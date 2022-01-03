George Lopez recovering from flu after abruptly exiting New Year’s Eve show

Comedian George Lopez is on the mend after falling ill during a New Year’s Eve comedy show that resulted in him walking offstage during his set.

The stand-up comic was performing at a 4 p.m. show Friday at Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Wash., before he appeared to be in distress, apologized to the audience and left the stage, according to TMZ, which reported that an ambulance arrived shortly thereafter.

The 60-year-old “El Chicano” actor was treated on-site by paramedics and then returned home to rest, The Times has confirmed. By Monday, he was back home in Los Angeles and recovering from the flu.

Attendee Sabrina Alvarez told TMZ that things were amiss about 30 to 45 minutes into Lopez’s set when the comic began sweating and asking for water.

The resort canceled Lopez’s 8 p.m. set on New Year’s Eve and later said that the performance had been rescheduled to March 18.