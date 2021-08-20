Advertisement
Vaxxed actor Melissa Joan Hart gets breakthrough COVID-19 infection: ‘Stay vigilant’

Melissa Joan Hart in a black outfit at a movie premiere.
Melissa Joan Hart, shown in 2018, says she got COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision/Associated Press)
By Nardine Saad 
Melissa Joan Hart has contracted a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, and although she was “feeling better” by Friday, she tearfully urged others to stay vigilant.

The “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” and “Clarissa Explains It All” alum was visibly upset by her diagnosis as she shared the update this week from her bed.

“I got COVID. I am vaccinated. And I got COVID. And it’s bad,” the 45-year-old actress said Wednesday in a two-minute video on social media. In the caption, she wrote that she wasn’t posting the video “to be political or gain pity” but to share her journey.

“This isn’t up for debate, it’s just how I feel today on my page,” she wrote.

ALTADENA, CA - AUGUST 12: Pasadena Unified School District 2021 Teacher of the year Julie Silk works with her Kindergarten students in the classroom for the first time for the first day of school at Jackson STEM Dual Language Magnet Academy in Altadena. For the kindergarten and first grade students it will be their first time in a classroom. Jackson STEM Dual Language Magnet Academy on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Altadena, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

California

What are the risks of kids getting COVID-19 as schools reopen?

COVID-19 outbreaks have been increasing in L.A. County schools and programs in recent weeks, although not to the same extent as during last year’s autumn and winter surge.

The former child star said the respiratory infection has been weighing on her chest and is making it hard to breathe. She said one of her three sons has contracted the coronavirus and suspects that the child got infected at his school, where mask mandates were not required.

“I’m mad, really mad, because we tried and we took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot but we got a little lazy. And I think as a country we got lazy. And I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear masks at school because I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from,” she said.

Though she didn’t name which child was infected, she said her husband, musician Mark Wilkerson, and two other boys, including her youngest son, haven’t been infected. She also voiced concerns about not being able to go to the hospital with them if they contracted a bad case of COVID-19.

"[I’m] just scared sad and disappointed in myself and some of our leaders — a lot of people — including myself. I just wish I’d done better. So I’m asking you guys to do better. Protect your families, protect your kids. It’s not over yet. I hoped it was, but it’s not. Stay vigilant and stay safe,” she added.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 17: Transitional Kindergartner Ryder White with mother Amber White checks in with Yazmin Magallon, Primary Promise Aide at Lankershim Elementary School in North Hollywood as parents and students check for the student name on a list using the Daily Pass website - designed to issue pre-approved health clearances for students to enter campus or present their QR code for entrance to the campus at Lankershim Elementary on Tuesday for the second day of in-class learning for LAUSD schools. "This is less chaotic today." Said Amber. The pre-approved health clearances for students to enter campus appeared to be up and working so the second day of school in the Los Angeles Unified School District appears to be going more smoothly than the first, largely devoid of the long lines and frustrations on back-to-school Monday when the district's student health-check system failed. Lankershim Elementary on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in North Hollywood, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

California

Delta variant likely to bring a fall and winter of masks, vaccine mandates, anxiety

Many health experts believe mask mandates and tougher vaccine requirements will be needed in the coming months to avoid more serious coronavirus surges.

Hart has homes in Los Angeles, Lake Tahoe and Connecticut. It’s unclear where she posted her update from. Reps for the actress did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Friday.

In California, where in-person schooling has resumed, Gov. Gavin Newsom enacted a statewide mask mandate for K-12 students to further protect children under 12 years old who are not yet eligible for vaccination (though some parents have taken their objections to court). Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont also has mandated masking for K-12 students to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last month that all public school students and staff wear masks indoors as COVID-19 cases involving the highly contagious Delta variant have increased in children and hospitalized many.

Still, despite the surge, several Republican-led states have barred local officials from imposing new mask mandates, whether through executive orders or new laws. But some school districts have required masking anyway.





