Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Lloyd Austin will be a guest on ABC’s ‘This Week’
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS How the world sees America after Afghanistan: Author Andrey Kortunov (“After the Storm: Post-Pandemic Trends in the Southern Mediterranean”); Rory Stewart; Jim Sciutto. How to find happiness, even during troubled times: Laurie Santos, Comparative Cognition Laboratory at Yale. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Newt Gingrich. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Craig Whitlock, Washington Post; Patrick Gaspard, Center for American Progress; Melanie Campbell, Black Women’s Roundtable; Wade Henderson, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; Anne Applebaum, the Atlantic; Kevin Baron, Defense One; Evelyn Farkas; Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland); Capt. Dan Berschinski (U.S. Army, Ret.); DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison; State Rep. Nicole Collier (D-Texas); Tara Setmayer. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; former Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker; Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.); former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Panel: Terry Moran; Stephanie Ramos; Michel Martin, NPR; author Craig Whitlock (“The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War”). (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.); Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Chloe V. Mitchell, the first college athlete to monetize her personal brand. Panel: Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Dana Perino; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering the fall of Afghanistan: Clarissa Ward. The Taliban’s restrictions on the news media; Saad Mohseni, the Moby Group. Fox’s vaccine rhetoric versus Fox’s corporate policy: Oliver Darcy. “Jeopardy!” controversy: Claire McNear, the Ringer. California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder and the media: Jean Guerrero, Los Angeles Times. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Mara Liasson; Jacqui Heinrich; Glenn Greenwald; Geraldo Rivera. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
60 Minutes Racism in America’s armed forces; the world’s newest volcano; sportswriter Dave Kindred. (N) 7 p.m. KCAL
