Advertisement
Share
Television

What’s on TV Thursday: ‘United States of Al,’ ‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘Ghosts’ on CBS

A dealer at a poker table with a man in a king's costume behind him
Adhir Kalyan, left, and Parker Young in a new episode of the comedy “United States of Al” on CBS.
(Robert Voets/CBS)
By Ed Stockly
Share

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Warped! Kate Godfrey and Anton Starkman star in this comedy set at a comic book store, premiering with two episodes. 7:30 and 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Young Sheldon Mary (Zoe Perry) tries selling makeup as a part time business in this new episode. Also, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) attends his first comic book convention. 8 p.m. CBS

Advertisement
Annie Potts insisted her 'Young Sheldon' character have gray hair

Awards

Annie Potts insisted her ‘Young Sheldon’ character have gray hair

The actress had recently stopped dyeing her hair -- it’s part of being true to who she is, and to who Sheldon’s Meemaw is.

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Women of the Movement Carolyn Bryant and Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren, Julia McDermott) testify in front of a packed courtroom in the season finale of the docudrama. Cedric Joe also stars. 8 p.m. ABC. The conclusion of the companion documentary series “Let the World See” follows at 10:30.
A grieving mother dressed in black

Television

Inside the harrowing decision to show Emmett Till’s brutalized body on network TV

‘We have to see what Mamie saw,’ ‘Women of the Movement’ creator Marissa Jo Cerar explains of the scene, with Adrienne Warren as Till’s mother.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine travels to Joshua, Texas, to save a failing Tex-Mex restaurant in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network

United States of Al Art (Dean Norris) is worried when Al (Adhir Kalyan) gets hooked on playing poker, misses a class and is late for work in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

United States Of Al | Season 1 Official Trailer | CBS

Television

‘The United States of Al’ producer fends off backlash sparked by show’s first trailer

After a “United States of Al” trailer draws criticism for casting and content, executive producer Reza Aslan steps up to defend the postwar sitcom.

Ghosts Samantha and Jay (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) are set to host a wedding that could get their bed-and-breakfast business off the ground, but Hetty’s (Rebecca Wisocky) husband’s ghost (Matt Walsh) tries to ruin it in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC

A man strides away from a woman on a New York City rooftop at night

Television

Commentary: ‘Law & Order’ is lost without Stabler and Benson. Here’s why their pairing works

In a guest column for The Times, author and “Law & Order” fan Carmen Maria Machado explains what makes the characters more powerful together than alone.

Call Me Kat (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Cheyenne Jackson, left, and Mayim Bialik in "Call Me Cat."

Television

If you need a dose of positivity today, cuddle up to ‘Call Me Kat’

“The Big Bang Theory’s” Mayim Bialik returns to TV in Fox’s “Call Me Kat,” an appealingly conventional sitcom about an unconventional woman.

Project Runway For the first time ever, the designers will all create looks for the same model. 9 p.m. Bravo

Wendy Pepper Pepper was perhaps best known for attempting to use various alliances on "Project Runway" to her advantage, which only served to alienate her from the other contestants. After "Runway," Pepper appeared in two other Bravo shows: "Celebrity Poker Showdown" (where she appeared in the seventh tournament championship game with Kevin Nealon and Dule Hill but ultimately lost) and "Battle of the Network Reality Stars." She now sells her clothing line out of her gallery and a boutique in Middleburg, Va. More in Image: • They've got the 'Project Runway' blues: fans find ways to cope until Season 6 • 'Project Runway' alums: Where are they now? • Photos: Miss 'Project Runway'? Try these shows on for size • Review: A 'Project Runway' fan defends it to reality TV critics • Documentary zooms in on Jay McCarroll, 'Project Runway's' first winner

‘Project Runway’ alums: Where are they now?

Go-Big Show (N) 9 p.m. TBS

B Positive (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS

Pivoting (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Single Drunk Female Sofia Black-D’Elia (“The Mick”) stars in this new series as an alcoholic in her 20s who has a public flameout at a New York media company and must move back home with her control-freak mother (Ally Sheedy) to avoid jail time. Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère and Garrick Bernard co-star. A second episode follows. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform

Taking the Stand In the first of two new episodes of the courtroom documentary, Amber Guyger, an off-duty Dallas police officer on trial for the shooting of a man in his own apartment, testifies in her own defense. 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger listens to her attorney Toby Shook during her trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She said she mistook his fourth-floor apartment for her own. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

World & Nation

Prosecutor calls Dallas ex-cop’s testimony ‘absurd’ and ‘garbage’

Prosecutor calls out former Dallas cop Amber Guyger on her claim that she thought she was in her own apartment when she killed a neighbor in his home.

SPORTS

College Basketball Pepperdine visits Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m. BSW; UCLA visits Utah, 8 p.m. FS1. Also, Georgetown visits Providence, 2 p.m. FS1; SMU visits Memphis, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Purdue visits Indiana, 4 p.m. FS1; Connecticut visits Butler, 6 p.m. FS1

Women’s College Basketball Notre Dame visits Boston College, 3 p.m. BSSC; Louisville visits NC State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Miami visits Florida State, 5 p.m. BSSC

NBA Basketball The Phoenix Suns visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Indiana Pacers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT

Australian Open Tennis Third round, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Colorado Avalanche visit the Kings, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Elton John; Vice President Kamala Harris. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Kristen Bell; figure skater Alysa Liu; hockey player Hilary Knight; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Melissa Garcia; Sofia Black-D’Elia; Ally Sheedy; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan David Boreanaz (“SEAL Team”); Monica Mangin. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ricky Gervais; author Sharon Gless. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Special guest hosts Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell; Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Game”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Ed Helms; Randall Park. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Skier Lindsey Vonn; cast members of “Cobra Kai”. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Kyle Mooney; John Early (“Search Party”); Zanna Roberts Rassi. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Adia”; Valerie Bertinelli; Chris Kattan; Matteo Bocelli performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Parents say their 300-pound 16-year-old son becomes violent and abusive whenever he is told no. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”); Martha Stewart; skier Colby Stevenson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real T-Pain (“Go-Big Show”); guest co-host Kathy Hilton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Forte; Jennifer Coolidge; Gunna performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jason Bateman; Ashley Park; Ghost performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ed Helms; Rachel Brosnahan; Samm Henshaw performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ricky Gervais; Edi Patterson; Daniel Fang. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Director Adam Robitel and stars Taylor Russell, Logan Miller and Deborah Ann Woll reassemble for this sequel to 2019’s “Escape Room,” which follows six people in a group who are trying to survive a new series of ever more deadly escape rooms. New cast members include Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel and Carlito Olivero. 9 p.m. Starz

Taylor Russell and Logan Miller in “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions”

Movies

Review: ‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ rips, and there’s no doubt more to come

The horror sequel ‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ brings back star Taylor Russell for another round of deadly elimination games.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 9 a.m. Showtime

Confidence (2003) 9:33 a.m. Cinemax

Executive Suite (1954) 9:45 a.m. TCM

The Father (2020) 9:56 a.m. and 4:33 p.m. Starz

Captain Phillips (2013) 10:53 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

The Fountainhead (1949) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Dear White People (2014) 12:55 p.m. Epix

Hitch (2005) 1 p.m. Freeform

State of Play (2009) 1:10 p.m. Encore

Patterns (1956) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC

The Guard (2011) 3 p.m. Showtime

Rudy (1993) 3:19 and 11:18 p.m. Encore

The Hangover (2009) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

The French Connection (1971) 5 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Munich (2005) 6:13 p.m. Starz

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 6:25 p.m. Epix

The American President (1995) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 8 p.m. Epix

Fury (2014) 8:30 p.m. BBC America

Django Unchained (2012) 8:30 p.m. Showtime

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Doc Hollywood (1991) 9 p.m. Ovation

Looking for Mr. Goodbar (1977) 9 p.m. TCM

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Hustle & Flow (2005) 9:30 p.m. TMC

What About Bob? (1991) 9:50 p.m. Epix

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 10:45 p.m. AMC

Scream (1996) 11 p.m. Bravo

Marilyn Monroe wearing a gold lame gown by Travilla from “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”

Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV this week: Marilyn Monroe, Michelle Obama, dinosaurs, Duran Duran and more

TV highlights for Jan. 16-22 include an MLK Day chat with Michelle Obama on BET, ‘Alaskan Dinosaurs’ on ‘Nova’ and a CNN docuseries about Marilyn Monroe.

James Stewart starred in"Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (1939)

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington’ on TCM; ‘Pulp Fiction’ on Showtime

Movies on TV this week: January 16: ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington’ on TCM; ‘Pulp Fiction’ on Showtime; ‘Saving Private Ryan’ on Paramount

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 16 - 22 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 16 - 22 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Jan. 16 - 22 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 16 - 22 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Marilyn Monroe wearing a gold lame gown by Travilla from “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement