Entertainment & Arts

Anderson Cooper told his mom before she died that he planned to have a baby

Anderson Cooper
Anderson Cooper, seen here in 2016, says becoming a father has been an “astonishing” experience.
(Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
May 4, 2020
1:49 PM
Share

Anderson Cooper can’t stop staring at his new baby.

During an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Secreast on Monday, the CNN anchor couldn’t stop smiling as he recounted how “astonishing” the experience has been.

“I just stare at him. Hours will go by and I realize I’ve just been sitting there holding him,” said Cooper, who shared the news of his son Wyatt’s birth on air last week.

“After a baby is born they do this thing, skin-to-skin, where you’re holding the baby on your chest. I still do that all the time,” Cooper continued. “There’s nothing better. He’s like a little amphibious creature. He’s all curled up like a little tiny frog. It’s so cute.”

In his announcement last week, Cooper explained that Wyatt is named after his father, who died when he was 10. Wyatt’s middle name, Morgan, is a family name on his mother’s side.

Although Cooper’s mother, heiress and fashion entrepreneur Gloria Vanderbilt, died last year, he shared with Ripa and Seacrest that he had told her of his plans to become a father.

“I was able to tell her shortly before she died that I was going to have a baby,” Cooper said. “Wyatt wasn’t actually a being at that point. He was an idea in my head and I was in the process of it. She was thrilled.”

Cooper was not the only person who couldn’t stop gushing about Wyatt’s arrival. TV host Andy Cohen continued to express how thrilled he is for his friend on Monday’s edition of his Sirius XM radio show.

“I am so excited for the two of our sons to grow up together and be friends and get to know each other,” said Cohen, whose child, Benjamin, was born last year. “It’s a great age difference for them to be pals.”

During the show Cohen also confirmed that Ben’s now-former nanny is indeed Wyatt’s nanny and that they had “long planned this transition.”

Tracy Brown
Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times.
