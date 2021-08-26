What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Outpost’ on The CW; the season finale of ‘Making It’ on NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (N) 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

Advertisement



Coroner After a body is found in the maze of a retreat center Jenny (Serinda Swan) uncovers uncomfortable truths about the effects of therapy. 8 p.m. The CW

Little Women: Atlanta The unscripted series returns with two new episodes. 8 and 10 p.m. Lifetime

Making It In the season finale hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman challenge the makers to turn a shed into their personal happy place. 9 p.m. NBC

Television Review: Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host handmade tales with ‘Making It’ You would have to be a most grumpy, dour, negative, naysaying, stubbornly unhappy, anti-life sort of person to turn up your nose at NBC’s “Making It,” a new competition series hosted by former “Parks and Recreation” costars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman that premieres Tuesday.

The Outpost Talon and Luna (Jessica Green, Maeve Courtier-Lilley) enlist the help of an old friend to help them search for an ancient key. Also, Tobin and Falista (Aaron Fontaine, Georgia May Foote) have an extraordinary meeting. Izuka Hoyle, Anand Desai-Barochia, Jake Stormoen and Reece Ritchie also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole This documentary series, which spotlights child offenders sentenced to life in prison without parole and are petitioning to be re-sentenced, returns for a second season. 9 p.m. A&E

Top Chef Amateurs Two amateur chefs must butcher and cook from a side of beef with the help of “Top Chef” alums Tiffany Derry and Jen Carroll in this new episode. 9:15 p.m. Bravo

Restaurant: Impossible A British expat is on the brink of losing his Texas restaurant. Chef Robert Irvine tries to help his countryman turn around 15 years of failure. 10 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Nightmare Scenario Washington Post journalists Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta take an in-depth look at the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. 6:10 and 9:30 a.m.; 12:55, 4:15, 7:40 and 10 p.m. CSPAN2

Advertisement

Heisman Trophy Preview College football experts weigh in on which players are frontrunners for the 2021 award. 9 p.m. ESPN2

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Baltimore Orioles, 10 a.m. BSW; regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA

WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit the Connecticut Sun, 4 p.m. SportsNet

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Paralympic triathlete Melissa Stockwell. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Chef Alex Guarnaschelli; the Olivia Lone Bear case. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Addison Rae; Teyonah Parris. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Camila Cabello; Ryan Tedder; OneRepublic performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Amanda Peet; Roger Bennett; Clarissa Ward. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! RuPaul; Thandiwe Newton; Izzy G.; Belly performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Terry Crews; Lorde performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Shannon; Hannah Einbinder; Jerome Flood II. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

MOVIES

French Exit Michelle Pfeiffer stars in director Azazel Jacobs’ adaptation of a novel by Patrick deWitt — who also wrote the screenplay — as Manhattan heiress Frances Price. When a bank seizes her late husband’s assets she and her son (Lucas Hedges) sell everything they can and move to Paris with the family cat, who is Price’s reincarnated husband (voice of Tracy Letts). 9 p.m. Starz

Buried (2010) 8 a.m. FXX

Inside Out (2015) 8:29 a.m. Starz

Advertisement

Boiler Room (2000) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

A Mighty Wind (2003) 8:55 a.m. HBO

The Road Warrior (1981) 9 a.m. AMC

Pillow Talk (1959) 9 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Winter Solstice (2004) 9:30 a.m. TMC

The Italian Job (2003) 9:35 a.m. Cinemax

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

The Croods (2013) 11 a.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Lover Come Back (1961) 11 a.m. TCM

Mother of George (2013) 11 a.m. TMC

Harriet (2019) 11:25 a.m. Cinemax

The Aviator (2004) 11:55 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

Dear White People (2014) Noon Epix

Love & Basketball (2000) Noon and 8 p.m. VH1

Blockers (2018) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Send Me No Flowers (1964) 1 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) 1:05 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FX

The School of Rock (2003) 2 p.m. MTV

Unforgiven (1992) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Jaws (1975) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Patriot Games (1992) 3 p.m. BBC America

The Kid Detective (2020) 3:24 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Apollo 13 (1995) 3:29 p.m. Syfy

Despicable Me (2010) 3:45 p.m. Freeform

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 4:30 p.m. TMC

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5 p.m. FX

Advertisement

7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964) 5 p.m. TCM

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5:50 p.m. Freeform

True Grit (2010) 6:08 p.m. Cinemax

Seabiscuit (2003) 6:30 p.m. FS1

Advertisement

Saint Maud (2019) 6:35 p.m. Epix

The Matrix (1999) 7 p.m. Paramount

Gran Torino (2008) 8 and 10:30 p.m. AMC

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 p.m. CMT

Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? (1957) 9 p.m. TCM

Selena (1997) 10:15 p.m. Bravo

The Negotiator (1998) 10:51 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Changeling (2008) 10:55 p.m. HBO

The Best Man (1999) 11 p.m. VH1

Advertisement

Movies on TV the week of Aug. 22 - 28 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 22-28 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Aug. 22 - 28 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 22-28 in downloadable and printable PDF files



Advertisement