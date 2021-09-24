Advertisement
Television

What’s on TV Friday: ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ on CBS; ‘Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light’

Robert “Boston Rob” Mariano and Sabrina Soto in "Secret Celebrity Renovation" on CBS.
Robert “Boston Rob” Mariano and Sabrina Soto in the season finale of “Secret Celebrity Renovation” on CBS.
(CBS)
By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Dynasty Fallon, Sam and Kirby’s (Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente, Maddison Brown) road trip to Los Angeles inspires a series of terrible ideas in the first of two new back-to-back episodes of the prime-time soap. Robert C. Riley, Grant Show, Elaine Hendrix, Michael Michele and Sam Underwood also star. 8 and 9 p.m. The CW

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off “Frozen” (N) 8 p.m. Disney

Gold Rush (season premiere) 8 p.m. Discovery

Secret Celebrity Renovation Robert “Boston Rob” Mariano (“Survivor”) returns to his hometown to renovate his parents’ house in the season finale. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC (season premiere) (N) 9 p.m. NBC

20/20 Nanette Packard, who is at the center of a deadly love triangle with wealthy businessman Bill McLaughlin and former NFL player Eric Naposki, is interviewed in prison. 9 p.m. ABC

SPECIALS

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light The Olympic gold medal gymnast advocates for survivors of abuse in this new special. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Skyville Live Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle showcase the best in American folk and country music, featuring the Brothers Osborne, Margo Price and Buddy Miller. 10 p.m. CMT

SPORTS

Baseball The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. ESPN; the New York Yankees visit the Boston Red Sox, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

College Football Wake Forest visits Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN2

High School Football Helix at Servite, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Mickey Guyton performs; Carson Daly at the Ryder Cup. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Liza Koshy (“My Little Pony”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Vice President Kamala Harris. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Phil Dunster. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall A conversation about critical race theory with parents and educators. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Tyra Banks (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”); Nate Burleson (“CBS Mornings”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Big Boy; Whitney Cummings; Jonathan and Drew Scott; Andrea Pitter; Chris Martin performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Airline passengers film viral videos of physical altercations, verbal abuse and entitled behavior. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Arsenio Hall. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Charlamagne tha God. (N) 4 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Co-authors Bob Costa and Bob Woodward (“Peril”); Jacqueline Charles, Miami Herald; Weijia Jiang, CBS. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Podcaster Tristan Harris (“Your Undivided Attention”). Panel: Author Jennifer Rubin (“Resistance: How Women Saved Democracy from Donald Trump”); Richard Ojeda, No Dem Left Behind. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alessia Cara performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:03 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Shannon; Hannah Einbinder; Jerome Flood II. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Fugitive Kind Director Sidney Lumet’s 1960 film adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ drama “Orpheus Descending” stars Marlon Brando as a guitar-playing drifter who flees a looming jail sentence in New Orleans for a small town, where he catches the eye of local women (Joanne Woodward, Maureen Stapleton). Anna Magnani also stars. 5 p.m. TCM

The War With Grandpa Director Tim Hill’s 2020 adaptation of a novel by Robert Kimmel Smith stars Robert De Niro as a recent widower whose daughter (Uma Thurman) persuades him to move in with her family, which means his grandson, Peter (Oakes Fegley), must give up his room and move into the attic. Peter then embarks on a prank war he hopes will prompt his grandpa to leave. Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Jane Seymour and Christopher Walken also star. 7:25 p.m. Showtime

The Full Monty (1997) 8:30 a.m. TMC

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 9 a.m. FXX

Easy A (2010) 9 a.m. MTV

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) 11:02 a.m. Cinemax

G.I. Jane (1997) 11:40 a.m. Showtime

Gremlins (1984) Noon and 4:30 p.m. BBC America

The Omen (1976) 12:50 p.m. Epix

Forrest Gump (1994) 1 p.m. AMC

Platoon (1986) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

300 (2006) 2 p.m. TNT

Big (1988) 2:07 p.m. Starz

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 2:30 p.m. BBC America

Baby Driver (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX

I Love You, Man (2009) 3 p.m. TMC; 9:30 p.m. TMC

A Hard Day’s Night (1964) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Braveheart (1995) 3:55 p.m. Starz

Cast Away (2000) 4 p.m. AMC

Transformers (2007) 4:05 p.m. HBO

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 4:30 p.m. TNT

Back to School (1986) 4:45 and 7 p.m. BBC America

Deadpool 2 (2018) 5 p.m. FX

The Hunger Games (2012) 5 p.m. POP

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 5:20 p.m. VH1

Wedding Crashers (2005) 6 p.m. Bravo

Ferdinand (2017) 6:10 p.m. Disney

Die Hard (1988) 7 p.m. AMC

Django Unchained (2012) 7 p.m. Paramount

Enemy of the State (1998) 7 p.m. Syfy

Creed II (2018) 7:03 p.m. TBS

On the Waterfront (1954) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 7:15 p.m. TNT

Coming to America (1988) 7:30 p.m. VH1

Nicholas Nickleby (2002) 8 p.m. KCET

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) 8 p.m. Epix

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 8:30 p.m. POP

Top Gun (1986) 9 p.m. Encore

East of Eden (1955) 9:15 p.m. TCM

La Bamba (1987) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Die Hard 2 (1990) 10 p.m. AMC

I, Robot (2004) 10 p.m. Syfy

Shine (1996) 10:17 p.m. KCET

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 11:25 p.m. Epix

Television
