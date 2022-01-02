Janet Jackson doc trailer addresses 2004 Super Bowl fallout, Michael Jackson allegations

Janet Jackson is ready to tell her story in the trailer for her forthcoming Lifetime documentary.

Released New Year’s Day, the compelling preview for “Janet” samples clips from a tell-all interview with the famously private recording artist and teases segments addressing sexual assault allegations against her brother, Michael Jackson, as well as the fallout from her 2004 Super Bowl performance.

When asked why she agreed to participate in the film, Janet Jackson says in the trailer: “It’s just something that needs to be done.”

Executive produced by the “Together Again” hitmaker herself and her brother Randy Jackson, the two-part documentary also features interviews with a number of the singer’s entertainment industry peers and admirers, including Missy Elliott, Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey, Regina King, Tyler Perry, Samuel L. Jackson, Janelle Monáe and Paula Abdul.

Advertisement

✨Happy New Year! It's the moment we've all been waiting for - night one of #JanetJacksonDoc premieres Friday, January 28th at 8/7c.✨@janetjackson @aetv pic.twitter.com/u8HtKs3edO — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) January 1, 2022

Throughout the teaser, the star-studded ensemble collectively praises Janet Jackson as “an empowered woman,” “a legend,” “a blueprint” and a “warrior.”

In archival footage, the “Rhythm Nation” artist can be seen performing and navigating the spotlight while growing up as the youngest sister of the famed Jackson family.

“There’s a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name,” the 55-year-old vocalist says.

Of all her siblings, Janet Jackson says she was closest to Randy Jackson and the late Michael Jackson, whose legacy has been marred by accusations of child sexual abuse, which he and his attorneys have denied.

“Guilty by association,” Janet Jackson says of how the allegations against her brother affected her career. “‘Cause that’s what they call it, right?”

The preview also briefly addresses the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, during which pop star Justin Timberlake accidentally exposed Jackson’s breast by pulling away part of her costume. Timberlake recently apologized for the incident, which had resulted in an avalanche of negative press and consequences for Janet Jackson while Timberlake’s career continued to flourish.

“They build you up, and then once you get there, they’re so quick to tear you down,” she says in the trailer.

“Janet” premieres Jan. 28 on Lifetime.