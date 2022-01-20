What’s on TV Thursday: ‘United States of Al,’ ‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘Ghosts’ on CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Warped! Kate Godfrey and Anton Starkman star in this comedy set at a comic book store, premiering with two episodes. 7:30 and 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Young Sheldon Mary (Zoe Perry) tries selling makeup as a part time business in this new episode. Also, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) attends his first comic book convention. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Women of the Movement Carolyn Bryant and Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren, Julia McDermott) testify in front of a packed courtroom in the season finale of the docudrama. Cedric Joe also stars. 8 p.m. ABC. The conclusion of the companion documentary series “Let the World See” follows at 10:30.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine travels to Joshua, Texas, to save a failing Tex-Mex restaurant in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network

United States of Al Art (Dean Norris) is worried when Al (Adhir Kalyan) gets hooked on playing poker, misses a class and is late for work in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Ghosts Samantha and Jay (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) are set to host a wedding that could get their bed-and-breakfast business off the ground, but Hetty’s (Rebecca Wisocky) husband’s ghost (Matt Walsh) tries to ruin it in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Call Me Kat (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Project Runway For the first time ever, the designers will all create looks for the same model. 9 p.m. Bravo

Go-Big Show (N) 9 p.m. TBS

B Positive (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS

Pivoting (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Single Drunk Female Sofia Black-D’Elia (“The Mick”) stars in this new series as an alcoholic in her 20s who has a public flameout at a New York media company and must move back home with her control-freak mother (Ally Sheedy) to avoid jail time. Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère and Garrick Bernard co-star. A second episode follows. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform

Taking the Stand In the first of two new episodes of the courtroom documentary, Amber Guyger, an off-duty Dallas police officer on trial for the shooting of a man in his own apartment, testifies in her own defense. 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

SPORTS

College Basketball Pepperdine visits Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m. BSW; UCLA visits Utah, 8 p.m. FS1. Also, Georgetown visits Providence, 2 p.m. FS1; SMU visits Memphis, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Purdue visits Indiana, 4 p.m. FS1; Connecticut visits Butler, 6 p.m. FS1

Women’s College Basketball Notre Dame visits Boston College, 3 p.m. BSSC; Louisville visits NC State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Miami visits Florida State, 5 p.m. BSSC

NBA Basketball The Phoenix Suns visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Indiana Pacers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT

Australian Open Tennis Third round, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Colorado Avalanche visit the Kings, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Elton John; Vice President Kamala Harris. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Kristen Bell; figure skater Alysa Liu; hockey player Hilary Knight; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Melissa Garcia; Sofia Black-D’Elia; Ally Sheedy; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan David Boreanaz (“SEAL Team”); Monica Mangin. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ricky Gervais; author Sharon Gless. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Special guest hosts Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell; Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Game”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Ed Helms; Randall Park. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Skier Lindsey Vonn; cast members of “Cobra Kai”. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Kyle Mooney; John Early (“Search Party”); Zanna Roberts Rassi. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Adia”; Valerie Bertinelli; Chris Kattan; Matteo Bocelli performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Parents say their 300-pound 16-year-old son becomes violent and abusive whenever he is told no. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”); Martha Stewart; skier Colby Stevenson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real T-Pain (“Go-Big Show”); guest co-host Kathy Hilton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Forte; Jennifer Coolidge; Gunna performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jason Bateman; Ashley Park; Ghost performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ed Helms; Rachel Brosnahan; Samm Henshaw performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ricky Gervais; Edi Patterson; Daniel Fang. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Director Adam Robitel and stars Taylor Russell, Logan Miller and Deborah Ann Woll reassemble for this sequel to 2019’s “Escape Room,” which follows six people in a group who are trying to survive a new series of ever more deadly escape rooms. New cast members include Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel and Carlito Olivero. 9 p.m. Starz

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 9 a.m. Showtime

Confidence (2003) 9:33 a.m. Cinemax

Executive Suite (1954) 9:45 a.m. TCM

The Father (2020) 9:56 a.m. and 4:33 p.m. Starz

Captain Phillips (2013) 10:53 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

The Fountainhead (1949) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Dear White People (2014) 12:55 p.m. Epix

Hitch (2005) 1 p.m. Freeform

State of Play (2009) 1:10 p.m. Encore

Patterns (1956) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC

The Guard (2011) 3 p.m. Showtime

Rudy (1993) 3:19 and 11:18 p.m. Encore

The Hangover (2009) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

The French Connection (1971) 5 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Munich (2005) 6:13 p.m. Starz

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 6:25 p.m. Epix

The American President (1995) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 8 p.m. Epix

Fury (2014) 8:30 p.m. BBC America

Django Unchained (2012) 8:30 p.m. Showtime

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Doc Hollywood (1991) 9 p.m. Ovation

Looking for Mr. Goodbar (1977) 9 p.m. TCM

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Hustle & Flow (2005) 9:30 p.m. TMC

What About Bob? (1991) 9:50 p.m. Epix

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 10:45 p.m. AMC

Scream (1996) 11 p.m. Bravo

