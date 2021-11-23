Your ultimate guide to live holiday entertainment around SoCal

First, an apology: We were unable to scrounge up a partridge in a pear tree. But you will find 10 “Nutcrackers” cracking, four “Christmas Carols” caroling, three “Messiahs” singing, one “Grinch” a-Grinching and a whole lot more in our supersized list of live holiday entertainment at venues across Southern California. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

Now through Dec. 31

‘Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’

The green meanie is up to his old tricks in this musical adaptation of the animated 1966 TV special based on the children’s book. The Old Globe, Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $19 and up. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Now through Dec. 26

‘Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show’

A San Diego-centric sendup of Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday fable. The Old Globe, Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $37 and up. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Nov. 26-27

‘Cookin’ With Gas Holiday Edition’

Improvised comedic sketches based on audience suggestions. The Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., L.A. $20. (323) 934-4747. groundlings.com

Advertisement

Nov. 26-Dec. 24

‘The Nutcracker Suite’

L.A.-based American Contemporary Ballet opens its 10th season with the company’s immersive staging of the holiday favorite. ACB Studio, 926 N. Sycamore Ave., sixth floor, L.A. $25-$140. (213) 304-3408. acbdances.com

Nov. 27-28, Dec. 4-5

‘The Nutcracker’

Westside Ballet of Santa Monica performs, with special guest dancers including former company member Daniella Zhou. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. $50. (800) 595-4849. westsideballet.com

A scene from Westside Ballet’s staging of “The Nutcracker.” (Todd Lechtick / Westside Ballet)

Nov. 27

‘A Nutcracker Story’

Lumia Dance Company blends dance, circus arts and LED technology in this family-friendly update of the holiday classic. El Portal Theater, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. $32, $62. lumiadancecompany.com

Nov. 28

The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

The annual event that puts the tinsel in Tinseltown returns with floats, marching bands, character balloons, famous faces riding in classic cars and, of course, Santa. Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue to Vine Street and Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood. Grandstand seating: $85; curbside seating: free. thehollywoodchristmasparade.org

Nov. 29

‘Christmas from a Celtic Table’

Family-friendly concert features Irish dancing, music and storytelling. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. $30-$80. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org

Dec. 1-Jan. 1

‘A Christmas Carol’

“The West Wing’s” Bradley Whitford is the miser Ebenezer Scrooge in the Tony-winning Old Vic production of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday fable. “Scandal’s” Kate Burton also stars. Ahmanson Theatre, the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $40-$150. (213) 628-2772. centertheatregroup.org

Chris Hoch, left, and Bradley Whitford in “A Christmas Carol” at the Ahmanson Theatre. (Joan Marcus)

Dec. 1-31

‘Love Actually Live’

This immersive celebration of the veddy British 2003 holiday rom-com returns. With Rex Smith. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. $39-$125. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org

Dec. 3

‘A Baroque Christmas’

The St. Matthew’s Music Guild presents a program that includes a sing-along Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. $35. musicguildonline.org

Dec. 3-18

‘Cabaret Macabre Christmas’

Leave the kids at home for this scary/sexy late-night burlesque show for ages 17 and older. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. $20, $25. zombieJoes.com

Dec. 3-19

‘The Fruit Cake Follies’

Campy sendup of classic Christmas variety specials from days gone by. Cavern Club, Casita Del Campo, 1920 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake. $40. fruitcakefollies.ticketspice.com

Dec. 3 and 4

‘La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin’

The Latino Theater Company presents its annual reenactment of the Virgin Mary’s visitations with peasant Juan Diego in 16th century Mexico; in Spanish with English supertitles. Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St., downtown L.A. Free; donations accepted; reserved seating: $45. (213) 489-0994. latinotheaterco.org

Esperanza America in the Latino Theater Company’s staging of “La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin.” (Andrew Vasquez / Latino Theater Company)

Dec. 3

‘Marie Osmond: A Symphonic Christmas’

The veteran entertainer sings holiday favorites, show tunes and a selection of her hits backed by a live orchestra. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. $70-$110. (562) 916-8500. tickets.cerritoscenter.com

Dec. 3-24

‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Motown’

Local favorites the Troubies — or more formally, Troubadour Theater Company — return with an all-new musical-comedy mashup. Get your tickets before they’re gone. Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank. $75. (818) 955-8101. garrymarshalltheatre.org

Dec. 3-25

‘Santasia: A Holiday Comedy’

The long-running, award-winning, nostalgia-fueled variety show returns. For ages 13 and older. Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. $30. santasia.com

Dec. 3-18

‘Snow Globe Groundlings’

The improv-comedy troupe presents its annual holiday show. The Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., L.A. $25. (310) 855-0350. groundlings.com

Dec. 4 and 8

‘Carols by Candlelight’

Pacific Chorale performs sacred and secular favorites. Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 2100 Mar Vista Drive, Newport Beach. $25-$70. (714) 662-2345. pacificchorale.org

Singers perform at Pacific Chorale’s annual holiday show “Carols By Candlelight.” (Drew Kelley / Pacific Chorale)

Dec. 4-23

‘A Christmas Carol’

A Noise Within co-artistic director Geoff Elliott reprises his role as Scrooge in L.A.’s longest-running production of the holiday favorite; a Los Angeles Times’ Critic’s Choice. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. $25 and up; discounts available. (626) 356-3100. anoisewithin.org

Dec. 4-26

‘A Christmas Carol’

South Coast Rep’s staging of the Dickens classic is still going strong after four-plus decades. South Coast Repertory,Segerstrom Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $34-$84; discounts available. (714) 708-5555. scr.org

Dec. 4 and 11

‘Festival of Carols’

Los Angeles Master Chorale performs holiday favorites from around the globe in a pair of family-friendly afternoon concerts. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $43-$146. (213) 972-7282. lamasterchorale.org

Dec. 4-5

‘Light Up the World’

Angel City Chorale — as seen on “America’s Got Talent” — returns to live performance with this holiday show. UCLA’s Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. $40-$110. angelcitychorale.org

Dec. 4-5

‘Merry-Achi Christmas’

With Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles and DanzArts Sabor México Dance Company. Cerritos Center, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. $35-$86. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

Dec. 4-5, 11-12, 17-19 and 23-26

‘The Nutcracker’

Los Angeles Ballet is back with its annual touring production of the Tchaikovsky classic. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale; also at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach; UCLA’s Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood; Dolby Theatre (with live orchestra), Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $34-$131; discounts available. (310) 998-7782. losangelesballet.org

A scene from Los Angeles Ballet’s staging of “The Nutcracker.” (Reed Hutchinson / Los Angeles Ballet)

Dec. 4

‘Nutcracker for Kids’

Pacific Symphony and Festival Ballet Theatre stage two Saturday morning performances of this pared-down version of the holiday favorite. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $12 and up. (714) 755-5799. pacificsymphony.org

Dec. 4-5

‘Tales of Winter’

New West Symphony performs seasonal favorites plus the world premiere of Pauline Frechette’s suite “Tales of Winter” for orchestra and ballet. Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Also at Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo. $30 and up. (866) 776-8400. newwestsymphony.org

Dec. 5-19

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

The Peanuts gang learns the reason for the season in this stage adaptation of the classic 1965 animated TV special. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. $20-$35. (888) 455-4212. chancetheater.com

Dec. 5

‘Handel’s Glorious Messiah’

Pacific Symphony and Pacific Chorale join forces for the Baroque-era composer’s epic 18th century oratorio. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. (714) 755-5799. $49 and up. pacificsymphony.org

Dec. 5

Hanukkah Festival

Includes performances by folk group Zingarella and klezmer band Yale Strom and Hot Pstromi plus a live DJ, storytelling and hands-on arts and crafts. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood. $13-$18; younger than 2, free. skirball.org

Dec. 5-29

‘Robin Hood & Maid Marion: A Holiday Panto’

The tale of the bandit of Sherwood Forest gets a disco-inspired twist in this family-friendly romp. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. $26-$71. (949) 497-2787. lagunaplayhouse.com

Dec. 6

‘Repeat the Sounding Joy! A Concordia Christmas’

Student singers and musicians from Concordia University perform in a pair of same-day concerts. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. (714) 556-2787. $25 and up. scfta.org

Dec. 6-7

‘The Skivvies: Say It Ain’t Snow’

Scantily clad Broadway veterans Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley are back with more song parodies and miscellaneous silliness. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. $51-$61. (949) 497-2787. lagunaplayhouse.com

Dec. 10

Canadian Brass

The brass ensemble plays a lighthearted holiday program. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $25 and up. (949) 553-2422. philharmonicsociety.org

Lifestyle Rep the Los Angeles Times with the best gifts from our store Support your hometown paper — and great journalism in general— with a stylish assortment of Times merchandise including sweatshirts, caps and bags as well as water bottles and cookbooks you can color.

Dec. 10

‘Christmas With The Filharmonic’

The L.A.-based ensemble made up of five young Filipino Americans performs holiday favorites. Cerritos Center, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. $20-$40. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

Dec. 10-12

‘Home Alone in Concert’

A young Macaulay Culkin battles a pair of dimwitted burglars as the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Angeles Chorale perform John Williams’ score live to accompany three screenings of the 1990 holiday comedy. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $59-$191. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Dec. 10-11; Dec. 12

‘Nochebuena: Christmas Eve in Mexico’

With Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéller. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya), 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Free; RSVP required. (818) 677-8800. thesoraya.org

Also at the Musco Center, Chapman University, One University Drive, Orange. $33-$78. (714) 997-6812. muscocenter.org

Ballet Folklórico De Los Ángeles will perform at the Soraya in Northridge and the Musco Center in Orange this December. (Luis Luque)

Dec. 10-19

‘The Nutcracker’

American Ballet Theatre brings the spectacle in choreographer Alexei Ratmansky’s reimagining of the holiday favorite, with live accompaniment courtesy of the Pacific Symphony. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $30 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Dec. 11-12 and 18-19

‘The Nutcracker’

Inland Pacific Ballet performs. Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. $20-$79. (951) 779-9800. ipballet.org

Dec. 11

‘The Beautiful Day: Kurt Elling Sings Christmas’

The Grammy-winning jazz vocalist performs in a pair of shows. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $49 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Dec. 11

‘Holiday Family Faire’

This festive outing under the oaks includes storytelling, caroling and a special performance of Harry Nilsson’s 1970 musical fable “The Point” led by the singer-songwriter’s son Kiefo Nilsson and narrated by John C. Reilly. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. $10; ages four and younger, free. (310) 455-3273. theatricum.com

Dec. 11-12

‘A Holiday Homecoming’

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles returns to live, in-person performance with a mix of seasonal favorites, show tunes and more. UCLA’s Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. $25-$95. (800) 636-7464. gmcla.org

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will perform at UCLA’s Royce Hall and at the L.A. County Holiday Celebration at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. (Gennia Cui / L.A. County Arts Commission)



Dec. 11-12, 18-19 and 21-24‘The Nutcracker’

Festival Ballet Theatre performs with guest artists from the Joffrey Ballet, Philadelphia Ballet, etc. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. $35-$60. festivalballet.org

Dec. 12

Los Angeles Symphony Christmas Concert

Opera excerpts, Christmas music, Korean art songs and more. Cerritos Center, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. $25-$80. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

Dec. 12

‘Spanish Harlem Orchestra: Salsa Navidad’

The Grammy-winning ensemble performs holiday favorites with a Latin jazz twist. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Dec. 13-15

‘Merry Christmas, Darling: Carpenters’ Christmas’

A tribute band recreates the 1970s-era sibling duo’s pop hits and renditions of holiday favorites. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. $71-$86. (949) 497-2787. lagunaplayhouse.com

Dec. 14

‘A Chanticleer Christmas’

Choral music with the Grammy-winning all-male a cappella group. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $41-$109. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Dec. 14-15

‘The Latina Christmas Special — An American Comedy of Latina Proportions’

Diana Yanez, Maria Russell and Sandra Valls share personal memories of holidays past in a remount of their hit off-Broadway show. An L.A. Times’ Critic’s Choice. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. $19-$49; discounts available. (626) 356-3100. anoisewithin.org

Diana Yanez, from left, Maria Russell and Sandra Valls will reprise their hit show “The Latina Christmas Special” at A Noise Within. (Xavi Moreno)

Dec. 15

‘Take 6 Christmas’

The Grammy-winning a cappella group performs. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu. $25–$50. (310) 506-4522. pepperdine.edu

Dec. 16-17

‘An Irish Christmas’

Traditional music and step-dancing direct from the Emerald Isle. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. $45-$55. (805) 449-2787. bapacthousandoaks.com

Dec. 17

CeCe Winans

The Grammy-winning gospel superstar graces the stage at Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $40-$108. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Dec. 17-18

‘Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2021’

The jazz saxophonist hits the stage with an all-star band. Cerritos Center, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. $60-$100. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

Dec. 17-18

‘Midtown Holiday Men’

Former castmates from the hit Broadway musical “Jersey Boys” perform with Pacific Symphony. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $38 and up. (714) 755-5799. pacificsymphony.org

Dec. 17-19

The Vienna Holiday Concerts

The New Hollywood String Quartet and special guests perform works by Schubert and Mozart in three distinct programs. The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. $50; series pass: $120. newhollywoodstringquartet.com

Dec. 17-19

‘The Nutcracker’

Long Beach Ballet performs with a live orchestra. Long Beach Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach $25-$115. (562) 426-4112. longbeachnutcracker.com

A scene from Long Beach Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker.” (Katie Ging / Long Beach Ballet)

Dec. 18

‘David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown’

The veteran jazz pianist revisits Vince Guaraldi’s score for “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” With vocalist Courtney Fortune. Carpenter Center for the Performing Arts, Cal-State Long Beach, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. $45. (562) 985-7000. tix.com

Dec. 18

‘Holiday Candlelight’

The L.A. Bronze Handbell Ensemble, vocalist Allie Feder, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Donald Brinegar Singers and JPL Chorus join the Pasadena Symphony for a pair of concerts. All Saints Church, 132 N. Euclid Ave., Pasadena. $25-$155. (626) 793-7172. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Dec. 18

‘Holiday Pops!’

The Long Beach Camerata Singers join the Long Beach Symphony for holiday favorites and sing-alongs. Long Beach Arena, Pacific Ballroom, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. $30-$180. (562) 436-3203. longbeachsymphony.org

Dec. 18

‘Holiday Sing-Along’

You — yes, you! — are invited to sing along with Angeles Chorale, a jazz combo, Disney Hall’s ginormous pipe organ and host Melissa Peterman at one of two family-friendly concerts. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $35-$92. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Dec. 18-19

‘The Nutcracker’

Pacific Festival Ballet performs with special guests Tiler Peck and Gonzalo Garcia of New York City Ballet. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. $32-$50. (805) 449-2787. bapacthousandoaks.com

Dec. 19

‘Broadway Lights the Holidays’

3-D Theatricals presents this showcase featuring WestBeat, the Voices of Hope Children’s choir and surprise guests. Cerritos Center, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. $25-$150. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

Dec. 19-20

Handel’s Messiah and the ‘40th Annual Messiah Sing-Along’

Sit back and relax as the Los Angeles Master Chorale gives a full-throated performance of the classic oratorio. Or, if you think you can handle the Handel, show up the next night and raise your voice alongside a full house of your fellow Angelenos (scores available for purchase, or you can bring your own). Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $43-$146. (213) 972-7282. lamasterchorale.org

Los Angeles Master Chorale will sing Handel’s Messiah at Walt Disney Concert Hall. (Jamie Pham)

Dec. 19

‘A Southern California Christmas’

With Orange Community Master Chorale, Southern California Brass Consortium and Anaheim Ballet. Musco Center, Chapman University, One University Drive, Orange. $33 and up. (714) 997-6812. muscocenter.org

Dec. 19-20

‘Tis the Season!’

Pacific Chorale performs seasonal favorites in a pair of family-friendly concerts. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $29-$150. (714) 662-2345. pacificchorale.org

Dec. 20-21

‘Sister’s Christmas Catechism’

A know-it-all nun schools audience members on the Nativity story in this spinoff of the hit solo comedy “Late Night Catechism.” Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. $46. (949) 497-2787. lagunaplayhouse.com

Dec. 21

‘Arturo Sandoval Big Band Swinging Holiday’

The Grammy-winning Latin jazz trumpeter and his crew do their thing. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $40-$108. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Dec. 21

‘Holiday Organ Spectacular’

Organist Todd Wilson performs with members of the Pacific Symphony. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $17-$110. (714) 755-5799. pacificsymphony.org

Dec. 21

‘Johnny Mathis Christmas Concert’

The legendary crooner performs. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $69 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Dec. 22

‘Celtic Angels Christmas’

Female vocalists belt out Gaelic-flavored holiday favorites. Cerritos Center, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. $40-$60. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

Dec. 22

The Doo Wop Project

The six-man vocal group shows they’re not too cool for Yule. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $40-$108. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Dec. 22

‘Fiesta Navidad with Mariachi Los Camperos’

The Grammy-winning ensemble holds court for an evening of music and dance. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Mariachi los Camperos will perform as part of “Fiesta Navidad” at Segerstrom Center. (Ernesto Coria)

Dec. 24

‘L.A. County Holiday Celebration’

Scores of local music groups, choirs and dance companies take part in the return of this free and family-friendly three-hour multicultural celebration. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Free; no reservations required; first come, first seated. Also broadcast live on KOCE and livestreamed on PBSSoCal.org and KCET.org. (213) 972-3099 musiccenter.org

Dec. 26; Dec. 28

‘A Magical Cirque Christmas’

Jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, etc. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $39-$119. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Also at Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. $50-$70. (805) 449-2787. bapacthousandoaks.com

Dec. 29

‘Mannheim Steamroller Christmas’

Synth-rock versions of holiday classics from Chip Davis’ chart-topping instrumental group. Cerritos Center, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. $75-$95. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com