Hershey Felder salutes Irving Berlin, plus 13 other must-sees on Mother’s Day weekend

Live from Florence, Italy, it’s “Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin.”

Actor and pianist Felder’s in-character salute to Berlin — the great American songwriter responsible for “White Christmas” and “God Bless America” — was an L.A. Times Critics’ Choice in its inaugural run at the Geffen Playhouse in 2014 and later enjoyed successful productions in Westwood, Pasadena, Laguna Beach and La Jolla.

Felder marks Mother’s Day with a livestream performance presented by the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. It kicks off at 5 p.m. Sunday and will be available for 72 hours. Tickets are $50 per household and can be purchased at thewallis.org/Berlin or by calling (310) 746-4000.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s this weekend’s list, all times Pacific.

“Chronicle: Dancing Resistance”

This new installment of Martha Graham Dance Company’s Martha Matinees features archival clips from the 1930s plus a recent performance of the legendary choreographer’s anti-fascist 1936 work “Chronicle.” 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Free. youtube.com/marthagrahamdancecompany

“Sarah Brightman: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall”

The singer-actress, who originated the role of Christine in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “The Phantom of the Opera,” is joined by Webber and tenor Andrea Bocelli in this 1997 performance. Noon Saturday; available to stream for 72 hours. Free; donations accepted for COVID-19 charities. youtube.com/SarahBrightmanMusic

Children’s Reading Hour

Author Natashia Deón helps the California African American Museum celebrate Children’s Book Week with readings of works by beloved poet Maya Angelou and award-winning children’s author Jacqueline Woodson. 2 p.m. Saturday on Zoom. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com

“Menopause the Musical”

Stream a 2015 performance of this tune-filled show about women going through “the change.” Available anytime through May 17. $19. eventbrite.com

Storm Large

The torch singer, known for her work with the quirky ensemble Pink Martini, performs in a risque cabaret show recorded at Feinstein’s/54 Below in Manhattan. 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. youtube.com/54Below

“Pants Optional: A Steppenwolf Soirée”

Company members including Joan Allen, Gary Cole, John Malkovich and Laurie Metcalf are joined by guests like Claire Danes, Armie Hammer, Shonda Rimes and Chris Rock for this virtual gala to benefit the storied Chicago theater troupe. 4:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. steppenwolf.org/pantsoptional, youtube.com and facebook.com/SteppenwolfTheatre/

“Six Degrees of Separation”

L.A. Theatre Works streams its audio recording of John Guare’s social satire starring Alan Alda and Swoosie Kurtz. Available anytime starting Saturday. Free. latw.org/broadcasts#recent

“En Visión: Picturing the Self”

Images and stories created as part of a mentorship program to inspire teenage girls through photography are featured in an online version of this 2017 exhibition at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach. Available anytime. Free. molaa.org/en-vision-online-exhibition

Mother’s Day Virtual Serenade

Hear the Grammy-winning, L.A.-based, all-female mariachi ensemble Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea. 9 a.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com/vallarta.supermarkets and on Instagram @vallarta.supermarket

“Broadway Does Mother’s Day”

Tony winners Betty Buckley, Harvey Fierstein, Bernadette Peters and Brian Stokes Mitchell are among the stars taking part in this virtual variety show. Noon Sunday. Free; donations accepted for Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. broadwaydoesmothersday.com

“Chekhov UnScripted”

Los Feliz-based Impro Theatre improvises a full-length play in the style of the great Russian playwright behind “Uncle Vanya” and “The Cherry Orchard.” The 2012 performance was filmed at the Carrie Hamilton Theatre at the Pasadena Playhouse. 1 p.m. Sunday. Free. twitch.tv/impro_tv

Einav Yarden

Second Sundays at Two, the monthly concert series held at Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, presents the Israeli pianist performing works by Beethoven and Haydn in a recital streamed from her home in Berlin. 2 p.m. Sunday. Free; contributions accepted for the artist. einavyarden.com/concerts

Memorial for Us All

Star cellist Yo-Yo Ma headlines a new installment of Lincoln Center’s inspirational series that honors those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC, youtube.com/lincolncenter and on Instagram @lincolncenter

Each day’s recommendations are indexed in the same place where our regular event listings (sigh) used to post.