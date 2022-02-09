What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Next Level Chef’ on Fox; 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC, CNBC and USA
SERIES
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Jeopardy! National College Championship (N) 8 p.m. ABC
I Can See Your Voice Guest panelists Mario Cantone and Melissa Peterman. One singer performs with LeAnn Rimes. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The new episode “Penguins: Meet the Family” documents the 17 species found all over the world. 8 p.m. KOCE
Fairview National politics causes small town drama in the premiere of this animated series. 8:30 p.m. Comedy Central
The Amazing Race Teams continue racing in Corsica. 9 p.m. CBS
The Chase (N) 9 and 10 p.m. ABC
Next Level Chef Host Gordon Ramsay and co-mentors Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington challenge teams to create an elevated pork dish in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new episode “Secrets in the Scat” profiles biologist Scott Burnett, who analyzes the feces of animals to learn more about their behavior, adaptation and survival. (N) 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
Worst Cooks in America In this new episode, chefs Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks introduce their recruits to cowboy cuisine, with Southwestern flavors and ingredients, and teach them how to make eggs Benedict. After that crash course, the recruits then tackle chile rellenos. 9 p.m. Food Network
Resident Alien Harry (Alan Tudyk) meets a woman (Alex Borstein) unlike any other and realizes she is the key to his mission, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy
Ghost Adventures This new episode visits Lake Arrowhead and Las Vegas. 9 p.m. Travel
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems (N) 10 p.m. BET
Astrid & Lilly Save the World In this new episode, a monster manifests the worst fears of everyone, including Astrid and Lilly (Jana Morrison, Samantha Aucoin). 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Puppy Bowl Presents: Dog Bowl All Stars (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Puppy Bowl Nation (N) 9 p.m. Animal Planet
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Tottenham Hotspur versus Southampton Spurs, 11:45 a.m. USA
College Basketball Georgia visits Florida, 3:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Wake Forest visits N.C. State, 4 p.m. ACC-TV; Georgia Tech visits Miami, 4 p.m. BSSC; Richmond visits George Mason, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Xavier visits Seton Hall, 4 p.m. FS1; Alabama visits Ole Miss, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Pittsburgh visits Florida State, 6 p.m. ACC-TV; Loyola-Chicago visits Bradley, 6 p.m. CBSSN; Tennessee visits Mississippi State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Georgetown visits DePaul, 6 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits San Jose State, 8 p.m. CBSSN
NBA Basketball The Chicago Bulls visit the Charlotte Hornets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. SportsNet; the Golden State Warriors visit the Utah Jazz, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Nashville Predators visit the Dallas Stars, 5 p.m. TNT; the New York Islanders visit the Vancouver Canucks, 7:30 p.m. TNT
WINTER OLYMPICS
Nordic Combined 10K men’s individual, 7:30 a.m. USA
Luge Doubles first and final runs, 8:15 a.m. USA
Men’s Curling China versus Sweden, 9:15 a.m. USA; U.S. versus Russian Olympic Committee (tape), 2 p.m. CNBC
Luge, Nordic Combined, Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing Doubles event in luge; men’s normal hill and 10K events in Nordic combined; women’s cross final in snowboarding; women’s slalom, 11 a.m. NBC
Hockey Game of the day, 2 p.m. USA
Nordic Combined Men’s individual normal hill and 10K events, 4 p.m. USA
Snowboarding, Short Track, Figure Skating 5 p.m. NBC
Women’s Curling Russian Olympic Committee versus U.S. (live), 5:05 p.m. CNBC
Figure Skating Men’s free skate in figure skating (live), 5:30 p.m. USA; 9:30 p.m. NBC
Snowboarding Qualification round of the men’s snowboard cross (live), 7:50 p.m. USA; final of the men’s snowboard cross (live), 10 p.m. USA
Men’s Hockey Sweden versus Latvia (live), 8:10 p.m. CNBC; Finland versus Slovakia (live), 12:40 a.m. USA, U.S. versus China (live), 5:10 a.m. Thursday USA
Skeleton Coverage of the first and second runs of the men’s skeleton event, 8:45 p.m. USA
Alpine Skiing, Figure Skating Slalom runs for the men’s combined in alpine skiing; the men’s ceremony in figure skating, 10:05 p.m. NBC
Cross-Country Skiing Women’s 10K race in cross-country, 11:25 p.m. USA
Freestyle Skiing Final of the mixed team aerials (live), 3 a.m. Thursday USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Jennifer Lopez; Maluma; Jeanine Poggi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The latest on the Winter Olympics; skier Jessie Diggins. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Football player Caleb Williams; Annette Bening. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Daveed Diggs (“Snowpiercer”); chef Adrienne Cheatham. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Alyssa Farah guest co-hosts; Jennifer Lopez. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Shyne Barrow; hosts Remy Ma and Fat Joe. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Gugu Mbatha-Raw. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Former NBA star Charles Oakley; Maya Washington, daughter of Gene Washington; Kelly Sue DeConnick. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Ilana Glazer (“The Afterparty”); Deborah Norville; flower DIY suggestions. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kumail Nanjiani; guest host Simu Liu. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A judge overturns the verdict of a young man convicted of criminal sexual assault. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Michele Weaver, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Angela Rye (“Real Husbands of Hollywood”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Facebook whistle-blower Frances Haugen. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gayle King; Tig Notaro. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Julie Bowen; Murray Bartlett; PJ Morton performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sophia Bush; Aaron Sorkin; Japanese Breakfast performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Hanna (2011) 8 a.m. Syfy
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 8:36 a.m. Starz
Borg versus McEnroe (2017) 8:45 a.m. TMC
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 9 a.m. FXX
Fatal Attraction (1987) 9:06 a.m. Cinemax
Road to Perdition (2002) 10:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. Showtime
Red Dragon (2002) 11:07 a.m. Cinemax
Seven Sweethearts (1942) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) noon AMC
The Lovers (2017) 12:15 p.m. TMC
Cliffhanger (1993) 12:30 p.m. BBC America
Bug (2006) 1:12 p.m. Cinemax
20th Century Women (2016) 1:55 p.m. TMC
Men in Black (1997) 2 p.m. Freeform
Under Siege (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Total Recall (1990) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
The Way, Way Back (2013) 2:35 p.m. HBO
Show Boat (1951) 3 p.m. TCM
Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage (2010) 4 and 8:30 p.m. REELZ
Friday (1995) 4 p.m. VH1
The Untouchables (1987) 4:27 p.m. Cinemax
The Aviator (2004) 4:35 p.m. HBO
He Got Game (1998) 4:50 p.m. Epix
When We Were Kings (1996) 5 p.m. TCM
In the Bedroom (2001) 5:45 p.m. TMC
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 6 and 11 p.m. Syfy
Blue Ruin (2013) 6:28 p.m. Cinemax
Fat City (1972) 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Martian (2015) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
Do the Right Thing (1989) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount
The Fugitive (1993) 8 p.m. AMC
Almost Famous (2000) 8 p.m. Epix
A Soldier’s Story (1984) 8 p.m. Ovation
Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. Showtime
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 8 p.m. TMC
Raging Bull (1980) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Love Affair (1939) 9:32 p.m. KVCR
As Good as It Gets (1997) 10 p.m. Ovation
The Doors (1991) 10:05 p.m. Epix
The Suicide Squad (2021) 10:10 p.m. HBO
The Set-Up (1949) 10:45 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon (1987) 11 p.m. AMC
