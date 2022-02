Movies on TV this week: ‘12 Years a Slave’ HBO; ‘Casablanca’ on KCET; ‘Raging Bull’ on TCM

Movies on TV the week of Feb. 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Feb 6 - 12, 2022

Alien (1979) Showtime Thur. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Sun. 4:50 a.m.

Aliens (1986) Showtime Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Almost Famous (2000) EPIX Wed. 8 p.m.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Casablanca (1942) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 12:45 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

The Conversation (1974) EPIX Tues. 6:05 a.m. EPIX Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Paramount Sun. 3 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9 p.m.

The French Connection (1971) EPIX Sat. 2:10 p.m.

The General (1926) TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) Sundance Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Great Escape (1963) TCM Sat. 2 p.m.

It Happened One Night (1934) TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

Jaws (1975) BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

The Last Picture Show (1971) TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Showtime Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Raging Bull (1980) TCM Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

The Seventh Seal (1957) TCM Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Showtime Tues. 2:45 p.m.

12 Angry Men (1957) TCM Tues. 7:15 p.m.

12 Years a Slave (2013) HBO Mon. 3 a.m.

Twentieth Century (1934) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Cinemax Wed. 4:27 p.m.

When We Were Kings (1996) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Feb 6 - 12, 2022

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:40 p.m.

Dr. No (1962) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 7 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Fri. 8:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 6:55 p.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. Sundance Mon. Noon

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ E! Sun. Noon Bravo Sat. 6 a.m. Bravo Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ IFC Sat. 9:10 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:20 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Thur. Noon BBC America Thur. 3 p.m. Sundance Sat. Noon

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 a.m. AMC Mon. 1:19 a.m. AMC Mon. 2:15 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:10 a.m. E! Sat. 6:30 p.m. E! Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Bravo Fri. 7:54 a.m. Bravo Fri. 11:05 p.m. E! Sat. 4:30 p.m. E! Sat. 11 p.m.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Loverboy (1989) ★★ IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 7:40 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Bravo Sat. 8:25 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Bravo Sat. 10:28 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Bravo Thur. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ AMC Tues. Noon AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 3 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Road Trip (2000) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Space Cowboys (2000) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 6 p.m. BBC America Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:10 p.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Bravo Fri. 6 a.m. Bravo Sat. 3:10 a.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. BBC America Mon. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Without a Paddle (2004) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 9:55 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Feb 6 - 12, 2022

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 11:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 10 a.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 2:28 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 1 p.m. Ovation Wed. 10 p.m. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ TBS Sat. 3 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Syfy Sat. 8:05 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Starz Sat. 4:02 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Sun. 2 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 9:49 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:37 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ TNT Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Broadcast News (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 8:36 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ EPIX Tues. 10:05 p.m.

Bustin’ Loose (1981) ★★ Ovation Thur. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Disney Sat. Noon

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 8 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ FX Sun. 12:30 p.m. FX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 8 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (1981) ★★ TCM Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 4 a.m. BBC America Wed. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 a.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ AMC Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 4:45 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ POP Fri. 11:35 p.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Encore Sun. 3:05 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:03 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:01 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 11:05 p.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ Showtime Tues. Noon

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ HBO Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ TNT Fri. 5 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 9:06 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 10 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Showtime Sun. 3 a.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. Sundance Mon. Noon

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Paramount Sun. 3 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 6:25 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ E! Sun. 7 p.m. E! Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ Ovation Thur. 7 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ FX Fri. 10 p.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Starz Mon. 7:17 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E! Fri. 12:30 p.m. E! Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ AMC Sun. 10:04 p.m. AMC Mon. 4:45 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 1 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Starz Tues. 3:17 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:39 p.m. Starz Sun. Noon

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Thur. Noon BBC America Thur. 3 p.m. Sundance Sat. Noon

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Sun. 6:25 a.m. HBO Tues. 10:15 a.m. HBO Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Encore Sun. 7:46 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:01 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ BBC America Fri. 1 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ HBO Sat. 10:50 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ HBO Thur. 4:25 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ AMC Mon. Noon

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ MLB Sun. 5 p.m. MLB Thur. 5 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:10 a.m. E! Sat. 6:30 p.m. E! Sat. 8:45 p.m.

The Longest Day (1962) ★★★ TCM Wed. 1 a.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Love Story (1970) ★★★ TMC Tues. 4:05 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 10 p.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 10 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 1:55 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2 p.m. Freeform Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Freeform Sun. 4:05 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4 p.m. Freeform Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Bravo Sat. 8:25 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Mister Roberts (1955) ★★★ TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Bravo Thur. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Encore Thur. 8:40 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:26 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ CMT Fri. 11:30 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 10:10 a.m. EPIX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Over the Hedge (2006) ★★★ TOON Sun. 4 p.m. TOON Sun. 5 p.m.

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) ★★ Syfy Mon. 12:40 p.m. Syfy Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:20 p.m. EPIX Mon. 2:50 a.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 11:17 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Encore Sat. 4:56 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ AMC Sun. 9 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ AMC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Encore Wed. 11:32 a.m. Encore Wed. 11:05 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:25 a.m. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ FX Thur. 9 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 10:35 p.m. Showtime Thur. 5:15 a.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ TNT Fri. 11 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 9:10 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ BBC America Sat. 11:42 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ FS1 Sun. 6 p.m. FS1 Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1 a.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 9 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Wed. 9 a.m. FXX Thur. 7 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ BBC America Tues. Noon

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 2 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Paramount Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 4:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 1 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Encore Fri. 12:26 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9:25 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Paramount Thur. 9 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 11:05 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 2:30 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ HBO Fri. 8:20 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ MTV Mon. 10 a.m. MTV Tues. 12:05 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ MTV Mon. 6:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ MTV Mon. 9:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ MTV Mon. 4 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ MTV Mon. 12:55 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Cinemax Wed. 4:27 p.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 11:50 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:10 a.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Encore Sun. 5:04 p.m. Encore Mon. 12:57 p.m.

