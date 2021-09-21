Advertisement
Share
Television

Chill, Seth Rogen. L.A. health officials say Emmys didn’t violate COVID-19 rules

Jason Sudeikis, in a blue velvet suit, with the "Ted Lasso" team at the Emmy Awards.
Jason Sudeikis and the “Ted Lasso” team celebrate at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Sunday’s unmasked, socially un-distanced, indoor Emmys ceremony prompted many — including presenter Seth Rogen — to wonder if awards shows are somehow exempt from COVID-19 protocols.

Well, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has spoken, and the answer is: Actually, yeah, kinda.

In response to an outcry over this year’s show — which saw hundreds of nominees, presenters and guests gather unmasked and in close proximity inside a decorated tent at L.A. Live — health officials released a statement Monday absolving participants of their alleged pandemic crimes.

Seth Rogen Emmys

Television

Seth Rogen says what we were all thinking about COVID-19 safety at the 2021 Emmys

Seth Rogen joked that he ‘would not have come’ to the Emmys during a bit mocking the show’s apparent flouting of COVID-19 safety rules.
Advertisement

“The Emmy Award show is a television production, and persons appearing on the show are considered performers,” the health department said in a statement obtained by Spectrum News.

“All persons appearing on or in the audience of the Emmy Award show were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Also, Public Health was informed that each of these persons had a verified negative PCR test prior to the show.”

After more than a year of virtual and outdoor awards shows, featuring top talent in fashionable face coverings, Sunday’s Emmys telecast resembled a return to pre-pandemic times — though the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to sweep across California and abroad.

Cedric The Entertainer appears at the 73RD EMMY AWARDS, broadcast Sunday, Sept. 19 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. -- Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Company Town

2021 Emmy ratings make a comeback over last year’s record low

Viewership for the CBS telecast hosted by Cedric the Entertainer was up 16% over 2020.

Even Rogen, who presented the first award of the night, couldn’t help but comment on the apparent lack of COVID-19 regulations during the CBS broadcast, which drew 7.4 million viewers.

“Let me start by saying there is way too many of us in this little room,” he quipped before presenting the award for supporting actress in a comedy series to “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham (and flubbing her name in the process).

“What are we doing? They said this was outdoors. It is not. They lied to us. ... We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof? It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than to make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. That has been decided.”

A woman in a bright yellow dress holding a piece of paper and speaking into a microphone

Television

Our full coverage of Emmys 2021, from Michaela Coel’s win to ‘The Crown’s’ sweep

Your one-stop shop for complete Emmy coverage from the Los Angeles Times, from the standout fashions and speeches to the biggest winners of the evening.
Advertisement

Because attendees were immunized and the production crew also was required to be fully vaccinated (or frequently tested leading up to the event), the local health department has dismissed Rogen’s widely shared concerns.

“Public Health will continue to review the protocols of future large television production events and prescribe additional safety modifications to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission,” the agency said.

Vaccinated or not, those not actively participating in a music, TV or film production are still required to wear face coverings indoors in L.A.

TelevisionAwardsEmmys
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement