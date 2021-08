Movies on TV this week: ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ on TCM; ‘Toy Story’ ‘Toy Story 2'

Movies on TV the week of Aug. 15 - 21 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 15 - 21 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing





Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Aug 15 - 21, 2021

Adam’s Rib (1949) TCM Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Almost Famous (2000) IFC Sun. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) TCM Wed. 8 p.m.

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Thur. 4:45 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Goodfellas (1990) History Tues. 12:33 p.m.

Hoop Dreams (1994) TMC Tues. 8:05 a.m.

In the Heat of the Night (1967) Cinemax Sat. 1:22 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Showtime Mon. 7 a.m.

Jaws (1975) AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Late Spring (1949) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Lion in Winter (1968) TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) Freeform Sun. 10:50 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) AMC Mon. 3 a.m. AMC Mon. 10 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Mon. 7 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1954) TCM Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) Encore Sun. 5:48 a.m.

Tokyo Story (1953) TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) Freeform Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) Freeform Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) TMC Sun. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2:30 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) Freeform Sat. 11:50 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Aug 15 - 21, 2021

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Bravo Sun. 3 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 1 a.m. Bravo Sat. 3 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 12:05 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:10 a.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ IFC Fri. 2:05 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:10 a.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Fri. 8:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Evolution (2001) ★★ IFC Fri. 4:05 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:55 p.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ IFC Wed. 6:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Bravo Sat. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:52 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ IFC Sun. 8:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 12:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m. BBC America Tues. 10:15 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2:45 a.m.

The Hunted (2003) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 4 a.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Sun. 5:37 a.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ E! Wed. 6 a.m. E! Wed. 2 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:28 p.m.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) ★★ IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Bravo Thur. 10 p.m. Bravo Fri. Noon E! Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ AMC Sun. 11:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9:50 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Wed. Noon AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Wed. 4:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

RV (2006) ★★ IFC Wed. 4 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Street Kings (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:20 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:45 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11 p.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ IFC Wed. 11:30 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Aug 15 - 21, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ CMT Thur. 10 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Encore Wed. 3:40 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:51 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:12 a.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ REELZ Wed. 8 p.m. REELZ Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ USA Tues. 5 p.m. USA Wed. 12:05 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 11 a.m. Paramount Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 1:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. Paramount Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ USA Sat. 4:30 p.m. USA Sat. 10 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ TNT Sat. Noon TNT Sun. Noon

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ EPIX Mon. 3:55 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 4:45 a.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Showtime Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Encore Fri. 2:22 a.m. Encore Fri. 4 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ CMT Sun. 2:15 p.m. CMT Sun. 6:15 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ BET Thur. 6:30 p.m. BET Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 1 a.m. Bravo Sat. 3 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ E! Wed. 4:30 p.m. E! Wed. 7:15 p.m. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ AMC Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 9:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 6:30 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. Noon

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Sun. 2 p.m. HBO Mon. 5:15 a.m. HBO Sun. 2:14 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ MTV Mon. 11:30 a.m. MTV Mon. 7 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Syfy Mon. 5:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 1 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 6:45 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 8:50 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 8:01 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 12:59 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ AMC Tues. 9 p.m. AMC Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ REELZ Thur. 8 p.m. REELZ Sat. 7 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Bravo Sat. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:52 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Encore Sat. 9:21 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Encore Sun. 2:09 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:04 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:10 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:02 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:25 p.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 11 a.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Thur. 4:45 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ TMC Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 5:15 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ TNT Sun. 11:02 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ IFC Sun. 8:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 12:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ CMT Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ CMT Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ MTV Mon. 4:55 p.m. Paramount Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FX Fri. 5 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:59 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ BBC America Mon. 5 p.m. BBC America Tues. 12:15 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ BBC America Mon. 9 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Freeform Mon. Noon

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ POP Fri. 8:30 p.m. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ POP Fri. 5 p.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 1:08 a.m. AMC Tues. 10 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ MTV Mon. 2:25 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ TMC Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Showtime Mon. 1:10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 11 a.m. Paramount Tues. Noon

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 9 a.m. Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Starz Sat. 7:39 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ AMC Fri. 11 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Freeform Mon. 4:15 p.m. Freeform Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ HBO Sun. 6:45 p.m. HBO Wed. 3:40 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ AMC Fri. 10:15 a.m. AMC Sat. 8 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ KVEA Sat. Noon

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 10 a.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ MTV Thur. 11 a.m. MTV Fri. 9 a.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 3:10 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ Ovation Fri. 10 p.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ HBO Wed. 6:50 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 9 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 11 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:50 p.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) ★★★ TCM Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Encore Tues. 10:11 a.m. Encore Tues. 11:18 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Encore Thur. 3:51 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 3:02 p.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Encore Mon. 5:23 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 7 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ MLB Sun. 5 p.m. FS1 Tues. 4:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 10 p.m. TCM Wed. 2:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ AMC Sun. 11:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ TMC Mon. 10 a.m. TMC Fri. Noon TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ TMC Tues. 12:55 p.m. TMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Out of Africa (1985) ★★★ TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ AMC Thur. 2:07 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 3 a.m. AMC Mon. 10 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Wed. Noon AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Wed. 4:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9 p.m. AMC Tues. 6 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:35 a.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ FS1 Sun. 9:30 p.m. FS1 Mon. 5 p.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 5 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 1 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Encore Mon. 6:11 a.m. Encore Mon. 6:58 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:13 p.m. Encore Sun. 1:22 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Encore Sat. 11:19 a.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ HBO Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 5:48 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Encore Sun. 6:14 a.m. Encore Sun. 12:16 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:07 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:48 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:27 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:20 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:15 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 2:23 a.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Uncommon Valor (1983) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 2:40 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2:30 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:50 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ MTV Sat. 1 p.m. MTV Sat. 8 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Encore Sat. 11:24 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 12:35 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 11:15 p.m. Syfy Thur. 1:45 p.m.

