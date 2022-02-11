Anderson Cooper on 2nd son: ‘He already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap’

CNN journalist Anderson Cooper is now a father of two and will be taking time off from his show next week to focus on his growing family.

The “Anderson Cooper 360" host announced the arrival of his second child, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, during his news program on Thursday, stoically delivering the happy news in the same way he would read the latest headlines.

“I wanted to start out with some good news, which also happens to be very personal news,” Cooper said, looking back on how he announced the arrival of his first son, Wyatt, in April 2020 during the “early dark days of the pandemic.”

“These are the pictures I showed of Wyatt then, taken just days after he was born. This is Wyatt today. He is nearly 22 months old. He is sweet, funny and the greatest joy of my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it’s because he now has a baby brother,” Cooper said, pausing for a quick chuckle about the reveal.

Advertisement

“His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him,” Cooper said, looping pictures and a video of the tiny tot. “This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 pounds at birth, and he is healthy and happy. Even his occasional hiccups are, to me, adorable. He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Cooper, 54, said that he and his “best friend and former partner” Benjamin Maisani will be raising the boys together and that Maisani will be adopting Wyatt.

“We’re co-parents. Wyatt calls me ‘daddy’ and Benjamin ‘papa.’ We’re a family,” Cooper said. “Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well.”

The cable news anchor, son of late heiress and fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt and actor-screenwriter Wyatt Cooper, also thanked his doctors and Sebastian’s surrogate for “all the sacrifices” that she and her entire family made. He also praised her and all surrogates “who help bring new life and new love into the world.”

“When I announced Wyatt’s birth, I said that I like to imagine my mom and dad and brother — all of whom are no longer alive — with their arms around each other, smiling and joyful at his birth. Well, these past 22 months I have felt them watching over us very strongly. I already feel their love for Sebastian,” he continued.

“The family I was born into may be gone, but I feel them alive in the family we’ve created. New love and new life,” he said, concluding the segment by quoting his father: “I wish you all love and laughter, good thoughts and happy days.”

The father of two then turned the remainder of the show over to fill-in host John Berman, who was nearly in tears after Cooper’s reveal.

“I don’t know how you got through that,” Berman said. “I didn’t get through that. That was so lovely.”