What’s on TV Friday: ‘A Christmas Story’ on TBS, TNT; ‘White Christmas’ on AMC, Sundance
SPECIALS
Rudolph’s Shiny New Year 9:30 a.m. AMC
Duck the Halls: A Very Mickey Christmas 11:30 a.m. Disney
Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration The 62nd celebration returns live from the Music Center, honoring the dynamic, rich cultures of L.A. County. 3 and 10 p.m. KOCE
The KTLA Yule Log With holiday music from radio station KOST 103.5. The CW
Christmas in New York: Inside the Plaza The staff at New York’s Plaza Hotel on Fifth Avenue prepare for the holiday season, including a Christmas feast for up to 500 guests. 7 and 10 p.m. KCET
A Holly Dolly Christmas Dolly Parton hosts this holiday special. 8 p.m. CBS
20 Years of Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir Brian Stokes Mitchell hosts this 20th-anniversary retrospective that features performances from Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Gladys Knight, Angela Lansbury, Hugh Bonneville, Renée Fleming and more. 8 p.m. KOCE
Shrek the Halls 8:30 p.m. ABC
Frosty the Snowman 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Disney Prep & Landing 9 p.m. ABC
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 9 p.m. Freeform
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around Clarkson celebrates the holidays with musical performances and special guests, including Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr. and Amy Poehler. 10 p.m. E!
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town 10 p.m. Freeform
Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City The singer hosts a new holiday special from New York City featuring music, comedy and special guests. 11 p.m. E!
Christmas Eve Mass Pope Francis delivers his Christmas Eve mass to the faithful gathered in the Vatican’s St. Paul Basilica. 11:34 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dan & Shay perform. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lori Bergamotto; New York Holiday Choristers perform; 12 Days of Cookies. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Mariah Carey (“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”); Alanis Morissette performs. 9 a.m. KABC
The View Anita Ward; Freda Payne. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Gretta Monahan; the Cringe performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Whether social media is causing teen girls to have Tourette-like tics. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week COVID-19; the Build Back Better Act; President Biden’s popularity: Yasmeen Abutaleb, Washington Post; Jacqueline Alemany, Washington Post; Jeremy W. Peters, New York Times; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR. (N) 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. KOCE
Firing Line With Margaret Hoover John Lithgow. (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper; Andy Cohen. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ken Jeong; Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Goldblum; Caitriona Balfe; Sophie Buddle. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
White Christmas Former Army buddies (Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye) put on a show with a sister act (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen) to save their former general’s (Dean Jagger) hotel in Vermont in this 1954 classic musical filled with memorable Irving Berlin songs. 11:15 a.m. AMC; 3, 5:45, 8:30 and 11:15 p.m. Sundance
It’s a Wonderful Life Small-town guy George Bailey (James Stewart) defers one big dream after another to stay home, marry a local girl (Donna Reed) and run the family business. Facing financial ruin, he’s pulled from suicidal despair by his guardian angel Clarence (Henry Travers), who shows him what the world would have been like had he never lived. Lionel Barrymore also stars in director Frank Capra’s 1946 classic, which marks its 75th anniversary this year. 8 p.m. NBC
Hot Chocolate Holiday A woman (Aubrey Reynolds) has customers lining up at her coffee shop every holiday season for her celebrated hot chocolate, made from a secret recipe her grandmother passed down to her, but now a competitor (Jonny Swenson) starts stealing her customers with his own hot chocolate, which tastes suspiciously like hers, in this new Christmas romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
A Christmas Story This holiday favorite from 1983 launches its annual marathon tonight on TBS and TNT. Peter Billingsley stars as Ralphie, the little boy who yearns to find a Red Ryder BB gun under the Christmas tree. Jean Shepherd narrates. Darren McGavin and Melinda Dillon also star. 8 and 10, p.m. TBS; 9 and 11 p.m. TNT
The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005) 7 a.m. AMC
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 9 a.m. KOCE
The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas! (2012) Noon KOCE
The Polar Express (2004) 4 p.m. AMC
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 5 p.m. FX; 11:30 p.m. FX
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 6 p.m. Freeform
Miracle on 34th Street (1947) 6:05 p.m. KLCS
Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas! (2011) 6:30 p.m. Disney
A Christmas Carol (1938) 7 p.m. TCM; 8 p.m. Epix
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX; 9:30 p.m. FX
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (2017) 8 p.m. ABC
Baking Christmas (2019) 8 p.m. OWN
Elf (2003) 8 p.m. Starz; 9:40 p.m. Starz; 11:20 p.m. Starz
Miracles Across 125th Street (2021) 10 p.m. VH1
