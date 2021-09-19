Emmys 2021 live updates: Our full coverage of TV’s biggest night

Welcome to your one-stop shop for complete Emmy coverage from the Los Angeles Times, from our final predictions to the biggest winners of the evening. Check back here throughout the night for stories about the moments everyone’s talking about.
Who’s expected to win?
A particularly good time will likely be had by the entourages of “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso” and “Mare of Easttown” — the favorites to haul away multiple Emmys in the drama, comedy and limited series categories, respectively — according to final predictions from awards columnist Glenn Whipp. With luck, there will be a surprise or two, as well as long overdue recognition for Michael K. Williams, whose recent, tragic death will weigh heavy on the evening.
What will this year’s ceremony look like?
Host Cedric the Entertainer and producers gave the press a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at what to expect during an event this week at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences campus in Los Angeles. See the details of the preparations in our photo gallery from the preview.
How to watch this year’s Emmys
The Television Academy’s marquee ceremony honoring the best in television will air live from coast to coast on CBS on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. Pacific. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
The scaled-down soiree takes place at its usual haunt — the Microsoft Theater in downtown L.A. — but it’ll still be dramatically different due to pandemic concerns. It will host a limited in-person audience consisting only of nominees and guests.
That’s a far cry from last year’s fête, which was hampered by city regulations on indoor gatherings and included a bevy of virtual appearances and at-home watch parties.