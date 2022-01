Movies on TV this week: ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington’ on TCM; ‘Pulp Fiction’ on Showtime

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 16 - 22 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 16 - 22 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Jan 16 - 22, 2022

Aliens (1986) Syfy Tues. 11:57 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Director’s Cut (1977) Showtime Tues. 6:15 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) MTV Mon. 6:30 a.m. MTV Mon. 1 p.m.

Dog Day Afternoon (1975) TCM Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) AMC Sun. 4:26 p.m. AMC Mon. 3 a.m.

East of Eden (1955) TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

The French Connection (1971) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Gunga Din (1939) TCM Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Intruder in the Dust (1949) TCM Mon. 5 a.m.

It Happened One Night (1934) TCM Thur. Noon

Jaws (1975) AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

North by Northwest (1959) TCM Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Showtime Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Mon. Noon Paramount Mon. 8 p.m.

Rocky (1976) Cinemax Mon. 6:43 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Paramount Thur. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Shane (1953) EPIX Wed. 10 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Paramount Sat. 7 p.m.

Sounder (1972) TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) BBC America Mon. 6 p.m. BBC America Mon. 10 p.m. BBC America Tues. 4 p.m.

Waking Life (2001) Cinemax Wed. 4:17 p.m.

You Can’t Take It With You (1938) TCM Wed. 9:45 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Jan 16 - 22, 2022

American Psycho (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Avatar (2009) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Sun. 1:56 p.m. Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. AMC Fri. 9:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 4 a.m.

The Devil’s Advocate (1997) ★★ BBC America Wed. 1:58 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2:29 a.m. Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

El Dorado (1967) ★★★ Sundance Sun. Noon

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ E! Thur. Noon E! Fri. 9 a.m. Bravo Sat. 6 a.m. Bravo Sun. 2:30 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Habit (2021) Bravo Sat. 4 a.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ BBC America Tues. Noon IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ BBC America Sun. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 9 p.m. AMC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ AMC Tues. 11 a.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ IFC Fri. 1:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 a.m.

Prometheus (2012) ★★ IFC Fri. 4:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 11 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Bravo Sat. 8:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Bravo Sat. 11 a.m. Bravo Sun. Noon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Bravo Sat. 1:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 7 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Bravo Fri. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Jan 16 - 22, 2022

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Syfy Tues. 11:57 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ AMC Sat. 10 a.m. AMC Sun. 4 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ TOON Sun. 6 p.m. TNT Tues. 3 p.m. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m. TNT Wed. 1 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ E! Mon. 2:30 p.m. E! Mon. 8 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Ovation Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ AMC Sun. 9 p.m. AMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ MTV Mon. 10 a.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ AMC Mon. Noon AMC Mon. 2 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Ovation Sun. 9:30 a.m. Ovation Wed. 8 p.m. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Sat. 5 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ VH1 Sun. 8 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ HBO Wed. 11:55 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 8 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ TBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ CMT Fri. 9 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Encore Sat. 1:02 p.m. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Ovation Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ MTV Mon. 6:30 a.m. MTV Mon. 1 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Sun. 1:56 p.m. Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. AMC Fri. 9:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 4 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Starz Sun. 7:13 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 3 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 10 a.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 5 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Showtime Tues. Noon Showtime Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Doctor Zhivago (1965) ★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 4:26 p.m. AMC Mon. 3 a.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ BBC America Thur. Noon BBC America Thur. 6 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ HBO Thur. 11:45 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ POP Mon. 5 p.m. POP Mon. 11 p.m. Paramount Sat. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 1 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Freeform Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 5:25 p.m. Showtime Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ TMC Sun. 12:55 p.m. TMC Mon. 5 a.m. TMC Wed. 10:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:15 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 2 p.m. Paramount Sun. 7 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ FX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 1:33 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 10 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 1 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ HBO Sat. 9:20 a.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Mon. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 5 p.m. Syfy Mon. 2 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 5:10 p.m. Paramount Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 2:35 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1:25 a.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Starz Mon. 3:39 a.m. Starz Mon. 12:59 p.m. Starz Mon. 11:40 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ AMC Tues. 11:01 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ TBS Sun. 1 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ AMC Sun. 11:26 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 2:05 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 6 p.m. BBC America Tues. 9:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 4:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ E! Sun. 4 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Madagascar (2005) ★★★ TOON Mon. 5 p.m. TOON Mon. 6 p.m. TOON Tues. 2 p.m. TOON Tues. 3 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Mon. 6 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Mon. 4 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 2:02 p.m. Syfy Fri. 11:05 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ Syfy Fri. 5:05 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2:07 a.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 10:57 a.m. Syfy Fri. 8 p.m.

Maverick (1994) ★★★ Encore Sun. 10 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 4 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ BBC America Sun. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 9 p.m. AMC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 7 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Freeform Thur. 11 a.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:05 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 4:30 a.m. HBO Thur. 3:40 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Tues. 2:20 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ CMT Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 6 p.m. Showtime Sat. 5:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 11:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Ovation Sun. Noon Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Encore Mon. 7:06 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 4:30 p.m. Showtime Tues. 8 p.m.

Places in the Heart (1984) ★★★ TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ AMC Tues. 11 a.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Presumed Innocent (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 5:52 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Encore Fri. 8:45 a.m. Encore Fri. 10:34 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Mon. Noon Paramount Mon. 8 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ BBC America Fri. 6:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Starz Mon. 8:12 a.m. Starz Tues. 2:58 a.m.

Remember the Titans (2000) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 5 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Cinemax Mon. 6:43 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TNT Fri. 4 p.m. TNT Sat. 2 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TNT Fri. 6 p.m. TNT Sat. 4 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Paramount Thur. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 11 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ FS1 Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Shane (1953) ★★★★ EPIX Wed. 10 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 7 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:20 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Starz Tues. 9:23 a.m. Starz Fri. 1:29 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:59 a.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 4:10 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ HBO Sat. 3 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ BBC America Mon. 6 p.m. BBC America Mon. 10 p.m. BBC America Tues. 4 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 2 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Bravo Sat. 8:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Bravo Sat. 11 a.m. Bravo Sun. Noon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Bravo Sat. 1:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 7 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Bravo Fri. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Tues. 6:10 p.m. HBO Fri. 12:40 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ FX Sun. 8 p.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 9:50 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Encore Wed. 11:55 a.m. Encore Thur. 2:59 a.m.