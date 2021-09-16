What’s on TV Thursday: The finale of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ on NBC; ‘Tacoma FD’ returns on TruTV
SERIES
Big Brother (N) (Tape) 8 p.m. CBS
Brooklyn Nine-Nine The squad takes stock of its eight years together and looks to the future in the series finale. Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Andre Braugher, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller star. 8 p.m. NBC
Coroner While investigating a gruesome discovery at a body farm, Jenny and Donovan (Serinda Swan, Roger Cross) unearth a small town’s tragic secrets in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa This real estate series expands to hour-long shows as it returns with a two-episode season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. HGTV
The Outpost Talon and Luna (Jessica Green, Maeve Courtier-Lilley) return to a familiar tomb, as Janzo and Wren (Anand Desai-Barochia, Izuka Hoyle) land in a precarious position. 9 p.m. The CW
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren In this new episode, penguins seem to be doing CrossFit, and a nearsighted eagle reports on traffic. 9 p.m. ABC
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole (N) 9 p.m. A&E
Little Women: Atlanta (season finale) 9:30 p.m. Lifetime
The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC
What We Do in the Shadows The vampires embark on a road trip from which they may never return. Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou star in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX
Tacoma FD This workplace comedy returns for a third season. In the premiere, the team is quarantined at the station after being exposed to a potentially infected Capuchin monkey while on an emergency call. Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan and Hassie Harrison star. (N) 10 p.m. TRU
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m., 12:30, 3:30 and 6 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m. BSW
College Football Ohio visits Louisiana, 5 p.m. ESPN
NFL Football The New York Giants visit the Washington Football Team, 5:20 p.m. NFL
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Cedric the Entertainer; author Ron Lieber. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Filmmaker Ken Burns; author Rasheda Ali; Thomas Roberts. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Brooke Shields; Jennifer Aniston; Calvin Kasulke. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”); Antoni Porowski (“Queer Eye”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Ben Platt. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Kate Hudson (“Truth Be Told”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Cedric the Entertainer. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Bear Grylls; Carmelo Anthony; Tarana Burke. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show The Jeffrey Epstein fallout. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Billie Eilish (“Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”); Missy Elliott; Big Boy. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Amber Ruffin; Julianne Moore, Ben Platt, Amandla Stenberg, Amy Adams, Nik Dodani and Danny Pino. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman posted an emotional video online about her husband’s infidelity. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kim Kardashian West; a coach who was let go from a Christian school after he identified as a gay man. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amy Adams; Billy Crudup. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Melissa McCarthy; Lindsey Buckingham performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; James Blake performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Angela Bassett; NCT 127 performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers The cast of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”; José Medeles. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Whiplash (2014) 8:45 a.m. Starz
Pulp Fiction (1994) 9 a.m. AMC
The Hate U Give (2018) 9 a.m. FXX
Key Largo (1948) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Room (2015) 9:30 a.m. TMC
Titanic (1997) 10:34 a.m. Starz
Open Range (2003) 11:15 a.m. AMC
Dazed and Confused (1993) 11:15 a.m. Showtime
Dark Passage (1947) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) noon FXX
A Quiet Place (2018) 12:30 p.m. FX
Chocolat (2000) 12:54 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 1 p.m. BBC America
A Room With a View (1986) 1 p.m. Showtime
The Big Sleep (1946) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Arlington Road (1999) 1:45 p.m. Encore
Despicable Me (2010) 2 p.m. Freeform
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Sicario (2015) 2:30 p.m. FX
Bumblebee (2018) 2:30 p.m. FXX
To Have and Have Not (1944) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 3:30 p.m. BBC America
The Killer Elite (1975) 3:35 p.m. Epix
Top Gun (1986) 3:46 and 10:43 p.m. Encore
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 4 p.m. Freeform
Blades of Glory (2007) 4:30 p.m. Cinemax
Goodfellas (1990) 5 p.m. AMC
It’s Always Fair Weather (1955) 5 p.m. TCM
We Were Soldiers (2002) 5:40 p.m. Epix
Mary Poppins (1964) 6 p.m. Freeform
Men in Black (1997) 6 p.m. Syfy
City Slickers (1991) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax
Eighth Grade (2018) 6:25 p.m. TMC
Gran Torino (2008) 8 p.m. AMC
Grease (1978) 8 p.m. BBC America
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 8 p.m. Epix
I Love You, Man (2009) 8 p.m. TMC
Django Unchained (2012) 8:05 p.m. Showtime
Funny Girl (1968) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Walk the Line (2005) 9 p.m. CMT
Matilda (1996) 9 p.m. Freeform
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 9 p.m. Paramount
The Conversation (1974) 9:55 p.m. Epix
Gladiator (2000) 10:30 p.m. AMC
