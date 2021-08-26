What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Outpost’ on The CW; the season finale of ‘Making It’ on NBC
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (N) 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
After getting canceled by Fox, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ looks to silver linings and second chances on NBC
In a fitting setup even he couldn’t have written, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Dan Goor was in the bathroom when he got the call last May that Fox had canceled the comedy after five seasons.
Coroner After a body is found in the maze of a retreat center Jenny (Serinda Swan) uncovers uncomfortable truths about the effects of therapy. 8 p.m. The CW
Little Women: Atlanta The unscripted series returns with two new episodes. 8 and 10 p.m. Lifetime
Making It In the season finale hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman challenge the makers to turn a shed into their personal happy place. 9 p.m. NBC
You would have to be a most grumpy, dour, negative, naysaying, stubbornly unhappy, anti-life sort of person to turn up your nose at NBC’s “Making It,” a new competition series hosted by former “Parks and Recreation” costars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman that premieres Tuesday.
The Outpost Talon and Luna (Jessica Green, Maeve Courtier-Lilley) enlist the help of an old friend to help them search for an ancient key. Also, Tobin and Falista (Aaron Fontaine, Georgia May Foote) have an extraordinary meeting. Izuka Hoyle, Anand Desai-Barochia, Jake Stormoen and Reece Ritchie also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Review: ‘The Outpost’ is a revenge fantasy you’ve dreamed before but with a few surprises
We open in a sort of Whole Middle Earth Marketplace. Ruffians, rapscallions, scoundrels.
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole This documentary series, which spotlights child offenders sentenced to life in prison without parole and are petitioning to be re-sentenced, returns for a second season. 9 p.m. A&E
Top Chef Amateurs Two amateur chefs must butcher and cook from a side of beef with the help of “Top Chef” alums Tiffany Derry and Jen Carroll in this new episode. 9:15 p.m. Bravo
Restaurant: Impossible A British expat is on the brink of losing his Texas restaurant. Chef Robert Irvine tries to help his countryman turn around 15 years of failure. 10 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
Nightmare Scenario Washington Post journalists Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta take an in-depth look at the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. 6:10 and 9:30 a.m.; 12:55, 4:15, 7:40 and 10 p.m. CSPAN2
Heisman Trophy Preview College football experts weigh in on which players are frontrunners for the 2021 award. 9 p.m. ESPN2
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Baltimore Orioles, 10 a.m. BSW; regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA
WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit the Connecticut Sun, 4 p.m. SportsNet
Nia Coffey scored 15 points in the L.A. Sparks’ 78-68 loss to the Mystics on Tuesday in Washington.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Paralympic triathlete Melissa Stockwell. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Chef Alex Guarnaschelli; the Olivia Lone Bear case. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Addison Rae; Teyonah Parris. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Camila Cabello; Ryan Tedder; OneRepublic performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Amanda Peet; Roger Bennett; Clarissa Ward. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! RuPaul; Thandiwe Newton; Izzy G.; Belly performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Terry Crews; Lorde performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Shannon; Hannah Einbinder; Jerome Flood II. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
French Exit Michelle Pfeiffer stars in director Azazel Jacobs’ adaptation of a novel by Patrick deWitt — who also wrote the screenplay — as Manhattan heiress Frances Price. When a bank seizes her late husband’s assets she and her son (Lucas Hedges) sell everything they can and move to Paris with the family cat, who is Price’s reincarnated husband (voice of Tracy Letts). 9 p.m. Starz
Review: In ‘French Exit,’ Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges are lost souls looking for a lost cat
Directed by Azazel Jacobs, “French Exit” belongs to the performance of Michelle Pfeiffer, who as a newly insolvent socialite captures an unexpected mix of whimsy and melancholy.
Buried (2010) 8 a.m. FXX
Inside Out (2015) 8:29 a.m. Starz
Boiler Room (2000) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
A Mighty Wind (2003) 8:55 a.m. HBO
The Road Warrior (1981) 9 a.m. AMC
Pillow Talk (1959) 9 a.m. TCM
Winter Solstice (2004) 9:30 a.m. TMC
The Italian Job (2003) 9:35 a.m. Cinemax
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
The Croods (2013) 11 a.m. Freeform
Lover Come Back (1961) 11 a.m. TCM
Mother of George (2013) 11 a.m. TMC
Harriet (2019) 11:25 a.m. Cinemax
The Aviator (2004) 11:55 a.m. HBO
Dear White People (2014) Noon Epix
Love & Basketball (2000) Noon and 8 p.m. VH1
Blockers (2018) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Send Me No Flowers (1964) 1 p.m. TCM
The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) 1:05 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FX
The School of Rock (2003) 2 p.m. MTV
Unforgiven (1992) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
Jaws (1975) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Patriot Games (1992) 3 p.m. BBC America
The Kid Detective (2020) 3:24 p.m. Starz
Apollo 13 (1995) 3:29 p.m. Syfy
Despicable Me (2010) 3:45 p.m. Freeform
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 4:30 p.m. TMC
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5 p.m. FX
7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964) 5 p.m. TCM
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5:50 p.m. Freeform
True Grit (2010) 6:08 p.m. Cinemax
Seabiscuit (2003) 6:30 p.m. FS1
Saint Maud (2019) 6:35 p.m. Epix
The Matrix (1999) 7 p.m. Paramount
Gran Torino (2008) 8 and 10:30 p.m. AMC
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America
Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 p.m. CMT
Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? (1957) 9 p.m. TCM
Selena (1997) 10:15 p.m. Bravo
The Negotiator (1998) 10:51 p.m. Encore
Changeling (2008) 10:55 p.m. HBO
The Best Man (1999) 11 p.m. VH1
What’s on TV This Week: ‘Killer Cheer Mom,’ ‘American Horror Story,’ surfing and more
TV highlights for Aug. 22-28 include the return of “American Horror Story,” ABC’s new surfing competition and the Lifetime TV movie “Killer Cheer Mom.”
Sunday Talk Show Guests, Aug. 22 : Lloyd Austin on “This Week”; “Face the Nation”; “Meet the Press”; “Fox News Sunday”; “60 Minutes”
Movies on TV this week, Aug. 22 ‘A Clockwork Orange’ on Showtime; ‘Forrest Gump’ on AMC; ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ on Ovation; ‘The Yearling’ on TCM
Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 22-28 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 22-28 in downloadable and printable PDF files
What’s on TV: Television listings
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.