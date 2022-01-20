What’s on TV Thursday: ‘United States of Al,’ ‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘Ghosts’ on CBS
SERIES
Warped! Kate Godfrey and Anton Starkman star in this comedy set at a comic book store, premiering with two episodes. 7:30 and 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Young Sheldon Mary (Zoe Perry) tries selling makeup as a part time business in this new episode. Also, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) attends his first comic book convention. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Women of the Movement Carolyn Bryant and Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren, Julia McDermott) testify in front of a packed courtroom in the season finale of the docudrama. Cedric Joe also stars. 8 p.m. ABC. The conclusion of the companion documentary series “Let the World See” follows at 10:30.
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine travels to Joshua, Texas, to save a failing Tex-Mex restaurant in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network
United States of Al Art (Dean Norris) is worried when Al (Adhir Kalyan) gets hooked on playing poker, misses a class and is late for work in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Ghosts Samantha and Jay (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) are set to host a wedding that could get their bed-and-breakfast business off the ground, but Hetty’s (Rebecca Wisocky) husband’s ghost (Matt Walsh) tries to ruin it in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Call Me Kat (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Project Runway For the first time ever, the designers will all create looks for the same model. 9 p.m. Bravo
Go-Big Show (N) 9 p.m. TBS
B Positive (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS
Pivoting (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Single Drunk Female Sofia Black-D’Elia (“The Mick”) stars in this new series as an alcoholic in her 20s who has a public flameout at a New York media company and must move back home with her control-freak mother (Ally Sheedy) to avoid jail time. Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère and Garrick Bernard co-star. A second episode follows. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform
Taking the Stand In the first of two new episodes of the courtroom documentary, Amber Guyger, an off-duty Dallas police officer on trial for the shooting of a man in his own apartment, testifies in her own defense. 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E
SPORTS
College Basketball Pepperdine visits Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m. BSW; UCLA visits Utah, 8 p.m. FS1. Also, Georgetown visits Providence, 2 p.m. FS1; SMU visits Memphis, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Purdue visits Indiana, 4 p.m. FS1; Connecticut visits Butler, 6 p.m. FS1
Women’s College Basketball Notre Dame visits Boston College, 3 p.m. BSSC; Louisville visits NC State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Miami visits Florida State, 5 p.m. BSSC
NBA Basketball The Phoenix Suns visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Indiana Pacers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT
Australian Open Tennis Third round, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Colorado Avalanche visit the Kings, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Elton John; Vice President Kamala Harris. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Kristen Bell; figure skater Alysa Liu; hockey player Hilary Knight; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Melissa Garcia; Sofia Black-D’Elia; Ally Sheedy; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan David Boreanaz (“SEAL Team”); Monica Mangin. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ricky Gervais; author Sharon Gless. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Special guest hosts Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell; Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Game”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Ed Helms; Randall Park. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Skier Lindsey Vonn; cast members of “Cobra Kai”. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Kyle Mooney; John Early (“Search Party”); Zanna Roberts Rassi. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Adia”; Valerie Bertinelli; Chris Kattan; Matteo Bocelli performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Parents say their 300-pound 16-year-old son becomes violent and abusive whenever he is told no. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”); Martha Stewart; skier Colby Stevenson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real T-Pain (“Go-Big Show”); guest co-host Kathy Hilton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Forte; Jennifer Coolidge; Gunna performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jason Bateman; Ashley Park; Ghost performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ed Helms; Rachel Brosnahan; Samm Henshaw performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ricky Gervais; Edi Patterson; Daniel Fang. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Director Adam Robitel and stars Taylor Russell, Logan Miller and Deborah Ann Woll reassemble for this sequel to 2019’s “Escape Room,” which follows six people in a group who are trying to survive a new series of ever more deadly escape rooms. New cast members include Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel and Carlito Olivero. 9 p.m. Starz
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 9 a.m. Showtime
Confidence (2003) 9:33 a.m. Cinemax
Executive Suite (1954) 9:45 a.m. TCM
The Father (2020) 9:56 a.m. and 4:33 p.m. Starz
Captain Phillips (2013) 10:53 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
The Fountainhead (1949) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Dear White People (2014) 12:55 p.m. Epix
Hitch (2005) 1 p.m. Freeform
State of Play (2009) 1:10 p.m. Encore
Patterns (1956) 1:45 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC
The Guard (2011) 3 p.m. Showtime
Rudy (1993) 3:19 and 11:18 p.m. Encore
The Hangover (2009) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
The French Connection (1971) 5 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Munich (2005) 6:13 p.m. Starz
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 6:25 p.m. Epix
The American President (1995) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 8 p.m. Epix
Fury (2014) 8:30 p.m. BBC America
Django Unchained (2012) 8:30 p.m. Showtime
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Doc Hollywood (1991) 9 p.m. Ovation
Looking for Mr. Goodbar (1977) 9 p.m. TCM
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Hustle & Flow (2005) 9:30 p.m. TMC
What About Bob? (1991) 9:50 p.m. Epix
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 10:45 p.m. AMC
Scream (1996) 11 p.m. Bravo
