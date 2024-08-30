Leah Remini, Angelo Pagán explain why they’re divorcing after 21 years of marriage

“King of Queens” star Leah Remini and husband Angelo Pagán are going their separate ways after nearly 30 years together.

Remini, 54, and Pagán, 56, announced Thursday in joint Instagram posts that they have decided to file for divorce, ending their 21-year marriage and 28-year relationship, because “we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore.”

“This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us,” they said in the joint statement.

“We are proud of how we have worked through this together,” they added. “Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal — together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones. But here’s the thing: we’ve been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family.”

The statement said they were taking this next step into “unknown territory” after “a lot of effort and consideration,” and that the decision “reflects who we are today.”

“Our bond is still strong — it’s just evolved into something different,” the statement said. “We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate. From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success.”

The New Yorkers publicly shared their relationship in TV specials that aired on VH1 and on Remini’s TLC series “It’s All Relative,” which aired for two seasons. Likewise, they said, they want to be “as transparent as we can be” about their split to potentially help others “have more access to different kinds of relationship stories and not feel so isolated in navigating the changes that millions of couples make every year. “

“We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships — whether they change or end — aren’t failures,” they said. “We’ll keep sharing snippets of our lives as we navigate this new chapter.”

Remini first met Pagán in 1996. At the time, the Puerto Rican actor and singer was performing at El Floridita — a Cuban club and restaurant in Hollywood — and Remini told Redbook in 2010 that it was “love at first sight.” They wed in 2003 and had their daughter, Sofia Bella, in 2004. (Pagán has three sons from a previous relationship.)

The musician also supported his wife during her tumultuous departure from the Church of Scientology, which she documented in her 2015 book “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology” and subsequent docu-series “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.”

In May, the New York Post reported that Remini and her longtime friend Jennifer Lopez had rekindled their friendship following reports that Lopez was splitting from husband Ben Affleck. Lopez filed for divorce earlier this month, ending her two-year marriage to the Oscar winner.