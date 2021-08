Movies on TV this week: ‘A Clockwork Orange’ on Showtime; ‘Forrest Gump’ on AMC

Movies on TV the week of Aug. 22 - 28 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 22 - 28 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Aug 22 - 28, 2021

A Clockwork Orange (1971) Showtime Fri. Noon

The Dark Knight (2008) Paramount Tues. 10 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Sun. 1:16 a.m.

Gigi (1958) TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) AMC Fri. 9 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) AMC Fri. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 a.m.

Goodfellas (1990) History Wed. 11 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Showtime Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Jaws (1975) AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Love Me Tonight (1932) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Ordinary People (1980) EPIX Wed. 3:55 p.m.

Platoon (1986) Showtime Sun. 2 p.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) AMC Fri. 1 a.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

The Road Warrior (1981) AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Encore Sat. 1:07 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:42 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) Showtime Thur. 2:15 p.m.

The Yearling (1946) TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Aug 22 - 28, 2021

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) ★★★ IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 a.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:23 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ E! Sun. 6 p.m. E! Sun. 9 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:32 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:35 a.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 11 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

The General’s Daughter (1999) ★★ Sundance Tues. 12:07 p.m.

The Great Outdoors (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Bravo Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Into the Storm (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Syfy Sun. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 6 a.m. Bravo Fri. 11:35 p.m.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Olympus Has Fallen (2013) ★★ Syfy Sun. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:40 a.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10 p.m. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Pet Sematary Two (1992) ★★ Sundance Mon. 4 a.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Bravo Sat. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8 p.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1:35 p.m.

Riddick (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

RoboCop (2014) ★★ IFC Sun. 5 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 5:15 p.m.

RV (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:50 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:40 a.m.

Selena (1997) ★★★ E! Sun. 8 a.m. Bravo Thur. 10:15 p.m. E! Sat. 2 p.m. E! Sat. 11 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Sundance Mon. Noon

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ IFC Sun. Noon

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 a.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ IFC Sat. 6:05 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:45 a.m.

1275 Days (2019) Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:37 a.m.

Unbroken (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ E! Fri. 2 a.m. E! Fri. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1:33 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Aug 22 - 28, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ VH1 Sat. 2 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Paramount Tues. 1 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Encore Fri. 7:29 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:54 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ E! Tues. Noon E! Tues. Noon E! Sun. 4:30 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ E! Tues. 2 a.m. E! Tues. 2 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ BBC America Mon. 4 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 3:29 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2:05 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Syfy Thur. 9 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4:55 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 1 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 7:30 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ A&E Sat. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ A&E Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 1:33 a.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2:35 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 6 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ E! Sun. 6 p.m. E! Sun. 9 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:32 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 6 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:50 p.m.

Cobra (1986) ★ KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ BET Sun. 5 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sun. Noon

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Paramount Tues. 10 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 6 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 8 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:50 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Ovation Sun. 11 a.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 2:42 a.m.

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ TCM Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Encore Tues. 3 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Encore Thur. 5:16 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Paramount Thur. 10 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ E! Wed. 7 p.m. E! Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Encore Mon. 3:36 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Encore Fri. 3:15 p.m. Encore Fri. 11:15 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:03 a.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 7 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 1:16 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ BBC America Sun. Noon BBC America Mon. 2 a.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ TMC Mon. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Disney Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 6 p.m.

The General’s Daughter (1999) ★★ Sundance Tues. 12:07 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ TNT Mon. 4 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ AMC Fri. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Starz Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Paramount Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ USA Sat. 3:50 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ USA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ USA Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ USA Sat. 12:24 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ POP Tues. 1 a.m. POP Sat. 8:15 a.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ AMC Mon. 1 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ AMC Mon. 8:45 p.m. AMC Tues. 4:45 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1:30 a.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 1:25 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Showtime Fri. 7 a.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Starz Wed. 6:22 p.m. Starz Thur. 8:29 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ HBO Tues. 12:40 p.m. HBO Sat. 9:50 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ HBO Sun. 10:40 a.m. HBO Fri. 10:50 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Starz Fri. 1:07 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Starz Fri. 4:48 p.m. Starz Sat. 3:11 a.m. Starz Sat. 12:37 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Starz Mon. 12:55 p.m. Starz Mon. 10:59 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ MTV Sat. 6 p.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 2 p.m.

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 7:05 a.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ Ovation Mon. 11 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ HBO Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Freeform Sun. 8:55 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TNT Fri. 7:15 p.m. TNT Sat. 5 p.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 10 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 4:38 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Freeform Mon. 4:40 p.m. Freeform Tues. 1:35 p.m.

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:50 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ FS1 Sun. 5:30 p.m. MLB Sat. 11 a.m. Ovation Sat. 7 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ TMC Wed. 2:05 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Mon. 9:03 p.m. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Ordinary People (1980) ★★★★ EPIX Wed. 3:55 p.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ Encore Tues. 4:43 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:53 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ BBC America Thur. Noon BBC America Thur. 3 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ History Wed. 8 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Encore Thur. 4:47 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 1:06 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Sun. 2 p.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 6:43 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 10:05 a.m.

The Princess Diaries (2001) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ AMC Fri. 1 a.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ FS1 Thur. 6:30 p.m. FS1 Fri. 4 p.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 1 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 6 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4 p.m. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ FX Tues. 2 p.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Starz Tues. 11:42 a.m. Starz Wed. 2:14 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Starz Tues. 3:58 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Starz Tues. 1:47 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ IFC Sun. Noon

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Sat. 11:25 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:40 p.m. Disney Fri. 4 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Encore Sat. 1:07 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:42 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2:22 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Encore Tues. 2:50 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:07 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ AMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 10:10 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:08 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Turner & Hooch (1989) ★★ ESPN2 Thur. 6 p.m.

Uncommon Valor (1983) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 8:52 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 2:15 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Comedy Central Sat. 6:30 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Starz Fri. 5:01 a.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8:03 a.m. Encore Wed. 1:39 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:04 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:03 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Sat. 5 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Paramount Sat. 12:30 p.m.

