Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Wally Adeyemo on ‘Face the Nation’ on CBS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.); U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.); Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); Neil Sean. Panel: Juan Williams; Gillian Turner; Josh Holmes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Fareed Zakaria GPS China and Russia: Author Gideon Rachman (“The Age of the Strongman: How the Cult of the Leader Threatens Democracy Around the World”); Cindy Yu, the Spectator. ISIS: Author Fawaz Gerges (“ISIS: A History”). How billionaire tech giants help: Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Mike Pompeo; Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas); Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Steve Schmidt, the Lincoln Project; Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.); Alphonso David; Maryland congressional candidate Jazz Lewis; Dr. Clarence Jones; Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin); Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.); Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo; former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; former Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short; Richard Engel, from Ukraine. Panel: Al Cárdenas; Helene Cooper; Jeh Johnson; Amy Walter. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). NFL: T.J. Holmes; Derrick Johnson, NAACP. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Mary Bruce; Jane Coaston, New York Times podcast “The Argument”; Susan Glasser, the New Yorker. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter With Jeff Zucker out, what’s next for CNN: Claire Atkinson, Insider; Ken Auletta, the New Yorker; Joanne Lipman; Mara Schiavocampo; David Zurawik. Congress and local news: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). The Beijing Olympics and the media: Erich Schwartzel. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Jason Chaffetz; Liz Claman; Kevin Corke; John Roberts; Glenn Greenwald. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. KTLA
60 Minutes Accidents during training involving military armored vehicles; how COVID-19 hospitalizations and staff shortages threaten the U.S. health system; archaeologists detect 200 unmarked graves at an old school in Canada. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
Movies on TV this week: ‘12 Years a Slave’ HBO; ‘Casablanca’ on KCET; ‘Raging Bull’ on TCM
Movies on TV this week: February 6: ‘12 Years a Slave’ HBO; ‘Casablanca’ on KCET; ‘Raging Bull’ on TCM; ‘The French Connection’ on EPIX
Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 6 - 12 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.