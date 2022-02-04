Advertisement
Television

Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Wally Adeyemo on ‘Face the Nation’ on CBS

Wally Adeyemo removes his face mask.
Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo will be a guest on “Face the Nation” on CBS.
(Greg Nash / Associated Press)
By Ed Stockly
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.); U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.); Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); Neil Sean. Panel: Juan Williams; Gillian Turner; Josh Holmes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Fareed Zakaria GPS China and Russia: Author Gideon Rachman (“The Age of the Strongman: How the Cult of the Leader Threatens Democracy Around the World”); Cindy Yu, the Spectator. ISIS: Author Fawaz Gerges (“ISIS: A History”). How billionaire tech giants help: Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Mike Pompeo; Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas); Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Steve Schmidt, the Lincoln Project; Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.); Alphonso David; Maryland congressional candidate Jazz Lewis; Dr. Clarence Jones; Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin); Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.); Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo; former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; former Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short; Richard Engel, from Ukraine. Panel: Al Cárdenas; Helene Cooper; Jeh Johnson; Amy Walter. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). NFL: T.J. Holmes; Derrick Johnson, NAACP. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Mary Bruce; Jane Coaston, New York Times podcast “The Argument”; Susan Glasser, the New Yorker. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter With Jeff Zucker out, what’s next for CNN: Claire Atkinson, Insider; Ken Auletta, the New Yorker; Joanne Lipman; Mara Schiavocampo; David Zurawik. Congress and local news: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). The Beijing Olympics and the media: Erich Schwartzel. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Jason Chaffetz; Liz Claman; Kevin Corke; John Roberts; Glenn Greenwald. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Accidents during training involving military armored vehicles; how COVID-19 hospitalizations and staff shortages threaten the U.S. health system; archaeologists detect 200 unmarked graves at an old school in Canada. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

Television
