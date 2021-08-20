Advertisement
Television

Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Lloyd Austin will be a guest on ABC’s ‘This Week’

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will be a guest on ABC’s “This Week.”
(Kenzo Tribouillard / Associated Press)
By Ed Stockly
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS How the world sees America after Afghanistan: Author Andrey Kortunov (“After the Storm: Post-Pandemic Trends in the Southern Mediterranean”); Rory Stewart; Jim Sciutto. How to find happiness, even during troubled times: Laurie Santos, Comparative Cognition Laboratory at Yale. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Newt Gingrich. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Craig Whitlock, Washington Post; Patrick Gaspard, Center for American Progress; Melanie Campbell, Black Women’s Roundtable; Wade Henderson, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; Anne Applebaum, the Atlantic; Kevin Baron, Defense One; Evelyn Farkas; Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland); Capt. Dan Berschinski (U.S. Army, Ret.); DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison; State Rep. Nicole Collier (D-Texas); Tara Setmayer. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; former Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker; Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.); former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Panel: Terry Moran; Stephanie Ramos; Michel Martin, NPR; author Craig Whitlock (“The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War”). (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.); Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Chloe V. Mitchell, the first college athlete to monetize her personal brand. Panel: Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Dana Perino; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering the fall of Afghanistan: Clarissa Ward. The Taliban’s restrictions on the news media; Saad Mohseni, the Moby Group. Fox’s vaccine rhetoric versus Fox’s corporate policy: Oliver Darcy. “Jeopardy!” controversy: Claire McNear, the Ringer. California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder and the media: Jean Guerrero, Los Angeles Times. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Mara Liasson; Jacqui Heinrich; Glenn Greenwald; Geraldo Rivera. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

60 Minutes Racism in America’s armed forces; the world’s newest volcano; sportswriter Dave Kindred. (N) 7 p.m. KCAL

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

