What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ on NBC; ‘Walker’ and ‘The Outpost’ on the CW
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Big Brother (Tape)8 p.m. CBS
Brooklyn Nine-Nine The workplace comedy returns for its final season with a two-episode premiere. Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz star. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
Walker In the season finale of the action series reboot, Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) world is shattered after receiving shocking news that changes everything. 8 p.m. The CW
Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Grown-ish Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends take to the streets of Los Angeles to raise their voices in support of racial justice and equality. Emily Arlook, Francia Raisa and Henri Esteve also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
Mountain Men Josh Kirk watches as a bison gives birth to the first calf of spring in the season finale of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. History
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Making It Hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman clean out a house and challenge the makers turn some of the trash into treasures into this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
The Outpost Talon and Luna (Jessica Green, Maeve Courtier-Lilley) try to save Zed (Reece Ritchie) from unearthly powers in this new episode. Jake Stormoen, Aaron Fontaine, Georgia May Foote and Izuka Hoyle also star. 9 p.m. The CW
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren This new episode features narrated video clips of a rabbit attacking a water buffalo and a falcon wearing yoga pants. 9 p.m. ABC
Top Chef Amateurs (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Chrisley Knows Best Todd and Julie Chrisley open the ninth season of the unscripted series, followed by the premiere of the spinoff series “Growing Up Chrisley” 9 and 9:30 p.m. USA
Alone The final four are reaching advance stages of extreme fatigue and malnutrition in this new episode of the unscripted survival competition. 9:30 p.m. History
The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Restaurant: Impossible (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
The Cost of Genius: Inside ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Anya Taylor-Joy, writer-director Scott Frank and the cast and crew of the Netflix limited series discuss its production. 7 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
Little League Baseball Midwest Regional Semifinal: South Dakota versus Nebraska, 8 a.m. ESPN; New England Regional Semifinal, 10 a.m. ESPN; West Regional Semifinal, Noon ESPN; Great Lakes Regional Semifinal, 2 p.m. ESPN; Mid-Atlantic Regional Semifinal: New Jersey versus Pennsylvania, 4 p.m. ESPN; Northwest Regional Semifinal: Washington versus TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN
Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 10 a.m. SportsNetLA; New York Yankees versus Chicago White Sox, 4 p.m. Fox; the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW
NFL Exhibition Football Washington visits the New England Patriots 4:30 p.m. NFL
CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Semifinal: América versus Philadelphia Union 7 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Kristen Bell; Dax Shepard; Stephanie Mansour; Adair Curtis. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Cheyenne Jackson and Booboo Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Susan Kelechi Watson; Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose perform; guest co-host Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kit Harington; Miranda Cosgrove; Duran Duran performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jennifer Hudson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sarah Silverman; Kenan Thompson; Regina Hall; the Killers. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ethan Hawke; Jodie Comer. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Andrew Rannells. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 8:30 a.m. FXX
Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 8:37 a.m. Cinemax
Déjà Vu (2006) 9 a.m. AMC
Dreamgirls (2006) 9:35 a.m. HBO
Dark Waters (2019) 9:45 a.m. Showtime
Mata Hari (1931) 10 a.m. TCM
In the Line of Fire (1993) 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
Queen & Slim (2019) 10:30 a.m. Cinemax
Rudy (1993) 10:45 a.m. Epix
Nightcrawler (2014) 11:15 a.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX
The Cat and the Fiddle (1934) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Blockers (2018) 1:30 p.m. FX
Fury (2014) 2 p.m. AMC
Seven (1995) 2 p.m. Showtime
True Grit (2010) 2:17 p.m. Cinemax
Bumblebee (2018) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Best in Show (2000) 2:40 p.m. HBO
The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg (1927) 3 p.m. TCM
Trolls (2016) 3:25 p.m. Disney
Bolt (2008) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
A Most Wanted Man (2014) 4 p.m. Epix
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 4:08 p.m. Cinemax
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ (1925) 5 p.m. TCM
Zootopia (2016) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Deadpool (2016) 5:34 p.m. FX
The Conversation (1974) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 6:30 p.m. VH1
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Jaws (1975) 8 p.m. AMC
Total Recall (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America
The School of Rock (2003) 8 p.m. CMT
Thelma & Louise (1991) 8 p.m. Epix
Rio (2011) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Deadpool 2 (2018) 8:04 and 10:34 p.m. FX
The Fifth Element (1997) 10 p.m. Syfy
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 10:05 p.m. HBO
Cliffhanger (1993) 10:10 p.m. Epix
Unforgiven (1992) 10:10 p.m. TMC
The Lost Boys (1987) 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Titanic (1997) 10:44 p.m. Encore
