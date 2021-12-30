Jack Harlow wants the police officer who assaulted a fan to be fired ‘so ... fast’

Rapper Jack Harlow is standing up for a fan who was denied entry to his concert and assaulted by an Atlanta police officer outside the Coca-Cola Roxy Tuesday night.

Video footage showed two Cobb County police officers talking on the street to a woman who was agitated after missing Harlow’s show. During the conversation, one of the officers put his hand around the woman’s neck and pushed her back, while putting his finger in her face and ordering her to leave.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the “Whats Poppin” artist shared the video and said he was “disgusted” by the officer’s actions and asked for him to be identified and fired.

“Assaulting a young woman and putting his hands on her neck is sickening,” he wrote. “I look out in the crowd every night and see black women in my front row…screaming my lyrics, traveling to see me, supporting me, riding for me. I want this woman, and every black woman that supports me to know - I am so sorry. I want you to be protected and I want this guy to lose his job so f— fast.”

Advertisement

The officer hadn’t been publicly identified as of Thursday afternoon. The Cobb County Police Dept. did not respond to The Times’ request for comment.

“The Cobb County Police Department takes any and all allegations of officer misconduct very seriously,” a spokesperson told TMZ. “We are aware of the video snippet posted to Instagram involving our officer and a young woman outside the Coca-Cola Roxy. The incident is going through an internal review to get a full understanding of the entire incident before any potential action is taken.”

Harlow, who made a cameo in Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” video this year, has often acknowledged his privilege as a white man in hip-hop. Earlier this month, he told Billboard he feels an added responsibility and hopes to make a positive impact through his music and actions.

“No matter how embraced I am, there will never be a day that I’m Black,” he said. “With that being said, there’s a certain responsibility that comes with being a white man in a Black genre, and there’s certain things that have me regarded differently. But there is something exciting about skipping over any barriers that might be there and creating unity.”