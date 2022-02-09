What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Next Level Chef’ on Fox; 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC, CNBC and USA

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Jeopardy! National College Championship (N) 8 p.m. ABC

I Can See Your Voice Guest panelists Mario Cantone and Melissa Peterman. One singer performs with LeAnn Rimes. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The new episode “Penguins: Meet the Family” documents the 17 species found all over the world. 8 p.m. KOCE

Fairview National politics causes small town drama in the premiere of this animated series. 8:30 p.m. Comedy Central

The Amazing Race Teams continue racing in Corsica. 9 p.m. CBS

The Chase (N) 9 and 10 p.m. ABC

Next Level Chef Host Gordon Ramsay and co-mentors Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington challenge teams to create an elevated pork dish in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA The new episode “Secrets in the Scat” profiles biologist Scott Burnett, who analyzes the feces of animals to learn more about their behavior, adaptation and survival. (N) 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

Worst Cooks in America In this new episode, chefs Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks introduce their recruits to cowboy cuisine, with Southwestern flavors and ingredients, and teach them how to make eggs Benedict. After that crash course, the recruits then tackle chile rellenos. 9 p.m. Food Network

Resident Alien Harry (Alan Tudyk) meets a woman (Alex Borstein) unlike any other and realizes she is the key to his mission, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy

Ghost Adventures This new episode visits Lake Arrowhead and Las Vegas. 9 p.m. Travel

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems (N) 10 p.m. BET

Astrid & Lilly Save the World In this new episode, a monster manifests the worst fears of everyone, including Astrid and Lilly (Jana Morrison, Samantha Aucoin). 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Puppy Bowl Presents: Dog Bowl All Stars (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Puppy Bowl Nation (N) 9 p.m. Animal Planet

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Tottenham Hotspur versus Southampton Spurs, 11:45 a.m. USA

College Basketball Georgia visits Florida, 3:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Wake Forest visits N.C. State, 4 p.m. ACC-TV; Georgia Tech visits Miami, 4 p.m. BSSC; Richmond visits George Mason, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Xavier visits Seton Hall, 4 p.m. FS1; Alabama visits Ole Miss, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Pittsburgh visits Florida State, 6 p.m. ACC-TV; Loyola-Chicago visits Bradley, 6 p.m. CBSSN; Tennessee visits Mississippi State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Georgetown visits DePaul, 6 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits San Jose State, 8 p.m. CBSSN

NBA Basketball The Chicago Bulls visit the Charlotte Hornets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. SportsNet; the Golden State Warriors visit the Utah Jazz, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Nashville Predators visit the Dallas Stars, 5 p.m. TNT; the New York Islanders visit the Vancouver Canucks, 7:30 p.m. TNT

WINTER OLYMPICS

Nordic Combined 10K men’s individual, 7:30 a.m. USA

Luge Doubles first and final runs, 8:15 a.m. USA

Men’s Curling China versus Sweden, 9:15 a.m. USA; U.S. versus Russian Olympic Committee (tape), 2 p.m. CNBC

Luge, Nordic Combined, Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing Doubles event in luge; men’s normal hill and 10K events in Nordic combined; women’s cross final in snowboarding; women’s slalom, 11 a.m. NBC

Hockey Game of the day, 2 p.m. USA

Nordic Combined Men’s individual normal hill and 10K events, 4 p.m. USA

Snowboarding, Short Track, Figure Skating 5 p.m. NBC

Women’s Curling Russian Olympic Committee versus U.S. (live), 5:05 p.m. CNBC

Figure Skating Men’s free skate in figure skating (live), 5:30 p.m. USA; 9:30 p.m. NBC

Snowboarding Qualification round of the men’s snowboard cross (live), 7:50 p.m. USA; final of the men’s snowboard cross (live), 10 p.m. USA

Men’s Hockey Sweden versus Latvia (live), 8:10 p.m. CNBC; Finland versus Slovakia (live), 12:40 a.m. USA, U.S. versus China (live), 5:10 a.m. Thursday USA

Skeleton Coverage of the first and second runs of the men’s skeleton event, 8:45 p.m. USA

Alpine Skiing, Figure Skating Slalom runs for the men’s combined in alpine skiing; the men’s ceremony in figure skating, 10:05 p.m. NBC

Cross-Country Skiing Women’s 10K race in cross-country, 11:25 p.m. USA

Freestyle Skiing Final of the mixed team aerials (live), 3 a.m. Thursday USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Jennifer Lopez; Maluma; Jeanine Poggi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The latest on the Winter Olympics; skier Jessie Diggins. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Football player Caleb Williams; Annette Bening. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Daveed Diggs (“Snowpiercer”); chef Adrienne Cheatham. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Alyssa Farah guest co-hosts; Jennifer Lopez. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Shyne Barrow; hosts Remy Ma and Fat Joe. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Gugu Mbatha-Raw. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Former NBA star Charles Oakley; Maya Washington, daughter of Gene Washington; Kelly Sue DeConnick. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Ilana Glazer (“The Afterparty”); Deborah Norville; flower DIY suggestions. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kumail Nanjiani; guest host Simu Liu. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A judge overturns the verdict of a young man convicted of criminal sexual assault. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Michele Weaver, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Angela Rye (“Real Husbands of Hollywood”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Facebook whistle-blower Frances Haugen. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gayle King; Tig Notaro. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Julie Bowen; Murray Bartlett; PJ Morton performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Sophia Bush; Aaron Sorkin; Japanese Breakfast performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Hanna (2011) 8 a.m. Syfy

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 8:36 a.m. Starz

Borg versus McEnroe (2017) 8:45 a.m. TMC

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 9 a.m. FXX

Fatal Attraction (1987) 9:06 a.m. Cinemax

Road to Perdition (2002) 10:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. Showtime

Red Dragon (2002) 11:07 a.m. Cinemax

Seven Sweethearts (1942) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) noon AMC

The Lovers (2017) 12:15 p.m. TMC

Cliffhanger (1993) 12:30 p.m. BBC America

Bug (2006) 1:12 p.m. Cinemax

20th Century Women (2016) 1:55 p.m. TMC

Men in Black (1997) 2 p.m. Freeform

Under Siege (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Total Recall (1990) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

The Way, Way Back (2013) 2:35 p.m. HBO

Show Boat (1951) 3 p.m. TCM

Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage (2010) 4 and 8:30 p.m. REELZ

Friday (1995) 4 p.m. VH1

The Untouchables (1987) 4:27 p.m. Cinemax

The Aviator (2004) 4:35 p.m. HBO

He Got Game (1998) 4:50 p.m. Epix

When We Were Kings (1996) 5 p.m. TCM

In the Bedroom (2001) 5:45 p.m. TMC

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 6 and 11 p.m. Syfy

Blue Ruin (2013) 6:28 p.m. Cinemax

Fat City (1972) 6:45 p.m. TCM

The Martian (2015) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Do the Right Thing (1989) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount

The Fugitive (1993) 8 p.m. AMC

Almost Famous (2000) 8 p.m. Epix

A Soldier’s Story (1984) 8 p.m. Ovation

Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. Showtime

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 8 p.m. TMC

Raging Bull (1980) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Love Affair (1939) 9:32 p.m. KVCR

As Good as It Gets (1997) 10 p.m. Ovation

The Doors (1991) 10:05 p.m. Epix

The Suicide Squad (2021) 10:10 p.m. HBO

The Set-Up (1949) 10:45 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon (1987) 11 p.m. AMC

Movies on TV the week of Feb. 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Feb. 6 - 12 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 6 - 12 in downloadable and printable PDF files