Movies on TV this week: ‘Frankenstein’ (1931) and ‘Young Frankenstein (1974) on TCM

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Oct 24 - 30, 2021

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) TCM Wed. 8:15 p.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) TMC Thur. 2 a.m.

The Conversation (1974) EPIX Mon. 2 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) AMC Wed. 9:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Frankenstein (1931) TCM Thur. 2 a.m. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The French Connection (1971) TMC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Halloween (1978) AMC Fri. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 11:28 p.m.

A Model Daughter: The Killing of Caroline Byrne (2009) Ovation Fri. 1 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Sun. 3:50 p.m. Disney Fri. 9 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7:10 p.m.

North by Northwest (1959) TCM Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Once (2006) Cinemax Fri. 8:23 a.m.

The Phantom of the Opera (1925) TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Platoon (1986) TMC Wed. 2 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Sat. Noon

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) Encore Sun. 11:32 a.m. Encore Sun. 9:44 p.m. Encore Sat. 8 p.m.

The Rules of the Game (1939) TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) Showtime Tues. 1 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) Sundance Sat. 3 p.m.

La Strada (1954) TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

The Thin Man (1934) TCM Thur. 7:15 a.m.

The Thing (1982) Encore Tues. 11:45 p.m. Encore Wed. 4:36 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:16 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:20 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) TCM Sat. 6:30 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Oct 24 - 30, 2021

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Arachnophobia (1990) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 1:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 4 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 2 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Commando (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 11 p.m. Bravo Fri. 7 p.m.

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 7 a.m. Bravo Fri. 4 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 10 a.m. Bravo Fri. 10 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ AMC Sun. 1:51 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:45 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 7:15 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 1 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 a.m.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ IFC Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Saw (2004) ★★ Bravo Sat. 6 a.m.

Saw II (2005) ★★ Bravo Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 2:41 a.m.

Scary Movie 2 (2001) ★ IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m. AMC Thur. 12:56 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:15 a.m. AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 a.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 3 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 a.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Bravo Thur. 1:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 4 a.m. USA Sat. 6 p.m. USA Sat. 10 p.m. E! Sun. 4 a.m.

Vacancy (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ IFC Fri. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Oct 24 - 30, 2021

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 3:55 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ TNT Thur. 10 p.m. TNT Fri. 4 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 6 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Showtime Wed. 7:35 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 6 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 1:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 4 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 2 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 8 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ VH1 Fri. 2 p.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ FXX Wed. 7 a.m.

Blue Thunder (1983) ★★ Encore Mon. 2:01 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ BET Thur. 5:57 p.m. BET Fri. 3 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ BET Sat. 12:30 p.m. BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 8 a.m. BBC America Mon. 6:15 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8:50 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Encore Tues. 2:40 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 11 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ FS1 Mon. 7 p.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Wed. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 1 p.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 7 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Comedy Central Fri. 7:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. Noon

Con Air (1997) ★★ TMC Mon. 8:35 a.m. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Syfy Tues. 7 a.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Tues. 2:15 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:05 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 6 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 11 p.m. Bravo Fri. 7 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ AMC Wed. 9:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:50 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Syfy Thur. 11:54 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ TMC Sat. 1:05 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ POP Sat. 9 a.m. POP Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 4 p.m. Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Encore Mon. 6:12 a.m. Encore Mon. 4:03 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Starz Mon. 3:24 p.m. Starz Wed. 3:35 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 2 p.m. Freeform Tues. Noon

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 11 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Paramount Sun. 2:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 7 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ TNT Mon. 6 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ BBC America Sun. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Sun. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ E! Fri. 3:25 p.m. E! Sat. 11:25 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ E! Fri. 10:05 p.m. E! Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 1:02 p.m. Syfy Sun. 7:32 p.m. E! Sat. 4:35 a.m. E! Sat. 6 a.m. E! Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 10 a.m. Syfy Sun. 4:31 p.m. E! Sat. 1:30 a.m. E! Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ E! Fri. 7 p.m. E! Sat. 3 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ E! Fri. Noon E! Sat. 8 a.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 7:15 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ TNT Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Mon. 4 p.m. TNT Tues. 11 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 5 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ HBO Fri. 1:50 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ HBO Sat. 5:58 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ POP Sat. 1 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 7:23 a.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Freeform Tues. 9 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 3:50 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ USA Sat. 4 p.m. USA Sat. 8 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Freeform Sat. Noon Freeform Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ VH1 Sat. 2 a.m. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Paramount Mon. 2 a.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Encore Mon. 6:25 p.m. Encore Tues. 1:16 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:55 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 2:15 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Syfy Sat. 2 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Encore Sun. 1:52 p.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ Showtime Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ TMC Wed. 2 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Poltergeist (1982) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7:21 a.m. AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Private Benjamin (1980) ★★★ LOGO Thur. Noon LOGO Thur. 9 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Sat. Noon

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ Paramount Thur. Noon

The Rock (1996) ★★★ Showtime Sun. Noon TMC Mon. 10:35 a.m. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Ruthless People (1986) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 10:05 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 2:41 a.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 1 a.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:15 a.m. AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:30 a.m. Freeform Mon. 5 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 7 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11:40 a.m. Freeform Mon. 7 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 10:30 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Wed. Noon FXX Thur. 7 a.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 3:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 12:09 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:05 a.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ TNT Fri. 7 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ TNT Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 3 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Encore Thur. 2:10 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ MTV Tues. 1 p.m. MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 9:50 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ CMT Sat. 3:15 p.m. CMT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Syfy Fri. 3:45 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. MTV Sat. 9 a.m. MTV Sat. 11:05 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Paramount Tues. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. MTV Sat. 5:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Paramount Wed. Noon Paramount Wed. 9:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Paramount Tues. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. MTV Sat. 3 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 11:55 a.m. MTV Sun. 2 a.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ Encore Mon. 8 p.m. Encore Tues. 9:24 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Encore Mon. 3:54 a.m.

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 6:30 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9:30 p.m. MTV Mon. 3 p.m. MTV Mon. 9 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Encore Wed. 7:15 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Syfy Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 6:30 p.m.