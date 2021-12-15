So long, 2021. Hello, 2022! Here are 9 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in SoCal

Should auld acquaintance be forgot and never brought to mind? Well, should it? Whilst you ponder that, peruse our shortlist of New Year’s Eve picks, ranging from family-friendly to adults only, for ringing out the old year and ringing in the new — plus one bonus concert on New Year’s Day. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘New Year’s Eve With Pink Martini’

The elegant and eclectic Portland, Ore.-based ensemble known for its retro song stylings resumes its annual NYE shows. With pianist-bandleader Thomas Lauderdale and vocalists Storm Large and China Forbes. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7 and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31. $76-$171. laphil.com

Grand Park’s NYELA

Co-presented by Grand Park and the Music Center, this year’s edition of the annual DTLA block party will be an invite-only affair saluting frontline and essential workers — which means the general public will have to sit this one out. But those seeking to revel in the fun from the privacy of their own homes can livestream the event that will include a performance by legendary Mexican rockers Kinky, as well as that traditional countdown to midnight projected onto the face of Los Angeles City Hall. 11 p.m. Dec. 31. Free. youtube.com, fuse.tv

California Thousands ring in the new year at Grand Park in downtown L.A. Thousands of teenagers, families and tourists from as far away as Finland danced, sampled food truck fare and brought in the new year at the Grand Park event Sunday in downtown Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Prohibition NYE

Party like it’s 1929 with this supersized event featuring burlesque performers, live jazz combos and a headlining DJ set by Aussie turntablists Cut/Copy. Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., downtown L.A. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31. $195; ages 21 and older. prohibitionnye.com

‘A Very Feinstein NYE!’

Michael Feinstein — singer, pianist, conductor and champion of the Great American Songbook — hosts a pair of intimate, tune-filled, supper-club-style celebrations. Feinstein’s at Vitello’s, 4349 Tujunga Ave., Studio City. 6:30 and 10:15 p.m. Dec. 31. $195-$395 plus $20 food and drink minimum. feinsteinsatvitellos.com

EVE at Universal Studios Hollywood

Get a groove on with not one, not two but three separate dance zones, dedicated to EDM, Latin music and pop hits. And yes, there will be fireworks. Universal Studios, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31. $139 and up. universalstudioshollywood.com

‘Rita Rudner’s Happy, Vaccinated New Year’s Eve’

The veteran comic holds court in her annual earlier-in-the-evening NYE show. With special guests, local music duo Age Gap. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 7 p.m. Dec. 31. $105-$131. (949) 497-2787. lagunaplayhouse.com

‘A Night at Studio 54’

Party like it’s 1979 with this disco-themed shindig featuring DJ sets plus live performers to be announced. Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Café, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31. $65 (advance purchase required). eventbrite.com

‘The Annual One-Time Only New Year’s Eve Musical Revue’

Silliness reigns supreme in this family-friendly variety show, back for a 50th year! Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. 7 and 10 p.m. Dec. 31. $24.50-$49.50. santamonicaplayhouse.com

‘Killer Klowns Cosplay Dance Party’

The campy 1988 sci-fi/horror comedy serves as the inspiration for this all-ages offering that features DJ sets by the film’s composer, John Massari, plus costume contests, air-guitar and air-drum showdowns and more. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. 8, 9:30 and 11 p.m. Dec. 31. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. zombiejoes.com



