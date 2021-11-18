Pamela Anderson reportedly thinks it’s a joke, but ‘Pam & Tommy’ revs up with teaser

The ‘90s are back — again — in the new teaser for “Pam & Tommy,” the upcoming Hulu miniseries that chronicles the volatile relationship between “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson and musician Tommy Lee.

The former Playboy cover girl and the Mötley Crüe drummer are played by a fully transformed Lily James (“Downton Abbey,” “Cinderella”) and Sebastian Stan (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), respectively.

Released Thursday, the new trailer opens with a voyeuristic Seth Rogen, whose character steals the couple’s infamous sex tape from their home, as well as Nick Offerman. Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese and Mozhan Marnò also star.

Directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) and billed as a comedy, the teaser already makes light of the scandal’s invasive nature, which rattles Anderson in the teaser — but appears to be a victory for Lee.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in 1995. (Steve Granitz / WireImage)

“Every second that passes, this tape could be spreading,” James’ Anderson says in the clip.

"[It’s] not a big deal to me. I’m on that tape the same as you,” Lee rationalizes.

“No. Not like me you’re not,” she replies in a hushed tone.

The characters’ reactions seem to reflect how Anderson and Lee, whose whirlwind romance was the talk of the tabloids in the 1990s, handled the fallout.

“I know Sebastian, he’s playing me. From what he’s told me, really beautiful story,” Lee told “Entertainment Tonight” in September. “I think a lot of people would think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There’s different laws now.

“The story’s actually cool. What actually happened wasn’t, but [Stan] tells me it’s pretty wild. I feel like it was forever ago. But it’s a cool story, and people need to know. It’s cool. I’m stoked.”

Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee and Lily James as Pamela Anderson in a promotional photo for Hulu’s limited series “Pam & Tommy.” (Hulu )

Anderson apparently isn’t as enthusiastic.

Though the “Barb Wire” star hasn’t directly spoken out about the series, the Sun (via the Daily Mail) reported that she thinks it’s a joke and a cheap knock-off of her life. Reps for the actress did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.

Musician Courtney Love also came to her friend’s defense and publicly bashed the series and its stars in May when first-look photos of the project surfaced.

“I find this so f—ing outrageous. My heart goes out to Pammy further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever the f— she is. #vile,” she wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post. She said the sex tape “utterly” destroyed Anderson’s life.

Anderson and Lee met in 1994, took a vacation together and got hitched in Cancun, Mexico, immediately after that. They later had two sons and split in 1998, when the relationship broke down as their tape was being hawked online. Lee was later charged with spousal and child abuse and was sentenced to six months in jail.

The first three episodes of “Pam & Tommy” premiere Feb. 2 on Hulu, and new episodes will stream weekly after that.