBC
Track cycling, handball Track finals in cycling; a semifinal match in women’s handball (tape) 5 p.m. CNBC
Women’s beach volleyball Gold medal game (tape) 5 p.m. NBCSP
Men’s beach volleyball Bronze medal match (live) 6 p.m. CNBC; gold medal match (live) 7:30 p.m. CNBC and 10:05 p.m. NBC
Diving Semifinal in men’s 10-meter platform (live) 6 p.m. USA; final round of the men’s 10-meter platform (live) 11:30 p.m. USA
Modern pentathlon Laser run, the final event in the women’s modern pentathlon (tape) 7 p.m. CNBC
Rhythmic gymnastics Group all-around qualifications in rhythmic gymnastics. Fourteen countries, each with five athletes, compete for eight spots in the final. (live) 7:40 p.m. and (tape) 2 a.m. USA
Baseball Bronze medal game: TBA versus Dominican Republic (live) 8:30 p.m. CNBC
Canoe sprint Finals in men’s and women’s kayak four 500-meter; men’s canoe single 1,000-meter; women’s canoe double 500-meter (tape) 8:45 p.m. USA
Men’s volleyball (live) 9:30 p.m. USA
Women’s handball Semifinal: Norway versus Russia (tape) 10:30 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s water polo Bronze medal match (tape) 11 p.m. CNBC; gold medal match (live) 12:30 a.m. USA
Women’s volleyball (tape) 11:45 p.m. NBCSP
Men’s handball Bronze medal match (tape) 2 a.m. NBCSP
Men’s basketball Bronze medal game (live) Saturday 4 a.m. USA
Men’s soccer Gold medal match: Brazil versus Spain (live) Saturday 4:30 a.m. NBCSP
Volleyball, handball, beach volleyball, rhythmic gymnastics, equestrian, artistic swimming Gold medal matches in men’s volleyball, men’s handball and men’s beach volleyball. Plus, rhythmic gymnastics (individual event final), equestrian (jumping) and artistic swimming (team event) (live) Saturday 5 a.m. NBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; the New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. BSW and SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Olympian Jordan Windle; Masa Urushido. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Joel Kinnaman; Nelly performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Luke Bryan (“My Dirt Road Diary”); World Sign Spinning champion Jacob Mitchell. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Meghan McCain says farewell; Cindy McCain. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Melissa Fumero; Madelyn Cline; David Begnaud guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Washington Week The rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant; Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual misconduct scandal: Josh Dawsey, the Washington Post; Lisa Lerer, the New York Times; Katherine Wu, the Atlantic; Leigh Ann Caldwell, NBC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Olympic gold medalist Donna de Varona, Women’s Sports Policy Working Group. Ben Shapiro; Tavis Smiley. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Emily Blunt; Bob Costas. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Offset; Henry Golding; Robin Thicke. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden David Oyelowo; Maisie Peters performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Falling Viggo Mortensen wrote, directed and starred in this 2020 drama. Mortensen plays a middle-aged gay man whose happy life in Los Angeles with his husband (Terry Chen) is disrupted when his conservative and homophobic father (Lance Henriksen) must sell the family farm and moves west to live with with the couple. Laura Linney also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 8:26 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. Encore
The Namesake (2006) 8:36 a.m. Cinemax
School Ties (1992) 8:55 a.m. Showtime
Western Stars (2019) 9:25 a.m. HBO
William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) 9:45 a.m. Epix
Unforgiven (1992) 9:45 a.m. TMC
Boiler Room (2000) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 11 a.m. Bravo
Grease (1978) 11 a.m. Freeform
Elf (2003) 11:47 a.m. Starz
Face/Off (1997) Noon AMC
Moonlight (2016) Noon and 8 p.m. TMC
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 12:30 p.m. Cinemax
Blood Father (2016) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
Seven (1995) 12:45 and 11 p.m. Showtime
The Lusty Men (1952) 12:45 p.m. TCM
48 HRS. (1982) 1:15 p.m. IFC
A League of Their Own (1992) 1:27 p.m. Starz
Logan (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX
Interstellar (2014) 2 p.m. FXX
Fist of Fury (1972) 2 p.m. TMC
Up in the Air (2009) 2:05 p.m. Cinemax
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 2:16 p.m. Bravo
Drumline (2002) 2:30 p.m. HBO
The Sundowners (1960) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Platoon (1986) 2:55 p.m. Showtime
Total Recall (1990) 3 p.m. AMC
Saint Maud (2019) 3:25 p.m. Epix
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 3:35 p.m. Encore
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 3:39 p.m. Starz
Executive Decision (1996) 3:55 p.m. Cinemax
Live and Let Die (1973) 4 p.m. Ovation
A Most Violent Year (2014) 4 p.m. TMC
Blade Runner 2049 (2017) 4:30 p.m. HBO
Out of the Past (1947) 5 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 5:49 p.m. Bravo
Fargo (1996) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Back to the Future (1985) 7 p.m. Paramount
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 7 p.m. Syfy
Farewell, My Lovely (1975) 7 p.m. TCM
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Rush Hour (1998) 8 p.m. TBS
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 8 p.m. TNT
Thelma & Louise (1991) 8:02 p.m. KCET
The Natural (1984) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 8:51 p.m. Bravo
Falling (2020) 9 p.m. Showtime
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 9:51 p.m. Cinemax
First Blood (1982) 10 p.m. AMC
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 10 p.m. Paramount
American Honey (2016) 10 p.m. TMC
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 11 p.m. TNT
