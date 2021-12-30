Staying in for New Year’s Eve? Here’s how you can watch all the TV specials

Another year, another onslaught of New Year’s Eve programming on the horizon as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

As 2022 approaches, many are opting to stay in Friday evening to avoid catching the highly contagious Omicron variant, which is spreading across the globe. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday from home, thanks to a number of festive TV specials airing on NBC, CBS, ABC and other networks.

Among the viewing options are CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” and ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” both hosted from New York City’s annual celebration in Times Square. New York’s festivities will proceed but have been scaled back because of Omicron to limit the amount of people allowed to watch the ball drop at midnight.

Also affected by Omicron was Fox’s “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022,” which was supposed to take place in New York with performances by Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Billy Idol, Pink and Trace Adkins. Last week the network canceled the telecast, which would’ve been hosted by actors Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, because of the latest coronavirus surge.

For the most part, though, small-screen New Year’s Eve celebrations seem to be moving forward. Here’s a breakdown of what’s airing where and when to watch on the West Coast.

‘New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’

Where: CNN

When: 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

What: The longtime friends and TV hosts will reunite to anchor CNN’s main New Year’s Eve coverage from New York City for the fifth time, with additional dispatches from Las Vegas, Key West, Puerto Rico and Minneapolis. Earlier this week, Cohen reportedly promised a fan on Instagram that he would “get [Cooper] drunk like my life depended on it,” so viewers should be in for a fun night.

The broadcast will also feature celebrity appearances and performances by Katy Perry, William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti LuPone, David Arquette, Leslie Jordan, Cheri Oteri and others.

Singer Katy Perry will perform as part of CNN’s New Year’s Eve special. (Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images)

‘All American New Year’

Where: Fox News Channel

When: 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

What: Hosted by “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-anchors Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy, Fox News’ New Year’s Eve spectacular will include a line-dancing competition, a Times Square scavenger hunt and stand-up comedy, as well as dispatches from Nashville, New Orleans, Charleston, S.C., and Tampa Bay, Fla. Plus, performances from Trace Adkins, Eddie Montgomery, Sister Hazel and Lindsay Ell.

‘Great Performances at the Met’

Where: PBS SoCal

When: 7:30 p.m.

What: The Metropolitan Opera is hosting a New Year’s Eve gala, featuring performances from Angel Blue, Pretty Yende, Javier Camarena and Matthew Polenzani.

‘2021: It’s Toast!’

Where: NBC

When: 8 p.m.

What: “Today” show co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will helm NBC’s early New Year’s Eve coverage, featuring appearances and performances from Michael Bublé, Amber Ruffin, Lisa Vanderpump and others.

‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’

Where: KCBS

When: 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

What: Hosted by radio emcee Bobby Bones and TV reporter Rachel Smith, “Nashville’s Big Bash” will feature performances from a number of country music stars, including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band.

Country star Darius Rucker will perform on “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.” (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

‘Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022'

Where: KABC

When: 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

What: The “American Idol” and radio host will helm ABC’s New Year’s festivities from New York City. The majority of the performances, however, will take place in Los Angeles: AJR, Daisy the Great, Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, D-Nice, Don Omar and Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windser, Mae Muller, Måneskin, Masked Wolf, One Republic, Polo G and Walker Hayes are all on the L.A. lineup.

Performing from New York will be Journey and Karol G, while Billy Porter will take the stage in New Orleans, and Daddy Yankee will play in Puerto Rico. LL Cool J, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, and Chloë will no longer be participating in the show.

‘Countdown to New Year’s Eve 2022 Live’

Where: KTLA

When: 8:58 p.m.

What: KTLA anchors will ring in the new year from Las Vegas.

‘United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream’

Where: PBS SoCal

When: 9 p.m.

What: Broadway legend Chita Rivera will host a New Year’s Eve concert from Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. Performers include Delbert Anderson, Jencarlos Canela, Judy Collins, Midori, Sandi Patty, Lea Salonga, Paulo Szot, the Washington Ballet and the American Pops Orchestra.

Rapper Daddy Yankee will perform as part of “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” (Damon Winter / Los Angeles Times)

‘CNN New Year’s Eve Live With Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota’

Where: CNN

When: 9:30 p.m.

What: Following Cohen and Cooper’s Times Square extravaganza, CNN colleagues Lemon and Camerota will take over from New Orleans with help from comedian Dulcé Sloan.

‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’

Where: KNBC and Peacock

When: 10:30 p.m.

What: The singer and the “Saturday Night Live” star will host NBC’s New Year’s Eve bash from Miami. Performers include Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and “more surprises to come!”