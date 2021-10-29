Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be on ‘Face the Nation’
CBS News Sunday Morning Huma Abedin, former aide to Hillary Clinton. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Susan Page, USA Today; Charles Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Fareed Zakaria GPS G20 summit in Rome: Gordon Brown, U.N. Special Envoy for Global Education. President Biden’s budget bill: author Stephanie Kelton (“The Deficit Myth: Modern Monetary Theory and the Birth of the People’s Economy”). Afghanistan: Zalmay Khalilzad, former Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.); Newt Gingrich; Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.), former Housing secretary Dr. Ben Carson. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.); candidate for New York City mayor Eric Adams; civil rights attorney Maya Wiley; Dr. Jonathan Metzl, Center for Medicine; Mayor Steven L. Reed (D-Montgomery, Ala.); candidate for Senate Evan McMullin (I-Utah); Rachel Bitecofer; Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.); Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Secretary of State Antony Blinken; secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo; Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.); Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah); Dr. Claire Boogaard, COVID-19 vaccine program at Children’s National Hospital. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm; gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-Va.); Georgia secretary of State and author Brad Raffensperger (“Integrity Counts”). Panel: Cornell Belcher; Anna Palmer; Brad Todd; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rachel Scott; former secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala; Laura Barrón-López, Politico. Climate crisis, coastal erosion in Hawaii: Martha Raddatz. (N) 8 a.m. and2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Topic: Murdoch media’s role in mainstreaming conspiracy theories: Julie Roginsky; Bill Carter. Covering COVID-19, politics and a divided America: Astead Herndon. Coverage of President Biden and the budget battle: David Sirota. Covering Facebook: Kara Swisher, New York Times. Local news in Baltimore: Stewart Bainum, the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Tara Palmeri, Politico; Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Jacqui Heinrich; author Andrew Sullivan (“Out on a Limb”); Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Marie Harf, Democratic strategist. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
60 Minutes President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega; nonprofit architectural firm Model of Architecture Serving Society; the possibility of the world’s human data, delivered through artificial intelligence, ending up in the hands of a powerful few. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
