George Lopez recovering from flu after abruptly exiting New Year’s Eve show

A smiling man with a mustache and goatee wearing a dark suit, shirt and tie.
George Lopez, seen in 2016, became sick during a New Year’s Eve performance.
(Rich Fury / Invision / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Comedian George Lopez is on the mend after falling ill during a New Year’s Eve comedy show that resulted in him walking offstage during his set.

The stand-up comic was performing at a 4 p.m. show Friday at Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Wash., before he appeared to be in distress, apologized to the audience and left the stage, according to TMZ, which reported that an ambulance arrived shortly thereafter.

The 60-year-old “El Chicano” actor was treated on-site by paramedics and then returned home to rest, The Times has confirmed. By Monday, he was back home in Los Angeles and recovering from the flu.

Attendee Sabrina Alvarez told TMZ that things were amiss about 30 to 45 minutes into Lopez’s set when the comic began sweating and asking for water.

The resort canceled Lopez’s 8 p.m. set on New Year’s Eve and later said that the performance had been rescheduled to March 18.

Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

