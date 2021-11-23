Advertisement
Share
Television

William Shatner, Jeff Bezos and now Michael Strahan: ‘GMA’ host will blast into space

Michael Strahan wears a suit and tie in front of a reddish background
TV host Michael Strahan will be among the crew on the next Blue Origin space flight.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Share

Michael Strahan is heading to space on the third human-crew flight of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin spacecraft. And he’ll do it soon.

“In less than three weeks, on Dec. 9, I will be blasting off in the next Blue Origin space launch,” Strahan said Tueday on “Good Morning America,” prompting co-host George Stephanopoulos to interject, “You’re a brave man, Michael.”

Strahan had hosted “GMA’s” coverage of Blue Origin’s first manned flight, which included Bezos, on July 20. At the time, he called it “magnificent” and told Bezos that he was “enamored by what you’ve done.”

The TV host said Blue Origin approached him and asked him whether he wanted to be a crew member. Next thing he knew, he was at the company’s training facility in Van Horn, Texas, getting fitted for a flight suit and a new flight seat that would work with his 6-foot-5 frame.

Advertisement

In a week and a half, he’ll head back there for training and safety briefings, and then it’ll be time to head into the wild blue yonder.

“I think being there at the first launch, it really was mind-blowing. Innovators have been risk takers ... I just wanted to be a part of it,” Strahan told his co-hosts.

William Shatner, center right, speaks as Audrey Powers, left, Chris Boshuizen, center right, and Glen de Vries all look on during a media availability at the Blue Origin spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The “Star Trek” actor and the three fellow passengers hurtled to an altitude of 66.5 miles (107 kilometers) over the West Texas desert in the fully automated capsule, then safely parachuted back to Earth in a flight that lasted just over 10 minutes.(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Business

‘Star Trek’s’ William Shatner ventures to space, in real life

At 90, William Shatner set the record for the oldest person to go to space after 10-minute flight aboard Blue Origin. “I am overwhelmed,” he said upon return.

Traveling with the “GMA” star on the New Shepard spacecraft will be space-industry philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, father-and-son team Lane and Cameron Bess and Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to travel into space.

“I’m excited to get down there to Texas to the Blue Origin training facility and just enjoy the whole process,” Strahan said.

A man in a dress shirt smiles and poses with his hands on his hips

Television

Beam him down, Scotty: George Takei isn’t impressed by William Shatner’s space trip

George Takei continued his decades-long feud with William Shatner by shading his “Star Trek” co-star for blasting off into space at 90 years old.

The trip to suborbital space takes just 11 minutes and sends passengers 62 miles above the surface of the Earth. So far, Blue Origin has been tight-lipped as to the price of a ticket.

A previous flight included 90-year-old “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, who tearfully declared himself “overwhelmed” by the experience. “It has to do with the enormity and the quickness and the suddenness of life and death, and oh, my God,” Shatner said.

Entrepreneur Glen de Vries, a passenger along with Shatner on that flight in mid-October, died in a plane crash in New Jersey earlier this month.

Television
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement