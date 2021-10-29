Advertisement
Television

Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be on ‘Face the Nation’

A man in a dark suit seated before a microphone.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be a guest on “State of the Union” and “Face the Nation” on Sunday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Ed Stockly
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning Huma Abedin, former aide to Hillary Clinton. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Susan Page, USA Today; Charles Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Fareed Zakaria GPS G20 summit in Rome: Gordon Brown, U.N. Special Envoy for Global Education. President Biden’s budget bill: author Stephanie Kelton (“The Deficit Myth: Modern Monetary Theory and the Birth of the People’s Economy”). Afghanistan: Zalmay Khalilzad, former Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.); Newt Gingrich; Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.), former Housing secretary Dr. Ben Carson. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.); candidate for New York City mayor Eric Adams; civil rights attorney Maya Wiley; Dr. Jonathan Metzl, Center for Medicine; Mayor Steven L. Reed (D-Montgomery, Ala.); candidate for Senate Evan McMullin (I-Utah); Rachel Bitecofer; Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.); Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Secretary of State Antony Blinken; secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo; Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.); Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah); Dr. Claire Boogaard, COVID-19 vaccine program at Children’s National Hospital. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm; gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-Va.); Georgia secretary of State and author Brad Raffensperger (“Integrity Counts”). Panel: Cornell Belcher; Anna Palmer; Brad Todd; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rachel Scott; former secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala; Laura Barrón-López, Politico. Climate crisis, coastal erosion in Hawaii: Martha Raddatz. (N) 8 a.m. and2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Topic: Murdoch media’s role in mainstreaming conspiracy theories: Julie Roginsky; Bill Carter. Covering COVID-19, politics and a divided America: Astead Herndon. Coverage of President Biden and the budget battle: David Sirota. Covering Facebook: Kara Swisher, New York Times. Local news in Baltimore: Stewart Bainum, the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Tara Palmeri, Politico; Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Jacqui Heinrich; author Andrew Sullivan (“Out on a Limb”); Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Marie Harf, Democratic strategist. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

60 Minutes President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega; nonprofit architectural firm Model of Architecture Serving Society; the possibility of the world’s human data, delivered through artificial intelligence, ending up in the hands of a powerful few. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

